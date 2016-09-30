Last-Minute Plans: 63 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend Kick Off The Fall with Giant Pumpkins, LEGOs, Tea, And More $10-And-Under Options

Shutterstock What better way to kick off October than by finding out which agricultural monstrosity will take home the prize at Elysian's Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off this weekend?

FRIDAY

1. Alyssa Explains It All

Get answers to your questions at Alyssa Explain It All, a show within a show that will strive to find the meaning of life. (Capitol Hill, Pay What You Can)

2. Bronson Wisconsin

Alt-country duo Bronson Wisconsin throws some grit into the classic Americana genre, with an earnestness of the salt-of-the-earth real-life brothers that they are. They're playing a free set in the Bourbon Bar at the Columbia City Theater. (Columbia City, free)

3. Cam Paign

MC and aspiring producer Cam Paign brings his urban decay inspirations and sample-heavy hiphop from Worcester to Seattle. (Columbia City, free)

4. Charlie Quimby: Inhabited

Charlie Quimby will read from his newest work Inhabited, a sister novel to the critically acclaimed Monument Road. (Ravenna, free)

5. Cloud Cover, Flashback Nation, For Troubled Minds

Cloud Cover kicks out the old school jams with a range of indie rock and alternative rock covers from the '80s to the present. They're joined by Flashback Nation and For Troubled Minds. (University District, $5)

6. Communist Eyes, Greenriver Thrillers, Pukesnake, Beautyhunters

Weird Rock Night returns to Slim's with a stacked line-up of absolute freaks, including trash rockers Communist Eyes, sobriety-smashing Greenriver Thrillers, assjazz enthusiasts Pukesnake, and noise duo Beautyhunters. (Georgetown, $6)

7. David Quammen: America’s Wild Heart

Learn about the first (and arguably most impressive) national park, Yellowstone, from bestselling science writer David Quammen, who will speak about the park in the context of his new book, Yellowstone: A Journey Through America’s Wild Heart. (First Hill, $5)

8. Don't Move

"Specializing in the quest for Face Melt Supreme." If your face is actually susceptible to liquifying from sweet, brainy, bebop-inspired jazz with occasional noise, proceed with caution. Otherwise, they're a low-key local treat. (First Hill, free)

9. Ghenes, Africa Violeta, Eclipxica

Enjoy an evening with Latino alt rock groups Eclipxica, Africa Violeta, and Ghenes, as they play post-rock in Spanish at the Skylark. (West Seattle, $7)

10. Good Grief, Either/Or, Dogstrum, Waking Things

Seattle-based Good Grief pulls from rock, punk, post-punk, and pop to create their own eclectic range of indie rock. Their members have long been involved with other local notables like Koda Sequoia, Mitts, Herocop, Walter and Perry, Yr Parents, and Screaming Multitudes. (Ballard, $8)

11. iO Tillett Wright

Artist, activist, speaker, and author iO Tillett Wright will read from his memoir Darling Days. (Capitol Hill, free)

12. Joint Forces

The joint forces are respected Seattle guitarist Thaddeus Turner (aka Thaddillac), bluesy singer-songwriter Tiffany Wilson, and a great band of musicians bringing soul to SeaMonster. A DJ opens at 9pm; live music begins an hour later. (Wallingford, $7)

13. Ohio Knife, Piston Ready, Klaw, The Glaring

Midwestern thrillers Ohio Knife bring the spirit of Cincinnati to Seattle with their gut-punching rock and roll. They're joined by Piston Ready, Klaw, and The Glaring. (Eastlake, $8/$10)

14. The Rush Project with Guests

The Rush Project, or TRP, is comprised of Rush Rydah and DJ Communion, two Seattle locals who pull inspiration from greats like Jimi Hendrix, Run DMC, David Bowie, and Peter Gabriel. (Columbia City, $8/$10)

