The 30 Best Movies Playing in Seattle This Weekend Our Critics' Picks, From Princess Mononoke to Hitchcock/Truffaut

Princess Mononoke at Central Cinema. This weekend, watch "animism anime"at Central Cinema.

This week, skip Snowden (which reveals "the boring side of whistle-blowing") and the utterly shitty When The Bough Breaks, and instead, check out one of our critic-approved films. See new releases like the nausea-inducing Blair Witch or the charming rom-com Bridget Jones's Baby. It's also your last chance to catch the sad and magical Pete's Dragon, among other films closing in Seattle this week. As always, check out our complete movie times calendar for even more options.

NEW RELEASES

1. Blair Witch

I wouldn’t wish this exhausting nightmare on my worst enemy—and at the same time, I recommend it. The copious jump scares and sound effects are impressive and relentless; the last third of the movie reduced me to a nauseous, hyperventilating blob with my fingers splayed over my face in terror…and I was far from the most frazzled person in the theater. I felt physically ill with fear, and the moment the film ended I was flooded with relief and joy. The whole endeavor made me question why I continue to watch horror movies at all. It’s not particularly intellectual or artistic or thought-provoking, but damn, does it feel good when it’s over. JULIA RABAN

2. Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones is a figurehead for the romantic comedy genre—a genre oft-reviled for letting a plot device as simple as finding love carry a film. But come on: This is something that people, both men and women, want in our lives. Bridget Jones, as both a character and romcom juggernaut, shouldn’t be faulted for celebrating this pursuit. So why should we fault the (mostly female) public who will line up for this? ELINOR JONES

LIMITED RUNS

Thursday Only

3. Complete Unknown

This film (directed by Joshua Marston, creator of the heart-wrenching Maria Full of Grace) is distastefully quirky and takes itself far too seriously, but it’s fun to watch because liars are fascinating. The best moments are when a liar, deeply invested in their imagined reality, fucks up their story and is forced to admit to their deception. Alice is often pitiable, but she’s also a reminder of the open-endedness of things…and it’s empowering to realize that most of us put in the hard work of (mostly) telling the truth, following through, and keeping in touch. JULIA RABAN

Seven Gables

4. Equity

You will not find a film that gets closer to the truth about Wall Street than Equity. It makes The Wolf of Wall Street look like a cartoon. Indeed, Equity’s ending is so radical, it will stun you into silence. You will not see it coming. You will think that its story, which is about a Bay Area tech company going public, and this transition being managed by a powerful money-loving female investment banker, is heading in a completely different direction. You will think you know who will win and who will lose in this high-stakes game. And you will be surprised by how much you got it all wrong—because this film is after a much deeper truth about finance and American greed. CHARLES MUDEDE

Meridian 16 and Sundance Cinemas

5. Finding Dory

I never thought a movie about animated fish would make me cry so much. But then again, not all fish are Dory, the charming protagonist of Finding Dory, Pixar's sequel to 2003's Finding Nemo. Although the movie is intended to be a follow-up, Finding Dory holds its own 13 years after its predecessor debuted and anchored itself in the hearts of then-10-year-olds like me. As an adult, I discovered a new appreciation for the characters of my favorite Pixar film. ANA SOFIA KNAUF

Meridian 16

6. For the Love of Spock

Directed by Leonard's once-estranged son, Adam, For the Love of Spock is split into chunks: One segment deals with Leonard Nimoy's early career, another charts his creation of Spock, others deal with his life after Star Trek (including his sincere, if dubious, forays into poetry, music, and photography) and frank discussions of conflict and addiction. For better and worse, Spock goes broad—for each sequence about Nimoy's directorial efforts or work ethic, there are weird trips examining the Nimoy family's personal fashions or inexplicable attention paid to reflections from the cast of The Big Bang Theory. ERIK HENRIKSEN

