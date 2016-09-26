Where to Watch the First Presidential Debate: 26 Spots Across Seattle Viewing Parties With Comedy, Karaoke, Trivia, Games, And Plenty of Booze

Tonight is the first presidential debate of the 2016 election, and it's going to be streamed on essentially every screen in the city. To help you decide where you should commiserate with your fellow Seattleites while watching 90 minutes of Clinton v. Trump, we've compiled a list of debate-watching parties below where there will be comedy, karaoke, discussion, trivia, games, and (of course) plenty of alcohol. You can also see them all (including the sold-out Town Hall event) on our Things To Do calendar, and, wherever you end up tonight, make sure to check out The Stranger's live-Slog of the debate.

BALLARD

Hattie's Hat

Watch this historic debate with special cocktails, happy hour food, and a Trump drinking game at Hattie's Hat. From their poster: "Come celebrate the death rattle of democracy our fore fathers always dreamt of."

CAPITOL HILL

Cafe Presse

So you're watching US democracy devour itself like a crazed raccoon. Who cares? You're sipping Pouilly-Fuissé and snacking on petit' apéros, just like you're in France! "Ah, ah," you chortle with Gallic detachment, not realizing red, white, and blue tears are salting your pommes frites. The bartender shakes his head and places his hand sympathetically on your shoulder. "Courage, mon ami," murmurs he. "Courage."

Comet Tavern

Play buzzword bingo and win, among other possibilities, Comet Tavern gift cards or passes to the TWIST LGBTQ film festival. Whatever happens, you'll need all the queer movies and alcohol you can get.

Dino's Tomato Pie

Watch the candidates vituperate and eat that pizza like it's gonna be your last!

Hopvine Pub

The candidates will debate on the screens at Hopvine: a nice, low-key neighborhood place for the hale, Northwesty set.

Moe Bar

This 21+ debate viewing party promises games of "drinking bingo" to relieve inevitable anxiety.

The Pine Box

Watch Hillary and Donald duke it out on a big screen at The Pine Box, which has a gorgeous mortuary setting and more than 30 beers on tap.

R Place

R Place will have drink specials all night, and broadcast the "Donald Drumpf and Hillary Clinton" showdown. Remember: all drinks are doubles, so plan accordingly or prepared to get sloshed.

CENTRAL DISTRICT

BottleNeck Lounge

Watch the first presidential debate on both of the BottleNeck Lounge's TV screens. Get there between 4 and 6 pm to enjoy $4 drafts and wells—but don't despair if you get there after 6 pm, because they'll be serving $6 Manhattans all night. They say: "Righteous indignation is encouraged but throwing things is not."

Central Cinema

We need a coping, distancing strategy for the presidential debates, during which we might otherwise gnaw our hands off with terror. Central Cinema has the solution: why not mock the whole monstrosity like it was Plan Nine From Outer Space? Plus, the theater serves booze, so you can take a shot every time you want to assume a fetal position and sob yourself to next century.

Two Doors Down

Dull the pre-election pain with booze and company (and burgers).

COLUMBIA CITY

The Royal Room

After you watch Clinton and Trump battle it out for your affection on Royal Room's big screen projector, decompress with music from The Master Debaters (no cover).

DOWNTOWN

Central Library

At this screening of the first presidential debate, you'll also have a chance to register to vote (or get more information about the process) with the League of Women Voters.

FREMONT

HotelHotel PizzaBar

This viewing features Stephen Schwartz, professor of pathology at UW, with Joe Pakootas, Democratic candidate for the 5th District. There will be a big TV. ($50 requested donation)

LTD Bar and Grill

Watch the first presidential debate with happy hour snacks and drinks; dogs are welcome. Note: (understandably) vocal and enraged viewers might want to choose a different spot. They write that "this is a politically neutral event" and "we welcome friendly conversation but encourage guests to keep it light hearted."

The Red Door

Play debate bingo and drink.

GREENWOOD

Naked City Brewery & Taphouse

Experience the Trump/Clinton spectacle—and play games and win trivia prizes—at this event with KUOW's Ross Reynolds and Humanities Washington's Zaki Barak Hamid.

INTERBAY

Rooftop Brewing Company

The 36th and 43rd District Democrats are hosting a watch party for the political event of the decade, with games. Make sure to watch your language: the venue is all-ages.

LOWER QUEEN ANNE

Tini Bigs and Hula Hula

Sip on Tiki cocktails while you watch the political showdown; as soon as the debate ends, cathartic karaoke begins.

PIONEER SQUARE

The Kitchen by Delicatus

Enjoy cocktails and snacks as you watch the first presidential debate on The Kitchen's 140-inch screen.

SODO

Pyramid Alehouse

While many of the other event organizers are clearly rooting for Hillary, this is an official Clinton/Kaine watch party.

UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

Blue Moon Tavern

Watch the first presidential debate with snacks and drinks at Blue Moon Tavern, then let comedians Dylan Cole, Claire Webber, Isaac Novak, and Genevieve Ferrari put a smile back on your face. As they say: "Because the one thing you'll need more than alcohol during the debates is some (intentional) comedy afterwards."

Cafe Racer

Well, America, we can't put it off much longer: it's time for Trump and Clinton to exchange extremely reasoned and thoughtful arguments in an atmosphere of calm respect. For pity's sake, let's just do it with some alcohol within reach—Cafe Racer will have plenty.

WEST SEATTLE

The Admiral Bird

Watch Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in the political Super Bowl on the big screen at The Admiral Bird.

OutWest

This showing of the Clinton/Trump showdown promises a post-debate debate and discussion in the bar.