15. Smooth Sailing, Skies Below, Dogs of War

Seattle-based sextuplet Smooth Sailing paints with low-end riffs and ethereal noise work, ending up in the hazy gray area between punk and metal. They're joined by Skies Below and Dogs of War. (University District, $5)

16. Tuesday Cat, Raven Lunatic, Special Snowflake

Enjoy a special free local music showcase at Lo-Fi with up-and-comers Tuesday Cat, Raven Lunatic, and Special Snowflake. (Eastlake, free)

17. The Untuning of the Sky: SassyBlack

Enjoy an evening under the stars at Volunteer Park with the live music of psych-soul and Afro-futurist musician and producer SassyBlack (also known as Catherine Harris-White, previously of THEESatisfaction). (Capitol Hill, free)

18. Wave Books Celebration

Nearly every year, Stranger Genius Nominee Wave Books introduces Seattle to a group of poets and writers they've recently published, some of whom live just down the street. This event features Tyehimba Jess, whose latest book, Olio is a sweeping, multi-genre engagement with blues poetics. Read it. And, before you go, also read Don Mee Choi's challenging and excellent book of poems, Hardly War, which is about fathers and the Korean War and flower children and colonialism and photography. Anselm Berrigan and editor of the press, Joshua Beckman, will contribute their latest work as well. Last I heard, Beckman has been working on a sprawling essay about clouds. You love get this variety of subjects and aesthetics at poetry readings like these, and the writers who inhabit these modes are doing so in very weird, fresh ways. You'll want to pay attention. RICH SMITH (Capitol Hill, free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

19. John Sisko: 1958 - 2016

"Sisko was raised in Montana, and, by the 1970s, he was in Washington, where eventually, he'd earn his bachelor's degree in philosophy at the University of Washington, and settle in Seattle. Sisko's art was figurative. He made humans and animals. Every male figure he made, he once said, had an element of the crucifix to it. Three different university art departments couldn't satisfy him—he was, he once wrote, "disappointed by the post-sixties, 'get-loose-do-a-vibe' mindset that prevailed in each one at the time"—and he wanted a "depth of intellectual, spiritual and philosophical analysis" he'd eventually have to pursue on his own, which he continued doing until he died." Read more by Jen Graves, and celebrate Sisko's life and work at this short gallery show. (Belltown, free)

SATURDAY

20. 30th Birthday Party

Celebrate the 30th birthday of the charming Bizzarro Italian Cafe at a party featuring a variety of craft vendors, wood fire pizza, and a beer and wine garden, plus live music from The Witness, El Vez, School of Rock, and Primate 5. (Wallingford, free)

21. 24 Hour Comic Day!

Create a 24-page comic in 24 hours at Push/Pull—they'll provide coffee, tea, pastries, lunch, dinner, and limited supplies. Afterwards, participants will get a prize package and a certificate to commemorate their hard work. Artists pay $30 for food and supplies; watching the art-making is free. (Ballard, Free/$30)

22. Arthaus 3.0: Haunted Haus

Version 3.0 of Kremwerk's drag-queen battle royale/dance party is upon us. Teams of hilarious and artsy queens will compete for bragging rights, shade throwing rights, and the right to play puppet master at the following year's Arthaus series. As I predicted, Betty Wetter, Cookie Couture, Miss Americano, and Khloe5X of Halfway Haus won the series last year, and they'll be hosting and picking the themes this year. Hellen Tragedy will perform along with returning champions Halfway Haus. Pizzarina Sbarro will DJ. Drinks will be had. RICH SMITH (Downtown, $5/$7)

23. Catharsis: A Community Grief Ritual

Bring whatever you need to get comfy—and maybe some tissues—to this public grief ritual sponsored by Hugo House and the Seattle People of Color Salon. (First Hill, free)

24. Closing Night — Cake Roulette and Awards Ceremony

If you like film, you probably also like cake. And if you like cake, you probably also like games of chance where everybody wins. That's presumably the logic behind the closing ceremony of Local Sightings Film Festival, which offers "cake roulette" for the filmmakers—and cake for everyone. You can bring your own cake for participants to win if you like. In short: film, cake, hooray. (Capitol Hill, $5)

