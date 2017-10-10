We're Looking for a Winter News Intern

The Stranger is searching for an editorial intern to help cover news. You should be a quick and clean writer with a hunger for aggregating and reporting eye-grabbing stories for Slog, our blog since 2005. You should have a strong voice, a sense of humor, and familiarity with Seattle news and politics. On top of writing two to three blog posts a day, you may be assigned some spot reporting and research for Stranger news writers. You should be available 15 hours a week for 12 weeks. This is a minimum-wage position. Women and people of color are highly encouraged to apply.

If this sounds like you, please send a cover letter and résumé to steven@thestranger.com by October 30.