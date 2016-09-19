The 44 Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week Stranger Genius Awards, Neil deGrasse Tyson, And More Critics’ Picks For September 19-25

MONDAY

Ann Patchett

In addition to writing seven novels and a brilliant collection of essays (This is the Story of a Happy Marriage), for which she's won numerous awards (PEN/Faulkner, Guggenheim Fellowship, a spot on TIME's list of 100 Most Influential People in the World 2012), Ann Patchett founded Parnassus Books, which saved Nashville from living in a town without an independent bookstore. Her latest book is Commonwealth, which is a close-to-home novel about a dysfunctional family told from multiple points of view. Dysfunctional how? The first sentence reads: "The christening party took a turn when Albert Cousins arrived with gin." So, catholically. She'll read as part of the 2016-17 Seattle Arts & Lectures Literary Arts season. She has a bright and engaging stage presence, and she's not afraid to tell a humorous side-story (or five) over the course of a reading. RS

Kate Carroll de Gutes, Brenda Miller, and Tarn Wilson

Kate Carroll de Gutes, Brenda Miller, and Tarn Wilson—each published by Ovenbird Books—will share their work.

Mary Beard: A Revisionist History of Rome

Famous Cambridge University classics professor Mary Beard—known for making history scholarship accessible, as well as the "controversies" that include her positive remarks about immigrant workers—will speak about her newest book, SPQR: A History of Ancient Rome.

SH*T GOLD

Velocity invites artists from all media and genres to contribute up to five minutes of risky material to this very supportive open mic night.

70 mm Film Festival

Put down your phone, close your laptop, and surrender to the splendor of 70 mm cinema in the retrofuturist movie cathedral that is the Cinerama. Not much unites the films in this 10-day festival (a couple of Kubricks, a pair of PT Andersons) other than their commitment to MAGNITUDE, but several are essential viewing. I know it's an old saw, but I will say it again: Seeing a film in a darkened theater with strangers is a secular sacrament. The fact that you can't pause, talk, text, or tweet until it's over is a measure of its value. Please enjoy it while it's still available. (And if you must pick one, the answer is always Lawrence of Arabia.) SEAN NELSON

Celebrate the festival at its closing screening of Year of the Dragon on September 19.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

Leviathan Helm

This interactive sculptural installation by Lauren Grossman will use steel, aluminum, glass, fabric, and sound to re-imagine "the observation deck as the belly of the mythical beast, one that swallows up humans and spits them out again."

MONDAY-FRIDAY

Fernanda D'Agostino: Generativity

This is the final exhibition in the sacred room called Suyama Space, which has hosted site-specific installations for 19 years, curated by the great Beth Sellars. This brand-new work, Generativity, is by Portland-based artist Fernanda D'Agostino, whose last work of projected media and sculpture Stephanie Snyder in Artforum called "a feast of sensory experience and symbolic power." This one "explores the reproduction and proliferation of nature through sculpture, video projections, coding, and sound," and it features performance (later in the run) by Isabelle Choiniere. This weekend you can celebrate/commiserate at the opening on Friday night, listen to the artist talk on Saturday at noon, and consider the possibility of having your great memories of Suyama Space erased entirely, so you'll never have to miss it. (You might also just tell Sellars thanks.) JEN GRAVES

Artist Reception Fri Sept 23, 5-7 pm.

Seattle Design Festival: 2016 Design Change

Last year, this annual two-week celebration by architects, designers, and aesthetes of "the ways design makes life better” took a turn for the radical. Per Charles Mudede: “By intersecting social justice, urban planning, ecology, and capital, [SDF 2015] transforms design into a moral issue.” Here’s hoping the 2016 theme “Design Change” builds on that transformation, to address the crises of a city in increasingly desperate need of ways to make life better. SEAN NELSON

See the full schedule of events on our Seattle Design Festival calendar.

MONDAY, THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Rhinoceros

You're probably going to spend a lot of time while watching Strawberry Theatre Workshop's production of Eugène Ionesco's classic absurdist play thinking, "Okay, but do the rhinoceroses stampeding all over this French town represent Trump supporters, or do they represent Bernie Bros, or do they represent Hillbots perfectly enacting the Democratic nominee's vagenda of manocide?" And then once you figure that out, you're going to be thinking, "All right, well, is this funny and pointed parable about the rise of the 20th century's worst -isms a critique of the idea of the state of political discourse, or a critique of incrementalism, or…?" By the end of the show, you'll think Rhinoceros is either EXACTLY the play we need to be seeing right now or EXACTLY the play we don't need to be seeing right now. RICH SMITH

MONDAY, FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Woyzeck

Seattle Theatre Works presents Georg Büchner’s last (and unfinished) play Woyzeck, adapted and directed by Daniel Tarker. The plot is based on a real murder case, and follows the story of a soldier trying to survive—physically and mentally—while also being subjected to strange experiments.

