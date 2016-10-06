The 24 Best Movies Playing in Seattle This Weekend Picks From Our Film Critics, From American Honey to The 'Burbs

Even though you could spend your weekend inside, binge-watching Woody Allen's Crisis in Six Scenes or checking out the new Amanda Knox documentary, we recommend you take a trip to the movies—if only to avoid witnessing a violent crime and being saddled with a murder investigation, like Jeff Jefferies in Rear Window. There are plenty of options, including new release American Honey, as well as virtual European vacations presented by the Irish Reels Film Festival and German-language film series Kinofest. See all of our critics' picks below, and, as always, check out our complete movie times calendar for even more choices.

Jump to: NEW RELEASES | LIMITED RUNS: Thursday Only - Friday Only - Starting Friday - Saturday Only - Sunday Only - All Weekend | CONTINUING RUNS

NEW RELEASES

1. American Honey

American Honey, the first movie set in the States by British filmmaker Andrea Arnold (Red Road, Fish Tank), finds the director working with some fairly ludicrous self-imposed hindrances: a largely untrained cast, Shia LaBeouf at his most methody-bedraggled, and a nearly three-hour running time. That she makes these all meld together beautifully feels like some kind of weird alchemy, really. Inspired by a New York Times article, the barely there story follows a Texas teen (the strikingly confident newcomer Sasha Lane) reduced to dumpster diving to get by. After catching the eye of a magnetic lost boy (a very good LaBeouf), she joins up with a van full of similarly ragged youths who travel the country selling magazine subscriptions door-to-door. ANDREW WRIGHT

LIMITED RUNS



Thursday Only

2. Andy Liotta: up, up, and away

Seattle-based singer-songwriter Andy Liotta will present a "visual translation" of his double album up, up, and away, manically blending classic movie clips and live musical performance for an end result that he describes as "bipolarqatsi."

Grand Illusion

3. Blair Witch

I wouldn’t wish this exhausting nightmare on my worst enemy—and at the same time, I recommend it. The copious jump scares and sound effects are impressive and relentless; the last third of the movie reduced me to a nauseous, hyperventilating blob with my fingers splayed over my face in terror…and I was far from the most frazzled person in the theater. I felt physically ill with fear, and the moment the film ended I was flooded with relief and joy. The whole endeavor made me question why I continue to watch horror movies at all. It’s not particularly intellectual or artistic or thought-provoking, but damn, does it feel good when it’s over. JULIA RABAN

Pacific Place

4. Cameraperson

Cameraperson, by documentary cinematographer Kirsten Johnson, compiles footage from decades of work—shot around the world—to comment on art and filmmaking itself.

SIFF Cinema Uptown

5. The Lovers and the Despot

The documentary The Lovers and the Despot recounts one of the strangest chapters in the ongoing war between North and South Korea: the 1978 kidnapping of beloved South Korean actress Choi Eun-hee and her ex-husband filmmaker, Shin Sang-ok, by North Korean agents. The reason? To fulfill the movie-obsessed North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il's ambitions of creating Asia's best film studio. KATHLEEN RICHARDS

Sundance Cinemas

6. National Theatre Live: The Deep Blue Sea

Watch a taped screening of the live production of Terence Rattigan's The Deep Blue Sea, staged at London's National Theatre and starring Helen McCrory.

SIFF Film Center

7. The Quiet Earth

The Quiet Earth, directed by a New Zealander who made a number of B movies in the 1980s, gets closer to the mystery of life than The Tree of Life. Indeed, the famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson calls The Quiet Earth one of the greatest science-fiction films ever made. Its beauty and its profundities are all accidental. One could never repeat an effort like The Quiet Earth; it stands alone in a universe that seems to be itself completely an original. But you could have hundreds, if not thousands, of The Tree of Life. It turns out that the weirdest flowers and shrubs grow best in the soil of B movies. This weirdness comes very close to the way we sense that life is itself very weird. If there is a god, he/she will be much closer to a B-movie director than a philosopher king. CHARLES MUDEDE

Grand Illusion

Friday Only

8. Adam Green's Aladdin

Deep-voiced indie weirdo and Macaulay Culkin's roommate Adam Green is back with his new film and accompanying stage show, Aladdin. Tonight includes a screening of Adam's Aladdin, which is a musical interpretation of the legendary Middle Eastern folk tale featuring all his art star celebrity friends. The screening will be followed by a concert in which Adam performs music from the movie as well as older and more familiar work from throughout his career.

