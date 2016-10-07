Last-Minute Plans: Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: October 7-9 Seattle Made Market Day, The Cascadia Cheese Festival, Presidential Debate Watching Parties, And More $10-And-Under Options

Shutterstock The Central Co-op's seventh annual Cascadia Cheese Festival will feature a free beer and cheese tasting with Flying Bike Co-op Brewery, a meet-and-greet with local cheesemakers, and little goats (!) outside the store.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

Ayo Dot & The Uppercuts, Mirrorgloss, IF

High energy hiphop fusion group Ayo Dot & The Uppercuts take the vocal power of Ayo and incorporates it into riff-shredding and bass-heavy throw-downs. They will be joined by Mirrorgloss, and IF. (Capitol Hill, $10)

Bellevue Arts Museum Free First Friday

The Bellevue Arts Museum has free admission until 8 pm, which is a perfect opportunity to see exhibits like Emancipating the Past, which offers an emotional and disturbing take on vintage racism by famously controversial artist Kara Walker. Dancer, choreographer, and teacher Dani Tirrell (founder of the Dani Tirrell Dance Theater/Color Lines Dance Ensemble) will also lead a free tour through the exhibit today. (Bellevue, free)

Breaks & Swells, Radio Raheem, A String of Pearls

Soulful local super group Breaks and Swells compose rapid dance-groove rhythms around lead singer Marquetta Miller's throaty Stax Records-level tones. They will be joined by Radio Raheem and A String of Pearls. (Fremont, $8/$12)

Corespondents with Guests

Instrumental Seattle band Corespondents make guitar-based tracks that pull from non-Western instrumentation like the dan-bao and bouzouki, while still retaining touches of traditional rock, metal, and blues. (University District, $5)

Fast Nasties, One Step From Everywhere, The Brooders

Fast Nasties make a concerted effort to bring the blues as a genre up to modern standards, with soulful vocals and haunting guitar. They're joined by One Step From Everywhere, and The Brooders. (West Seattle, $7)

GeekGirlCon Kickoff Party Concert

Get GeekGirlCon started with style at this kickoff party with live music from blerdcore rapper Sammus and soulful rocker Whitney Monge, drink specials, and a Pokémon GO contest. (Downtown, free)

Goblin Cock, The Plot Sickens, Pukesnake, Medicine Bows

Cyber-obsessed time-denying metal band Goblin Cock create their own mythologies to follow onstage. They're touring in promotion of their upcoming release Necronomidonkeykongimicon, and will be joined by The Plot Sickens, Pukesnake, and Medicine Bows. (Eastlake, $10/$12)

Mandy Greer: The Metamorph

This event created by Mandy Greer—described as "a new durational performance-cum-giant fiber-based sculptural installation"—offers (optional) chances for participation and engagement. (South Lake Union, free)

Mild High Club, So Pitted, Big Bite, American Nudism

On “Windowpane” b/w “Weeping Willow,” Mild High Club's debut Stones Throw single, there’s a woozy, harpsichord-heavy, paisley-psych vibe with groovy rhythms under distorted Ween-does-the-Beatles vocal treatments. It’s not totally out-there musically, but with elements of library music, some occasional Clapton-esque guitar, and John Maus-like simplicity, there’s a lot to be said about his enjoyable full-length. Much like Gary Wilson in the early '00s, Mild High Club was the thinking person's WTF of last year. TRAVIS RITTER(Chinatown-International District, $5-$10)

Mint: DJ Phase, DLook, Henski, Pat Nasty

Mint is a fresh (minty, see?) spin on Seattle nightlife that hits the ground every third Friday at Q Nightclub, with fully-fleshed out party vibes thanks to open format spinners like DJ Phase, DLook, Henski, and Pat Nasty, who throw down a high energy blend of "classic jams, current hits, remixes and forward thinking sound." (Capitol Hill, $10)