TUESDAY

Faggots in the Stacks: A Book Group

All you had to say was "Seattle's forbidden World War II–era queer cabaret" and our interest was entirely piqued. For their next discussion group, the Faggots in the Stacks are tackling the fascinating book An Evening at the Garden of Allah, which chronicles the unbelievable story of Seattle's seedy postwar underbelly. Sex work, drag queens, and dive bars abounded—in other words, the same old Seattle we know and love, only with better hair. Read the book ahead of time and get ready for some real sassy talk with your fellow literate fags. MATT BAUME

Salon of Shame

Writing that makes you cringe ("middle school diaries, high school poetry, unsent letters") is displayed with unapologetic hilarity at this Salon of Shame. Every show sells out extremely quickly, but if you can’t get tickets, show up at 7 pm on the night of the show to get on the waitlist—cash only. The organizers say you have a 90 percent chance of getting in if you do so.

Comedy Nest Open Mic

Comedy Womb has become Comedy Nest in the name of inclusivity, and unsurprisingly, they write that "although the name has changed the mission is still the same." The rules of this pro-lady stand-up night are refreshing in their simplicity: no misogyny, racism, homophobia, hatred, or heckling. Based on the size, quality, and diversity of the crowds it attracts, the rules work. Every Tuesday night, fans pack the Rendezvous Grotto to watch two and a half hours of comedy, about half of which is delivered by women. Having so many women onstage and in the crowd makes male comics more mindful of their sets and their audience, while reinforcing what should be obvious: Women can be just as funny (or unfunny) as men. Equality, hurrah! This week, they'll feature comedian Matt Valdespino.

TUESDAY-SATURDAY

Humaira Abid

Abid's carved wood sculptures and miniature paintings go directly at the themes that are hard to approach directly: children killed in her homeland of Pakistan by US bombs, say, or the way a menstruating woman always risks leaving a stain on fine furniture. JG

This exhibit closes on September 24.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

Chronicles of Solitude: Masterworks by Vilhelm Hammershøi

Chronicles of Solitude: Masterworks by Vilhelm Hammershoi is, as its title suggests, an exercise in old, formal European seriousness. Pale galleries are dotted with desolate paintings of stunned, claustrophobic rooms. Hammershoi chose to paint a pretty waterfront, then waited until fog covered over the water, turning the vista into a void. That's the kind of painter he was. He lived from 1864 to 1916 in Denmark, and would have us believe that this time and place was without color and noise. That Scandinavian reserve ended up becoming part of Seattle's identity, as the Scandinavian immigration to this city peaked around 1910. JG

This exhibit closes on September 25.

WEDNESDAY

Mara Wilson: Where Am I Now?

Mara Wilson (who you will probably recognize as the child actress from Matilda and Mrs. Doubtfire) will read from her debut book Where Am I Now?, a series of autobiographical essays.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes To The Movies

Neil deGrasse Tyson! The world's most famous scientist/astronomer and director of NYC's Hayden Planetarium is also a former college wrestler (google the photos if you wanna swoon), a vocal advocate for gender parity in the scientific community, and one of the smartest and most charming speakers ever to grace this corner of the cosmos. He's recently cowritten a book called Welcome to the Universe: An Astrophysical Tour. If this tour through the universe is even half as mind-blowing as the stories of scientific discoveries he tells in the Cosmos miniseries, then it will be well worth your attention. RICH SMITH

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY

Clay Apenouvon: Film Noir

Mariane Ibrahim presents the first solo exhibition of mixed-media artist Clay Apenouvon, who is known for his work in black plastic.

This exhibit closes on September 24.

John Sarkis: L I F E L I N E S

Paintings and sculptures "about social interconnectedness" by John Sarkis.

