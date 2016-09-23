Last-Minute Plans: 63 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend Fishermen's Fall Festival, Afrocop, And More $10-And-Under Options For September 23-25

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

ALL WEEKEND

1. Chronicles of Solitude: Masterworks by Vilhelm Hammershøi

Chronicles of Solitude: Masterworks by Vilhelm Hammershoi is, as its title suggests, an exercise in old, formal European seriousness. Pale galleries are dotted with desolate paintings of stunned, claustrophobic rooms. Hammershoi chose to paint a pretty waterfront, then waited until fog covered over the water, turning the vista into a void. That's the kind of painter he was. He lived from 1864 to 1916 in Denmark, and would have us believe that this time and place was without color and noise. That Scandinavian reserve ended up becoming part of Seattle's identity, as the Scandinavian immigration to this city peaked around 1910. JG (First Hill, free)

2. Local Sightings

Khalik Allah, the photographer and filmmaker who directed the gorgeously hypnotic Field Niggas and was one of the cinematographers for Beyonce's equally gorgeous but far more commercial Lemonade, will be one of three jurors at this year's Local Sightings. This event, which features the best films that our region has to offer, will have an astounding 21 features and 77 short films. Allah, along with Paula Bernstein and Sudeep Sharma, will select the winners and hand out prizes to the best of our best. The festival will also include an Indigenous Showcase by Tracy Rector, one of the nominees for this year's Stranger Genius Awards. All of this is very exciting, and I think we have NWFF's new executive director, Courtney Sheehan, to thank for much of this excitement. CHARLES MUDEDE (Capitol Hill, $11)

Check out the full list of films here.

3. Woyzeck

Seattle Theatre Works presents Georg Büchner’s last (and unfinished) play Woyzeck, adapted and directed by Daniel Tarker. The plot is based on a real murder case, and follows the story of a soldier trying to survive—physically and mentally—while also being subjected to strange experiments. (Up North, $10-$20)

FRIDAY

4. Akhil Reed Amar: Understanding ‘The Constitution Today’

Legal scholar and professor Akhil Reed Amar will read from his new book, The Constitution Today: Timeless Lessons for the Issues of Our Era, which addresses "the most important constitutional controversies of the past two decades," including the Second Amendment and same-sex marriage. (First Hill, $5)

5. Guerilla Toss, Nail Polish, Charms, Miscomings

One of New York City’s most galvanizing rock bands, Guerilla Toss roil in the sort of brainy post-punk/no-wave brine as groups like Fire Engines, Contortions, and Teenage Jesus and the Jerks. Check out Guerilla Toss’s mistitled 2013 album Gay Disco for one of the most weirdly wired and fantastically spastic works of the last five years. The well-mined post-punk/no-wave revival rarely sounds this exhilarating. Seattle trio Miscomings make the sort of cantankerous, unnerving noise rock that denizens of this increasingly frustrating city need, and they do so without completely banishing melody from the equation. Their 2016 EP Bag of Knives gives you a sense of Miscomings’ caustic, urgent bulletins from the underground. DAVE SEGAL (Eastlake, $5-$10)

6. Honcho Poncho, Grimmie, Colorworks

Seattle alt-rockers and turtleneck aficionados Honcho Poncho headline at Hollow Earth, with support from Grimmie and Colorworks. (Central District, $6-$10)

7. I Drink Your Blood: Grindhouse Theater Day

Uh, we think we'll let you handle the plot description, Grand Illusion... "After consuming rabies-infected meat pies, an LSD-addicted hippie cult goes on a vicious murdering rampage!" Sounds like date night to us! (University District, $9)

8. James Hunnicutt with Guests

Washington State singer-songwriter James Hunnicutt displays his thirty years of experience performing and touring on the Funhouse stage, with WT Newton & the Ozark Blood, and River Bottom. (Eastlake, $5/$7)

9. Joseph Dane

American ex-pat Joseph Dane takes his experiencing traveling through Mexico and turns them into song. Enjoy a free live set of his mellow indie rock and folk tunes influenced by Latin musical traditions. (Columbia City, free)

10. Julie Weston: Basque Moon

Julie Weston will read from Basque Moon, a sequel to Moonshadows: a mystery centered around the character of photographer Nellie Burns. (University District, free)

11. Kon-fluhks

Occupy Space presents an art show featuring work from their sister Irish gallery, plus music, performance, poetry, and good company. If their last pop-up show was any indication, this is a great occasion to browse, schmooze, and maybe buy. (Capitol Hill, free)

12. Pete Magill

Pete Magill, who made his own journey from drug-addled young man to master runner, will read from his book The Born Again Runner: A Guide to Overcoming Excuses, Injuries, and Other Obstacles for New and Returning Runners. (Capitol Hill, free)