Spin the Bottle

This is Seattle's longest-running cabaret and has seen just about everything—dance, theater, comedy, paper airplanes, tears, stunts, music, romance—from just about everyone. (Capitol Hill, $5/$10)

Susan Galbraith, Justin Klump

Seattle singer-songwriter Susan Galbraith blends R&B, pop, and the retro touches of past musical traditions with her soulful vocals into a twisting blend. She will be joined by folk-pop artist Justin Klump. (Ballard, $8)

Urban Pioneers, Cottonwood Cut-Ups

Enjoy an evening of Texas-style fiddle, banjo, and doghouse bass courtesy of the Urban Pioneers, with rollicky local players the Cottonwood Cut-Ups. (Georgetown, $5)

Words From The Cafe: Voices of People in Recovery

Based on works created for Anna Bálint’s Safe Place Writing Circle at the excellent Recovery Cafe, this event offers the chance to hear stories from people in recovery ("people struggling with addiction, mental illness, trauma, and homelessness") as well as an opportunity to celebrate the publication of Raven Chronicles Press's Words From the Café: An Anthology of Voices of People in Recovery. (University District, free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Fall Festival of Flight

The Fall Festival of Flight promises an open house hosted by the School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts, plus daring performances by "fly teams" of all ages. (Georgetown, free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Friendly Petting Zoo

Check out more than 30 new works from Canadian artist Denial that will highlight "his iconic satirical visual imagery" at this weekend-long art show. (Pioneer Square, free)

Fringe Month

Fringe Month at the Pocket Theater promises more than 30 unique shows featuring performances by more than 100 Seattle-based fringe artists. (Greenwood, $10-$14)

St. Demetrios Greek Festival

At this annual Greek festival, try delicacies from calamari to baklava, enjoy live music from Taki and the Mad Greeks, and watch dance performances from a variety of groups. They also promise wine tasting, kids' activities, and more! (Capitol Hill, free)

SATURDAY

Aimee Filippi

Comedian Filippi presents new work for Fringe Month. See her show as a double feature with Cowgirls Roundup on Friday or Umo Ensemble on Saturday. (Greenwood, $10-$14)

BawdyHaus: Shirts Off. Pants Off. Party.

BAWDYHAUS is back in Seattle, and kicking things off in a filthy way with Vancouverite DJ GingerBear, and Tommy K. Come early for the cheaper cover and get down with the gogo dancers. (Capitol Hill, $8 before 10pm/$10 after 10pm)

Beverly Crusher, The Nopes, Gruft, Pink Muscles

High energy riff-lovers will Beverly Crusher tear apart the Victory Lounge, with The Nopes, Gruft, and Pink Muscles. (Eastlake, $5/$8)

Birds at the Burke

On Saturday, the Burke Museum will be hosting its annual “Birds at the Burke” event, featuring talks, games, and displays from the research division’s ornithology collections. I’ll be there all day, working with specimens — feel free to stop by and say hi. ETHAN LINCK (University District, $10)

Central Co-op's 7th Annual Cascadia Cheese Festival

Lascivious ricotta. Yielding brie. Brawny gouda. Sample the best handmade cheeses from across the Pacific Northwest at Central Co-Op's annual Cascadia Cheese Festival, which will feature a beer and cheese tasting with Flying Bike Co-op Brewery, a basic cheesemaking class, a meet-and-greet with local cheesemakers, and little goats outside the store. (Capitol Hill, free)

Charles Burns: Black Hole

Charles Burns will read from and sign copies of Black Hole, a 12-part comic series that tells the story of a sexually transmitted disease that disfigures teenagers. (Georgetown, free)

Classical Music in the Park

Enjoy a breezy afternoon in the park with a free classical concert courtesy of the Dover Quartet. BYODog, blanket, and children, if you've got them. (South Lake Union, free)

Davida Ingram and Claire Cowie

Davida Ingram (2016 Neddy finalist) and Claire Cowie (2004 Neddy winner) will speak about their work, in conjunction with Pivot's Neddy Artist Awards: 20 Years exhibit. (South Lake Union, free)