SIFF Cinema Uptown

7. Hitchcock/Truffaut

The three indispensable books in my film education are Fritz Lang by Lotte Eisner, Sculpting in Time by Andrei Tarkovsky, and Hitchcock by François Truffaut. The last book has now been made into a documentary called Hitchcock/Truffaut. It’s directed by Kent Jones, features clips from relevant films, and has really superb interviews with David Fincher, Martin Scorsese, and, best of all, Arnaud Desplechin. The point of the documentary is the point of the great book: Hitchcock was a visual genius of the first order. CHARLES MUDEDE

Scarecrow Video

8. Miss Sharon Jones!

Want another documentary about a musician overcoming great adversity to achieve glittering critical and modest commercial success? Possibly not, but you should make room in your callous heart for director Barbara Kopple's Miss Sharon Jones! The titular subject is a powerful vocalist who merits your respect and attention, regardless if you're a fan of her band the Dap-Kings' tried-and-true R&B, soul, and funk. Born in South Carolina to a mother acquainted with the godfather of soul, James Brown, Sharon Jones took a long time to get her music career going, not releasing her first record until she was 40. But she made up for lost time by cutting several high-quality, pitch-perfect releases and proving herself to be a galvanizing live performer, inspiring James Brown comparisons. Once you see her onstage, you realize this is not hyperbole. DAVE SEGAL

Grand Illusion

9. Morgan

Set in the not too distant future, the story follows a no-nonsense corporate troubleshooter (Kate Mara) sent to a secluded forest compound to assess the status of a rapidly developing artificial humanoid (The Witch’s terrifically spooky Anya Taylor-Joy). As she and the swiftly dwindling team of scientists—including Toby Jones, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and a perfectly assholish Paul Giamatti—soon discover, the experiment has some significant gray areas. ANDREW WRIGHT

Meridian 16 and Pacific Place

10. Pete's Dragon

It’s a cold slap in the face when you realize your entire childhood was built on a nuclear garbage dump. So it was the day I saw the original Pete’s Dragon (1977), which ran through my young consciousness like a DNA strand (shall I sing a few bars of “Candle on the Water” for you? No? “Every Little Piece,” perhaps? Hello?), but which was, alas, as poor as Passamaquoddy. Fortunately for all, someone had the good idea to give the job of reimagining the film to the hugely imaginative indie filmmaker David Lowery (Ain’t Them Bodies Saints). The result of this seemingly unlikely collision is a really magical, surprisingly resonant work built on the essential foundation of all great stories about being a kid: Life is sadness, but sadness can be conquered. SEAN NELSON

Pacific Place

11. The Producers

Watch Zero Mostel and beloved, recently departed Gene Wilder in this highly entertaining slapstick film about producing (what they hope to be) the worst musical ever made.

Central Cinema

Friday Only

12. Class of 1984

This revenge thriller is full of 1980s pop culture tidbits, and follows a music teacher at an inner city school/lawless, terrifying playground.

Scarecrow Video

Starting Friday

13. Author: The JT LeRoy Story

In the documentary, Laura Albert stares at the camera and tells the gripping, name-droppy, gossipy, brutal, tangled story she’s told before. Her analyst, Dr. Terrance Owens, suggested she try writing as a way to deal with trauma related to serial childhood abuse. She invented the suicidal, HIV-positive, genderfluid literary persona Jeremy “Terminator” Leroy, who would go on to write the best-selling novel Sarah and story collection The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, pieces of purple prose about underage “lot lizards” and other vaguely country outcasts. RICH SMITH

SIFF Cinema Uptown and Sundance Cinemas

14. Princess Mononoke

Miyazaki's epic is a perfect encapsulation of his peculiar brand of mysticism. It's animism anime. It's also a lively, exciting adventure.

Central Cinema

Sunday Only

15. Afterschool

A prep school student captures two dramatic deaths on film, then the campus descends into paranoia.

