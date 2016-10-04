79 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do In Seattle This Week POTUS DRUMPH, The Depressed Cake Shop, Luke's Diner Pop-Ups, And More Unusual Picks For October 4-9

Trump the King, or POTUS DRUMPH, an adaptation of Ubu Roi, features the King of Nowhere vowing to "Make Nowhere Great Again." Dave Hastings / Theater Schmeater Theater Schmeater's, an adaptation of, features the King of Nowhere vowing to "Make Nowhere Great Again."

TUESDAY

1. Black Death Resurrected, High Spirits, Christian Mistress, Acid Wash

The previous incarnation of Black Death Resurrected only existed from 1978 to 1988, but they've been rehashed for the road this year by band leader Siki Spacek. Known for being the first all African-American metal band in the US, Black Death Resurrected succeeds in confounding even the most devout metallurgists with their deliberately obtuse material and evasive catalog.

2. Mary Ellen Hannibal

Writer and environmentalist Mary Ellen Hannibal (The Spine of the Continent, Evidence of Evolution, and Good Parenting Through Your Divorce) will read from her latest work, Citizen Scientist.

3. Pete Fromm

Award-winning author Pete Fromm (If Not For This) will read from The Names of the Stars: A Life in the Wilds (St Martins), his memoir about spending a month alone in the wilderness watching baby fish for the National Forest Service.

4. Robin Koerner

Robin Koerner will read from If You Can Keep It: Why We Nearly Lost It & How We Get It Back, about "why 'We the People' have done such a poor job at keeping our Republic."

5. Vice Presidential Debate Watching Parties

Watch Tim Kaine and Mike Pence face off—with plenty of alcohol nearby, of course—at public screenings at Pyramid Alehouse, the Rendezvous, Central Library, and Town Hall.

WEDNESDAY

6. Aesthetic Mess

Post-punk synth mutant minimal wave freaks DJ Jermaine and DJ Goo Goo get it going real weird for Aesthetic Mess, now at a new location, but still once a month every month. This iteration celebrates their own resurrection, with special guest DJs, visual artists, and live synth instrumentation from Goo Goo himself.

7. Anonymous That Dude and Guests

Bay Area weed-obsessed rapper Anonymous That Dude celebrates both stimulants and depressants on his Coffee & Kush tour, with a cavalcade of guests.

8. Bacteria, Desire Complex, Newlywed, Night Ships

Immerse yourself within an evening of experimental synth and industrial punk-electronica made for weirdos, by weirdos. The featured artists include Bacteria, Desire Complex from Olympia, Newlywed, and Night Ships.

9. Christopher Kimball Live!

Christopher Kimball (America’s Test Kitchen and Milk Street Kitchen) will lead this live food show, with audience taste-tests, blooper reels, and strange yet impressive food/science experiments.

10. Civic Cocktail

At this boozy and educational event, learn about three important initiatives on the fall ballot: Sound Transit 3, gun control proposal Initiative 1491, and Initiative 732, which would be the first carbon tax in the United States. They'll go through the proposals one by one, and present arguments from advocates on each side of the issue (including Dow Constantine, Yoram Bauman, and Rebecca Saldaña). Hosted by Joni Balter, and featuring journalists Natalie Brand (KING 5 News) and C.R. Douglas (Q13 FOX News).

11. The Construction Zone

The Construction Zone is a month-long workshop where you have the chance to see new work by contemporary playwrights—and get a preview of what's coming up next at ACT, because they'll choose one play from the series to feature in their 2017 season. Tonight, the last night in the series, catch Downstairs.

12. Crystal Beth & The Boom Boom Band, Surf Monk, Nosretep

Crystal Beth* creates her own sonic cult through stage thrashing her way through "cathartic hardcore purge pop," and wielding psychedelic clarinet melodies and bethnic chants.

13. Fantastic.Z Season Announcement Party

Fantastic.Z Theatre, Seattle's LGBTQ theater company, is announcing their 2017 season with a party featuring music from DJ Skiddle, a cash bar, giveaways, prizes, and a sneak peek of their current production.