The Depressed Cake Shop

The fourth annual Depressed Cake Shop, a one-day pop-up bakery to encourage conversation about mental-health issues, is happening this weekend. The goal is simple—and important: Sell gray-colored cakes, cookies, and other treats (all donated by local bakers) to raise awareness of and fight stigmas that often come with mental-health issues. While they look sad on the outside, all the baked goods are colored on the inside to symbolize hope. Proceeds from the event go to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Seattle. ANGELA GARBES (Capitol Hill)

DJ it me and Friends in the Park

Holding onto the last traces of summer, DJ it me and the AWOL family are hitting downtown with their arsenal of LED flow toys, new beats, and every posi vibe they can muster. Their plan is light up the whole neighborhood with their PLUR community, so show up early, bring your own flow toys, and get ready to dance. (Downtown, free)

Fizz Com, Sleeping Beauties, Meercaz & The Visions, SSNACKSS

Sweat your entire life away thrashing to the longer-named physical comedy minimalist indie punk troop known as Fizz Com, with West Coast garage rockers Sleeping Beauties, Meercaz & The Visions, and SNACKS. (Capitol Hill, $7)

Georgetown Art Attack

Once a month, the art that resides in the tiny airport hamlet of Georgetown ATTACKS all passersby. In more literal terms, it's the day of art openings and street wonderment. Tonight's special events include the Grand Opening of Gage South and a closing party for The Door to the Invisible Must Be Made Visible. (Georgetown, free)

JusMoni, Stasia Mehschel, DoNormaal, Tay Sean

Experience live sets from JusMoni, Stasia Mehschel, DoNormaal, and Tay Sean, some of the best hiphop and soul talents in Seattle, with this show set at neighborhood-favorite queer-owned mechanic shop Repair Revolution. (Sodo, $7)

Lazer Kitty, A Breakthrough in Field Studies, Jupe Jupe

Lazer Kitty has developed their own style of experimental-improvisational-space-rock, or, in their words, "Acid Improg," in their quest to soundtrack the cosmos. They're joined by A Breakthrough in Field Studies, and Jupe Jupe. (Fremont, $8/$12)

Live At The Shed: Brunch Music with How Short

Enjoy some free jazz in the afternoon during your hangover brunch, with a live set from old-timey high-energy swingers How Short. (Maple Leaf, free)

Live At The Shed: Night Music with Ayron Jones

Local heavy-hitting singer-songwriter Ayron Jones brings his blend of soul, blues, hiphop, pop, rock, and just about everything else into an intimate evening show at the Watershed. (Maple Leaf, $5)

Mr. Gnome, The Hoot Hoots

Cleveland indie rock duo Mr. Gnome hits the Sunset stage with color-obsessed power-pop quartet The Hoot Hoots. (Ballard, $10)

Mute Swan, Vibragun, Endo Glen

Dream-pop shoegazers Mute Swan hit the Conor Byrne stage in support of their upcoming album, Ultraviolet. They're joined by locals Vibragun and Endo Glen. (Ballard, $7)

No Crown, Chasms, Crystal Desert, Bloom Offering

Indie alt rock group No Crown markets itself as "Honest Rock," pulling from inspirations like Neil Young and Nirvana equally. They'll be joined by Chasms, Crystal Desert, and Bloom Offering. (University District, $5)

NWDC Presents: The Legacy of Seattle Metal Arts

This panel discussion moderated by Larry Metcalf, presented by the Northwest Designer Craftsmen, will cover the legacy and history of the "Seattle metals movement." (Eastside, free)

PNW Magnificent Seven

The "PNW Magnificent Seven" hit the Timbre Room stage for a night of local hiphop talents. These wunderkinds include DoNormaal and Raven Matthews of 69/50, Rocket, Call & Falon Sierra, and Peace & Red Velvet. (Downtown, free)