13. A Quartet of Duos

A Quartet of Duos features an improvisational performance with Tatsuya Nakatani on percussion and Sioux City Pete on guitar, with additional sets from Bill Horist (guitar) and Vox Vespertinus (voice/sound), Noisepoetnobody (modular synth) and Sisiutl (hurdy-gurdy), and Masaaki Masao (harsh noise) and Vanessa Skantze (butoh). (Sodo, $5-$15 Suggested Donation)

14. Smoking Bill, The Disco Cowboys, Graig Markel & the 88th St Band

Old school college party band Smoking Bill takes the spirit of Moscow, Idaho and chucks it onto the Substation stage, with The Disco Cowboys, and Graig Markel & the 88th St Band. (Ballard, $6)

15. Squall — Noise Happy Hour

Enjoy your post-work pre-social life cocktails with a backdrop of noise and drone music in the sonic dungeons of Kremwerk, with music by Herpes Hideaway, wrtch, PRISONFOOD, and DJ Maire. (Downtown, $5)

16. Streetwise by Martin Bell & Mary Ellen Mark

This evening of film, art, and performance promises a screening of iconic documentary Streetwise (about people without homes in Seattle) as well as art-making, spoken word, and live music. (Belltown, free)

17. Summer Nights in the North Plaza

On Fridays throughout the summer, CenturyLink Field will have games, food trucks, drink specials (21+ only, and no vertical IDs accepted), music, and occasional movie nights. This week, embark on a journey of "music discovery" with live performers and KEXP DJ Sharlese. All admission prices benefit the Alliance for Pioneer Square. (Pioneer Square, $1)

18. Top Shelf with TUF Featuring Ahold Of

An "intersectional collective of female/trans/non-binary people brought together by a love of electronic music," TUF spins you some solidarity tunes at the moody Hideout. (First Hill, free)

19. Trash Talk: A Garbage Cabaret

We got disturbing mental images of Oscar the Grouch in thigh-highs (he doesn't even have legs! Or, more importantly, a butt!), but luckily this night features hot, flexible people saying dirty, trashy things. (Belltown, $10-$15)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

20. Clay Apenouvon: Film Noir

Mariane Ibrahim presents the first solo exhibition of mixed-media artist Clay Apenouvon, who is known for his work in black plastic. (Pioneer Square, free)

21. Countryside Ride

"We play good ole Honkytonk," says Portland's Countryside Ride, which makes them perfect for the down-home swagger of the Little Red Hen crowd. (Green Lake, $5)

22. Dave Kennedy

Sometimes what an artist wants is so simple. It might be put this way, as a request to anyone viewing their work: If you don't know what it is, don't stop looking. We can talk about the fact that Seattle-based, Tacoma-born artist Dave Kennedy takes his mixed-race identity—and the question he regularly gets, "What are you?"—as the driving force behind his new show at Bridge Productions, Anamorphosis, but the work doesn't need to be reduced to any single topic. The pictures are about looking into something, not just at it. We should all, this election season, go into Bridge and look, look, and look at Anamorphosis, follow its lead, do what the artist is asking. JG (Georgetown, free)

23. John Sarkis: L I F E L I N E S

Paintings and sculptures "about social interconnectedness" by John Sarkis. (Sodo, free)

SATURDAY

24. Afrocop

Afrocop, recently seen at Northwest Psych Festival, is an awesome, future-minded funk/fusion jazz trio with a penchant for abstract keyboard explorations and banging backbeats. Dave Segal says, "Their August 12 festival set at the Sunset Tavern offered a sweet balance between the earthy and the ethereal, as well as the funky and the cosmic; they gracefully strutted through rock, funk, and jazz modes." (First Hill, free)

25. Art House Theater Day: Time Bandits

The University District's irresistibly punk old theater celebrates Art House Theater Day with Terry Gilliam's picaresque satire about a little boy, his thieving crewmates, and their fiendish adversary, the Evil Genius. They say: "While supplies last, receive a limited edition 14” x 18” reproduction of the Time Portal Map!" (University District, $9)

26. Atheism vs. Christianity: Which Is More Reasonable?

Atheist author David McAfee will debate with Christian scholar and apologist Luuk Van de Weghe to answer the question: which belief is more reasonable, atheism or Christianity? (First Hill, $5)

27. Austin Dwyer

This event features a series of original oil paintings by classical marine painter Austin Dwyer, as well as a book signing for Dwyer's new book Ships to Remember. (Up North, free)

28. Ben Nickol: Adherence

Ben Nickol (author of the short story collection Where the Wind Can Find It) will read from his debut novel, Adherence: A Romance. (Ravenna, free)

29. Black Women Wisdom: A Public Conversation

A three-day gathering of Black female writers (organized by the Hansberry Project with Intiman Theatre) will culminate in this public conversation led by 2016 Intiman festival co-curator Valerie Curtis-Newton. (University District, $10)

