88 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do In Seattle This Week: October 11-16, 2016

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by watching all eight original Harry Potter films this week at theaters including the Prepare forby watching all eight originalfilms this week at theaters including the Pacific Science Center and Thornton Place Stadium

TUESDAY

1. Emeran Mayer: The Mind-Gut Connection

Why do so many emotions seem to reside in the gut? Dr. Emeran Mayer (professor of medicine and executive director of the UCLA Center for Neurobiology of Stress) will provide answers, and offer "recommendations for establishing better health both in body and mind."

2. Gentrification: How Is It Changing the Identity of Seattle?

Anyone who's been in Seattle longer than a few months knows that it's changing. Hear from a panel of experts, hosted by journalist Enrique Cerna, about how gentrification is shaping and being shaped by housing, economics, public health, and attitudes towards race. Panelists include Pat Wright (founder and director of Total Experience Gospel Choir), esteemed local journalist and author Knute Berger, Adrienne Quinn (King County director of Community and Human Services), and Sam Assefa (director of the City of Seattle Office of Planning and Community Development).

3. Iulia Pana: Ebony Bones

Romanian poet, artist, and TV journalist Iulia Pană will read from and sign her new book of poetry, Ebony Bones, featuring side-by-side Romanian and English translations of her poems.

4. Seattle 48 Hour Horror Film Project

Watch creepy, startling shorts from local filmmaking teams—made in less than 48 hours!—compete for the title of "Best Horror Film Short."

5. Shark & Whiskey Night

Head to the High Dive for a night of unconventional coupling, namely plenty of whiskey and a screening of what is billed as "THE GREATEST SHARK MOVIE OF ALL TIME," so it'll probably be Jaws. Also for your enjoyment will be food from Red Star Taco Bar, and shark-specific drink specials.

6. The Round #137

The 137th edition of The Round features live performances by musicians Luke Brown and Dave Chapaitis from Made of Boxes sharing the stage with spoken word poet TJ, and Gabriel Much from Crystal Quiet. They'll also have live painter Emilee Morehouse visually soundtracking the whole set, if music and poetry aren't your thing.

TUESDAY-SATURDAY

7. Peat Week

Westland Distillery's third annual celebration of peat will include the Peat Week Opening Ceremonies (with a peaty cocktail competition and smoke-inspired small plates by Salare), a sold-out symposium on "The Magic of Peat," and closing ceremonies with three peated cocktails and "smoke-inspired" food.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

8. Seattle Made Week

Drink beer, learn about the future of urban manufacturing, attend demos, and party the night away at this week of events celebrating all of the wonderful things that are Made in Seattle. See the complete schedule of Seattle Made Week events on our Things To Do calendar, including Seattle Made Brewer's Night and Seattle Made Demo Day.

WEDNESDAY

9. The 18th Annual Animation Show of Shows Closing Night

Celebrate the art of animation at the 18th Annual Animation Show of Shows, a six-day-long event that will feature more than a dozen films from artists like Ainslie Hendersen, Seoro Oh, and Alan Barillaro.

10. 50 Minutes with Alexandra Horowitz

At this happy hour event, Alexandra Horowitz—who wrote the New York Times-bestselling book Inside of a Dog: What Dogs See, Smell, and Know—will discuss her latest work, Being a Dog, which focuses on canines' extraordinary sense of smell. Tickets include wine, appetizers, and a copy of Being a Dog. Later in the evening, Horowitz will also give a no-cover reading at Elliott Bay Book Company.

11. Andy Zaltzman: Satirist For Hire

Comedian and writer Andy Zaltzman, who talks mostly about sports and politics, will take on a variety of issues in Satirist for Hire—past examples of topics of discussion include: "British democracy, via Syria, the lyrics of Carly Rae Jepsen, mental health provision in the age of austerity, the concept of hope, and Kevin Pietersen, all the way to criminal justice and Pokemon."

12. Elect to Laugh with Will Durst

Will Durst will make use of 2016's best comedic material (the lead-up to the presidential election) in this new stand-up special.

