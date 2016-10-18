91 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do In Seattle This Week: October 18-23 The Sherlock Seattle Convention, A Georgetown Haunted History Tour, The Tobolowsky Files, And More Unusual Picks

Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

TUESDAY

1. Beyond Mindfulness with Tulku Lobsang

Learn about mindfulness—and what comes next—with Tulku Lobsang, Tantrayana Buddhist master and founder of the Nangten Menlang Buddhist Medical Center.

2. Emo Night LA: Emo Nite

Bring back the early-mid 2000s with your deep passion for gauged ears, flat-ironed hair, and Pete Wentz's smirk. Emo Nite, presented by Emo Night LA, is the new sensation of reliving your Myspace glory in the form of a high energy, passionately emo DJ night.

3. Justice Yeldham with Guests

Justice Yeldham has been described as "the Pied Piper of amplified glass" and "a trumpet player trapped in a two dimensional universe," phrases that exist as two of many reasons to see a live set of his, mostly because it sounds, on paper, like nonsense. In person, his work plays out more like a strangely musical and calculated cacophony. He'll be joined by Greg Kelley, Andrew Scott Young, and Wilson Shook.

4. Mushroomhead, Sunflower Dead, Unsaid Fate, Guests

Alt metal group Mushroomhead use wild theatrical visuals and handmade masks to expand their work on stage for a more immersive atmospheric metal experience. They'll be joined by Sunflower Dead, Unsaid Fate, and guests.

5. Robert Eringer: Motional Blur

Journalist, intelligence operative, and novelist Robert Eringer will read from Motional Blur, a book that T.C. Boyle called "a nonpareil road novel that winds up packing a real emotional punch."

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

6. Iphigenia and Other Daughters

Iphigenia and Other Daughters is adapted by Ellen McLaughlin from Euripides' Iphigenia in Aulis and Iphigenia in Tauris, and Sophocles' Electra. See this bloody, modern retelling of the fall of the House of Atreus directed by Marya Sea Kaminski.

WEDNESDAY

7. #PetalItForward

Trudy's Floral Design will distribute "more than thousands" of flowers to make your morning cheery and demonstrate the emotional benefits of flowers, at this event presented in partnership with the Society of American Florists.

8. Alestorm with Guests

From the depths of eastern Scotland come Alestorm, a ragtag band of admittedly drunk Scots and Irishmen whose only goal is to introduce the world to Scottish pirate metal, a blend of folk and power metal in the vein of bands like Korpiklaani and Turisas.

9. A Benefit Concert for the Washington Climbers Coalition

Raise money for Washington Climbers Coalition to preserve Washington State climbing areas at this benefit concert with live sets from Vaudeville Etiquette and Buzz Brump. Good news: you get one free beer ticket with admission.

10. Community Esbat

This monthly community gathering (or "esbat") will celebrate the October Hunters Moon and offer participants the chance to "deepen in your relationship with the moon, your own magic and community." Hosted by Imani Sims, with 50% of the donations collected going towards Elder Wellness Week.

11. Cook’s Science: The Burger Tour

Learn about what makes burgers taste great—through "video, music, scent, storytelling, and live experiments"—at this event featuring Cook's Science Executive Editors Dan Souza and Molly Birnbaum.

12. Family Affair

Jennifer Jasper hosts this monthly variety show described as "cabaret, served up family style," with each event benefiting a different local, artistically engaged family dealing with an unexpected crisis.

13. Forum/Show/Rally: #BlackLivesMatterAtSchool

Excited about the fact that Seattle Public School teachers will be wearing #BlackLivesMatter t-shirts on Wednesday, but too old to actually appreciate it in the classroom? Come to Washington Hall to participate in community discussion—hosted by Nikkita Oliver and Jesse Hagopian—and enjoy performances by artists including Kimya Dawson, Gabriel Teodros, Ian Golash, Azura Tyabji (from Nova High School), Shakiah & Northwest Tap Connection, John Eklof, Rogue Pinay, Jerrell Davis, Suntonio Bandanaz, and Jerrell Davis.

14. History Café: Looking for Betty MacDonald with Paula Becker

Paula Becker will speak about her latest book, a biography of the author of the Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle books: Looking for Betty MacDonald: The Egg, the Plague, Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle, and I (University of Washington Press).