30. David Liebe Hart, WARNING DANGER, Velvet Grapes, Jonah Th’Mole Mociun

Very special weirdo David Liebe Hart, occasional star of Tim & Eric Awesome Show Great Job! on Adult Swim, graces the Highline stage with a live set of comedy, music, space aliens, a lifelong love of trains, and some puppet friends. (Capitol Hill, $10/$12)

31. Erin Judge

Queer standup comedian and writer Erin Judge will read from her novel Vow of Celibacy, and will be joined by comedians Jenny Chalikian, Mike Primavera, Sarah Skilling, and Val Nigro. (Capitol Hill, free)

32. 28th Annual Fishermen's Fall Festival

Make fishing-inspired art projects, talk with community members, and raise money for the Seattle Fishermen's Memorial Foundation at the annual Fishermen's Fall Festival. (Ballard, free)

33. The Foghorns, Bigfoot Wallace & His Wicked Sons, Moon Dial

The Foghorns have played cynical blues for the past ten years in the US and Europe, with the tender, slightly nasal voice of Bart Cameron delivering succinct lyrics. Catch their brand of blithe bleakness at one of their frequent haunts. (Ballard, $10)

34. Generativity: Artist Gallery Talk

This is the final exhibition in the sacred room called Suyama Space, which has hosted site-specific installations for 19 years, curated by the great Beth Sellars. Generativity explores the reproduction and proliferation of nature through sculpture, video projections, coding and sound, created by Fernanda D'Agostino and featuring performance by Isabelle Choiniere. Hear about the work at this artist gallery talk. (Belltown, free)

35. Juan Gabriel Vasquez: Reputations

Bestselling and award-winning author Juan Gabriel Vasquez (The Sound of Things Falling) will read from his new novel, Reputations, that deals with "how a public persona intersects with private histories." (Rainier Valley, free)

36. Kiss Off with Kim Ann Foxman

Kiss Off, a queer women's club night, hosts this evening celebrating the advent of freaks like us. You're encouraged to dress your most queerio and embrace the strange at Kremwerk, where there will be a main stage performance from Kim Ann Foxman. Good news: if you go to KINGS first, that ticket gets you into Kiss Off for free. (Downtown, $7/$10)

37. Local Music Night with The Hasslers

Enjoy a night of free local music at comfortable neighborhood pub Hopvine with the Hasslers, a five piece folk-rock outfit from Missoula. (Capitol Hill, free)

38. Pop-up Plant Sale

Grab yourselves something orchidaceous or spiny or succulent or otherwise green and alive to get you through the winter. (Capitol Hill, free entry)

39. Rugby is a Drag V

Rugby players take a break from scrumming all over each other (or whatever) to show off their amazing physiques as God intended: in teeny skirts and dizzying heels. (Capitol Hill, $10 suggested donation)

40. A Slice of the Expanse

A Slice Of The Expanse offers two takes on landscape: Erika Hanson's video-based artwork, and Ian Breidenbach’s installations with "constructed memorabilia" from road trips. (Georgetown, free)

41. The South Sound Underground 2016

The joint forces of El Corazon and the Funhouse are hosting a free and all ages fundraiser for veterans split between the two stages. From noon to 1am, the building will shake with the heavy, alt, prog, and post-rock and metal sounds of Darklight, American Wrecking Company, Taipan, Noctium, Vultures Above Us, Salem Knights, and many more. Show up in your best star-spangled bandana and get ready to give to a worthy cause. (Eastlake, free)

42. State Parks: Free Days

On Saturday, celebrate National Public Lands Day with the Washington State Parks. They'll waive their usual $10 entrance fee, and you can enjoy the wonder of the Columbia Gorge, Olympic Rainforest, or Deception Pass for free. (Various locations, free)

43. 14th Annual Stranger Genius Awards

For the 14th year in a row, The Stranger will recognize local talent and accomplishment in art, performance, literature, film, and music, awarding a total of $25,000 to some of our region's most dedicated and exciting artists. This party is spectacular, whatever happens and whoever wins. I don't know of anywhere else you can go to watch film, music, art, performance, and literature artists in your own city hang out together. The terrific Seattle Rock Orchestra will collaborate with a few of this year's finalists, and there will be dancing and merrymaking. And admission is free. See you there. JEN GRAVES (Belltown, free)

44. Yoga in the Park

This free outdoor yoga session with instructors from 8 Limbs Yoga happens rain or shine. BYO mat, water, and any other things you might need. (Belltown, free)

45. Zumiez Best Foot Forward Finals feat. Vic Mensa

Watch the finals of "the biggest am skate contest series in the country" at this event featuring 37 amateur skateboarders, and performances by musicians including Vic Mensa, Meatbodies, Mean Jeans, DJ Beatnick and DJ Sean Cee. (Georgetown, free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