13. Engineering Solutions for a Seismically Resilient Seattle

When—not if—a terrifyingly gigantic earthquake hits Seattle, our structures and our lives will be at risk. In this lecture (part of the 2016 Engineering Lecture Series) UW associate professor of civil and environmental engineering Jeffrey Berman will speak about how engineers are working to save us.

14. Fist & Shout: October Edition

Local comedic geniuses Elicia Sanchez and Marita DeLeon sail onto new territories with their latest project, Fist & Shout, a QTPOC-centered comedy and variety show. The October edition features performances by Nancy Jean Naly, DJ Martinez, Mitch Mitchell, Aila Slisco, and Garlic Man & Chikn.

15. Kim Stafford: Having Everything Right

Celebrate the new 30th anniversary edition of Having Everything Right—a book of essays about the Pacific Northwest—with this reading by author Kim Stafford.

16. MAP Theatre Presents: Seinfeld Trivia Night

Test your knowledge of Seinfeld, the beloved TV show about nothing, at this event hosted by MAP Theatre.

17. Neil McNeil: Got Ghosts?

The morbidly curious are invited to learn "what ghosts are, how to deal with them, and where to find them" (in a "science-based" setting) from paranormal educator Neil McNeil.

18. Peter Marra and Chris Santella: Cat Wars

Learn about how cats (despite being super-cute!) are actually serious threats to the world's biodiversity and public health, with Peter Marra and Chris Santella, the authors of Cat Wars.

19. Real World Seattle Premiere Viewing Party

Sit shiva with your peers and mourn the core of Capitol Hill at this viewing party for the premiere of Real World: Seattle. It's free, and Bar Sue is hosting, so make sure to gather drinks around you to cushion the blow.

20. Redneck Nosferatu, Bugs, Fcon

Killbilly trash punks Redneck Nosferatu share their Satanic passion on the El Corazon stage, with Bugs and Fcon.

21. River Restoration Northwest Presents Stories of Our Watersheds

If you live in the Pacific Northwest, you are more dependent on watersheds than you know. Celebrate them at this event, which will feature 13 short films that explore river systems from around the world.

22. Science and Suds

"Ever wonder how a beautiful sun flower avoids being eaten, and how that’s related to Scorpion venom?" ask members of Fred Hutch's Project Violet. They will be in "full scientific attire" at Optimism Brewing Company to explain this, and how this relates to using the the "wonders of nature... to transform the drug discovery landscape." Plus, for every "Virtual Raffle Beer" you purchase at the event, you'll be entered into a raffle to win gift cards to places including Chuck's Hop Shop and Flatstick Pub.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY

23. Booktoberfest

You live in Seattle, which means you probably like beer, darkness, weed, coffee, or some combination thereof. But there's one thing you have to love to qualify as a real true Seattleite: reading. Who wants to drink and dance when you can drink and read? Or drink and sing book-themed karaoke? Or drink and just talk about books or play book trivia? If that's not enough, goggle at book drag, watch movies, or listen to scary stories. Find all of these events and more on the full Booktoberfest schedule.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

24. Flamingo

No matter the weather outside, Flamingo creates a tropical cabaret oasis for a night of provocative, glamorous, and comedic dinner entertainment inspired by summer hits like Cry Baby, Grease, and Hairspray. This is your last week to see it in Seattle.

THURSDAY

25. Alexander Weinstein

Award-winning author Alexander Weinstein will read from his new short story collection Children of the New World, which made the October 2016 Indie Next List, because, "This debut is an astonishing addition to the world of speculative fiction.”

26. Bootblack Skillshare: Bootblack History

It's never too late to learn about your own heritage, so Doghouse Leathers is hosting a bootblack history discussion for anyone who's been meaning to expand their knowledge of the PNW bootblack community. They'll answer questions about various titleholders, the best practices and techniques used in the past, and how have things changed over the years.

27. Brenda Peterson & Annie Musselman: Communing with Wolves

Celebrate the release of Wolf Haven: Sanctuary and the Future of Wolves in North America, a book that combines wildlife photography by Annie Marie Musselman (taken in Washington's own Wolf Haven International) with writing by Brenda Peterson.

