Last-Minute Plans: 52 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend

The leaves are changing color, the days are getting shorter, and we're all about to hunker down and enter a cathartic and chilly Seattle autumn. But before you become permanently glued to the couch, go outside and enjoy one last summer weekend. Fill a park with glowing lanterns, stomp the patriarchy, eat Thai food, and shake your ass to Beyonce and Rihanna—all for $10 or less. And as always, if you have a slightly larger budget, make sure to check out our complete Things To Do calendar.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

ALL WEEKEND

1. Glazer's Grand Opening Weekend

Glazer's Camera will fete its more than 80 years in Seattle and the opening of its new store. Come for free classes, product launches, and demos.

(South Lake Union, free)

2. Puget Sound Bird Fest

When even a major city like Seattle is a constant theater of interesting bird behavior (keep an eye on those crows), it's no surprise that the wilder areas of Puget Sound are a birdwatcher's Elysium. The Bird Festival in Edmonds will, for example, introduce you to the great-blue-heron-rich salt marsh, the Cascades Loop Birding Trail, and the Edmonds Marina. Embark on a guided walk, or even a cruise for a little extra, and attend lectures like the fascinatingly-titled When the Tide Washes In: A Natural History of Dead Birds.

(Edmonds, free)

3. San Gennaro Festival

This festival ("like an Italian Street fair") promises Italian food, drink, and performances, plus kids' activities.

(Georgetown, free entry)

FRIDAY

4. 2nd Annual Summer Sunsets On The Pier

Watch the waterfront be sonically transformed this summer every second Friday July through September with DJs stationed by the ferris wheel, playing very chill disco and house music for you to get down with. This event is free and open to the public. Featured DJs include Pezzner, Sharlese, DJ Sloth, Kid Hops, and more.

(Downtown, free)

5. Bootie Seattle: Beyonce vs Rihanna

Seattle's only all-mashup dance party throws down for an all-out diva battle by paying tribute to the first ladies of pop and R&B, Beyonce and Rihanna.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

6. Casual Burn, Matriarch, Topless, Pleasures

Check out garage psych-outs Casual Burn all the way from New Orleans with punk babes Matriarch, Topless, and Pleasures this weekend.

(University District, $5)

7. Dim Desires, Lando, Supper Club, The Women & Children

Local tender-hearted ghost-throated post-punkers Dim Desires headline Victory Lounge with Supper Club, Lando, and The Women & Children.

(Eastlake, $5/$8)

8. FHTAGN and Working Title (Lite)

"Maximalist improvisation & game orchestra" FHTAGN will rotate through their thirty-plus member group to perform an exploration in sonic conduction, while Working Title, a chordless quintet, presents new original music influenced by Ornette Coleman’s early work.

(Wallingford, $5-$15)

9. Hamiltunes Sing-Along

Be a part of the magic of Hamilton (the musical) with this Hamil-tunes (get it??) sing-along event wherein everyone is welcome to show up and get wild to some new school Broadway glory. Feel free to show up in your best doublet and stockings, BYOOld-timey props as well.

(Down South, $5)

10. Kevin Kruse

Learn about the insertion of religion into U.S. politics with Kevin Kruse, author of One Nation Under God.

(First Hill, $5)

11. Mark Kendall: The Magic Negro and Other Blackness

Mark Kendall's one-man show about representations of the African-American experience will tackles issues "from race cards to white flight, Aunt Jemima, and even Black Jesus." (through Saturday)

(Downtown, $10)

12. Noise Complaint with Walker & Royce

The newest monthly dance party jewel in the Kremwerk crown is Noise Complaint, a populist throw down of all things eclectic and electronic. This iteration features NYC deep house DJs Sam Walker & Gavin Royce. (Downtown, $10)

13. Olive and Camila

Mary Brown and Eloisa Cardona will perform a staged reading of local playwright Robin Brooks's dark new play Olive and Camila.

(Seattle Center, free)

14. 2nd Annual Patrick Swayze Celebration

Once upon a time, Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore fondled a pot. The ceramic collective The Pugmill Society celebrates Swayze's contribution to their art with costumes, jams, movie clips, raffles, and a "GRIND-OFF" (all caps theirs). This is all great, but won't someone please come up with a Patrick Swayzgoose? A $5 suggested donation benefits the collective.

