The 20 Best Movies Playing in Seattle This Stormy Weekend: October 13-16, 2016 Escape to Poland, South Asia, Transylvania, And More

Spellbound, Hitchcock's 1945 film about a mental asylum, features a strange and visceral dream sequence by Salvador Dalí. , Hitchcock's 1945 film about a mental asylum, features a strange and visceral dream sequence by Salvador Dalí.

As the storm rages outside, escape to a climate-controlled theater to enjoy our film critics' top picks and be transported to places like Transylvania, ancient Japan, or West Texas. If you're looking for more extended escapism, check out film festivals like the Polish Film Festival, the Seattle South Asian Film Festival, the Social Justice Film Festival, or TWIST, the Seattle Queer Film Festival. See all of our critics' picks below, and, as always, check out our complete movie times calendar and film events calendar for even more choices—like Harry Potter marathons at Thornton Place and Pacific Science Center.

NEW RELEASES

1. The Girl on the Train

Just so we’re clear, this movie is not Gone Girl. It gets off to a deceptively boring beginning (and middle), with plenty of blue-tinted shots of a listless Blunt as Rachel, an unemployed alcoholic who fake-commutes on Metro North to New York, where she drinks vodka out of one of those water bottles with a built-in straw and sketches statues. On the way home to get blackout drunk, Rachel likes to watch a woman who lives in a house near the train and regularly hangs out on a deck wearing underwear and looking sad. That’s not really a creepy thing in and of itself, I guess—what is public transit in a big city for if not imagining the lives of other people?—but then that woman gets murdered, and Rachel becomes concerned she may have killed her in a blackout. MEGAN BURBANK

LIMITED RUNS



Thursday Only

2. Captain Fantastic

In Captain Fantastic, this alternative family has to leave their little compound to attend a funeral, and in the outside world, we get to observe their smug disconnection from society alongside their admirably thoughtful, sustainable, and creative approach to life. Any audience would have a hard time not laughing out loud at the quick, complex jokes—but liberal Seattleites will get an extra kick when they recognize themselves in the characters. The mood shifts constantly, so that at any given moment the family’s lifestyle seems either ideal or like a mild form of child abuse. JULIA RABAN

Seven Gables

Thursday-Sunday

3. Don't Think Twice

The premise for Mike Birbiglia’s new film—a follow-up to his 2012 debut, Sleepwalk with Me—probably sounds insufferable. Basically, he’s gathered sketch-comedy performers from IFC, Comedy Central, and Netflix for a film about a New York improv troupe. Watch them succeed! Watch them fail! Watch them fall in and out of love! And that’s exactly what happens. If the film isn’t especially funny—the curse of most comedies about comedy—I’m not sure that was Birbiglia’s intention. Mostly, it’s like a lo-fi cover of Morrissey’s “We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful.” Kind of whiny, kind of mean, and kind of true. KATHY FENNESSY

Sundance Cinemas

4. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Sure, Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s scope is small, but it gives you everything you could want from a movie: It’s smart, emotional, and even a bit action-packed once Ricky and Hec embark on an unplanned adventure in the forest. But most of all, it’s funny. So, so funny. Wilderpeople is a hugely loveable movie that’s suitable for date night or the whole family, and I know that sounds like a hacky movie poster blurb. But when a movie’s this good, it’s tough to avoid clichés, so I’ll leave you with another: Don’t miss it. NED LANNAMANN

Varsity Theatre

5. Kubo and the Two Strings

Set in ancient Japan, the fantasy film Kubo and the Two Strings (directed by Travis Knight, who was the lead animator for Coraline) doesn’t just open on a note of despair, it lingers there. The early scenes—in which Kubo, the protagonist, takes care of his injured, confused mother, feeding her and putting her to bed—don’t serve as narrative contrast; instead, the melancholy convincingly follows him throughout the movie, and death is its central theme. While the gloomy, thoughtful premise will certainly appeal to adults searching for realism, kids will also appreciate the film’s frankness and emotional honesty. Even more than that, they will be entranced with Kubo’s brand of magic. Go watch Kubo and the Two Strings now, for its expensive and gorgeous production value, and allow yourself to be pleasantly surprised by its complex emotionality. JULIA RABAN