28. The Business of Pot

Learn about the business of pot—from the larger economic impact of legalization to its effect on small businesses—from a panel of veritable weed experts: Paul Campbell (President of Leafly), Alison Holcomb (Director of the ACLU Campaign for Smart Justice), Sam Méndez (Executive Director of the Cannabis Law & Policy Project), Oscar Velasco-Schmitz (co-owner of Dockside Cannabis), and Jody Hall (owner of The Goodship).

29. Feeling My Soft Burlesque

Raise money for Planned Parenthood by attending #feelingmysoft Burlesque, which features performances by Candy Apples, Verity Germaine, Chaos X Machina, Ceci My Playmate, Sugar Solara, and Ruin Unleashed, and promises to be "a jubilant evening of jiggle, sparkle, and smolder."

30. Garth Nix: Goldenhand

Garth Nix will read from his latest fantasy novel, Goldenhand, the fifth installment in his New York Times-bestselling Old Kingdom series.

31. 'Happier Live' Podcast

Gretchen Rubin (The Happiness Project and Better Than Before) and Elizabeth Craft will present a live production of their podcast, Happier, with special guest Chris Guillebeau (The Art of Nonconformity and Born For This). They'll come together to offer advice on how to achieve the flighty and elusive emotion.

32. Loop 2.4.3: Time-Machine_Music

Loop 2.4.3 is promoting their latest album Time-Machine_music, which, in its live concert format, combines fine art, film, and composed and improvised music (using vocals, drums, pitched and unpitched percussion, samples, and electronics), as a larger multi-media engine of diverse narratives. This performance will feature the support of local percussionists Denali Williams and Melanie Voytovich, and filmmaker David Derickson.

33. Our American Muslim Neighbors

There are plenty of misconceptions about Muslims floating around. This event proposes the idea that if we learn more facts—like the number of American Muslims serving in our nation’s armed forces or working as doctors—we'll be better people. Head to the Greenwood Senior Center to get informed, and meet your (impressive and influential) Muslim neighbors.

34. SAM Creates: Live Drawing Sessions

This drop-in drawing session with fashion illustration instructor Lori Meyer is inspired by Yves Saint Laurent's creative process. Learn more about it at SAM's Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style exhibit that opens this week.

35. Serious Fun: The Descent

Presented by "Serious Fun," this event offers a screening of The Descent (a movie starring six women leads) following a discussion with panelists from GeekGirlCon, Three Imaginary Girls, and Cascadia Dread "on the pushes for and against strong female leads in the film industry."

36. Sip the Season

Taste wines from Cascade Valley Wine Country at this free tasting, which will also feature free appetizers from Chef Brian Durbin.

37. SubMerge: Spaceotter

House and techno DJ Spaceotter takes the Kremwerk floor for a night of plumbing the chemistry of connection within kaleidoscopic soundscapes, with support from Konifer and Mz Artiz, and visuals by Black Water Stars and Black Bird.

38. Tour Town Hall

Take a free tour of Town Hall, Seattle's beloved cultural center/arts space/community hub.

39. Vodka and a Drop of Art

This kick-off party for the 24th Seattle Polish Film Festival promises food, DJ, a vodka tasting, and an exhibition of classic Polish poster art.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

40. Election Show

This production at Jet City Improv promises to "Make Elections Fun Again" with comedy. It probably won't be as strange as reality—part of their mission stipulates that it's a non-partisan affair, where "no real politicians or political issues (not even a giant border wall) are allowed." As we wrote in 2012, "If only we could dispense with [the real] presidential election so quickly.”

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

41. Arts Gumbo 2016: Pan Africa, Pan Arts

Celebrate pan-African arts and culture at this three-day showcase featuring a book discussion, film screening, and main event with food and performances.

42. Time's Arrow

Imagine all the people who have died in the spot you're sitting in. This show will explore the ghosts that stick around (in an ominous old jail, or a seemingly benign home or restaurant) in this improvised, interactive performance that will draw inspiration from audience stories.