(Georgetown, free)

15. Phoenix Party in Greenwood

Celebrate the heroes who stepped in after the Greenwood explosion ("first responders, volunteers, donors, neighbors, artists, business owners and patrons who helped local residents, businesses, and employees recover from the effects of the blast") at this party that promises bites from the Mr. Gyros food truck, live art with Crowd Control, a family activity with Seattle Recreative, and performances by Billy Brandt and The Thing & the Stuff Band, and dj nicfit.

(Greenwood, free)

16. Red Martian, Toast, Guests

Touring since 1999, Red Martian seeks to break their own boundaries with alt rock and new school shoegaze derivatives. They'll be joined by Toast, and additional guests.

(University District, $5)

17. Stuporhero, Green Cross, Lux Fontaine

Glass-shard candy-punks Stuporhero break out their patented fervor rock with Green Cross and Lux Fontaine at the Skylark.

(West Seattle, $7)

18. Tinfoil and Tape, The Bailey Range, Echo Ravine

Experimental dream rockers Tinfoil and Tape headline at the Lo-Fi, with The Bailey Range and Echo Ravine. (Eastlake, $7)

SATURDAY

19. 8 X 8

This production was created by eight choreographers, and will feature eight dances in an 8'x8' space. Directed by Rachael Forstrom and Philippa Myler.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

20. Arts-a-Glow

The days are beginning to darken, and we fight back the only way we know how: gorgeous lantern parties in the park! Make your own lantern out of whatever you like, dress up, eat, and prolong the magic of sunset. There will be Klezmer and East Indian music, trapeze artists, belly dancing, and more in this dreamy melange.

(Burien, free)

21. Bearracuda Seattle Underwear Night

Bearracuda Seattle hits up the Eagle for one night only, Underwear Night that is. Doors at 9pm, $6 before 10pm and $8 after, with babely gogo dancers on the bar, DJs John Cross and Freddy KOP at the helm, and a clothes check available.

(Capitol Hill, $6/$8)

22. Community Outreach Gathering: Asian Art Museum Renovation

Weigh in on plans for the Asian Art Museum's impending renovation—which includes an expansion—at this community outreach gathering.

(Chinatown-International District, free)

23. The Crossing Over Place: Opening Reception

This exhibit about "crossing over"—"navigating irreducible and unresolved cultural and racial borders"—will feature artwork by Ka’ila Farrell-Smith, David Huffman, Nadia Myre, Trinh T. Minh-ha, and Justen Waterhouse.

(Queen Anne, free)

24. Cucci's Critter Barn

Hosted by Cucci Binaca, Critter Barn has already made itself known for some wild drag from the likes of Betty Wetter, Amoania, Hellen Tragedy, Mona Real, Menorah, and Cookie Couture.

(Downtown, $5/$8)

25. Daniel J. Levitin

The internet is kind of like a Dr. Moreau's island of ideas, with all manner of semi-facts, half-lies, and tortured data limping around roaring for our attention. Daniel J. Levitin's new book A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age aims to help you find your way through it with your rationality intact. Join the neuroscientist-author and learn how to spot a monster of a lie online.

(First Hill, $5)

26. Dockside Cannabis SoDo One Year Anniversary Party

Dockside's SoDo location is turning one, and to celebrate they're having a big old party, complete with "live music, food trucks, stoned yoga sessions, a planetarium yurt, over $1,000 in prizes, and much, much more!"

“This party is our way of giving thanks for this one amazing year and we hope to celebrate many more!” says Maria Moses, one of Dockside's three owners. To that end, they're offering 20% off everything in the store. Other cool things they will have: Jamaican, Filipino, and Bluebird Ice Cream food trucks; a bouncy house; henna tattoos; a glassblowing demo; vendor meet and greets; and a goddamn planetarium yurt! Of the yurt, writes Dockside's PR dude Colin Bishop, "I have no idea what to expect." Neither do I, but it's gonna be amazeballs. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

(Sodo, free)

27. Feel The Pain: A Dinosaur Jr. Tribute Show

Feel the tangible legacy of J. Mascis with this evening's tribute to weirdo rock icons Dinosaur Jr., thanks to bands like Actual Years, Sleepwalk Citizens, Made of Boxes, and many more.