Sunset Tavern

9. The Misplaced World

When her father stumbles across a photo of an American singer who is the doppelganger of his deceased wife, Sophie travels to the US to discover the secret for herself. Fans of German cinema will recognize the prodigious cast (Barbara Sukowa of Europa, Katja Riemann of Look Who's Back and Rosenstrasse, Matthias Habich of The Reader and Downfall) as well as the name of director Margarethe von Trotte, who directed Hannah Arendt.

This screening is presented as part of Kinofest, a festival highlighting the latest and greatest in German-language cinema.

Northwest Film Forum

Starting Friday

10. The 'Burbs

This 1989 comedy thriller—directed by Joe Dante, who made Gremlins—explores the sadomasochism in suburban life.

Central Cinema

11. Rear Window

Voyeur in a wheelchair gets his comeuppance when he witnesses a murder and tries to do something about it. Full of "that Hitchcock touch," and boasting one of the best opening shots of any film ever.

Central Cinema

Saturday Only

12. Exit Oerlikon

An elderly man loses the will to live when his dog runs away. Will his best friend help him end it all?

This screening is presented as part of Kinofest, a festival highlighting the latest and greatest in German-language cinema.

Northwest Film Forum

13. Older Than Ireland

Alex Fegan's lively and poignant documentary is filled with Irish people aged 100 or older (the one ringer is 113-year-old Kathleen Snaveley who relocated to New York at 21). Fegan, the director of The Irish Pub, based his timing on the centenary of 1916’s Easter Rising. That means that all 30 subjects—22 women and eight men—were alive when Ireland became a free state in 1922. So what's their secret to longevity? Is it Jameson, Guinness, a seething hatred for the British? (My Republican grandfather tried the latter tack, but he only made it to 72.) The answer isn't quite so simple. Kitty Fingleton (100) believes it's because, "I never ate a vegetable in my life." Mostly, they talk about their lives. They may not remember what they had for breakfast, but they remember their first pair of shoes, their first kiss, and the nuns and priests who knocked them around (the words "brute" and "savage" get a workout). Some are political, some are not. One knew freedom fighter Michael Collins, and another served in the IRA. They recall characters in 2015's Brooklyn in which Saoirse Ronan's protagonist trades 1950s Ireland for a better life in the United States. Fegan profiles the people who stayed behind, which makes his film unavoidably sad, but they're also the unheralded citizens who kept the old sod going when everyone else jumped ship. KATHY FENNESSY

This screening, which will be attended by director Alex Fegan, is part of the Irish Reels Film Festival, a celebration of independent film from Ireland.

SIFF Film Center

Sunday Only

14. I Am Belfast

Mark Cousins poetically reveals the other side of Belfast, whose cultural history has been overshadowed by the Troubles. Featuring cinematography by the world-renowned Chris Doyle.

This screening is presented as part of the Irish Reels Film Festival, a celebration of independent film from Ireland.

SIFF Film Center

All Weekend

15. The Beatles: Eight Days a Week—The Touring Years

The world needs a new Beatles documentary like it needs another garbage gyre in the Pacific Ocean, but The Beatles: Eight Days a Week plays it smart by selecting a single lane of the Fab Four's sprawling saga and following it from start to finish. Director Ron Howard's slick but enjoyable movie focuses on the group solely as a touring and performing entity during the Beatlemania years of the early and mid 1960s. NED LANNAMANN

SIFF Cinema Egyptian

16. Captain Fantastic

In Captain Fantastic, this alternative family has to leave their little compound to attend a funeral, and in the outside world, we get to observe their smug disconnection from society alongside their admirably thoughtful, sustainable, and creative approach to life. Any audience would have a hard time not laughing out loud at the quick, complex jokes—but liberal Seattleites will get an extra kick when they recognize themselves in the characters. The mood shifts constantly, so that at any given moment the family’s lifestyle seems either ideal or like a mild form of child abuse. JULIA RABAN

