Adventures in Pubbing: Seattle's Best Irish, British, Australian, Canadian and Scottish Pubs

Courtesy of Macleod’s Fish & Chips

You'll find lots of international restaurants in Seattle worth talking about in The Stranger's 2017 Guide to Food and Drink (International Edition)—but none are from English-speaking countries. We have some recommendations for those, too.

If you're seeking a food and drink experience that evokes Ireland, look no further than Mulleady's Irish Pub, a Magnolia staple since 2001 and a far cry from the standard Irish-themed watering holes you find pretty much everywhere. Mulleady's serves Irish fare with a light Pacific Northwestern flair from a quaint two-story house that feels roomy but cozy, both floors featuring a giant gray stone fireplace and long wood bar. Go for brunch (served weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and tuck into a traditional Irish breakfast (ham, bacon, and Irish knocker—sausage—with black pudding, a scone, roasted red potatoes, grilled tomato, baked beans, and fried eggs), or drop in for lunch and have a pot of pickles (mixed pickled vegetables) with an order of deviled scotch eggs. The real draw, however, is the alcohol: Mulleady's boasts the largest collection of Irish whiskeys on the West Coast (including hard-to-find imported offerings).

Kangaroo & Kiwi Pub serves Australian and New Zealand–themed eats from Ballard's old Carnegie Library building. Sports are usually playing on the assortment of TVs (with a strong focus on rugby, Australian rules football, cricket, and soccer), Aussie and Kiwi-themed decorations adorn the walls, a human-size effigy of Ned Kelly—the infamous Aussie bushranger—is propped up in a corner, and an Australian flag is tacked onto the ceiling directly above the bar. The menu is bar food that encompasses dishes like Aussie meat pies and sausage rolls, a big Kiwi burger (toppings include pineapple, beets, and a fried egg), and a vegemite and cheese toasty featuring the titular spread synonymous with the Down Under.

For a local British standard with plenty of character, George & Dragon Pub in Fremont does it old, dark, and well-worn. Open since 1995—which means the squat pub sits in the shadows of taller new buildings that have gone up on either side—George & Dragon is anchored by the rectangular wood bar at its heart, where it serves cocktails along with an impressive offering of English ales, lagers, stouts, and ESBs. A few TVs play English Premier League football, and the menu touches on British classics like a tasty shepherd's pie, beer-battered fish and chips, bangers and mash, chicken curry, and breakfast offerings that include beans on toast, buttys, and baps. There's also a sister location in Ballard, the Market Arms.

Want to get your Scottish on? Try Macleod's Fish & Chips in Ballard. In the mood for small-batch, English-style cask ales? Georgetown's Machine House Brewery is your go-to. Looking for a Canadian poutine fix? The Angry Beaver of Greenwood has got you covered.