Pacific Place

6. TWIST: Seattle Queer Film Festival

The Seattle Lesbian and Gay Film Festival turns 21 this year, and to celebrate, it has changed its name to TWIST, the Seattle Queer Film Festival. The next 10 days will be filled with screenings of features and shorts by the finest of queer film, video, and VR artists of the past, present, and future. Whatever you do, don’t miss Thursday's gala premiere of hometown treasure (and Stranger Genius nominee) Clyde Petersen’s debut animated feature, Torrey Pines, featuring a live score performed by members of Petersen’s band, Your Heart Breaks and special guests, including Zach Burba, Jacob Jaffe, Lori Goldston, Kimya Dawson, Corey J. Brewer, Chris Looney, Art Petersen, and the Beaconettes, with live Foley sound effects and soundscape design by Susie Kozowa. SEAN NELSON

See the complete TWIST film schedule.

Various Locations

Friday Only

7. Tiny: The Life of Erin Blackwell

In 1983, Erin Blackwell was a Seattle-area 13-year-old who moved out of her mother's house, governed by her mother's alcohol addiction, and onto the streets. There, she sold sex to make money to eat and buy clothes and drugs. She became an addict. But, having felt completely alone, she also found her people. She belonged, and she dreamt of a future where she would have 10 kids and belong in that big family, too. Blackwell—nicknamed "Tiny"—and the other, similar, kids on Pike Street met documentary photographer Mary Ellen Mark that year. Tiny became a strange kind of star, the most compelling subject in the anguishingly compelling documentary film Streetwise, which was made by Mark and her husband Martin Bell. Tiny is an important figure in Seattle, and she has more to say that's worth hearing. In fact, it's more worth hearing her every day that goes by. That's why it's more important to see this new movie, Tiny: The Life of Erin Blackwell, also by Bell and featuring Mark, than even to fall in love with the 13-year-old again. "Tiny" isn't tiny anymore. She has so much to reflect on, and it's not all pretty, and she doesn't hide. Her ability to open her life is incredibly remarkable in itself. At this library screening of the new movie, Tiny will be there for a Q&A afterward. So will filmmaker Bell, and a housing advocate will be on hand to talk about its relevance in the current climate of Seattle, where homeless encampments are being swept regularly, sending their residents... nowhere more stable. JEN GRAVES

Central Library

Starting Friday

8. 24th Seattle Polish Film Festival

Don’t miss the 24th Seattle Polish Film Festival—playing for two weekends at SIFF Cinema Uptown—featuring new releases, independent films, documentaries, and old classics. See the complete Polish Film Festival schedule.

SIFF Cinema Uptown

9. The Seattle Social Justice Film Festival

Celebrate progressive causes and learn more about pressing social issues at the Seattle Social Justice Film Festival.

Various Locations

10. Seattle South Asian Film Festival

Celebrate South Asian cinema at the 11th annual Seattle South Asian Film Festival, with screenings of 23 feature films (and 22 shorts) at many locations across Seattle. This year, they'll highlight films from Bangladesh and celebrate the theme #LoveWins. See the complete Seattle South Asian Film Festival schedule.

Various Locations

11. Spellbound

Hitchcock's 1945 film about a mental asylum is drenched in psychoanalysis and features a dream sequence by Salvador Dalí.

Central Cinema

Saturday Only

12. In the Mouth of Madness

The third installment in John Carpenter's Apocalypse Trilogy is a Lovecraftian psychological horror exploration of the line between truth and fiction—in this film, a powerful book destroys the minds of its readers and unleashes real monsters.