Queer Masquerade Party

This is not your typical Dapper Down drag night out; this a full-on costumes-encouraged queer masquerade ball, purely for the Seattle queer community to get their Halloween on a few weeks early. Featured DJs for the evening include Reverend Dollars of Soul-Fi and Darqness, and DJ MIXX America of Save The Drama For Your Mama Productions. Some masks will be provided but you may want to make your own, as the most original mask could win $75. (Downtown, $5 before 11pm/$10 after 11pm)

Rapture

Oh sure, you've been to more than your share of drag shows with lip-synching and wigs and princess gloves. But where are the fringed monsters, the viscous fluids, and the couture that you initially mistake for a pile of abandoned construction equipment? Kick-start your weird Saturday with Rapture, a brand-new night hosted by unidentified frocking object Arson Nicki. Expect to see the avantest of the avant-garde creatures, peculiar performances, and a runway that may double as a portal to the Negaverse. You will be unable to forget any of what you see—or to make anyone believe that it happened. MATT BAUME (Downtown, $8)

Seattle Made Market Day at KEXP

Seattle Made Week debuts its Market Day with more than 30 vendors at the central KEXP space. 100 lucky early birds get a prize. (Seattle Center, free)

Second Annual Illustrators Day

Enjoy talks and interactive presentations by professional illustrators—including Dana Arnim, Kevan Atteberry, Suzanne Kaufman, Jaime Temairik, and Liz Wong—at the University Book Store's second annual Illustrators Day. (University District, free)

Sessions of She: October Showcase

This multidisciplinary arts event (with art, comedy, and music) will establish a sense of comfort and rapport between artists and audience members by interspersing performances with on-stage interviews. This month's featured guests include Carol Rashawna Williams (art), Bettina McKelvey & Emily Strahan (comedy), and Maya Marie (music). (Belltown, free)

Sodo Flea Market

Shop vintage and new goods at this market that will also have live music and food. (Sodo, free)

The Three B's of Classical Music

Apparently the "three b's of classical music" are actually the composers Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms, whose works will be fully explored by sibling musicians Alice and Clifford Badgley, performing sonatas for the piano and cello. (Eastside, $10)

Washington State Book Awards Celebration

The winners of the Washington State Book Awards will be announced at this event featuring an awards presentation and reception. (Downtown, free)

Washington State Ghost Society Talk

Learn about the paranormal from local experts Dave King and Jeffrey A Marks of the Washington State Ghost Society. (Greenwood, free)

What I Didn’t Know: True Stories of Becoming a Teacher Book Launch

Michael Copperman, Caitlin Dwyer, and Deborah Meltvedt (three contributors to the anthology What I Didn’t Know, a compilation of 20 stories from teachers) will read excerpts and host a Q&A. (First Hill, free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Classic Workboat Show

At this fourth annual show, tour classic working boats like tugboats, fishing boats, and research vessels. There will also be live music and food trucks, as well as engine demonstrations. (South Lake Union, free)

The Seattle Antiquarian Book Fair

Thousands of antique books, manuscripts, photographs, posters, and other ephemera will be on display at this event (also called a "veritable museum of cultural and historical artifacts") featuring 92 dealers from the US, Canada, England, and beyond. (Downtown, $5)

SUNDAY

Benoit Pioulard, Skin Lies, White Cloud

Benoît Pioulard’s relentless release schedule continues with Temper, a reissue of his 2008 sophomore album for Kranky Records (it’s packaged as a double LP with the 2006 debut, Précis). The Seattle musician’s leaned heavily on his Eno-/Basinski-esque ambient proclivities over the last couple of years, to stunning effect. But people should know that Pioulard (aka Thomas Meluch) also excels in hushed singer/songwriter mode, as his earliest Kranky output and his work with Rafael Anton Irisarri in Orcas prove. Sweet glumness and melodic delicacy rule, with Pioulard’s innate chillness pervading every move. Oakland quartet White Cloud—not to be confused with the ’70s country-rock group led by Thomas Jefferson Kaye—are supporting their latest great album, Seven Heads. A lot of bands now get tagged “psychedelic” but have only the most tenuous connection to the genre at its senses-scrambling best. White Cloud truly deserve the appellation. They shimmer in the Morgan Delt/White Fence/early Tame Impala lane of hazy disorientation and melodic splendor; it’s a mystery why White Cloud aren’t playing the festival circuit yet. DAVE SEGAL (Eastlake, $8/$10)