Scarecrow Video

All Weekend

16. 70 mm Film Festival

Put down your phone, close your laptop, and surrender to the splendor of 70 mm cinema in the retrofuturist movie cathedral that is the Cinerama. Not much unites the films in this 10-day festival (a couple of Kubricks, a pair of PT Andersons) other than their commitment to MAGNITUDE, but several are essential viewing. I know it's an old saw, but I will say it again: Seeing a film in a darkened theater with strangers is a secular sacrament. The fact that you can't pause, talk, text, or tweet until it's over is a measure of its value. Please enjoy it while it's still available. (And if you must pick one, the answer is always Lawrence of Arabia.) SEAN NELSON

Cinerama

17. The Beatles: Eight Days a Week—The Touring Years

The world needs a new Beatles documentary like it needs another garbage gyre in the Pacific Ocean, but The Beatles: Eight Days a Week plays it smart by selecting a single lane of the Fab Four's sprawling saga and following it from start to finish. Director Ron Howard's slick but enjoyable movie focuses on the group solely as a touring and performing entity during the Beatlemania years of the early and mid 1960s. NED LANNAMANN

SIFF Cinema Uptown

18. Captain Fantastic

In Captain Fantastic, this alternative family has to leave their little compound to attend a funeral, and in the outside world, we get to observe their smug disconnection from society alongside their admirably thoughtful, sustainable, and creative approach to life. Any audience would have a hard time not laughing out loud at the quick, complex jokes—but liberal Seattleites will get an extra kick when they recognize themselves in the characters. The mood shifts constantly, so that at any given moment the family’s lifestyle seems either ideal or like a mild form of child abuse. JULIA RABAN

Ark Lodge Cinema and Guild 45th

19. Don't Blink—Robert Frank

Don’t Blink is Laura Israel’s documentary portrait of photographer and filmmaker Robert Frank, who is probably best known for his celebrated 1958 book The Americans.

Northwest Film Forum

20. Don't Think Twice

The premise for Mike Birbiglia’s new film—a follow-up to his 2012 debut, Sleepwalk with Me—probably sounds insufferable. Basically, he’s gathered sketch-comedy performers from IFC, Comedy Central, and Netflix for a film about a New York improv troupe. Watch them succeed! Watch them fail! Watch them fall in and out of love! And that’s exactly what happens. If the film isn’t especially funny—the curse of most comedies about comedy—I’m not sure that was Birbiglia’s intention. Mostly, it’s like a lo-fi cover of Morrissey’s “We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful.” Kind of whiny, kind of mean, and kind of true. KATHY FENNESSY

SIFF Cinema Uptown and Sundance Cinemas

21. Ghostbusters

Because I’m so enthralled by all four lead actors, and even more enthralled by watching the world of bitter, obstructionist dorks implode with rage over their casting, I was almost ecstatic to see how well the whole thing turned out. It’s not just that it works and is hilarious and has great special effects and all the candy—It's also a perfect commentary on gender inequality in movies. Leading by example. SEAN NELSON

Meridian 16

22. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Sure, Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s scope is small, but it gives you everything you could want from a movie: It’s smart, emotional, and even a bit action-packed once Ricky and Hec embark on an unplanned adventure in the forest. But most of all, it’s funny. So, so funny. Wilderpeople is a hugely loveable movie that’s suitable for date night or the whole family, and I know that sounds like a hacky movie poster blurb. But when a movie’s this good, it’s tough to avoid clichés, so I’ll leave you with another: Don’t miss it. NED LANNAMANN

Varsity Theatre

23. Southside With You

In service of the Obama story—and the bigger story outside all of that—Southside with You presents a presidential rom-com in the midst of one of the ugliest election seasons in recent memory. The film follows a young, chain-smoking Barack Obama (Parker Sawyers) and a deeply principled Michelle Robinson (Tika Sumpter) as they traverse Chicago's South Side on their first "date." Southside with You, while sweet and overly schmaltzy at times, powerfully reminds viewers that the story the Obamas gave us over the past eight years—an eight years that may look a paradise if Trump wins—is one worth holding onto and retelling for future generations. SYDNEY BROWNSTONE

Sundance Cinemas

24. War Dogs

Like black licorice or the PT Cruiser, Jonah Hill is divisive. I have friends who can’t get enough of his potty-mouthed braggadocio, and others who only watch his movies on the off chance there might be a scene where he gets punched in the face. War Dogs, his latest odyssey of swearing, sex workers, and spreadsheets, probably isn’t going to change your mind either way, but it’s a damn good time if you’re picking up what Hill’s putting down. BEN COLEMAN