15. Kathleen Alcalá: The Deepest Roots

Author and Bainbridge Island resident Kathleen Alcalá will read from The Deepest Roots: Finding Food and Community on a Pacific Northwest Island, coming out this fall.

16. Lauren Tarshis: I Survived the Eruption of Mount St. Helens, 1980

Lauren Tarshis will read from I Survived the Eruption of Mount St. Helens, 1980, a book full of stories from people who lived through the catastrophe.

17. PBS' Visionaries Documentary on Cooperatives

Learn more about your local cooperatives including Central Co-op, BECU, People’s Memorial Association, Express Credit Union and Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery—and about how those Seattle organizations fit into a larger movement—at this screening of the latest episode of the Visionaries PBS documentary series.

18. Seattle Beer and Justice

Hosted by the Legal Foundation of Washington's Campaign for Equal Justice, this event offers the chance to drink beer and raise money for civil legal assistance and representation for low-income families.

19. Seattle PipeMasters Collab 2016

The third annual Seattle PipeMasters Collab will offer ten days of live glassblowing, exhibits, parties, and more at The Boro School, all celebrating "functional glass."

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

20. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

This jukebox musical follows the life and work of Carole King through songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” and the title song, "Beautiful."

21. Murder Ballad

Sidecountry Theatre presents Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash's Murder Ballad, a one-act rock musical that tells the sexy/dangerous story of a love triangle gone violently wrong. Directed by Seattle's Billie Wildrick, who you might recognize as a performer—she's been in tons of shows, from Sauced to Carousel.

22. Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell

The Heavenly Spies present their fifth annual Can Can show, Zombie Cheerleaders from Hell, described as "a spooky-sexy evening of terrifying masks and pretty pasties, black cats and twerking booties, sweet transvestites, and dancing cuties."

THURSDAY

23. #ThrowbackThursday Kidlit Trivia Night

A wrinkle in time brings you back to the books of your childhood with Booktoberfest's 1970s-1990s kidlit night. Dress up like your favorite character for the book cover photo booth.

24. Betty Davis vs Miles Davis: Battle Of The Exes with DJ Veins

Continuing on the path of pitting musical greats against each other and their own legacies, is this battle royale of real-life exes, funk icon Betty Davis, and jazz savior Miles Davis. Enjoy this vinyl-only throwdown courtesy of the twisted mind of Stranger music scholar Dave Segal.

25. Book Weeding with Joe Dolce

Celebrate the release of Joe Dolce's new book Brave New Weed: Adventures into the Uncharted World of Cannabis, which "investigates the social, medical, legal, and cultural ramifications of this surprisingly versatile plant." Your ticket includes an autographed copy of the book and a frozen margarita.

26. Briars in the Cotton Patch

Soak up the warm weather—or hide from the rain—at Peddler's outdoor yet covered beer garden, where you can watch a movie while enjoying the great outdoors. (You can even bring your dog.) This time, watch the documentary Briars in the Cotton Patch and drink in good conscience knowing $1 from every pint is going towards Habitat for Humanity.

27. Faculty Recital: Stephen Stubbs, Tekla Cunningham — Stylus Fantasticus

The pillars of the ensemble-in-residence Pacific Musicworks—UW faculty artists Stephen Stubbs on lute and baroque guitar and Tekla Cunningham on violin—will exhibit a program of music performed in the style of the free-form violin music of the 17th century. They'll be joined by colleague Maxine Eilander on harp, with featured music by Farina, Fontana, Schmelzer, and Biber.

28. H.W. Brands: The General vs. The President

Author and historian H. W. Brands will read from his nonfiction book The General vs. The President, which details the fascinating power struggle between President Harry S. Truman and General Douglas MacArthur.

29. Karaoke with Librarians

Sing songs about books with librarians at this ggnzla karaoke night where costumes are encouraged—consider dressing up as your favorite literary character or author. This is part of the Booktoberfest series of literary events in bars.

30. A Live Episode of The Tobolowsky Files

"Phil? Hey, Phil? Phil! Phil Connors? Phil Connors, I thought that was you!" You'll probably recognize actor Stephen Tobolowsky from his roles in Groundhog Day or Memento—here's your chance to appreciate his storytelling ability and hear his showbiz tales. He'll present a series of short stories about "life, love, and the entertainment industry," after which he'll be interviewed by Seattle filmmaker David Chen.