25. Chance of Rain: Ame Pop-Up Art & Fashion Show

Deviating from their giant DJ'd dance nights for a hot second, Chance of Rain Festival throws down a special art pop-up event that features live modular performances, a fashion show spotlighting unique local designers, and an art and goods market. Show up at 5pm for Buyer's Hours, if you happen to be an art collector or potential purchaser. (Pioneer Square, free)

26. Chance of Rain: Bounce Brunch

Get extra helpings of bacon at Chance of Rain Festival's Bounce Brunch, a daytime opportunity to groove to the beats of Viva Recordings artist Rennie Foster while enjoying your favorite breakfast treats. Expect high-energy live sets from house heads like Brian Lyons, Wesley Holmes, Almond Brown, Trinitron, Justin Collins, Rennie Foster, and J.Alvarez. (Georgetown, $10)

27. DOLLHOUSE

A team of performers reads descriptions of haunted dolls on eBay for Fringe Month. The Stranger accepts no responsibility for any evil spirits that may or may not follow you home. (Greenwood, $10-$14)

28. Elysian's Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off

Agricultural monstrosities battle it out in this kick-off to the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival. While you wait for the Pumpkin to Rule Us All to emerge victorious, you can nosh on food truck fare, paint a pumpkin, and drink Elysian beer. (Georgetown, free)

29. Exquisite Corpse

In this participatory event for Fringe Month, the audience plays "exquisite corpse" (or "telephone") for the theater by describing a previously acted scene to three new performers , who act out what they've just been told. (Greenwood, $10-$14)

30. FR FR

Andrew Matson, previously of Bad Rap, has joined up with Hansm Justin for the latest DJ night, FR FR. Standing for "For Real For Real," the night aims to showcase "raw music in a cozy space," with tracks of rap, dance, or whatever else keeps you feeling real. (Downtown, Free before 11pm/$5 after 11pm)

31. Gallery Talk — To: Seattle | Subject: Personal

Learn more about the exhibit To: Seattle | Subject: Personal ("devoted entirely to works of art that have come into the collection of the museum, by purchase and by gift") from the exhibit's curator and the museum's outgoing director, Jo-Anne Birnie Danzker. (First Hill, free)

32. Greet The Sea with Guests

Seattle natives Greet the Sea use the inspirations from their Northwest surroundings to create lush indie rock grooves tinged with the unmistakable visuals of this region. (Eastlake, $7)

33. Improvisational Gestures Performance and Curator Talk

They write: "As part of the exhibition Senga Nengudi: Improvisational Gestures, dancers perform one of Nengudi's nylon mesh sculptures from the R.S.V.P. series. Following the performance, Nina Bozicnik, Assistant Curator, will share thoughts on the role of the body and ritual across Nengudi's work, from sculpture to performance." What's most important not to miss is the performance in the gallery itself. That will start on time and only last 15 minutes, so get there early to get a seat. JEN GRAVES (University District, free)

34. Keyboard Kid with Guests

Seattle-based MC and producer Keyboard Kid is known for his future-leaning hiphop and production collaborations with Lil B. (Fremont, $8/$10)

35. Lindstrom and the Limit

Lindstrom and The Limit show off their expansive energy and celebrate their EP release with a night of roots, rock, folk, soul, and Americana genre blending. (Capitol Hill, $8)

36. Montlake Yard Sale

This weekend, at least 80 homes will host yard sales in Montlake—this will be one of your last chances to go thrifting outdoors before the dark, wet days begin. (Montlake, free)

