Last-Minute Plans: 47 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend Seattle Fiestas Patrias, Art Hack Day, And More $10-And-Under Options For September 16-18

Bill Edgar Experience live mariachi music, cooking demos, visual arts, a children's soccer demo, a vendor marketplace, and more at Seattle Fiestas Patrias

Here's a challenge—step outside of your Netflix cave once or twice this weekend to enjoy Seattle's surprisingly packed social calendar. Eat pastries, celebrate pedestrian utopianism at pop-up parks, experience the beauty of choral music, or try one of our other events listed below, each of which requires practically no forethought and costs less than $10. As always, if you're feeling like doing something slightly pricier or more complicated, make sure to check out our complete Things To Do calendar.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

ALL WEEKEND

1. Leviathan Helm

This interactive sculptural installation by Lauren Grossman will use steel, aluminum, glass, fabric, and sound to re-imagine "the observation deck as the belly of the mythical beast, one that swallows up humans and spits them out again." (Capitol Hill, free)

2. Seattle Sweet Week

24 local bakeries, scoop shops, chocolatiers, pastry chefs and confectioners across the city will offer up $5 treats in honor of Seattle Sweet Week. It's a great excuse to try goodies from your local sweet shop, or to start packing on that winter weight and sample them all. (Across Seattle, $5)

FRIDAY

3. Asia Talks: Textile Artist Azumi Hosoda

Professor Azumi Hosoda will talk about the techniques she uses to color kimonos with wax resist dye; the event includes consecutive Japanese-English translation. (Capitol Hill, $10)

4. Choke the Pope, The Wastedeads, Fuzz Attack, Porn Bloopers

Three-piece garage rock outfit Choke the Pope takes the Funhouse stage with The Wastedeads, Fuzz Attack, and Porn Bloopers. (Eastlake, $7)

5. Dr. Hellno & The Yes Men, Get, The Colour Project

Southern rock and psychobilly thrillers Dr. Hellno & The Yes Men throw down at Blue Moon, with alt-rockers Get, and indie electro duo the Colour Project. (University District, $5)

6. The Glaring, Get My Gun, Coyote Bred, Photon Pharaoh

Grab a hot dog and thrash around to alt punks The Glaring, Get My Gun, Coyote Bred, and Photon Pharaoh, all crammed together into the hot shed vibe of the Victory Lounge. (Eastlake, $5/$8)

7. Gringo Star, Animal Camera, Master Bedroom

Longtime indie rockers Gringo Star headline at Vera, with Animal Camera and Master Bedroom. (Seattle Center, $10/$12)

8. Home Sweet Home, Lowlands, Saint Claire

Folk-empowered blues rockers Home Sweet Home display their Americana energy for a Barboza audience, with Lowlands and Saint Claire. (Capitol Hill, $8)

9. Ian Bogost: A Game Changer for Your Life

Game designer and scholar Ian Bogost will speak about how to navigate through life and work so that it feels more like a challenging, entertaining game, and less like a prison sentence. (First Hill, $5)

10. Jason & Spike, Smat!, and Turbo Turkey

Smat! proudly names itself "your least favorite sketch comedy duo," but they're competing for your lack of affection with the multitalented Jason & Spike, as well as the ensemble Turbo Turkey. (Greenwood, $10/$14)

11. Kevin Greenspon, KGD, Ant'lrd, LA Lungs

Kevin Greenspon crafts succinct yet delicate ambient compositions for guitar and synthesizer with rhythmic elements of techno, noise, and pop. Within this reflective space, they'll be joined by KGD, Ant'lrd, and LA Lungs. (Central District, $5-$10)

12. Part Plant, Super Famous!, and Generation Friends

Generation Friends, Evergreen State College's comedy group, are featured along with "absurd, sweet" SketchFest alum Part Plant. Plus, Super Famous! spins the tale of a disgraced lawyer named "Sweaty D." (Greenwood, $10/$14)

13. Petunia & The Vipers, Marieke & The Go Get 'Em Boys

Go buck outside on the flatbed at Slim's with the old school style of Petunia & The Vipers, with hard-hitting locals Marieke & The Go Get 'Em Boys. (Georgetown, $5)

14. Princess, Ian Schuelke, and The World Extreme Pencil Fighting League

The World Extreme Pencil Fighting League, a staple of Seattle institution Re-bar, will showcase its very particular set of skills. The four-man group Princess will supply dick jokes, and Ian Schuelke will offer absurdist social commentary. (Greenwood, $10/$14)

15. Summer Nights in the North Plaza

On Fridays throughout the summer, CenturyLink Field will have games, food trucks, drink specials (21+ only, and no vertical IDs accepted), music, and occasional movie nights—including this week, where they'll host a Frozen movie night and sing-along following a performance by the awesome KEXP DJ Larry Mizell Jr. All admission prices benefit the Alliance for Pioneer Square. (Pioneer Square, $1)

