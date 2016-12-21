The 12 Moments in Seattle Theater That Helped Us Survive 2016

A Raisin in the Sun Alan V. Alabastro

• The fever-dream-lime-green polo Richard Prioleau wore when he played Walter Lee in Seattle Rep's early autumn production of A Raisin in the Sun.

• The Odyssean shock of seeing a handful of women eating potato chips and drinking LaCroix in Annex Theatre's vestibule during its production of Girl.

• Back in March, Roger Guenveur Smith as Rodney King trying to balance on an imagined surfboard onstage at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, believing he could ride that wave.

• The horror of a white man in a suit dragging Markeith Wiley as Dushawn Brown by his arm, facedown, offstage, out the door, and into the light during On the Boards' production of It's Not Too Late this November.

• A video projection of what looked like billions of sperm overtaking a planetary mass as heavy industrial sludge metal crescendoed almost beyond the human body's capacity for reception during Verdensteatret's Bridge Over Mud at On the Boards this September.

• During Seattle Rep's production of Disgraced, Amir (Bernard White) punches his wife, Emily (Nisi Sturgis), in the face. That's all one audience member needed to see. He shot up out of his seat, yelled "STOP THIS! THIS IS RIDICULOUS!" and stormed out, falling down face-first in the aisle on his way. He then stood up, yelled "SHAMEFUL!" and left. During the talkback, this white deacon demonstrated the moral fortitude to spit out a few platitudes about equality and then throw the mic on the ground in protest.

• Before the second performance of That'swhatshesaid at Calamus Auditorium got under way, the packed house of maybe 50 buzzed with anticipation. Over the speakers, the familiar sound of recorded silence began to play. Then the voice of Bruce Lazarus, executive director of the publishing house that tried to silence the play about women being silenced, seethed through the speakers. His impotence, their power.

• Jason Sherwood's giant sun/moon swinging low and slow over gold-rich ground in 5th Avenue Theatre's production of Paint Your Wagon.

• The cinematic slow-motion ballet street brawl in Pacific Northwest Ballet's production of Roméo et Juliette.

• Also during Pacific Northwest Ballet's production of Roméo et Juliette, the shock on Noelani Pantastico's face when Romeo (James Moore) escapes her embrace so that she accidentally kisses her own hands, an early flirtatious flub that foreshadows the moment at the end when he actually becomes a ghost in her hands.

• When Prince Eric got tossed off a ship in act one of the 5th Ave Theatre's absolutely fantastic production of The Little Mermaid and falls into the ocean. The easy way to stage this would be for him to be tossed off the ship and then to cut to Ariel tending to him on the beach. But instead they have Prince Eric tumble off the side of the ship, then immediately fall through midair, through "water," from the top of the proscenium, slowly, while Ariel, also "swimming" through midair, swims up to him and grabs his limbs and pulls him—in midair!—to safety.

• A serpentine line of blindfolded dancers relying on each other's bodies for support as sacred harp singers sing ghostly harmonies over them during zoe | juniper's production of Clear & Sweet at On the Boards.