Halloween is just three weeks away, which means it's time to start planning which costume parties, scary movies, and/or haunted houses you're going to. Luckily, we have more than 100 options on our Halloween calendar—including the Fremonster Spectacular, the First Hill Pub Crawl, and Harvest, the Seattle Immersive Theatre's terrifying, adults-only experience.
If you're overwhelmed by the numbers, we also have lists to break it down further, including 17 Costume Parties To Buy Tickets For Now and 15 Spooky Performances To Get Tickets For Now.
Are we missing a Halloween event? Email us and let us know.