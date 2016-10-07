Where to Watch the Second Presidential Debate: 22 Spots Across Seattle Parties on October 9th with Bingo, Taco Trucks, And Plenty of Booze

PATRIMONIO DESIGNS LTD / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

You saw (or heard) what happened at the first presidential debate. Polls say Clinton edged out Trump, and Trump disagreed with that assessment. ("Sniffle a lot. It works. It's the best.") Like it or not, the second debate—a town hall-style event—is this Sunday, October 9, at 9 pm, and we've compiled a list of places in Seattle to watch it go down with alcohol, drinking games, bingo, trivia, taco trucks, and more alcohol. You can also see them all (including sold-out events at the Cloud Room and Central Cinema) on our Things To Do calendar.

BALLARD

1. Hattie's Hat

Come to Hattie's Hat for special cocktails ("to help ease the pain,") happy hour food, and a drinking game dedicated to all that "Donny Trump" says.

2. Peddler Brewing Company

Watch the second presidential debate projected on Peddler's big screen in their comfortable covered beer garden. Play some "debate-watch games" and imbibe—as they say: "Because politics has driven us to drink."

3. Populuxe Brewing

This debate-watching party offers a big screen, pinball to blow off steam, and a taco truck onsite—bringing us one step closer to a taco truck on every corner.

BELLTOWN

4. Vittles

Watch the second presidential debate at Vittles—and dull the pain with $6 old fashioneds, $5 mojitos, and $2 Rainiers.

CAPITOL HILL

5. Cafe Presse

So you're watching US democracy devour itself like a crazed raccoon. Who cares? You're sipping Pouilly-Fuissé and snacking on petit' apéros, just like you're in France! "Ah, ah," you chortle with Gallic detachment, not realizing red, white, and blue tears are salting your pommes frites. The bartender shakes his head and places his hand sympathetically on your shoulder. "Courage, mon ami," murmurs he. "Courage."

6. Comet Tavern

If the last debate audience at the Comet was any indication, Clinton supporters will gather in large numbers for Debate Two. The Comet is prepared with a coloring contest (the winner of which will receive a $100 gift card to Blick Art Materials) and drink specials including "La Presidente" and "A Small Loan Of A Million Dollars."

7. Hopvine Pub

Watch the debate at Hopvine Pub: a nice, low-key neighborhood place for the hale, Northwesty set.

8. Neumos

Neumos' debate party has drink specials and bingo.

9. The Pine Box

Watch Hillary and Donald duke it out on a big screen at The Pine Box, which has a gorgeous mortuary setting and more than 30 beers on tap.

10. Summit Public House

Watch Trump and Clinton face off on the screens at Summit Public House, a pleasant cave that happens to have more than 20 beers on tap.

CENTRAL DISTRICT

11. BottleNeck Lounge

The BottleNeck Lounge will show the CNN's debate stream and live coverage, with "The Blue State Burger" on special. They say: "Naturally, we're with her!"

COLUMBIA CITY

12. The Royal Room

Clinton and Trump will compete for your admiration on The Royal Room's big screen projector.

DOWNTOWN

13. Central Library

Teens and adults are welcome at the library to watch the fateful course of our political future unfolding. The League of Women Voters will also be on hand doing voter registration.

FIRST HILL

14. Town Hall

Town Hall's community programs curator Edward Wolcher will host this screening of the debate, which will also feature live commentary (and live-tweeting) from Town Hall Scholar in Residence Hanna Brooks Olsen. Plus, the bar will be open throughout the evening in case you need some liquid courage.

FREMONT

15. HotelHotel PizzaBar

Get an early start on your debate pre-gaming at HotelHotel PizzaBar—this all-ages venue will have happy hour specials all day, plus Debate Watch Bingo once the festivities really begin. Hosted by the 36th and 43rd Democrats.

16. George & Dragon Pub

Think hard about America at this official Hillary watch party at a British pub.

17. LTD Bar and Grill

Watch the second presidential debate with happy hour snacks and drinks; dogs are welcome. Note: (understandably) vocal and enraged viewers might want to choose a different spot. They write that "this is a politically neutral event" and "we welcome friendly conversation but encourage guests to keep it light hearted."

18. The Red Door

This debate watch party offers plenty of adult beverages, as well as debate bingo to keep you sufficiently distracted while the candidates go at it. They suggest you arrive early to find a seat—which, as a bonus, creates an excuse to start drinking even earlier.

GREENWOOD

19. Naked City Brewery & Taphouse

Experience the Trump/Clinton spectacle—and play games and win trivia prizes—at this event with KUOW's Ross Reynolds and Humanities Washington's Zaki Barak Hamid.

INTERBAY

20. Rooftop Brewing Company

Kids and dogs are welcome at this debate-watching party, which will offer plenty of options for brews and food. Documentary filmmaker Abigail Hagan will also be there promoting her new film, Wall of Complacency, about the immigrant and refugee communities in Houston. (If you donate to the movie's Kickstarter, you'll get a personalized caricature from local stop-motion animator Lisa Jaech.)

LESCHI

21. BluWater Bistro

Take in the debate at the bar (or in your own private booth!) at this watching party that will offer special presidential cocktails and half-price martinis and Manhattans.