This exhibit closes on September 24.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White

Stranger Genius Valerie Curtis-Newton told me over the phone that she would "crawl across glass" to produce Alice Childress's Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White, a play about an interracial relationship in the Jim Crow South. Back in 2013, she directed Childress's Trouble in Mind, which former Stranger theater editor Brendan Kiley raved about in his review for the show, and directing this one will mean that, over the course of her career, Curtis-Newton will have directed all of Childress's plays. How are you not going to be there to witness that? Wedding Band serves as the bookend drama for the Intiman Theatre Festival, which has focused on plays written by black women. RICH SMITH

The Winter's Tale

Seattle Shakespeare Company presents William Shakespeare's absorbing "problem play" The Winter's Tale, so called because of its mishmash of comedy and brutal drama.

THURSDAY

Guest Chef Night with Sabrina Tinsley

FareStart is a fantastic organization that empowers disadvantaged and homeless men and women by training them for work in the restaurant industry. Every Thursday, they host a Guest Chef Night, featuring a three-course dinner from a notable Seattle chef for just $29.95. This week FareStart welcomes Chef Sabrina Tinsley of Osteria la Spiga.

SAM Talks: Wounds in Warhol

Hal Foster is coming to town! Hal Foster is coming to town? Yes, the big-deal art historian is going to talk to an MD—local Dr. John Ryan—in a discussion that has juicy potential despite the hoariness of yet-another-discussion-about-Warhol. Learn about how Andy Warhol's 1968 injuries (sustained when radical feminist writer Valerie Solanas shot him in an attempted murder) affected his life, art, and body.

Junk Yard

Curated by Seattle-based male entertainer Jonny Boy, this hunk-filled performance will be appreciated by birthday boys and brides-to-be alike. Abs are imminent.

The Trump Card

This one-man show, created and performed by Mike Daisey and directed by Isaac Butler, will take on the man that is currently our nation's most high-profile and deeply worrying celebrity: Donald Trump. The performance promises to "[break] down what makes Trump tick—and in doing so [illuminate] the state of our American Dream and how we’ve sold it out."

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Local Sightings

Khalik Allah, the photographer and filmmaker who directed the gorgeously hypnotic Field Niggas and was one of the cinematographers for Beyonce's equally gorgeous but far more commercial Lemonade, will be one of three jurors at this year's Local Sightings. This event, which features the best films that our region has to offer, will have an astounding 21 features and 77 short films. Allah, along with Paula Bernstein and Sudeep Sharma, will select the winners and hand out prizes to the best of our best. The festival will also include an Indigenous Showcase by Tracy Rector, one of the nominees for this year's Stranger Genius Awards. All of this is very exciting, and I think we have NWFF's new executive director, Courtney Sheehan, to thank for much of this excitement. CHARLES MUDEDE

Ghosts

Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts was considered scandalous when it was first performed in 1892, and still shocks some with themes including sexually transmitted disease, euthanasia, and incest. Follow the story of widow Helene Alving in this new adaptation by director Richard Eyre.

Verdensteatret: Bridge Over Mud

Bridge Over Mud is an unsettling and immersive performance/installation, with strange sounds, abstracted projections, and movable sculpture made up of 195 feet of elevated train tracks, 11 motorized vehicles, 60 speakers, and 30 micro-controlled motors.

Sammy Obeid with Brian Swinehart

Sammy Obeid (best known for an impressive streak when he performed comedy 1,001 days in a row) will tell jokes with Brian Swinehart.

FRIDAY

Streetwise by Martin Bell & Mary Ellen Mark

This evening of film, art, and performance promises a screening of iconic documentary Streetwise (about people without homes in Seattle) as well as art-making, spoken word, and live music.

Akhil Reed Amar: Understanding ‘The Constitution Today’

Legal scholar and professor Akhil Reed Amar will read from his new book, The Constitution Today: Timeless Lessons for the Issues of Our Era, which addresses "the most important constitutional controversies of the past two decades," including the Second Amendment and same-sex marriage.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

BenDeLaCreme's Inferno-A-Go-Go

Every week I put a check mark in the "Don't Miss" box for some queer event, but this week "Don't Miss" doesn't even begin to communicate the urgency of attending this show. No, I haven't seen it yet, and no, I don't have to see it in order to recommend it. BenDeLaCreme is one of the best things about Seattle, a truly magical artist whose work in shows like Cosmos and Freedom Fantasia will leave you giddy and thoughtful for months. All we need to know is that she is now performing a solo show based on Dante's Inferno featuring puppets and songs, and we can be assured of an evening of divinely comedic delights. MATT BAUME

Tricolore

Choreographer Benjamin Millepied (known for his work with the Paris Opera Ballet) will return to PNB with two works, Appassionata and Three Movements, followed by Balanchine's Symphony in C.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Revolt. She said. Revolt again.