(Fremont, $8/$10)

28. Flørist, Baby Sam & Ferg

Bellingham organizers Peace Portal throw together a bliss set of Flørist, Baby Sam Deejay, and Fergus for an afternoon-into-evening of open-air dancing and low-flow fun.

(Downtown, $7)

29. Food Justice, Food Education, and Food Literacy: A Conversation

To celebrate Food Literacy Month, SPL will host this panel discussion with leaders from some of our city's most innovative food-centered organizations. Moderated by Philip Lee (Readers to Eaters) and introduced by Chef Eduardo Jordan (Salare), this discussion will feature Brian Estes (Catholic Charities Spokane/WA State Farmers Market Association), Mei Yook Woo (Danny Woo Garden/FoodWays Project), Michael Friedman (Farestart), Tarik Abdullah (Hillman City Collaboratory), Cecilia McGowan (King County Library System), and Valerie Segrest (Muckleshoot Food Sovereignty Project). After the panel, enjoy samples of local bites by Ariel Bangs, and continue talking with local organizations about food justice, food education, and food literacy.

(Downtown, free)

30. Georgetown Art Attack

Once a month, the art that resides in the tiny airport hamlet of Georgetown ATTACKS all passersby. In more literal terms, it's the day of art openings and street wonderment.

(Georgetown, free)

31. Jonathan Porretta with Marcie Sillman

KUOW's Marcie Sillman will present her first book, Out There: Jonathan Porretta's Life in Dance, about the Pacific Northwest Ballet principal dancer. At this event, she will be joined by Porretta himself for a conversation about his life and work.

(Capitol Hill, free)

32. Moneta, Society Girls, Kristen Palmer

Yacht rockers Moneta take the stage at Barboza, with dudes-only band Society Girls, and Louisiana singer-songwriter Kristen Palmer.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

33. Night Market and Autumn Moon Festival

This night market is mostly about food, and will host more than 30 food trucks and offer chances to try bites from local booths and restaurants. But in addition to the nosh, they'll also have other handmade goods, fresh cut flowers, and live music and dance from local groups.

(Chinatown-International District, free)

34. Play Date

Join in on some pre-teen fun with Play Date, a husband-wife duo who perform music for the whole family, including tracks infused with garage rock, dancehall, pop, synth, and alt rock. The show is free for kids, and $5 for non-kids.

(First Hill, free/$5)

35. PNA Book Exchange

Trade in your gently used books for new mysteries, science fiction & fantasy novels, kids’ books, and cookbooks—or, if you're just looking to expand your collection, buy them ($1 for paperbacks, $2 for hardbacks).

(Phinney, free)

36. The Ramblin' Years, Lanford Black, Kye Alfred Hillig

Country-fried Americana-laced rock 'n' roll band and Seattle U alumni the Ramblin' Years take on the Tractor stage with their take on the good old-fashioned twang.

(Ballard, $10)

37. Rapture

Oh sure, you've been to more than your share of drag shows with lip-synching and wigs and princess gloves. But where are the fringed monsters, the viscous fluids, and the couture that you initially mistake for a pile of abandoned construction equipment? After you've kick-started your weird Saturday with Cucci's Critter Barn, stick around for Rapture, a brand-new night hosted by unidentified frocking object Arson Nicki. Expect to see the avantest of the avant-garde creatures, peculiar performances, and a runway that may double as a portal to the Negaverse. You will be unable to forget any of what you see—or to make anyone believe that it happened. MATT BAUME

(Downtown, $8)

38. Silent Opposition, Antlerbag, Head Honcho, Phantom Racer

Seattle hardcore punks Silent Opposition headline their own CD release party, with bill support from Antlerbag, Head Honcho, and Phantom Racer.

(Out of Town, $5/$8)

39. Sodo Flea Market

Shop for vintage things to sit on, eat off of, wear, cook with, hang, or frame. Local designers and craftspeople will sell alongside retro treasure vendors.

(Sodo, free entry)

40. Stomp the Patriarchy Ball

Shout Your Abortion launched from a simple premise: Women should not be required to feel or perform shame for having had an abortion. This was not a new idea, but the fact that so many people have objected to it is a sufficient argument for its continued propagation. An even better argument is the fact that so many people have embraced it. Tonight, SYA will celebrate its first birthday with live music from DoNormaal, JusMoni, Stas THEE Boss, and "a secret guest we’ll tell you about soon." Plus words and reflections from Lindy West, Pramila Jayapal, Hollis Wong-Wear, Ijeoma Oluo, members of Tacocat, and SYA founder Amelia Bonow. SEAN NELSON (patriarch manqué)

(Central District, free)

41. Sunshine Factory, Portage Babes, Dusty

Indie-poppers Sunshine Factory aim for posi vibes, with shimmy-rockers Dusty, and baroque pop collective Portage Babes.