37. Ngugi wa Thiong'o

Ngugi wa Thiong'o's name gets thrown into the ring every time the Nobel Prize committee convenes to select the year's winner. And for good reason. Known early on for his great plays, The Black Hermit and This Time Tomorrow, the Kenyan genius went on to lead postcolonial thinking with books such as Decolonising the Mind and Moving the Centre. His 2006 novel, Wizard of the Crow, was released to critical acclaim. The man hasn't stopped since the mid 1960s, and it doesn't look like he plans to. Now he's traveling up from Irvine to read selections from Birth of a Dream Weaver, a new memoir about becoming a writer during the Mau Mau Rebellion. I know Bruce Springsteen is in town this day, too, but c'mon. RICH SMITH (Capitol Hill, free)

38. Night Crush

A recurring dance party night for queers and their allies, Night Crush is a safe space for "qpoc, trans people, people of varying abilities, and all bodies." Enjoy jams on jams on jams from resident babe DJ Riff-Raff (with a special rotating DJ guest every month), a crew of dancers, and a whole queerio crowd ready to go buck. Re-Bar is not a scent-free space, but it is wheelchair accessible. (Downtown, $0-$20 until 11pm, $7 after 11pm)

39. On the Ground, Runaway Kids, Head Honcho, Silent Opposition

High-energy punks On the Ground aim to break the sound barrier with their raucous live shows. They're joined by Runaway Kids, Head Honcho, and Silent Opposition. (University District, $5)

40. Rainier Beach Heart & Soul: A Community Fair

Show some love for the Seattle African-American community with dance, gospel, jazz, food, and the EMP's Hip-Hop Artist Residency. Get registered to vote while you're there. (Beacon Hill, free)

41. Robothon

ROBOT ROLL CALL. Watch robots battle it out in seven competitions, including races, obstacle courses, and sumo bouts. Bring your 'bot, or just go to keep an eye on those tricksy tech folk. (Seattle Center, free)

42. Roladex, Youryoungbody, Pleather, Webdriver Torso

KEXP's Audioasis presents a showcase of local electro-weirdos like Youryoungbody, Pleather, and Webdriver Torso, with a headlining stint from Medical Records darling Roladex. (Downtown, $8)

43. Seattle Urban Book Expo 2016

Food and drinks are provided at this book expo that aims to "launch a movement of the black fresh literary experience in the 206." (Central District, free)

44. Second Chance PROM 2016

Whether you loved prom or you need to face your traumas, take the opportunity for a second go-round. You may be crowned king or queen this time instead of hiding in the girls' bathroom trying to scrub a smear of cake out of your $15 Goodwill dress. (Pioneer Square, $10)

45. Star Anna with Naomi Wachira

Star Anna brings her years of singer-songwriter experience and rough-around-the-edges pop sensibilities to the Rendezvous, with renowned folk art songstress Naomi Wachira. (Belltown, $8/$10)

46. StopKillingUs: No Justice NO PEACE

This march is in response to the police killings of unarmed black men—this time, the rally is spurred by the recent deaths of Tyre King, Terence Crutcher, and Keith Lamont Scott. They say: "If black people should be treated the same as white people then JOIN US." (Downtown, free)

47. Stranger Things '80s Film Fest

Did binge-watching Stranger Things overwhelm you with '80s nostalgia? Get your fix at this screening of Stand By Me and The Goonies that will celebrate "the wonder and terror of childhood." (Downtown, free)

48. Vicious Petals, Stucky Jackson & The Boys, Brian Kenney Fresno

Vicious Petals somehow manages to fit soul, folk, carnival themes, and rock into their work, which exists as a living collaboration between songwriters and musicians Cooper Smith and Ayako Okano. (University District, $5)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

49. BrickCon 2016

The Adult LEGO Hobbyists are spreading their love of all things LEGO at this two day event. All Builders (people who build things with LEGOS) are invited to bring their masterpieces to enter into a competition for the People's Choice. There will be a Building Zone for people wanting to either test out the LEGO-building waters or display their mad LEGO skills. Vendors will be set up throughout the hall with LEGO-themed paraphernalia. (Seattle Center, $10)