14. Luke's Diner Pop-Ups

On Wednesday, take a little trip to Stars Hollow before work and grab a free cup of coffee (available to the first 250 customers in each location) at these Luke's Diner pop-ups, happening across Seattle—and across the country. Each location will have Gilmore Girls goodies, and of course, plenty of caffeine. In Seattle, check it out at Drip City Coffee Co, Stone Way Cafe, and Makeda.

15. Meet Mingle and Meditate with Sadhguru

Sadhguru—a yogi, mystic, poet, and speaker, and the author of Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy—will "offer refreshing and unique insights into many aspects of life, ranging from the mundane to the ultimate" at this "meet, mingle, and meditate" event.

16. Skinny Dip: Samhain

Celebrate the season shift into darkness with Skinny Dip, High Dive's resident monthly burlesque event. This October, they present a send up to Samhain, with dance performances by Dakmar, Tempest, Mariana, and many others, vending by Kook Teflon, and tarot readings by Kiymbah Tytania.

17. TBASA's Lo-Fi All Stars #82

A night of lo-fi musicians hand-picked by Tbasa of Substation, featuring OPENHOUSE, Mike Dwyer, Drew Blincow, David Rodriguez, and Joseph Dane.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

18. A Tale for the Time Being

A Tale for the Time Being, based on the book by Ruth Ozeki, presents an intriguing story about found artifacts and international connections in the wake of Japan's devastating 2011 tsunami. This production is adapted by the innovative and engaging Laura Ferri (Broken for You) and directed by Desdemona Chiang (known for her work at the Seattle Rep and Ashland's OSF).

THURSDAY

19. Alan Mallach: America's Urban Future

City planner Alan Mallach will read from America’s Urban Future, a book that addresses "the demands of our shifting demographics, changing housing markets and advancing issues of climate change," as well as offering policy recommendations.

20. The Central Comedy Show Presents: Emmett Montgomery

The monthly Central Comedy Show's first edition in its new location will be hosted by Isaac Novak and will feature performers including Brent Flyberg, Madeline Gauger, Erin Ingle, Wilfred Padua, and headliner Emmett Montgomery.

21. The Dope Show

Comedians will perform their set, smoke up during the break, then attempt to do the same set stoned off their asses.

22. Frederick L. Brown: The City is More Than Human

Author and National Park Service historian Frederick L. Brown will read from The City is More Than Human.

23. James Gleick: Time Travel

Science and technology writer James Gleick will discuss his book Time Travel, which explores "time travel’s evolution in literature and science. "

24. Made in Washington

Enjoy locally-made goods—from whiskey to leather—at this "Made in Washington" night market. Zebra Hunt (and others) will perform.

25. Randy & Mr. Lahey (of Trailer Park Boys) with Guests

Based on characters from the television show Trailer Park Boys, Randy and Mr. Lahey take their style of novelty comedy on the road for an bombastic sketch version of their own interactions on the show.

26. Season of the Witch

DeeDeeDame leads the Pony crowd in an unholy dance during the queer event of the occult season. Get a Free Witch Quarterly, buy some art, and dance to the weird tunes of DJ Goo Goo + DJ Cosmic Twin.

27. Sour Beer Pop-Up

Taste five sour beers from breweries including Engine House 9, New Belgium, Trinity, and Telegraph, all of which will be paired with cheeses.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

28. Harvest

This adults-only, immersive Halloween theater experience requires that you sign a waiver before entering, so you know it's going to be freaky. Conceived and directed by Ali el-Gasseir and designed by Paul Thomas.

29. Trump the King, or POTUS DRUMPH

Ubu Roi is a satirical and often nonsensical play by Alfred Jarry that is sometimes (incorrectly) translated as "King Turd." This adaptation by Nick Edwards crowns Drumph our new King Turd, and offers an irreverent modern take on the state of politics today.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

30. The Art of the Tarot: A Group Exhibit

This exhibit, which closes on Sunday, features "Tarot, Oracle, and Divination decks" alongside framed originals, prints, giclées, etchings, and more by dozens of artists.

31. On Clover Road

This thriller—about a mother trying desperately to be reunited with her daughter—is written by Steven Dietz and directed by Kelly Kitchens.

FRIDAY

32. Bedtime Stories

Acclaimed authors Tod Marshall, Charles Johnson, and Bridget Foley will read original stories based on a theme: "Wildest Dreams."