16. Zone: Zoning :: House: Housing

That Seattle's population is booming is not news, but do we know how our current zoning will affect the impact of this influx on the city? It's a pressing question, since over 15,000 people moved to Seattle between 2014 and 2015 alone. The panel will discuss "zoning, density, value, and change." (Pioneer Square, free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

17. Park(ing) Day Plus+

Cars have molded cities around them, stymied public transportation, monopolized precious space, and choked up our air. It's time to fight back! For two days, parking spots will turn into pop-up parks in a fleeting alternate vision of pedestrian utopianism. (Across Seattle, free)

18. Woyzeck

Seattle Theatre Works presents Georg Büchner’s last (and unfinished) play Woyzeck, adapted and directed by Daniel Tarker. The plot is based on a real murder case, and follows the story of a soldier trying to survive—physically and mentally—while also being subjected to strange experiments. (Up North, $10-$20)

SATURDAY

19. 8 X 8

This production was created by eight choreographers, and will feature eight dances in an 8'x8' space. Directed by Rachael Forstrom and Philippa Myler. (Greenwood, $10/$14)

20. Art Hack Day Seattle

Art Hack Day is an international grassroots organization "dedicated to hackers whose medium is art and artists whose medium is tech." Sixty artists will gather for 48 hours to create a flash exhibit for the public. If the previous Art Hack Day Berlin is anything to go by, expect nifty performances, abstract digital art, beautiful gadgetry, and lots of interaction. (Capitol Hill, free)

21. The Bismarck with Smashie Smashie

The Bismarck makes loud alt rock inspired by their international travels. They'll be joined by local spacey post-punkers Smashie Smashie. (Belltown, $6/$8)

22. The Bitter Roots, Purusa, Jason Groce

Sink into the specialized brand of soulful guitar-centric indie rock from The Bitter Roots at Substation, with Purusa and Jason Groce. (Ballard, $5)

23. Changes: A Cabaret

This variety show, produced by Megan Brewer and Graham Hadden, will feature musical theater numbers that explore ideas of "change," performed by UW Stage Notes alumni. (Greenwood, $10/$14)

24. Drunk vs High

Decide once and for all which is a better comedic performance enhancer (or destroyer) at this competition that pits booze and weed in the ultimate showdown of the vices. Each team will be limited to a substance; just watch where the rest of the night goes. (Greenwood, $10/$14)

25. FEELINGS and Felicity

In this edition of FEELINGS ("an intersectional, feminist, queer improv show based on your suggestions") audience members and performers will watch the pilot episode of Felicity. (Greenwood, $10/$14)

26. Great Falls, Big Trughk, Voycheck, Pink Muscles

Offstage, the Great Falls guys are some of the nicest dudes in the Seattle heavy-rock scene. Put Demian Johnston (guitar, vocals), Shane Mehling (bass), and Phil Petrocelli (drums) onstage, however, and they reveal their evil intentions. A Great Falls live gig is an awesome, limb-flailing display of consolidated aggression, the physical embodiment of their explosive grindcore sound. More than just big riffs, their latest release, The Fever Shed, slows and accelerates as a cold-blooded creature would rest before it uncoils to catch prey. Elongated breakdowns stand next to choppy bursts of distortion, the binding factor being the same walking-on-hot-coals catharsis you feel in the audience at their show. TODD HAMM (Eastlake, $8)

27. Handmade and Reclaimed Market

Second Use's Annual Fall Fest is back and so is its Handmade & Reclaimed Market. This second use extravaganza features over 30 vendors, artists, and craftsmen. There will be autumnal themed food, a beer garden, games for the whole family, and Second Use's annual largest sale. Those with repurposing skills can also enter in the Art+Design Competition. (South Park, free entry)

28. Los Morries, Dogstrum, Chris Mess

Perennial party dudes Los Morries bring the live rock fusion to Skylark, with Dogstrum and Chris Mess, who will be releasing his new video. (West Seattle, $7)

29. Murder In the Wood, Force Publique, Shadowlands, Bacteria

Garage punks Murder In The Wood mix their scuzzy sounds with Force Publique, Shadowlands, and Bacteria at Victory Lounge. (Eastlake, $5/$8)

30. Not Just Neutral: Nonbinary Femininity & Masculinity

The Seattle Nonbinary Collective explores what it means to be nonbinary when you aren't perceived as androgynous. How does this perception affect you in terms of security, visibility, and power? Attendees, who are welcome regardless of identity, are invited share their own thoughts and experiences after some readings. Snacks and drinks provided. (Capitol Hill, free)

31. Ramona, youngster jiji, SupperClub, Lenin Was A Lover

Garage pop and tender grunge feelings from Ramona, youngster jiji, SupperClub, and Lenin Was A Lover. (Capitol Hill, $7)