Booktoberfest: Libraraoke

Sing songs about books (the Reading Rainbow theme is on the song list) with librarians at this Baby Ketten karaoke night where costumes are encouraged—consider dressing up as your favorite literary character or author. This is part of the Booktoberfest series of literary events in bars. (West Seattle, free)

Booktoberfest: Librarian's Revenge Trivia Night

For one night, instead of having to answer your questions all the time, Seattle Public Library librarians will be the ones asking you questions about books. Winners will receive bookish prizes. This is part of the Booktoberfest series of literary events in bars. (Ravenna, free)

Crystal Desert, The Famished, The Janitors of Chaos, Deer Venom

Alt noise rockers Crystal Desert emerge from their psych haze to play a show with The Famished, The Janitors of Chaos, and Deer Venom at the High Dive. (Fremont, $6/$8)

Karinna Gomez

Karinna Gomez will discuss and show artwork from her book The After (a collaboration with poet Melinda Mueller, published by Entre Rios Books) as well as some other new work. There will also be music from Kate Olson and Naomi Siegel.(Downtown, free)

L.A. Witch, Slow Elk, Hollow Giant, Sleeping Blood

Scuzzy blues-rock outfit LA Witch sink into the darkness at Victory, with Slow Elk, Hollow Giant, and Sleeping Blood. (Eastlake, $5/$8)

Local Author Festival

Local authors (including Cynthia Flash, Denise Frisino, Jason Dorsey and Susan Spieth) will set up stations at Island Books to answer questions, sign books, and bask in your praise/consternation. If you manage to chat with all the authors, you could win a $50 gift certificate to use on your next trip to Mercer Island. (Mercer Island, free)

Open Studios

Explore the art studios of the 20 artists at Building 30 West during this semiannual studio tour. (Sand Point, free)

Rik Wright's Fundamental Forces

Local jazz fusion wizard Rik Wright will expand his kaleidoscopic innovations with a blend of blues, bebop, rock, and jazz at this free show at Capitol Cider. (Capitol Hill, free)

Seattle Children's Festival

Presented by Northwest Folklife, the Seattle Children's Festival is a day-long community celebration that will offer live music, dance performances, workshops, arts and crafts, and more. (Seattle Center, free)

Presidential Debate Watching Parties

Watch round two of Hillary v. Donald at places including Town Hall, The Cloud Room, Neumos, and Comet Tavern. (Various locations, free)

Swym, Soul Juice, The Celestials, Vervex

On the sixth stop of Soul Juice's West Coast fall tour, they will join up with SWYM, The Celestials, and Vervex for an evening of dripping party psychedelia and full-throttle rock. (Ballard, $5)

The Pizza Pulpit: Limanjaya, Wandrth

This edition of The Pizza Pulpit (always free, all ages, and at the Back Bar of the Croc) features Limanjaya, the up and coming electronica and hiphop producer, and the local collaborative music project of Wandrth. (Belltown, free)

Theories of Flight, Grand Arson, Noise Brigade, Nova Babies, Matthew The Animal

Theories of Flight is an alt punk band out of Poulsbo heavily influenced by Weezer, A Day to Remember, and Bayside. They'll be joined by Grand Arson, Noise Brigade, Nova Babies, and Matthew The Animal. (Eastlake, $8/$10)

Weekend Walks

No registration necessary for these free weekend walks through the arboretum—just show up to look at and learn about plants from hydrangeas to mopheads and climbing vines. (Madison Park, free)