43. Trump the King, or POTUS DRUMPH

Ubu Roi is a satirical and often nonsensical play by Alfred Jarry that is sometimes (incorrectly) translated as "King Turd." This adaptation by Nick Edwards crowns Drumph our new King Turd, and offers an irreverent modern take on the state of politics today.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

44. Harry Potter Marathon

Before the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them next month, theaters across the country are screening all of the original eight Harry Potter films this week. In Seattle, the Pacific Science Center and Thornton Place Stadium will screen them all in IMAX (see the calendar for the full schedules), and, outside of Seattle, you can see them all at Lincoln Square Cinemas in Bellevue, AMC Southcenter in Tukwila, and the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood.

45. Judson Dance Theatre: The First Decade

The Chamber Dance Company will perform works from the 1960s that originated at the celebrated Judson Dance Theatre—"a collective of dancers, composers, and visual artists whose experiments gave rise to postmodern dance."

46. On Clover Road

This thriller—about a mother trying desperately to be reunited with her daughter—is written by Steven Dietz and directed by Kelly Kitchens.

47. Sleep Squad

This comedy and variety show is presented by zine artist/comedian/musician L Henderson.

FRIDAY

48. 2nd Annual Fall Faerie Formal: The Raven King's Ball

Immerse yourself in the stylized universe of 19th century English fashions in the book Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell with this costume ball based on the character of the Raven King. Prepare your plumed finery for an evening of dark provocateurs and enchanting music underground.

49. An Afternoon with Hillary Clinton, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Join together your loves of democracy, spending money, and white Seattle rappers with this "Afternoon with Hillary," a campaign stop fundraiser that cultivates a town hall vibe, and is supplemented by a Macklemore & Ryan Lewis guest appearance. Hot tip: the top ten raisers for the event get a photo with Hillary.

50. Bootie Seattle: ‘00s MASHUP NIGHT — T’00 S’00N?

Seattle's only all-mashup dance party throws down for an all-out decade battle by paying tribute to the first 10 years of this weird century with all the '00s club bangers you could hope to remember.

51. Colin Dickey

Learn about America's most haunted locations from Colin Dickey, author of Ghostland: An American History in Haunted Places.

52. Punk the Vote: The Ousters, Deep Sleep, Gruft

Feeling cynical? Tempted to do the millennial thing and sit out the vote? The super-fun guitar-slammers The Ousters, the uptempo bawlers of Deep Sleep, and the "sludge-grunge" ladies of Gruft are here to drum up your democratic fervor at this week's Punk the Vote event. Now you have no excuse.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

53. Music Is The Best Fest

This weekend, witness a double whammy of local bands bringing the heat for two straight nights. Powerhitter, Dynamite Nugget, Trannysaurus Rox, Kled, and Best Band From Earth convene to play all their own music on Friday night, and all covers on Saturday, in a display of DIY originality.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

54. Fringe Month

Fringe Month at the Pocket Theater promises more than 30 unique shows featuring performances by more than 100 Seattle-based fringe artists. See the complete Fringe Month schedule on our Things To Do calendar, including 5 Fifths Hamlet and Exquisite Corpse.

55. Thought Experiments: Memory and Identity 2016

This theater festival will feature four original plays created by scientist/playwright teams "examining the question of what it means to be human in light of current developments in science and technology." Look forward to Rift (by Kristina Sutherland Rowell with assistant professor of psychology Andrea Stocco), The Cosmic Background Radiation Polka (by Dawson Nichols with psychology professor and chair Sheri Mizumori), Forget Me Do (by Sara Porkalob with associate professor of physiology and biophysics Elizabeth Buffalo), and The Door (by Emily Conbere with anthropology professor and chair Janelle S. Taylor).

SATURDAY

56. Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Experience the best Seattle has to offer in the arena of EDM DJs, with live sets from Sean Majors, Gene Lee, Andre Duckworth, and 16 Bit Villian in an environment of "Radical Inclusion" hosted by year-round Burners.