32. School of Rock: Led Zeppelin

Watch the tiny musical treasures of the future play the classic rock relics of the past, with School of Rock's tribute to Led Zeppelin at Chop Suey. (Capitol Hill, $10/$12)

33. Shagnasty, The Generous Pour, X-RAY

Staying true to the sounds of the '70s, Shagnasty carries the torch of good ol' American rock and roll, with The Generous Pour and X-RAY. (University District, $5)

34. VHS Über Alles: Attack of the Killer Refrigerator

You know what they say about one man's trash? Well, VHS Über Alles' repertoire must be really, really valuable to somebody. It's Grand Illusion's way of resurrecting ultra-shitty movie history from the dregs of their VHS collection, all for your gobsmacked delight and fascination (and at a super price!). Attack of the Killer Refrigerator headlines a list of "Love, Drugs, and Violence" shorts. (University District, $2)

35. Yoga in the Park

This free outdoor yoga session with instructors from 8 Limbs Yoga happens rain or shine. BYO mat, water, and any other things you might need. (Belltown, free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY 36. Seattle Fiestas Patrias

Enjoy the many cultures and traditions of the wide array of Latin American countries represented at this celebration in September. Experience live mariachi music, cooking demos, visual arts, a children's soccer demo, a vendor marketplace, and more. (Seattle Center, free)

SUNDAY 37. Blicky, Blakk Glass, Red Martian, Year of Death

Industrial dance rockers Blicky take the Chop Suey stage with Blakk Glass, Red Martian, and Year of Death. (Capitol Hill, $8)

38. The Body Rampant, Demon in Me, Satellite Cigarette

Southern California alt punk collective The Body Rampant bring their frenetic energy to the El Corazon stage, with Demon in Me, and Satellite Cigarette. (Eastlake, $8/$10)

39. Bridges Will Break, You Never Were, Canals of Venice, Toy Quota

Bridges Will Break make post-hardcore indie rock that, in their words, is "music you can drink cheap beer to." See them at Substation with You Never Were, Canals of Venice, and Toy Quota. (Ballard, $8)

40. Compline Choir

When I confessed my newfound love of choral music to one of my friends, she told me about the Compline Service at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, a performance she occasionally attends, which happens every Sunday evening. We went together one Sunday—admittedly a little stoned—and lay out on a blanket near the altar (a surprising but common practice among regulars) and looked up at the spare concrete walls. My friend and I got there around 9 p.m., and at precisely 9:30 p.m. the all-male chorus shuffled into the room quietly, their robes ruffling behind them, and opened their books and began to sing. In that moment I discovered the singular pleasure of imagining the sound waves of interwoven human voices soaring up the timber pillars that support the church's vaulted ceilings and bouncing around the reredos and the rose window as all that glass blushed pink, then orange, and then dark blue as the sun sank behind the Olympics. It was the first time I'd ever accessed the spiritual by way of some religious practice. Something about the combination of the architecture, the fellowship, and the music gave me a little peek into the ineffable. RICH SMITH (Capitol Hill, free)

41. DONCAT, Ronhaar, Castle Dwellers

Easy riders DONCAT break out their rock-soul-folk blends for the Lo-Fi crowd, with Ronhaar, and Castle Dwellers. (Eastlake, $7)

42. E-Sondheim: An Electro-Cabaret

Spend your Sunday afternoon at this cabaret performance featuring songs by Stephen Sondheim reimagined as EDM tracks. (Greenwood, $10/$14)

43. Gully, Drew Martin, Dante & The Mirrors, Alberta

Alt rock boys Gully come together with psych-folk shredder Drew Martin, Dante & The Mirrors, and Alberta at the High Dive. (Fremont, $6/$8)

44. Naked Girls Reading

This show is exactly what it sounds like—a literary salon with naked readers. (Greenwood, $10/$14)

45. School of Rock: History of Punk

Watch the tiny musical treasures of the future play the proto-punk relics of the past, with School of Rock's tribute to the hopefully comprehensive history of punk music. (Capitol Hill, $10/$12)

46. Seattle VR Hackathon

Seattle VR is bringing together VR programmers, designers, and enthusiasts to compete for prizes in a weekend of hardcore hacking. You don't have to be an expert; just show up with a computer, join a team, and get down to innovating. The hacking costs money, but for those looking for cheap and easy participation should attend the free Sunday Expo. (Sand Point, $0-$60)

47. TWIST Volunteer Orientation

Need your queer film fix, but can't afford the 12 bucks it takes to enter a cinema these days? Pining for fresh movie junkies to round out your group of friends? Learn about volunteering at TWIST: Seattle Queer Film Festival. Find out how to help with screenings, ticketing, parties, etc., and be repaid in hours of compelling, sexy, touching, transporting LGBTQ+ films. (Capitol Hill, free)