50. Issaquah Salmon Days

Issaquah's salmon fest goes heavy on the fish puns: its "ohfishal" "spawnsors" must be "reel" proud to support the fish parade, music, and carnival. While you're there, chip in a few bucks for Sammy the Salmon of the Findependent Party, our next President of the United States. (Eastside, $0-$20)

51. Northwest Tea Festival

Now is a time for tea. Perhaps this is more of a persistent stereotype than anything else, but I find tea calming in a way that other beverages aren’t. Alcohol can be supremely relaxing, of course, but it doesn’t quite assuage anxiety the way that tea can. And heaven knows we live in anxiety-ridden times. Anyway, for a reasonable $10-$15, escape to the Northwest Tea Festival and spend a weekend in relative tranquility. Learn about everything from tea etiquette to “Tasting Teas in a Chinese Professional Way” to cooking with tea (tea eggs!) to the “Wonderful World of Oolong.” On Sunday, there’s even a tea and meditation class. It’s going to be, in every sense of the word, very chill. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE (Seattle Center, $10/$15)

52. Seattle Metals Guild Jewelry Exhibition

This juried exhibition of Seattle Metals Guild artists is part of the 21st Northwest Jewelry & Metals Symposium. (Chinatown-International District, free)

SUNDAY

53. Bossa in Wonderland

Acoustic jazz band Bossa In Wonderland plays jazz classics, standards, and their own originals in the styles of bossa nova and swing, with the occasional Roma tradition touch. (Capitol Hill, free)

54. Coreena, The Science of Deduction, Beta Rocket, Dearheart

Berklee College of Music alum and electro-pop multi-threat Coreena headlines at this Beta Rocket album release show, with The Science of Deduction, and Dearheart. (Ballard, $5)

55. CroatiaFest

Experience the wonder that is Eastern Europe with CroatiaFest, a celebration of the people, traditions, and cultural touches of Croatia, with food, dance, music, and a crafts marketplace. (Seattle Center, free)

56. Gloria Koll: Skipping Stones

Author Gloria Koll will speak about her new novel about Scandinavian migration, Skipping Stones: A Story of Finding Home. (Ballard, $5)

57. Hopeless Jack with Stiff Spirit

Hopeless Jack & the Handsome Devil is a rowdy rock and roll group grounded in the trope of a man beyond reproach, soaked in soul and blues, but mostly bourbon. (Eastlake, $8/$10)

58. No Gasoline Day

On No Gasoline Day, this political/environmentalist theatre piece—directed by Alison Ramer—will take the form of "a funeral for our beloved gasoline." Wear black and enjoy music, dance, and eulogies. (Seattle Center, free)

59. The Pizza Pulpit: Antonioni, Boots to the Moon

This edition of The Pizza Pulpit (always free, all ages, and at the Back Bar of the Croc) features Antonioni, the indie acoustic folk solo project of performer Sarah Pasillas, and the endearing Utah rock of Boots to the Moon. (Belltown, free)

60. Scotto Moore

Fringe Month presents a closer look at the work of the prolific (and strange) Scotto Moore, author of sci-fi plays and screwball comedies. (Greenwood, $10-$14)

61. Spiders of the Duwamish

Learn about spiders of the Duwamish (and the "Web of Life") at this event featuring a talk by volunteer naturalist Jeff Rahlmann, and a walk through Herring's House Park. Sponsored by Seattle Parks and Recreation and the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center. (West Seattle, free)

62. Weekend Walks

No registration necessary for these free weekend walks through the arboretum—just show up to look at and learn about plants from hydrangeas to mopheads and climbing vines. (Madison Park, free)

63. Weird and Awesome with Emmett Montgomery

On the first Sunday of each month, comedy, variety, and "a parade of wonder and awkward sharing" are hosted by the self-proclaimed "mustache wizard" Emmett Montgomery. (Capitol Hill, $10)