31. Margot Livesey

Margot Livesey will read from her new novel Mercury. Lily King (Euphoria) wrote, "Mercury explores that thrilling, terrifying moment when grief turns blind, when passion becomes obsession. As always, Livesey tells her tale masterfully, with intelligence, tenderness and a shrewd understanding of all our mercurial human impulses."

32. Rocky Horror

Watch the premiere of Fox's new series, Rocky Horror Picture Show (based on the movie musical) with "Horror Hostess Morgue Anne." They'll have trivia and activities to distract you during commercial breaks.

33. Totally '80s Sing-Along

Sing along to your favorite '80s hits at Central Cinema! They promise more than 30 videos that include the Beastie Boys, Prince, Madonna, and Cyndi Lauper.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

34. Georgetown Haunted History Tour

Take a tour of Georgetown's spookiest corners at this 12th annual Halloween walking tour—this time, with the theme of planes, trains, and automobiles. After the tour, there will be a party with live music from the Snake Suspenderz and tarot readings.

35. Sister Kate's "The Seance"

The Sister Kate Dance Company will pay homage to the haunted season of Halloween, with a new, intimate cabaret show full of dancing skeletons, melancholy ghosts, and enchanting chorus girls.

36. Time's Arrow

Imagine all the people who have died in the spot you're sitting in. This show will explore the ghosts that stick around (in an ominous old jail, or a seemingly benign home or restaurant) in this improvised, interactive performance that will draw inspiration from audience stories.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

37. Fringe Month

Fringe Month at the Pocket Theater promises more than 30 unique shows featuring performances by more than 100 Seattle-based fringe artists. See the complete schedule here—this week's schedule includes Death and Other Rude Things and a Maggie Lee writer showcase.

38. Hekate's Sickle Festival

This Wiccan festival/retreat/"exploration of the mysteries of the Goddess Hekate in all her forms" promises "transcendent experience, the growth of estatic community, [and] the perfection of love and trust" to mark the Gaelic festival Samhain.

39. Sleep Squad

This comedy and variety show is presented by zine artist/comedian/musician L Henderson.

40. TWIST 360°: Virtual Reality Festival

Explore alternative forms of storytelling (including virtual reality) at TWIST 360°. And don't miss the body-swapping experience of Machine to Be Another. These events are presented as part of TWIST: The Seattle Queer Film Festival.

FRIDAY

41. 'Ales from the Crypt

Are you easily scared? Do you believe in ghosts? Well, you'd better start, because we all know what happens to braggarts and skeptics on nights like these. Learn some local murder history and hear creepy yarns from David Wright, "emcee of the popular Thrilling Tales: Story Time for Grown Ups," presented by Booktoberfest.

42. Behind the Table: Meet the Artisans of Pike Place Market

Meet the artisans of Pike Place Market face-to-face at this fundraiser/dinner/auction that will raise money for the Market Community Safety Net.

43. BlockToberFest

This Caribbean-style block party promises live music, games, food and drink specials, and a raffle (which boasts Seahawks tickets as one of the prizes) to raise money for relief efforts in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew.

44. Caroline Webb: How to Have a Good Day

Wouldn't we all love to have a good day, almost every day? Author and economist Caroline Webb will offer techniques to improve your odds.

45. CM Seattle with Amelia Bonow

Creative Mornings Seattle—a group that hosts morning lectures accompanied by breakfast—presents this talk about "transparency" with activist and writer Amelia Bonow, founder of #ShoutYourAbortion.

46. Deadphish Orchestra, Weener, Spare Rib & The Bluegrass Sauce

Continue celebrating the legalization of weed in Washington State with DeadPhish Orchestra, a tribute group dedicated to the musical legacies of the Grateful Dead and Phish. They'll be joined by Weener, and Spare Rib & The Bluegrass Sauce.

47. Drag Against Humanity

Seattle's "Reigning Empress" of drag and former Miss Gay Seattle DonnaTella Howe hosts a double-whammy night of Cards Against Humanity and (possibly) Crabs Adjust Humidity.

48. Earshot Jazz: Lucian Ban & Matt Maneri: Transylvanian Concert

Pianist Lucian Ban says that his celebrated collaboration with Maneri, a widely-admired violist, is fed by the "twin traditions of jazz and European chamber music." Other critics have called it "Goth-jazz." Experience this spooky, Romanian-style musical catharsis for yourself, brought to you by Earshot.

