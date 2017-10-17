Dear Gym Owners Everywhere: It's Time For These Posters To Come Down

I've been seeing this guy at the gym since... well, since I first walked into a health club as an adult. Skinned guy, standing erect, holding a barbell, preparing to do a recognizable exercise (curls). The female version is below...

What on earth is she supposed to be doing? He’s standing erect, she’s... presenting? He’s on his feet, doing a recognizable exercise. She’s on her knees, doing what exactly? His hair is neat, hers is blown back by a fan? And, judging from her nails, she came straight to the gym after her manicure.

These things have been hanging in gyms for decades. I don't think anyone has put 'em up in the last two decades, but it's time for all of them to come down.