(University District, $5)

42. Thai Festival 2016

Celebrate the Thai community with live music and cabaret, cheery folk dancing, and almost incapacitatingly delicious food.

(North Seattle, free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

43. Block Party: Design Change

Numerous designers, local teams, and contractors have contributed to this big, family-friendly showcase of ingenuity. Check out Kinespheric Confessions, an experiment in responsive environment, Gasoline in TranStation, a performance piece on the act of pumping gas, a floating inflatable forest known as Dodecatron, and many more.

(Pioneer Square, free)

44. The Odd Plant Show and Sale

They ask, "Why get euphoric over euphorbia?" We'll tell you why: euphorbia looks like a space cabbage vulva and it is cool. The Cascade Cactus and Succulent Society will explain it better, we hope. Take home some of these plump or prickly babies for your own living cabinet of wonders.

(Shoreline, free entry)

SUNDAY

45. Elevator Presents Moor Mother, Jenny Zhang, Slow Drips, Prius

Philadelphia’s Moor Mother (aka Camae Defstar) helpfully categorizes her music “blk girl blues, witch rap, coffee shop riot gurl songs, southern girl dittys, black ghost songs.” Um, yeah. In other words, she’s one of the few musicians today doing something unique. Imagine Death Grips collaborating with a punkier Grace Jones, and then being remixed by Actress or Hype Williams, to get a rough idea where Moor Mother is coming from. It’s wonderfully disorienting. Seattle’s Slow Drips conjure nightmarish glitchscapes of distorted voices, chilling, slushy ambience, and an overall sense of tonal/structural subversion. Perhaps ingest some fungus for their set and make a great experiment out of your mind. DAVE SEGAL (Georgetown, $7)

46. Kurtis Dengler with Galaxy Hotel

Seattle-based guitarist and singer-songwriter Kurtis Dengler melds classic rock 'n' roll sensibilities with ‘60s-influenced pop and soul. He'll be joined by indie soul duo Galaxy Hotel.

(West Seattle, $5)

47. Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival

Experience what it means to "live aloha" with hula and mele performances, Hawaiian music, ono food, and lei-making workshops with members of the 50,000 person strong Pacific Northwest Hawaiian Islander community.

(Seattle Center, free)

48. Open Space Edition 9

A brief evening interlude of laying on the floor to contemplative music by candlelight, thanks to the dulcet tones of Dave Chapaitis from Made of Boxes. BYOCushionsPillows&Blankets, doors are at 8pm, and be sure to silence your phones, shut your mouths, and take off those loud shoes you're always wearing.

(Fremont, free)

49. Research: Shanti Celeste

Go buck during the last real days of summer with Research's presentation of sultry Bristol star, Shanti Celeste, with Succubass of local TUF notoriety, and sweet vinyl spins from Kuri Kondrak at this early Sunday evening patio party.

(Downtown, $8)

50. Roots & Soul Sunday with Mista Chatman

Roots & Soul Sunday is a new possibly monthly music night at Chop Suey with well-regarded host Mista Chatman (aka DJ Collage) who has been known to serve up installations of "weekly adrenaline enhancing through the prism of vintage and new Jamaican-based music: dancehall, roots reggae, and dub" (Dave Segal, 2011). This new iteration is birthed from the ashes of his long-running "Reggae on Rainier" series, and will feature live reggae and urban soul performances from The Juice Band, the Cutz, and Mista Chatman himself.

(Capitol Hill, $8)

51. Thom Celica, Steeltoe Metronome, Shew Aquarium

Enjoy a set from funky stoner-rockers Thom Celica, with Steeltoe Metronome, and Shew Aquarium.

(Ballard, $6)

52. Women's Creative Industries Forum

How do we use mass communications to further social justice? Musicians, and other "media makers" meet to celebrate women's successes in creative fields and to discuss surmounting future challenges. They say: "All ages and gender identities welcome."

(Seattle Center, $5 suggested donation)