Guild 45th and Seven Gables

17. Don't Think Twice

The premise for Mike Birbiglia’s new film—a follow-up to his 2012 debut, Sleepwalk with Me—probably sounds insufferable. Basically, he’s gathered sketch-comedy performers from IFC, Comedy Central, and Netflix for a film about a New York improv troupe. Watch them succeed! Watch them fail! Watch them fall in and out of love! And that’s exactly what happens. If the film isn’t especially funny—the curse of most comedies about comedy—I’m not sure that was Birbiglia’s intention. Mostly, it’s like a lo-fi cover of Morrissey’s “We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful.” Kind of whiny, kind of mean, and kind of true. KATHY FENNESSY

Sundance Cinemas

18. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Sure, Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s scope is small, but it gives you everything you could want from a movie: It’s smart, emotional, and even a bit action-packed once Ricky and Hec embark on an unplanned adventure in the forest. But most of all, it’s funny. So, so funny. Wilderpeople is a hugely loveable movie that’s suitable for date night or the whole family, and I know that sounds like a hacky movie poster blurb. But when a movie’s this good, it’s tough to avoid clichés, so I’ll leave you with another: Don’t miss it. NED LANNAMANN

Ark Lodge Cinema and Varsity Theatre

19. Kubo and the Two Strings

Set in ancient Japan, the fantasy film Kubo and the Two Strings (directed by Travis Knight, who was the lead animator for Coraline) doesn’t just open on a note of despair, it lingers there. The early scenes—in which Kubo, the protagonist, takes care of his injured, confused mother, feeding her and putting her to bed—don’t serve as narrative contrast; instead, the melancholy convincingly follows him throughout the movie, and death is its central theme. While the gloomy, thoughtful premise will certainly appeal to adults searching for realism, kids will also appreciate the film’s frankness and emotional honesty. Even more than that, they will be entranced with Kubo’s brand of magic. Go watch Kubo and the Two Strings now, for its expensive and gorgeous production value, and allow yourself to be pleasantly surprised by its complex emotionality. JULIA RABAN

Pacific Place

CONTINUING RUNS

20. Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones is a figurehead for the romantic comedy genre—a genre oft-reviled for letting a plot device as simple as finding love carry a film. But come on: This is something that people, both men and women, want in our lives. Bridget Jones, as both a character and romcom juggernaut, shouldn’t be faulted for celebrating this pursuit. So why should we fault the (mostly female) public who will line up for this? ELINOR JONES

21. Deepwater Horizon

The players in disaster movies often seem simply like chess pieces on a board that's about to be kicked over (and then set on fire, and then thrown into a volcano), but that's not the case here. Kurt Russell and Mark Wahlberg are old pros at playing affable everymen thrust into improbably violent scenarios, and the rest of the cast feels similarly grounded. Berg knows when to sit back and let the slice-of-life stuff play out, and that makes up the first half of Deepwater Horizon. BEN COLEMAN

22. Hell or High Water

Leave it to a Scot to deliver the next great American western. It’s possible director David Mackenzie (Starred Up) had the distance and perspective to depict Hell or High Water’s depressed West Texas towns and dust-dry plains with unvarnished truth. Maybe he recognized, from across the pond, a universal struggle in the specific plight of brothers Toby and Tanner Howard (Chris Pine and Ben Foster) as they try to hang on to their father’s ranch. Perhaps he sensed the timeliness of a story that depicts white American men running out of time, money, and land. More likely, Mackenzie had Taylor Sheridan’s (Sicario) superb script to navigate a path around the obvious men-with-guns clichés that make up Hell or High Water’s western-noir milieu. Whatever the case may be, it’s resulted in a great film. NED LANNAMANN

23. The Magnificent Seven

To its credit, this third Magnificent Seven doesn't try to ape either Akira Kurosawa or the 1960 film. This is an all-out Antoine Fuqua production, with the director doing a solid job transporting his fast-cut action to the Old West. If one thing can be said of this Seven in comparison to previous iterations, it's that this one definitely has the most explosions. It also has the best cast: If there's a way to make a movie starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D'Onofrio, Peter Sarsgaard, and Byung-hun Lee and not have it be super fun to watch, scientists have yet to discover it. ERIK HENRIKSEN

24. Sully

The story of US Airways Flight 1549—which, in 2009, pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger famously landed on the Hudson River—was going to be made into a movie whether we wanted it or not. So the news that Clint Eastwood, nowadays a dimmed, decidedly disappointing figure, was going to direct was neither surprising nor exciting. I'm a bit relieved, then, to tell you that Sully is a far more successful exercise in both dramatic storytelling and patriotism than Eastwood's 2012 dialogue with a chair. NED LANNAMANN