33. Bullygirl

Bullygirl (written and performed by Jennifer Jasper, and directed by Shawn Belyea) features Jasper delving "into the darkness of adolescence to pick at the bones of her self-esteem."

34. Carli Lloyd

Carli Lloyd, the star of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team who helped the team win its first FIFA championship in 16 years in 2015, will sign copies of When Nobody Was Watching: My Hard-Fought Journey to the Top of the Soccer World.

35. Christopher Titus: Born With a Defect

Comedian and actor Christopher Titus (from TV show Titus) will present his seventh comedy special, Born With a Defect, which deals with his relationships, dysfunctional family, and other intriguing details from his personal life.

36. EPIC with Chloe Harris

Renowned local electronica producer and co-head of Further Records Chloe Harris is at the helm of this month's EPIC, which gives a single DJ control of the dance floor for an entire night. Visuals for this iteration of EPIC are by Pixelflip, and stage design by Celeste Cooning.

37. Goblin Cock, The Plot Sickens, Pukesnake, Medicine Bows

Cyber-obsessed time-denying metal band Goblin Cock create their own mythologies to follow onstage. They're touring in promotion of their upcoming release Necronomidonkeykongimicon, and will be joined by The Plot Sickens, Pukesnake, and Medicine Bows.

38. Legends of the Emerald City

Stroll down the yellow brick road to this Wizard of Oz-themed EDM showcase (subtitled "there's no place like house"), featuring live DJs and wild visuals to put you in an Emerald City state of mind. Featured artists include DJs Donald Glaude, ReignOne, Omarvelous, Channel Surfer, Powermitten, Johnny Monsoon, Tigon vs K-Zar, Jimni Cricket, IanK, Wheelz, Doughboy, Bouncy, dAb, drmöbius, Soulkid, and Chaos.

39. ¡MURSDAY! with Murs and ¡Mayday!

Rapper Murs joins forces with Miami sound project ¡Mayday! for a collaborative set as well as full solo sets from both acts.

40. Rebel Bass: A Bounty Hunter's Masquerade Ball

In the spirit of the rebel forces, Kremwerk gathers the cross-sections of Star Wars fans and bassheads for a masquerade ball geared at the bounty hunter in all of us. Get to the Rebel BASSment for an all star list of West Coast veterans along with some local up-and-comers, including Wesley Holmes and Terry Jasinto, with support from FouFoo, Zacharia, Kobalt Severa, Naturalkind, James Sorrell, and DJ HeyMan.

41. Viking Disco

Celebrate Leif Erikson Day with the Swedish Club's annual membership drive and Viking Disco party. Don your best viking helmet and dance the night away to classic tracks from '80s Invasion; there'll be a costume contest so come prepared.

42. Words From The Cafe: Voices of People in Recovery

Based on works created for Anna Bálint’s Safe Place Writing Circle at the excellent Recovery Cafe, this event offers the chance to hear stories from people in recovery ("people struggling with addiction, mental illness, trauma, and homelessness") as well as an opportunity to celebrate the publication of Raven Chronicles Press's Words From the Café: An Anthology of Voices of People in Recovery.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

43. Bodacious Barbarian Babes vs. The Indigo Empress

This "burlesque sword and sorcery epic" tells the story of three Bodacious Barbarian Babes (Scarlett the Stalwart, Onyx the Imposing, and Tout the Tiny) who, after returning from a hunting trip to find their village burned by the Indigo Empress, must embark on an epic journey to survive. Expect "impractical outfits, queer romance, sweet '80s metal," and more from performers like Scarlett O'Hairdye, Cherry Tart, and Rogue Bombshell.

44. Fall Festival of Flight

The Fall Festival of Flight promises an open house hosted by the School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts, plus daring performances by "fly teams" of all ages.

45. Fringe Month

Fringe Month at the Pocket Theater promises more than 30 unique shows featuring performances by more than 100 Seattle-based fringe artists. This weekend's shows include Love & Poetry and The Breakup Show.

46. Goldyhands and the Three Bows

Presented by "Let Your Music Shine with Lisa & Linda™," this show will bring the tale of Goldilocks to life with a family-friendly musical performance.