This Washington Ensemble Theatre production will be the West Coast premiere of Revolt. She said. Revolt again., which is supposed to be a powerful, absurd-funny, polyvocal, multimedia, fiercely feminist call for revolt. Revolt draws its title from a Julia Kristeva book about "revolt" as a mode of being (hi, grad school) and also highlights the way language shapes our perceptions and expectations of women. RICH SMITH

Working

Studs Terkel's book Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do, is a brilliant, best-selling depiction of the American workforce and how they as individuals relate to both their daily lives and the nebulous concept of "work." The 1977 musical, based on the book, combines Terkel's social commentary with music from geniuses including Stephen Schwartz and James Taylor—and this production, from the 2012 version of the show, will feature new songs by the hottest composer of the moment, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

SATURDAY

14th Annual Stranger Genius Awards

For the 14th year in a row, The Stranger will recognize local talent and accomplishment in art, performance, literature, film, and music, awarding a total of $25,000 to some of our region's most dedicated and exciting artists. This party is spectacular, whatever happens and whoever wins. I don't know of anywhere else you can go to watch film, music, art, performance, and literature artists in your own city hang out together. The terrific Seattle Rock Orchestra will collaborate with a few of this year's finalists, and there will be dancing and merrymaking. And admission is free. See you there. JEN GRAVES

A Slice of the Expanse

A Slice Of The Expanse offers two takes on landscape: Erika Hanson's video-based artwork, and Ian Breidenbach’s installations with "constructed memorabilia" from road trips.

Generativity: Artist Gallery Talk

This is the final exhibition in the sacred room called Suyama Space, which has hosted site-specific installations for 19 years, curated by the great Beth Sellars. Generativity explores the reproduction and proliferation of nature through sculpture, video projections, coding and sound, created by Fernanda D'Agostino and featuring performance by Isabelle Choiniere. Hear about the work at this artist gallery talk.

2016 Washington Artisan Cheesemakers Festival

As Corina Zappia wrote last week in her article about Washington State's local cheese explosion, "If you're anything like me, you like what you've tried and would like to learn more, but you're not sure where to begin. The Washington Artisan Cheesemakers Festival on September 24 is a good place to start." It certainly is, with cheeses from 24 of the state's artisan creameries, bread and crackers from Essential Baking upon which to spread those cheeses, lots of other interesting snacks, and beer and wine from some truly kickass producers (Mollusk!). "Try an aged sheep’s milk cheese with a smear of fruit preserves," the event's presser urges, "or a luscious blue cheese with a drizzle of honey." You ain't got to tell me twice. Buy an advance ticket (they often sell out), bust out the Lactase, and get after it! TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

Black Women Wisdom: A Public Conversation A three-day gathering of Black female writers (organized by the Hansberry Project with Intiman Theatre) will culminate in this public conversation led by 2016 Intiman festival co-curator Valerie Curtis-Newton.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Mimosas with Mama

Mama Tits's show, "30 Minute-ish Chicago," features all your favorite songs from the Broadway show plus some elaborate quick-change drag-queen magic. But that's not all. The musical is just the culmination of the experience: The first half of the two-ish hour experience is a delightful drag cabaret/brunch buffet, with singing, dancing, comedy, and more naughty entendres than you can shake a stick at. MATT BAUME

Seattle Theater Group Presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Everyone's favorite disturbingly sexy despotic scientist returns to the Neptune. The film starts at eight, but come early for STG's costume party, shadow-casting, and other diabolical festivities.

SUNDAY

Megan Snyder-Camp and Rachel Richardson

Poet Megan Snyder-Camp will read from two of her new books: research-based poetry collection Wintering and "personal, social-justice focused look at whiteness, racism, and mothering" The Gunnywolf. She will be joined by Bay Area poet Rachel Richardson (Hundred-Year Wave).

Razia Jan: Educating Girls in Afghanistan

Humanitarian Razia Jan—known for her work establishing connections between Afghans and Americans, and for founding Razia's Ray of Hope Foundation and the Zabuli Education Center—will speak about "her award-winning humanitarian work, from having to convince fathers to allow their daughters to learn and protecting her school against threats of terrorism while helping her students imagine a new way of life."