Meridian 16

CONTINUING RUNS

25. Hell or High Water

Leave it to a Scot to deliver the next great American western. It’s possible director David Mackenzie (Starred Up) had the distance and perspective to depict Hell or High Water’s depressed West Texas towns and dust-dry plains with unvarnished truth. Maybe he recognized, from across the pond, a universal struggle in the specific plight of brothers Toby and Tanner Howard (Chris Pine and Ben Foster) as they try to hang on to their father’s ranch. Perhaps he sensed the timeliness of a story that depicts white American men running out of time, money, and land. More likely, Mackenzie had Taylor Sheridan’s (Sicario) superb script to navigate a path around the obvious men-with-guns clichés that make up Hell or High Water’s western-noir milieu. Whatever the case may be, it’s resulted in a great film. NED LANNAMANN

26. Jason Bourne

Director Paul Greengrass and his co-scriptwriter Christopher Rouse (also the movie’s editor, interestingly) focus on a coterie of supporting characters, including Alicia Vikander as a smooth-skinned computer surveillance whiz, Vincent Cassel as a deadly “asset” (translation: assassin), and Tommy Lee Jones as a melted jack-o’-lantern who’s also head of the CIA. They’re all tracking Bourne, who discovered his real identity in 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum and feels bad about all the people he killed, so he’s taken on the life of a wandering bare-knuckle boxer, punching large men for cash throughout Eastern Europe. NED LANNAMANN

27. Kubo and the Two Strings

Set in ancient Japan, the fantasy film Kubo and the Two Strings (directed by Travis Knight, who was the lead animator for Coraline) doesn’t just open on a note of despair, it lingers there. The early scenes—in which Kubo, the protagonist, takes care of his injured, confused mother, feeding her and putting her to bed—don’t serve as narrative contrast; instead, the melancholy convincingly follows him throughout the movie, and death is its central theme. While the gloomy, thoughtful premise will certainly appeal to adults searching for realism, kids will also appreciate the film’s frankness and emotional honesty. Even more than that, they will be entranced with Kubo’s brand of magic. Go watch Kubo and the Two Strings now, for its expensive and gorgeous production value, and allow yourself to be pleasantly surprised by its complex emotionality. JULIA RABAN

28. The Light Between Oceans

In the wake of World War I, people were defined by what they had lost. A generation of young men had been scorched from the earth, leaving a corresponding generation of young women desperate to find a match and begin the work of repopulating their communities. It’s helpful, when embarking into the sheer sadness of Derek Cianfrance’s The Light Between Oceans, to bear this pressure in mind. If women have more or less always been expected to be mothers, this job was considered all the more noble in an era when so many lives had been eradicated. Imagine the pressure on a daughter whose brothers are all dead. MARJORIE SKINNER

29. Star Trek Beyond

Despite the 21st century having surpassed many of Roddenberry's wildest technological dreams, those of us living in 2016 find ourselves struggling with some of the same social and political issues as those who were alive in the 1960s. That can make Star Trek's interstellar utopia seem goofy and preposterous—like it's merely one more fantasy world for us to gaze into as we retreat from reality. But every once in a while, the future of Star Trek can feel like something more—like a melding of entertainment and ideology, of adventure and potential. Every once in a while, Star Trek feels like an actual glimpse into a future. A future where, if we wanted, we could scrape the blood off our faces and do better. ERIK HENRIKSEN

30. Sully

The story of US Airways Flight 1549—which, in 2009, pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger famously landed on the Hudson River—was going to be made into a movie whether we wanted it or not. So the news that Clint Eastwood, nowadays a dimmed, decidedly disappointing figure, was going to direct was neither surprising nor exciting. I'm a bit relieved, then, to tell you that Sully is a far more successful exercise in both dramatic storytelling and patriotism than Eastwood's 2012 dialogue with a chair. NED LANNAMANN