47. Greg Behrendt

The author of He's Just Not That Into You riffs on his life and times.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

48. The 18th Annual Animation Show of Shows

Celebrate the art of animation at the 18th Annual Animation Show of Shows, a six-day-long event that will feature more than a dozen films from artists like Ainslie Hendersen, Seoro Oh, and Alan Barillaro.

49. Against the Grain/MEN IN DANCE 2016 Festival

This festival offers diverse dance styles including modern, contemporary, ballet, circus acts, and Early Renaissance sword dancing, with a different roster of performers highlighted over each of the two weekends.

50. Everett Sausage Festival

This Oktoberfest is especially kiddie-friendly and features carnival rides, bingo, and arts and crafts. (Don't worry, there's a beer garden too.)

51. Hardy Drew & The Nancy Boys

Hardy Drew & The Nancy Boys is a humorous, campy, and flamboyant riff on the mystery novels you grew up reading.

52. Leavenworth Oktoberfest

If you like your Oktoberfest with fountains of kitsch, it's worth the trip to Leavenworth's rigorously quaint faux-Bavarian village. This Oktoberfest, complete with a mayoral keg-tapping, oompah bands, and piles and piles of food, is always a destination for out-of-towners. It doesn't hurt that you'll be surrounded by mountains so glorious that, after a few beers, you can pretend you're King Ludwig himself.

53. Oktoberfest Northwest

Celebrate Oktoberfest with live music (including yodeling "Oktoberfest Swing Girl" Manuela Horn), a variety of food, several sporting competitions, kids' activities, shopping, and of course, traditional German beers and an outdoor Biergarten.

54. Seattle Made Week

Drink beer, learn about the future of urban manufacturing, attend demos, and party the night away at this week of events celebrating all of the wonderful things that are Made in Seattle.

55. St. Demetrios Greek Festival

At this annual Greek festival, try delicacies from calamari to baklava, enjoy live music from Taki and the Mad Greeks, and watch dance performances from a variety of groups. They also promise wine tasting, kids' activities, and more.

SATURDAY

56. Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders

The release party for Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders promises music, drinks, and urban adventure on Seattle's historic underground tour.

57. Cast of One

One comedian will take the stage and improvise a production (inspired just by a synopsis) all alone, playing every character in every scene.

58. Cathedrals XIII

Enjoy the sunset filtering through the windows of St Mark’s while absorbing some of Seattle’s most powerful voices, including Jeremy Enigk, Laura Gibson, Tomo Nakayama, and additional guests. All artists will perform stripped-down sets with no instruments, only equipped with the versatility of their own voices, in the Cathedral.

59. Central Co-op's 7th Annual Cascadia Cheese Festival

Lascivious ricotta. Yielding brie. Brawny gouda. Sample the best handmade cheeses from across the Pacific Northwest at Central Co-Op's annual Cascadia Cheese Festival, which will feature a beer and cheese tasting with Flying Bike Co-op Brewery, a basic cheesemaking class, a meet-and-greet with local cheesemakers, and little goats outside the store.

60. Cosmo 7K

The Cosmo 7K is an "all ladies" race for those who love exercise and booze. Race swag includes a Cosmo 7K martini glass, a finisher medal, t-shirt, a goody bag, and more fun treats. The best part is that two different bars, with various cosmo flavors at each, will greet you at the finish line.

61. The Depressed Cake Shop

The fourth annual Depressed Cake Shop, a one-day pop-up bakery to encourage conversation about mental-health issues, is happening this weekend. The goal is simple—and important: Sell gray-colored cakes, cookies, and other treats (all donated by local bakers) to raise awareness of and fight stigmas that often come with mental-health issues. While they look sad on the outside, all the baked goods are colored on the inside to symbolize hope. Proceeds from the event go to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Seattle. ANGELA GARBES

62. DJ it me and Friends in the Park

Holding onto the last traces of summer, DJ it me and the AWOL family are hitting downtown with their arsenal of LED flow toys, new beats, and every posi vibe they can muster. Their plan is to light up the whole neighborhood with their PLUR community, so show up early, bring your own flow toys, and get ready to dance.

63. The Goddamn Gallows, Gallows Bound, Stoned Evergreen Travelers, Hard Money Saints, Raw Dogs

Get down and dirty at the proverbial crossroads with the Goddamn Gallows' self-described brand of "twanged-out punk rock gutterbilly." They're joined by equally named Gallows Bound, Stoned Evergreen Travelers, Hard Money Saints, and Raw Dogs.