49. El Hijo Prodigo (The Prodigal Son)

El Hijo Prodigo (written and performed by José Amador and directed by Mark Fullerton) "tells the story of a man's return to his native Puerto Rico after an absence of 22 years."

50. Elliott Smith Cover Night

Celebrate everybody's favorite tragedy bard with a covers night exclusively dedicated to the music of the late and great Elliott Smith on the anniversary of his passing. Featured musicians for the evening include Jenn Champion, Kyle Bradford, Alex Rober, Joel Schneider, Kaija Rae and Zach Rourke, James Germain, Bobby Malvestuto, and Spencer Carlson.

51. Fall for Bonsai

Fall trees are already magical, but when they're tiny bonsai, they especially look like they've popped up out of some secret fairyland soil substrate. Bathe your eyes in the colors of autumn bonsai and learn how gardeners shape teeny trees for their pet micro-unicorns. The event includes a guided tour of the Pacific Bonsai Museum (at one in the afternoon) and a bonsai demonstration with the curator or a Fall Color tour of the rhododendron gardens (at two).

52. Fetch! Night Of The Living Dead Dogs

Scamper through the dark with your fellow pups at Fetch! Night of the Living Dead Dogs, a special DJ-soundtracked Halloween fetish party. Dress to impress for the cash prize costume contest, and shake your tail along with featured dub, trap, and deep house DJs Recca & Kodah, Cenny, TekFox, and Dr. Nikolai. $10 at the door for normals, and $5 for fursuits, SEAPAH dogtags, and any October birthdays.

53. In The Noise

InArtsNW unleashes the first in a new series of noise shows, with live sets from Noisepoetnobody, Glacial, Qry, and a solo set by David Nielsen.

54. Level Up with Steve Feak

Contour kicks off round two of Level Up with an appearance by video game designer Steve Feak for a night of dancing and socializing for a good cause. Some of the evening's proceeds will go to Chick Tech, a national non-profit organization that focuses on developing retention methods for women in the technology workforce, and increasing the number of women pursuing technology-based careers.

55. Nearly Dan

Cover enthusiasts Nearly Dan play a set of Steely Dan classics (so really anything from Aja) with a full 12-piece band well-versed in jazz, R&B, blues, and rock traditions at the ready.

56. Science of Spirits

Learn about the science behind distilling from locals including 3 Howls Distillery, Copperworks Distilling, and Bad Dog Distillery. Tickets to this 21+ event also include after-hours (and adults-only) admission to the new Pacific Science Center exhibit, The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes.

57. Think Thank Winter Social

Get wild at the Palladium with this pre-winter dance for the premiere of Think Thank's newest snowboarding video "The Weather Outside is Weather." If you want to go really adult-prom with this, dress to impress in the hopes of being crowned 2016's Winter Social King and Queen.

58. Third Ear Experience, Paul Mauer and the Silence, The Aaron English Band

If you count down the hours to Burning Man every year, good news: there's a desert-rock band out there for you. Third Ear Experience is here to bring you a mix of psychedelic rock and jam band touches with African beat influences. They'll be joined by Paul Mauer and the Silence, and The Aaron English Band.

59. Vertical Cabaret: Femme Fatale

The Bordeaux Project presents this new cabaret / burlesque / theater / pole performance, which will be guided by a "sexy and mysterious professor" and will tell the story of the intimate personas of the iconic, alluring, and dangerous femme fatale archetype that has pervaded literature, film, and theater.

60. Whose Live Anyway?

The cast from the celebrated, long-running TV show Whose Line is it Anyway? will perform comedy and song in this live production.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

61. Handel Water Music

Luxuriate in Handel's equivalent of one of those alarm clocks that projects nature sounds in this program of baroque mastery brought to life in the Water Music Suite.

62. Ivan Amodei: Intimate Illusions

Illusionist Ivan Amodei will blow your mind with illusions and brain games; they warn that he might "manipulate time" and "discover a spectator's destiny." Don't sit up front if you don't want to know your future.

63. Kuroneko in 35mm

Kaneto Shindo's folk-tale magic sensibility has more in common with Miyazaki (minus the heartwarming angle) than with gloomy modern urban legends like Ringu, with Kuroneko's ghostly women avenging terrible male crimes. Grand Illusion presents this Japanese horror film in 35 mm.