Grand Illusion

13. Playing with Pride

What does sexuality have to do with gaming? What's the point of LGBT game conventions? Do same-sex romance options matter? And can gamers find love on Grindr? Over the last two years, my partner and I interviewed more than 100 queer gamers across the country, capturing their stories on video. Join us for a showcase of the best stories from gamers caught between worlds, building communities, and changing gaming for the better. And stick around after the presentation for drinks, games, and a raffle with great prizes, courtesy of Seattle's lovely local queer geek groups. MATT BAUME

Timbre Room

14. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

How does a new generation of fighters for trans rights inherit Dr. Frank N. Furter of Transsexual, Transylvania (played by Tim Curry), in this campy 1975 horror musical? Susan Sarandon costars, along with ripped fishnet stockings, corsets, and the dreams of science fiction.

SIFF Cinema Egyptian

CONTINUING RUNS

15. American Honey

American Honey, the first movie set in the States by British filmmaker Andrea Arnold (Red Road, Fish Tank), finds the director working with some fairly ludicrous self-imposed hindrances: a largely untrained cast, Shia LaBeouf at his most methody-bedraggled, and a nearly three-hour running time. That she makes these all meld together beautifully feels like some kind of weird alchemy, really. Inspired by a New York Times article, the barely there story follows a Texas teen (the strikingly confident newcomer Sasha Lane) reduced to dumpster diving to get by. After catching the eye of a magnetic lost boy (a very good LaBeouf), she joins up with a van full of similarly ragged youths who travel the country selling magazine subscriptions door-to-door. ANDREW WRIGHT



16. Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones is a figurehead for the romantic comedy genre—a genre oft-reviled for letting a plot device as simple as finding love carry a film. But come on: This is something that people, both men and women, want in our lives. Bridget Jones, as both a character and romcom juggernaut, shouldn’t be faulted for celebrating this pursuit. So why should we fault the (mostly female) public who will line up for this? ELINOR JONES

17. Deepwater Horizon

The players in disaster movies often seem simply like chess pieces on a board that's about to be kicked over (and then set on fire, and then thrown into a volcano), but that's not the case here. Kurt Russell and Mark Wahlberg are old pros at playing affable everymen thrust into improbably violent scenarios, and the rest of the cast feels similarly grounded. Berg knows when to sit back and let the slice-of-life stuff play out, and that makes up the first half of Deepwater Horizon. BEN COLEMAN

18. Hell or High Water

Leave it to a Scot to deliver the next great American western. It’s possible director David Mackenzie (Starred Up) had the distance and perspective to depict Hell or High Water’s depressed West Texas towns and dust-dry plains with unvarnished truth. Maybe he recognized, from across the pond, a universal struggle in the specific plight of brothers Toby and Tanner Howard (Chris Pine and Ben Foster) as they try to hang on to their father’s ranch. Perhaps he sensed the timeliness of a story that depicts white American men running out of time, money, and land. More likely, Mackenzie had Taylor Sheridan’s (Sicario) superb script to navigate a path around the obvious men-with-guns clichés that make up Hell or High Water’s western-noir milieu. Whatever the case may be, it’s resulted in a great film. NED LANNAMANN

19. The Magnificent Seven

To its credit, this third Magnificent Seven doesn't try to ape either Akira Kurosawa or the 1960 film. This is an all-out Antoine Fuqua production, with the director doing a solid job transporting his fast-cut action to the Old West. If one thing can be said of this Seven in comparison to previous iterations, it's that this one definitely has the most explosions. It also has the best cast: If there's a way to make a movie starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D'Onofrio, Peter Sarsgaard, and Byung-hun Lee and not have it be super fun to watch, scientists have yet to discover it. ERIK HENRIKSEN

20. Sully

The story of US Airways Flight 1549—which, in 2009, pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger famously landed on the Hudson River—was going to be made into a movie whether we wanted it or not. So the news that Clint Eastwood, nowadays a dimmed, decidedly disappointing figure, was going to direct was neither surprising nor exciting. I'm a bit relieved, then, to tell you that Sully is a far more successful exercise in both dramatic storytelling and patriotism than Eastwood's 2012 dialogue with a chair. NED LANNAMANN