57. Bacon Strip: Toon Town Terror

Every month at Bacon Strip, hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore brings us comedy, costumes, outrageousness, and drag performances featuring local acts and special guests. Come for the smoked pig products—stay for the men with penises tucked between their butt cheeks. MATT BAUME

58. Byrd Ensemble: John IV, A Golden Age of Portugese Polyphony

Within the bowels of St. Mark's, experience the works of two great Portuguese composers of the 17th century, Duarte Lobo and Manuel Cardoso, performed by the world-renowned Byrd Ensemble.

59. Canine Happy Hour

This "canine happy hour" offers a range of free goodies for you and your dog: drinks (you), portraits (your dog), dog treats (your choice) and more.

60. Community Outreach Gathering: Asian Art Museum Renovation

Weigh in on plans for the Asian Art Museum's impending renovation—which includes an expansion—at this community outreach gathering.

61. The 8th Annual Food Sovereignty Prize Award Ceremony

Learn about the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa and the Farmworkers Association of Florida—and what they're doing to promote community-led efforts to eradicate poverty, hunger, and climate change—at this winners' ceremony for the Food Sovereignty Prize (awarded by the U.S. Food Sovereignty Alliance).

62. Goodwill Glitter Gala

This evening of fundraising (benefiting Goodwill's job training and education programs) promises cocktails, dinner, a raffle, a silent auction, and a glittery fashion show.

63. Halloween Trilogy

Venerable voice actor Tommy Cook heads an ensemble that brings to life—or to undeath!—three spooky tales from Kipling to Poe in a tribute to "vintage radio theater."

64. Insane Inflatable 5K

Attempt this insane 5K with giant inflatable obstacles. They claim to be the "world's largest and most extreme inflatable obstacles ever produced." It's the perfect race for the young and the young at heart.

65. Joe's Pub

Teatro ZinZanni and NYC's Joe’s Pub at the Public present this monthly late-night series highlighting performance artists—tonight, it's Justin Vivian Bond.

66. Melanie Voytovich

Local percussionist Melanie Voytovich has developed an evening of collaborative works and layered interactive performance pieces, featuring Storm Benjamin, Scott Langdon, and Maggie Brown on supportive percussion, Brad Hawkins on cello, and Ella Maher with modern dance.

67. More Fats More Femmes Witch Market

Shop for jewelry and plus size vintage clothing—and enjoy tarot readers and a "finale surprise"—at this market hosted by Indian Summer owner Adria Garcia, ex-IS manager (and current Stranger music calendar editor) Kim Selling, and current IS shopgirl Abby Cooke.

68. Open Studio #26

Watch artists test-drive their shows and experiment with dance performance at this open studio highlighting new and experimental work. This edition's choreographers/performers include L. Nicol Cabe, Conor Eifler, Carl Lawrence, Hayley Shannon and Devin Bews, and Janusphere Dance Company.

69. Priscilla Long

Poet, writer, and teacher Priscilla Long will celebrate the release of two new books: Fire and Stone: Where Do We Come From? What Are We? Where Are We Going? and Minding the Muse: A Handbook for Painters, Composers, Writers, and Other Creators.

70. Seabiza: Seattle's Balearic Extravaganza Experience

Celebrate the colors and sounds of the Balearic island paradise Ibiza with this night of lasers and an immersive light show by Hammarica Lighting, as well as dancing to DJs like Beat Hussy, Turbo, Jonathan Thomas, and Sang-Do.

71. Seattle Metals Guild's Conflux: A Totally Metal Weekend

The Seattle Metals Guild annual symposium will be held at Bellevue Arts Museum's BAM Biennial 2016: Metalmorphosis, and promises bubbles, a curatorial tour by Curator of Craft Jennifer-Navva Milliken, a presentation with Metalsmith Magazine editor Suzanne Ramljak, and a trunk show.

72. Seattle Video Game Orchestra & Choir Chamber Performance

Join vocalists and chamber musicians from the Seattle Video Game Orchestra at this free and family-friendly performance in which they'll showcase video game, movie, and anime chamber pieces for Kinokuniya USA's Zelda Festival.

73. Slab Lab Record Show

Kicking off the new life of the ex-Cairo, now Generations space is SLAB LAB, an all-day, all-ages, free record show and vendor market with Aesthetic Mess' head genius DJ Goo Goo at the helm, with more to follow. Expect refreshments, weird tunes, and a full spread of local record vendors.

