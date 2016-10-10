Six Indigenous People's Day Events in Seattle October 10, 2016

As Ana Sofia Knauf wrote this morning, "Today Is Indigenous Peoples' Day: In 2014, Seattle stepped onto the correct side of American history when city council members unanimously voted to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day rather than glorifying Christopher Columbus, a European who murdered and enslaved Natives in North America." In honor of the holiday, several Seattle organizations are hosting events today, and we've compiled them all below.

1. in·dig·e·nize: Sacred Circle Gallery IPD Premiere

This exhibit—which began on Indigenous People's Day in 2015—uses portraits by Melissa Ponder and sound, video, and story by Stranger Genius Award winner Tracy Rector to highlight "the beautiful diversity of Urban Natives." (Magnolia, 4 pm)

2. Indigenous People's Day Celebration on Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island's Indigenous People's Day celebration "will involve the sharing of food and drink, stories and prayer." (Bainbridge Island, 6 pm)

3. Indigenous People's Day Celebration with Sherman Alexie

On Indigenous People's Day, the Seattle Office for Civil Rights' Race & Social Justice Initiative Speaker Series will feature Stranger Genius and Native American novelist and poet Sherman Alexie, who will speak about the theme of "resilience and humanity of the Indigenous Peoples." There will also be a performance from the Sacred Water Canoe Family, a photo display by Makita Wilbur, and light refreshments. (Downtown, 11:30 am)

4. Indigenous People's Day Celebration at Daybreak Star center

In honor of the third annual Indigenous People's Day, Daybreak Star Center will have a celebration dinner with performances. (Magnolia, 5 pm)

5. Indigenous People's Day Celebration at Town Hall

The Steve Griggs Ensemble "specializes in site-specific work emphasizing social justice," often taking inspiration from and acknowledging the continued relevance of historical narratives. In honor of Indigenous People's Day, they will perform Listen to Seattle, about "the history of Chief Seattle and his continued significance in our region, country, and world." Performers include Steve Griggs (saxophone), Jay Thomas (trumpet), Susan Pascal (vibraphone), Phil Sparks (bass), Milo Petersen (percussion), and special guest James Rasmussen (tribal drum and flugelhorn).(First Hill, 7:30 pm)

6. Indigenous People's Day Celebratory March

In honor of Indigenous People's Day, Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center will march from Westlake Park to Seattle City Hall. They say, "Bring your drums, regalia, Tribal Nations flags." (Downtown, 10-11:30 am)