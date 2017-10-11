Trump: "Disgusting" Press Gets To Write "Whatever It Wants"

Trump denies that he said he wanted 10x more nukes, calls @NBCNews report "#FakeNews".🙄



As IF we'd believe Trump‼️https://t.co/VIKnYEdl22

— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) October 11, 2017

This morning Trump tweeted that NBC's license to broadcast should be revoked because he doesn't like their reporting on FuckingMoronGazi. And now Donald Trump is attacking the existence of a free press. Trump wishes he could do what his pal Putin does (murder journalists) or what his pal Erdogan does (throw journalist in jail) but for now he can only tweet and run his mouth. Take it away, arch-conservative pundit Jennifer Rubin...

No president has publicly threatened to shut down a media outlet for unfavorable coverage. This is beyond the pale, further evidence that Trump seeks to emulate the thugs around the world like Russian President Vladimir Putin.... The threat acts to intimidate but also to signal to his executive-branch underlings, especially the Federal Communications Commission, that it is open season on Trump’s critics. You may recall how horrified the right was when they concluded that President Barack Obama’s hyper-partisanship created an “atmosphere” whereby the Internal Revenue Service was politicized and incentivized to go after conservative groups. Well, Obama never hinted that the IRS to shut down a conservative group; Trump has done more than hint that press outlets may face retribution for criticism.

And... is it just me... or does it sound like Rubin, who sent all of 2012 picking corn out of Mitt Romney's turds, is planning to vote a straight Democratic ticket in 2018?

Consider by contrast the Trumpian defenders and other conservatives who’ve bashed Hollywood for years who now are in full dungeon over the failure of Hollywood elite and docile entertainment press to out Harvey Weinstein years ago for his abusive behavior toward women. Hypocrites! Enablers! Complacent! In many cases, that would be true. But for Republicans who sit silently, who enable a president who abuses democracy and violates constitutional norms, and who refused to disqualify as president a serial abuser of women to decry hypocrisy and chide others for lacking moral courage and putting politics over morality is rich — and infuriating. Unlike with Hollywood’s culture, however, voters can do something about Republican hypocrites and authoritarian enablers. There are only 391 days to the 2018 midterms.

And...