64. Questionable Content: Faux-tober

Questionable Content says, "It's October! There are evil clowns wandering the streets as we enter the final countdown to election day. What better way to have a laugh before the world burns than to come out to Belltown to enjoy Seattle's original panel game show!" Their panel of fearless panelists (The Red Sun, Mr. Rogers, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Dachc'Yan, Klingon Lounge Singer) will compete in this pop culture/comedy showdown. Team captains are Phil Arensberg and Raymond Williams, with host David Rollison and scorekeeper Ian Schuelke.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

65. Dangerous Liaisons

Two bored and cynical aristocrats (former lovers) in the period before the French revolution take part in a "dangerous game of seduction, revenge and erotic one-upmanship, with sex the only power the women wield." Oct 21- Nov 20.

66. Sherlock Seattle Convention

This year's Sherlock Seattle Convention is themed "Watson Washington," and will, as such, celebrate all iterations of the world's most famous doctor. Special guests Robert Ryan, author of the Dr. Watson at War novels, and Larry Albert, the voice of Imagination Theater's Dr. Watson, will headline the convention, which will also feature a cosplay contest, Sherlock Show and Tell, writing workshops, panels about topics including the many inconsistent forms of Watson, a Sherlock game room (think Kill Doctor Lucky and Sherlock Cluedo), and mocking of Sherlock Holmes movies in the Mystery Science Theater 3000 parody, Mystery Sherlock Theater 1895.

SATURDAY

67. Artist Trust's 30th Birthday Party

Enjoy "food, drinks, and arty hi-jinx" at Artist Trust's 30th birthday party—they promise art exhibits, live music, readings, performances, and installations from artists including Clyde Petersen, Paul Rucker, Jana Brevick, Christopher Paul Jordan, and Romson Bustillo.

68. The Best 80's Prom Nite Ever (So Far)

Get ready to dance at the self-proclaimed Best 80's Prom Nite in Seattle with new wave rockers Nite Wave, DJ Pryme, and DJ Pat Nasty. '80s prom attire is highly encouraged.

69. The Bird Ball: Centennial Celebration and Masquerade

Celebrate a century of Seattle Audobon at this nature-inspired masquerade that promises drinks, catered food from Herban Feast, and the chance to raise money for birds, education, and conservation.

70. Black Cat Bash

For the third year running, Black Cat Bash is back to get you dancing, drinking, and partying like it's 1999, all for the worthy cause of helping needy animals in the Seattle area. Kitty Valentine, Shindig Events, and Pioneer Pet Feed & Supply have teamed up with the Seattle Humane Society to produce this party, with the evening's proceeds going to the Seattle Humane Society. The bash will feature a prize drawing with gift baskets and certificates donated by local sponsors, a costume contest with cash prizes and celebrity judges, snacks by Dante’s Inferno Dogs, a VIP room with extra party favors, a photo booth, and much more. Show up in costume and get ready to dance for the animals.

71. Book-It Buccaneer Bash

Celebrate the opening of Book-It's adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island with this boat race and party—and don't forget your pirate costume. They promise an afternoon of merriment that includes rum tastings, a "ghost ship" tour of the Swiftsure lightship, singers, and a preview of the show.

72. Broomstick MRKET

Make Halloween into a gift-giving holiday by collecting some treats for yourself and others at the Broomstick MRKET, a community vendor market for the autumnal witch in all of us. Vendors include Adria Garcia, the owner of vintage shop Indian Summer, paper goods designer Mike Doyle, jewelry line Cosmic Twin, apothecary and tarot reader Mindy Sue Bell, and more.

73. Complex: 3-Room Party with Nadastrom

Celebrate the weekend with three whole rooms of Seattle selectors bumping house, techno, and waves of all kinds throughout a 12-hour party within the Kremwerk/Timbre Room complex. Featured DJs include Nadastrom, Kadaeejah Streets, Altesse, Radical Kid, DJ Zai, Ca$h Bandicoot, Carrabba, Sphyramid, Xminus1, and many more.

74. Fashionably Undead Prom

Dress as a Rebel without a Cause or a zombie teen psycho and dance to "sickly sweet pop tracks inspired by pinup girls and 1960s housewives" by Prom Queen, but be careful—danger skulks in the school auditorium/the EMP!

