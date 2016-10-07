October Art Gallery Openings in Pioneer Square Plus, Jen Graves' Picks

High Noon_1 (Summit) will include several works of video, sculpture, and installation that explore "wonder, natural scale, a relationship to fear and the sublime, and the superhuman." Barbara Polster Barbara Polster'swill include several works of video, sculpture, and installation that explore "wonder, natural scale, a relationship to fear and the sublime, and the superhuman."

Even if you missed the First Thursday Art Walk this month, you can still check out the new shows at the excellent galleries in Pioneer Square throughout all of October.

Check out our First Thursday calendar for a list of all of the new exhibits that are open this month, or check out our mobile-friendly map below. For art beyond Pioneer Square, check out our complete visual art calendar.

In Pioneer Square, make sure not to miss Visual Art Editor Jen Graves's picks: Jury-Rigged Fly Traps at Flutter Studios, 20 Years of Weaving by Dr. Susan Pavel at Stonington Gallery, Barbara Polster's High Noon_1 (Summit) at Glassbox Gallery, Brit Ruggirello's Blue Hotel at 4Culture, Chelsea Ryoko Wong's The Fish Jumped Laughing into a Net at ZINC contemporary, Terry Turrell's highly textured multimedia work at Patricia Rovzar Gallery, and In Denial at SOIL.

On the mobile-friendly map, Jen Graves's picks are marked in blue.