64. Infinite Expectation of the Dawn

Infinite Expectation of the Dawn (written and performed by L. Nicol Cabe) is "set in the dystopian world after the United States suffers Civil War II."

65. Lazer Kitty, A Breakthrough in Field Studies, Jupe Jupe

Lazer Kitty has developed their own style of experimental-improvisational-space-rock, or, in their words, "Acid Improg," in their quest to soundtrack the cosmos. They're joined by A Breakthrough in Field Studies and Jupe Jupe.

66. NWDC Presents: The Legacy of Seattle Metal Arts

This panel discussion moderated by Larry Metcalf, presented by Northwest Designer Craftsmen, will cover the legacy and history of the "Seattle metals movement."

67. Queer Masquerade Party

This is not your typical Dapper Down drag night out; this a full-on costumes-encouraged queer masquerade ball, purely for the Seattle queer community to get their Halloween on a few weeks early. Featured DJs for the evening include Reverend Dollars of Soul-Fi and Darqness, and DJ MIXX America of Save The Drama For Your Mama Productions. Some masks will be provided but you may want to make your own, as the most original mask could win $75.

68. Rapture

Oh sure, you've been to more than your share of drag shows with lip-synching and wigs and princess gloves. But where are the fringed monsters, the viscous fluids, and the couture that you initially mistake for a pile of abandoned construction equipment? Kick-start your weird Saturday with Rapture, a night hosted by unidentified frocking object Arson Nicki. Expect to see the avantest of the avant-garde creatures, peculiar performances, and a runway that may double as a portal to the Negaverse. You will be unable to forget any of what you see—or to make anyone believe that it happened. MATT BAUME

69. Red Earth, Gold Gate, Shadow Sky

Watch a staged reading of Red Earth, Gold Gate, Shadow Sky, a play by Mark Jenkins about the arduous and decades-long history of Cambodian deportation from the United States.

70. What I Didn’t Know: True Stories of Becoming a Teacher Book Launch

Michael Copperman, Caitlin Dwyer, and Deborah Meltvedt (three contributors to the anthology What I Didn’t Know, a compilation of 20 stories from teachers) will read excerpts and host a Q&A.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

71. Nordic Knitting Conference

The 2016 Nordic Knitting Conference will feature a number of special workshops and events centered around the art of knitting, presented by instructors Nancy Bush, Evelyn Clark, Susanna Hansson, Judith MacKenzie, Laura Ricketts, and Susan Strawn.

72. The Seattle Antiquarian Book Fair

Thousands of antique books, manuscripts, photographs, posters, and other ephemera will be on display at this event (also called a "veritable museum of cultural and historical artifacts") featuring 92 dealers from the US, Canada, England, and beyond.

SUNDAY

73. The Fever

The Fever (by Wallace Shawn, directed by M. Burke Walker, and performed by Llysa Holland) "examines what it means to try to live in the world as a good, moral person, if in fact one even can, post-9/11."

74. Golden Repair Supper Number 5

Talk about transportations systems, congestion, and the state of our roads with former mayor Mike McGinn at this Cloud Room "Golden Repair" dinner.

75. Presidential Debate Watching Parties

Watch round two of Hillary v. Donald at places including Town Hall, The Cloud Room, Neumos, and Comet Tavern.

76. Rick Riordan

Bestselling author Rick Riordan (Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, the Kane Chronicles, Heroes of Olympus) will speak about his work and read from THE HAMMER OF THOR, Book Two, Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard.

77. Ridiculous Vices: Molière Improvised

This high-energy improv show, inspired by Molière's farcical societal critiques, will be shaped by audience suggestions.

78. Seattle Children's Festival

Presented by Northwest Folklife, the Seattle Children's Festival is a day-long community celebration that will offer live music, dance performances, workshops, arts and crafts, and more.

79. Will Run For Beer

Alcohol and running is usually a bad combination, but this 5K makes it look blissful. Run and/or walk the largely flat Everett waterfront 5k course and enjoy a cold brew at the finish line. Race winners get special prizes of the alcoholic genre.