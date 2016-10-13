Your Complete Guide to Halloween 2016 in Seattle

This Is Halloween will return to the Triple Door again this year. Last year, Theater Editor Rich Smith said it was full of "existential terror" and dancers "as sexy as long knives." MIKE SAVOIA will return to the Triple Door again this year. Last year, Theater Editor Rich Smith said it was full of "existential terror" and dancers "as sexy as long knives."

Halloween is just three weeks away, which means it's time to start planning which costume parties, scary movies, and/or haunted houses you're going to. Luckily, we have more than 100 options on our Halloween calendar—including the Fremonster Spectacular, the First Hill Pub Crawl, and Harvest, the Seattle Immersive Theatre's terrifying, adults-only experience.