75. Full Disclosure: Where True Stories Feed the Laughs

This evening promises comedic improv scenes and characters inspired by true stories told by the comedians—and, later in the show, by the audience.

76. Ghastly Tales of Terror

Join David Wright of Thrilling Tales: Story Time for Grown Ups for some ghoulish yarns and a pint or two of nerve-steading beer, presented by Booktoberfest.

77. Jane Alexander: Wild Things, Wild Places

This event, moderated by Town Hall program director Katy Sewall, will feature actress, author, and conservationist Jane Alexander reading from her new book Wild Things, Wild Places: Adventurous Tales of Wildlife and Conservation on Planet Earth.

78. Katsura Yamaguchi and Blue Moon Raga

Blood Moon Raga is composed of Arrington de Dionyso throatsinging with a bass clarinet, Oomung Varma on tabla, and Nathan Gibson on modular synthesizer, with Shannon Hall performing accompanying structural dance movements. They're joined by experimental saxophonist Katsura Yamauchi.

79. KawaiiWeen: A Creepy Cute Celebration

If the slimy, gory aesthetic of some Halloween events doesn't do it for you, there's an alternative! Come shop adorable art and play games, plus try out for the cutest of them all at the costume contest. Bwaiiiins!

80. Lemony Snicket's The Composer Is Dead

This Halloween-themed family concert (designed for ages 12 and under) written by Lemony Snicket doubles as a wacky murder mystery where "everyone seems to have a motive, everyone has an alibi and nearly everyone is a musical instrument." Halloween costumes are encouraged, and pre-concert activities include crafts and an instrument petting zoo.

81. Poetry World Series 2016: Seattle Edition

At this event emceed by John Roderick, two teams of poets (with Jane Wong, Matthew Nienow, Jeannine Hall Gailey, John Beer, Michelle Penaloza, and Michael Schmeltzer) will compete, performing readings based on audience suggestions. Sherman Alexie and Nancy Guppy will judge the results.

82. Safe In Sound Festival

Safe In Sound Tour returns to Seattle for a no-holds-barred night of rafter-shaking club bangers and future wave electronica from some of the most popular acts in bass music. Featured performers include Borgore, NGHTMRE, Feed Me, LAXX, and San Holo.

83. Tequila and Taco Fest

This celebration of tequila and tacos offerings two different tasting sessions—a premium one from 1-4 pm, which is more expensive and comes with a larger goody bag and more food and drink, and a general admission tasting from 6:30-9 pm that includes eight sips of tequila and eight food samples. There are also discounted passes available for "safe drivers" that include food tastings and non-alcoholic drink tickets.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

84. Shenandoah

Based on the classic 1965 film starring Jimmy Stewart, ACTLab (in partnership with SHOWTUNES) presents a new rendition of this musical set during the Civil War. ACT says that "gender-blind casting set the tone for a powerful concert version of this classic" that "explores gender stereotypes and complex moral issues during the most brutal war in American history," and, as such, Anne Allgood will play the traditionally male lead role of Charlie.

SUNDAY

85. André Alexis

André Alexis (who won the Giller Prize for his novel Fifteen Dogs) will read from his latest work, The Hidden Keys.

86. The Haunted House of Ruff

Doggy Halloween! A doggy costume contest! "Howl-o-weiners!" We can't handle how cute this event is—just bring your dressed-up pooch (make sure they're comfy in their costume) and start partying in the House of Ruff.

87. Landmark Events Showcase Festival

In what is basically a giant battle of the bands, the Showcase Festival pits local bands and musicians together in a competition to show off their talent in an effort to win prizes like a licensing contract, global distribution, or studio time with renowned Northwest producers.

88. Mario Batali in Conversation with Tom Douglas

Super-famous chef and restauranteur Mario Batali, who grew up in Seattle but now owns restaurants in cities including New York and Hong Kong, will speak about his work (and his Big American Cookbook) with our hometown celebrity chef, Tom Douglas.

89. Mixtape: '90s Alternative Club

Immersive yourself in the "dark and sexy" side of alternative music from the '90s with this dance night soundtracked by DJ Evan Blackstone.

90. Movie Night: What We Do in the Shadows

Enjoy a screening of New Zealand's premier vampire comedy mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows in the eerie dark of the Highline.

91. Ridiculous Vices: Molière Improvised

This high-energy improv show, inspired by Molière's farcical societal critiques, will be shaped by audience suggestions.