Seattle Halloween 2016: 22 Dog- And Kid-Friendly Events Costume Contests, Trick-or-Treating, Pumpkin Carving, And More

Tom Feist/Shutterstock

OCTOBER 22

1. Dog-o-Ween 2016: Bow Wow Bibbidy-Boo!

What's your canine going as for Halloween this year? A princess? A butterfly? A bad, bad dog? It remains to be seen which pooch will win the costume contest, but in any case, both you and your animal can enjoy the bonus Caspar Babypants performance in the park. Sponsored by COLA, the Citizens for Off-Leash Areas in Seattle.

2. Pumpkin Carving Party

Sip on hot apple cider and carve pumpkins with the kiddos on the deck of Ray's Cafe. There will be heat lamps and blankets to keep you warm, but adults can also purchase pumpkin beers and cocktails for an additional layer. Your $15 will buy you the cider, a pumpkin, an LED candle, and the use of a child-safe carving tool.

3. Spookfest

There's a lot to do at this little Bellevue festival. First, there's a carnival, where you can carve pumpkins and watch Xakary the Magician; you can also participate in a pumpkin jump, watch Alice in Zombieland dessert theater, play scary golf, and even whiz across a terrifying abyss on a zipline.

OCTOBER 22-23

4. Fall Festival

The plant nursery and store offers "veggie car racing, fall arts & crafts, tractor rides, goat visits and more!" Yes, that's right, Nigerian dwarf goats. And a Halloween hay maze. And goats! Proceeds from any ticketed activities go towards Seattle Tilth.

OCTOBER 23

5. The Haunted House of Ruff

Doggy Halloween! A doggy costume contest! "Howl-o-weiners!" We can't handle how cute this event is—just bring your dressed-up pooch (make sure they're comfy in their costume) and start partying in the House of Ruff.

OCTOBER 24

6. Halloween Spooktacular

This family-friendly Halloween event at Bellevue's children's museum promises a costume contest, science experiments, a creepy cake walk, art-making, and a living statue.

OCTOBER 29

7. Bad Kitty Scaredy Cat Halloween Party

This kids' Halloween event is bringing the metaphorical big guns: real, live freakin' KITTENS. They're from the Seattle Humane Society, so you could very well end adopting one if you're not careful. If the kiddos ever stop playing with the fluffmonsters, they can get face-painted, decorate cookies, and do crafts. Author Nick Bruel will read and sign at 5pm.

8. BAM-o-ween

The Bellevue Arts Museum will have activities and art projects for the whole family at this free Halloween celebration where costumes are encouraged. All are welcome, although the event is targeted at kids ages 4-10.

9. BarkHappy Seattle Howl-O-Ween Party

This 21+ event lets you bond with your dog (while you both wear adorable costumes) and will raise money for the excellent Seattle Humane Society. Attractions include bobbing for tennis balls, a doggy pumpkin pie eating contest, a raffle, and drink specials for the humans in attendance. Your ticket also comes with a number of goodies including free doggy daycare, doggy swag bags, and a free nail trim.

10. Howl-o-ween Party

Dress your dogs up in their finest for this costume contest and happy hour—the pooches will parade around in their Halloween getup and munch on treats, while the humans enjoy glass pour specials from Elsom Cellars.

11. Maker Day: Create Halloween Costumes

This monthly series that lets the public experiment and create alongside some of Seattle's most experienced makers turns to Halloween costumes this month. Members of the Seattle Attic Community Workshop will help you create costume masks and LED wristbands.

12. The Sylvan Series: Eldritch

Lusio (a family-friendly evening of light, art, and sound) is back, this time with indoor winter events. "Eldritch" will be a weird and spooky take on their immersive and inviting series, featuring music, visuals, improvisations, and more from collective Monster Planet. It's still all-ages, but this time you'll have to leave your pets at home.

OCTOBER 29-30

13. Aquarium Halloween

Party with the deep-sea creeps and watch underwater pumpkin-carving, dissections, and animal feedings, or dress up and play games.

14. Pumpkin Bash

Zoo animals love pumpkins just as much as we do! Well, they may not get much of a kick out of carving them or putting up spooky decorations, but they can still enjoy eating and smashing the orange gourds. This weekend, watch critters interact with festive Halloween decor and bring your children to wander around the zoo in costume (dressed-up kids will get in free with a paid adult).

OCTOBER 30

15. Doggie Halloween Costume Contest

Celebrate Halloween with your favorite fur-baby at Play Doggie Daycare's doggie costume contest, where you can win treats and prizes for your pet.

16. EMP Howl-O-Ween

Howl-O-Ween is a family-friendly trick-or-treating event that promises crafting, music, a dance performance, a costume parade, and kid-friendly films. Free entry with museum admission.

17. Howl-O-Ween Dog Party

Dress up your dogs and head to Peddler Brewing Company to check out dog vendors (we think they'll be selling goods for pets, but dog salespeople would be great), a free photo booth, dog bandanas, food, and beer. If you don't have a pooch, come to check out the costumed fluffballs—you could even bring one of your own home, because they'll have dogs for adoption at the event.

18. The Museum of Fright

Admission to the Museum of Fright (which you might know as the Museum of Flight) is free for those in costume who are 17 and under today. Activities include listening to aviation-themed ghost stories, making ghost parachutes, flying witches on broomsticks through a giant pumpkin, touching "alien blood and guts," and an obstacle course. Admission is $5 for those 17 and under without a costume, and $10 for adults.

19. Run Scared 5K

The Run Scared 5k is in its eighth year of simultaneously celebrating Halloween and supporting The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. There is also a 4K walk and a Kids' Dash for those who desire a more leisurely pre-Halloween dash bash. Participants will receive either a fuzzy blanket or an oversized mug to commemorate their participation. There will also be post-race treats available, a costume contest, a treasure hunt, and more Halloween-y fun.

OCTOBER 31

20. Costume Carnival

The Seattle Children's Museum in Seattle Center will transform into a "Halloween-themed adventure," and offer a spot for safe, indoor trick-or-treating. Kids 10 and under (and the grown-ups who brought them) are invited to show off costumes, play games, and eat candy. (No masks allowed!)

21. Halloween Boo Bash

Bring the kids ("children ages 12 and under") to trick-or-treat at the stores around Northgate Mall, and enjoy treats and activities in the Ben Bridge Court. If you're dying to remember your kid's adorable pumpkin costume forever and ever, professional photos from Noerr will also be available to purchase.

22. Tricks, Treats and Science Feats

On Halloween, mad scientists of all ages will flock to the Pacific Science Center to get their faces painted and their pictures taken, watch "scary" planetarium shows, show off their costumes, create potions, listen to creepy stories, create "Fraken-stuffys" out of stuffed animals (bring your own to participate!) and take in a performance by Caspar Babypants. And because it's Pacific Science Center, instead of the sorry "stick your hand in a plate of pasta" Halloween bit, you'll get to touch actual brains and watch real eye dissections.