74. Special Bunny Rescue's Benefit Dinner and Silent Auction

Munch on vegan food, sip wine, and purchase items in a silent auction, all to benefit the Special Bunny Rescue—you'll even get to snuggle some English lop rabbits in person.

75. The Green Show

Come to the Atlas Theatre in "high spirits" (no smoking or vaping allowed inside) to enjoy this 21+ improv comedy show by, about, and for people who are thoroughly stoned.

76. The Vera Project's First Annual Rent Party

Help keep the lights on at all-ages art and music venue the Vera Project with this rent party, an event intended to help fund the programs and shows held at Vera. Stag, Ruler, and Bread & Butter will provide live music for the evening, with a well-stocked prize raffle, and beer provided by Ninkasi Brewery.

77. Tie My Tubes Podcast Premiere with #SYA, Women.Weed.Wifi, & Hella Black Hella Seattle

Tie My Tubes is a radio documentary that follows one woman's journey to exist child-free, and this premiere party promises to join together many parts of Seattle's art and social justice communities for a late morning of pancakes, Shout Your Abortion merch, zines from Women.Weed.Wifi, prints by local artist Sofia Lee, and shared air with Hella Black Hella Seattle.

78. Under the Hood: Understanding Beethoven's Appassionata Sonata, Op. 57

Enjoy the passion of Beethoven’s 'Appassionata' Sonata op. 57 with Dr. Irwin Shung, a professor of music theory at the Cleveland Institute of Music and Case Western University, as he discusses the masterwork, and then performs the work in its entirety, along with favorite selections by Liszt and Bach.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

79. The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes

This interactive exhibit, which opens in Seattle this weekend, will feature original manuscripts from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, period artifacts, investigative tools used by Sherlock Holmes, and "crime-solving opportunities."

SUNDAY

80. An Incredible Feast

This evening of gourmet food has lofty goals: to benefit local farmers and increase low-income shopping access. They'll have a silent auction, games, Washington wines and brew, a special dinner, and more.

81. The Fever

The Fever (by Wallace Shawn, directed by M. Burke Walker, and performed by Llysa Holland) "examines what it means to try to live in the world as a good, moral person, if in fact one even can, post-9/11."

82. Glitterbeast: WE ARE A CULT

In their fourth iteration as the new haus on campus, Glitterbeast takes over Unicorn with WE ARE A CULT, a show that promises a new take on being a part of the in-crowd. Hosted by Queen Dan'l, this edition boasts some very spooky fun, with performances by Halloween glam trash sex freaks like Butylene O'Kipple, Minerva Marcos, Veronica Electronica, Harmonious Leigh and Melodious Leigh, and a special video feature by Collide-O-Scope.

83. Movie Night: Young Frankenstein

Watch Young Frankenstein (and celebrate the late, great Gene Wilder) at this spooky screening that promises truffle popcorn and discounted wine and cocktails.

84. Peter Wohlleben

German forester and author Peter Wohlleben will read from The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate—Discoveries from a Secret World, the new North American edition of a German bestseller that has been greatly anticipated ever since The New York Times wrote about it in January.

85. Racial Equity in Design Training

This workshop (facilitated by Minh Nguyen and Aletheia Wittman) will demonstrate the inequality and inaccessibility in much of design, urban planning, and architecture, and "provide tools for participants to make architecture and design programming more accessible to a broader public." They promise light snacks, coffee, and lunch.

86. Ridiculous Vices: Molière Improvised

This high-energy improv show, inspired by Molière's farcical societal critiques, will be shaped by audience suggestions.

87. Seattle CD & Record Convention

Go spend your life savings at the annual CD & Record Convention, where you can browse thousands of classic records and compact discs (if those are more your speed) in Seattle Center's Pavilion Room B.

88. SHRIEK: Women Directors of Horror Festival!

Celebrate women directors of horror at this weekly series hosted by Evan J. Peterson and Heather Marie Bartels. This week, watch Karyn Kusama's 2015 film The Invitation.