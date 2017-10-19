This Anti-Bullying Burger King Ad Will Make You Cry

To mark Spirit Day Burger King released an anti-bullying ad that appears to have been inspired by What Would You Do?, ABC's emotionally manipulative but deeply satisfying hidden camera program. Burger King's ad is surprisingly moving. By which I mean: I was surprised by how moved by it I was. Not so moved that I'm gonna start eating at Burger King, of course, but I was moved enough to share their Spirit Day ad on Slog. My apologies if watching it prompts you to eat a fast-food burger from Burger King or anywhere else.