46. Festa Italiana 2016

Celebrate the spirit of the Italian people with tiny Greyhound pup parades, food everywhere, live music, a grape stomp, kids' activities, and chef demos. (Seattle Center, free)

47. Jazz Brunch

How to fix your life: every weekend, wait until the sun is well over the horizon. Then ooze out of bed, head to the SeaMonster, grab yourself a Spanish Coffee or some sweet potato pancakes, and listen to some of the finest local jazz players, such as Eric Hullander or Birch Pereira, that Seattle has to offer. (Wallingford, no cover)

48. An Ode To Marlin

This dance performance, choreographed by Noelle Price and performed by Noelle Price, Kelli Carnes, Margaret Hotckiss, Leah Jones, and Racine Lemons, is set in Detroit in 2008. (Greenwood, $10/$14)

SUNDAY

49. Cosmic Shuffle, Daisy Strains, Danger Bird

Enjoy a full vibe platter of slacker psych-rock thanks to Cosmic Shuffle, Daisy Strains, and Danger Bird. (Ballard, $8)

50. Heat Wave

Join DJ Maxwell Edison and Trickbag Record Party, with special guest DJ Self Administered Beatdown, for three whole hours of happy hour '60s soul music every other Sunday to celebrate the summer. (Capitol Hill, free)

51. Home Slice: Able & Tulsi

Hiphop heads can sample some top local action with the Sunday monthly Home Slice night put on by Nu Era producer Andrew Savoie and DJ Able Fader. This edition features Able & Tulsi - DJ and MC, Substance and Style, referred to as "two Seattle cats with orthodox methods and fresh perspectives." (Belltown, $5)

52. The Jelly: Improv Jam

This improv jam is open to everyone—newbies are encouraged. Just drop your name in the hat for a chance to play on stage. (Greenwood, free)

53. J. Patrick Black: Ninth City Burning

J. Patrick Black will read from University Book Store's "Book of the Month" for September, dystopian thriller Ninth City Burning. (University District, free)

54. "LOSER: The Real Seattle Music Story" Release Party

Relive your heyday with this reissue of the book LOSER: The Real Seattle Music Story by ex-Stranger writer and local music scene aficionado Clark Humphrey. Soundtracked by DJ Vodka Twist, the book party promises an extended look at new materials surrounding the global music industry's "grunge mania" on the eve of the 25th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind and Pearl Jam's Ten. (Capitol Hill, free)

55. Megan Snyder-Camp and Rachel Richardson

Poet Megan Snyder-Camp will read from two of her new books: research-based poetry collection Wintering and "personal, social-justice focused look at whiteness, racism, and mothering" The Gunnywolf. She will be joined by Bay Area poet Rachel Richardson (Hundred-Year Wave). (Capitol Hill, free)

56. The Pizza Pulpit: Rainy Day Splish Splosh Band, Revel

This edition of The Pizza Pulpit (always free, all ages, and at the Back Bar of the Croc) features the psych-garage stylings of Rainy Day Splish Splosh Band and sad echo-heavy jams from Revel. (Belltown, free)

57. Razia Jan: Educating Girls in Afghanistan

Humanitarian Razia Jan—known for her work establishing connections between Afghans and Americans, and for founding Razia's Ray of Hope Foundation and the Zabuli Education Center—will speak about "her award-winning humanitarian work, from having to convince fathers to allow their daughters to learn and protecting her school against threats of terrorism while helping her students imagine a new way of life." (First Hill, $5)

58. Seahawks Games at Bait Shop

Bait Shop will open its doors early on game days so you won't be forced to watch the game without six types of beer on tap. (Capitol Hill)

59. Seattle Theater Group Presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Everyone's favorite disturbingly sexy despotic scientist returns to the Neptune. The film starts at eight, but come early for STG's costume party, shadow-casting, and other diabolical festivities. Saturday's showing is sold out, but try your luck for Sunday. (University District, free)

60. Sun Riah

The harpist/singer uses every aspect of her instrument--not only strumming and plucking, but tapping, singing into the soundboard, and using effects pedals--to create an eerie and experimental atmosphere. (Columbia City, free)

61. Tai Shan Band

Shan writes simple pop tunes and uplifting lyrics with a lack of cynicism that's almost startling. (Wallingford, free)

62. Tigers in the Tank, Drew Danburry, Aubrey Debauchery, Fragile Lung

Eclectic indie rockers Tigers in the Tank spread their infectious alt joy at Substation with Drew Danburry, Aubrey Debauchery, and Fragile Lung. (Ballard, $8)

63. Weekend Walks

No registration necessary for these free weekend walks through the arboretum—just show up to look at and learn about plants from hydrangeas to mopheads and climbing vines. (Madison Park, free)