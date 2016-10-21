Last-Minute Plans: 63 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: October 21-23 The Maple Viewing Festival, KEXP's Record Fair, A Halloween Pub Crawl, And More $10-And-Under Events

Rumi Tsuchihashi / Seattle Japanese Garden Immerse yourself in fall at the Seattle Japanese Garden's Maple Viewing Festival on Sunday, which will feature taiko performances, sword demonstrations, tours, a photography exhibit, and more.

FRIDAY

1. 'Ales from the Crypt

Are you easily scared? Do you believe in ghosts? Well, you'd better start, because we all know what happens to braggarts and skeptics on nights like these. Learn some local murder history and hear creepy yarns from David Wright, "emcee of the popular Thrilling Tales: Story Time for Grown Ups," presented by Booktoberfest.

(Capitol Hill, free)

2. BlockToberFest

This Caribbean-style block party promises live music, games, food and drink specials, and a raffle (which boasts Seahawks tickets as one of the prizes) to raise money for relief efforts in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew.

(Sodo, free entry)

3. Boss Martians, The Scheme

The Boss Martians break out their retro sounds of surf and frat rock for a modern crowd, with The Scheme.

(Eastlake, $8/$10)

4. Caroline Webb: How to Have a Good Day

Wouldn't we all love to have a good day, almost every day? Author and economist Caroline Webb will offer techniques to improve your odds.

(First Hill, $5)

5. The Climate Is a-Changin: I-732 to the Rescue?!

Peddler will host an educational evening of booze and food, with a mandolin-playing UW climate scientist (here to inform environmental policy and celebrate Bob Dylan's Nobel win) and a discussion with scientists Alex Lenferna and Karl Lapo on the controversial climate policy initiative 732.

(Ballard, free)

6. Drag Against Humanity

Seattle's "Reigning Empress" of drag and former Miss Gay Seattle DonnaTella Howe hosts a double-whammy night of Cards Against Humanity and (possibly) Crabs Adjust Humidity.

(Capitol Hill, free)

7. Elliott Smith Cover Night

Celebrate everybody's favorite tragedy bard with a covers night exclusively dedicated to the music of the late and great Elliott Smith on the anniversary of his passing. Featured musicians for the evening include Jenn Champion, Kyle Bradford, Alex Rober, Joel Schneider, Kaija Rae and Zach Rourke, James Germain, Bobby Malvestuto, and Spencer Carlson.

(West Seattle, $10)

8. Fetch! Night Of The Living Dead Dogs

Scamper through the dark with your fellow pups at Fetch! Night of the Living Dead Dogs, a special DJ-soundtracked Halloween fetish party. Dress to impress for the cash prize costume contest, and shake your tail along with featured dub, trap, and deep house DJs Recca & Kodah, Cenny, TekFox, and Dr. Nikolai. $10 at the door for normals, and $5 for fursuits, SEAPAH dogtags, and any October birthdays.

(Capitol Hill, $5/$10)

9. In The Noise

InArtsNW unleashes the first in a new series of noise shows, with live sets from Noisepoetnobody, Glacial, Qry, and a solo set by David Nielsen.

(Capitol Hill, $5-$10 Suggested)

10. Jane Wong Book Launch: Overpour

Seattle-based poet Jane Wong's resume includes winning the American Poetry Review's Stanley Kunitz Memorial Prize, being named a finalist for Poetry's Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg fellowship—and now, releasing a new collection of poetry with Action Books, Overpour. Celebrate the release with a cocktail reception, reading, and signing.

(First Hill, free)

11. Jason Dodson, Naomi Wachira, Patrick Dethlefs

Maldives frontman Jason Dodson headlines this evening of lush Northwest folk talents, with vibrant songwriter Naomi Wachira, and stripped-down Americana enthusiast Patrick Dethlefs.

(Ballard, $8)

12. Joyya Marie, Saeeda Wright, Rich Hunter

Witness the power of alternative R&B and neo-soul singer Joyya Marie at her CD release show, with bill support from Saeeda Wright and Rich Hunter.

(Columbia City, $10)

13. Lowman Palace, Honcho Poncho, Steakhaus

Nostalgia-heavy indie rock outfit Lowman Palace will share their contemplative, folk-inspired sound at Blue Moon, with Honcho Poncho and Steakhaus.

(University District, $5)

14. Monsterwatch, Gibraltar, The Western Red Penguins, Asterhouse

Enjoy the groovepunk coastal hybrid stylings of Monsterwatch at High Dive, with Gibraltar, The Western Red Penguins, and Asterhouse.

(Fremont, $6/$10)

15. Punk the Vote: BUTTS, Night Boss, Spray Tan, Corey J Brewer

Rachel Ratner of Wimps has taken our impending doom as a country to heart and started the Punk the Vote series, corralling local rock and punk bands to play charity shows intended to stir a social awareness that impels to action, and suck Trump down into the wasteland caverns of Hell where he belongs. The crown jewel of this series is the reunion of Butts, a totally-joking-but-kinda-serious punk duo that covered topics like their love of booze, struggles with money, and what you do when you run out of toilet paper. With loud irreverence and debilitating social anxiety, Ratner and Shannon Perry (of Gazebos) shredded through my shitty college student psyche back in 2010, and they’ll do it again to you for one night only. Joining them at this all-ages, Kill Rock Stars– and KEXP-sponsored spread will be Night Boss, Spray Tan, and Corey J. Brewer, with all show proceeds going to the Downtown Emergency Service Center. Show up, grab a free stamp for your ballot, and get active about saving our country from the discolored sociopathic blow-up doll that is Donald Trump. KIM SELLING

(Eastlake, $6/$10)

16. Ralph Nader: Breaking Through Power

Activist, author, attorney, and infamous Green Party candidate Ralph Nader will speak about his new book, Breaking Through Power: It's Easier Than We Think, about "David vs. Goliath battles against big corporations and the United States government."

(First Hill, $5)

17. Ravenna Woods, Animal Eyes, Familiars

Guitar-heavy folk-rockers Ravenna Woods will bring their dark and eerie Northwest sound to Sunset at their album release show with Animal Eyes and Familiars.

(Ballard, $10)

18. Temple Canyon, Wooky, Antonioni

Temple Canyon is a four-piece country-fried rock band that focuses on deep-seated '70s musical traditions from folk, classic rock, and psychedelia. They'll be joined by Wooky and Antonioni.

(Capitol Hill, $8)

19. Think Thank Winter Social

Get wild at the Palladium with this pre-winter dance for the premiere of Think Thank's newest snowboarding video "The Weather Outside is Weather." If you want to go really adult-prom with this, dress to impress in the hopes of being crowned 2016's Winter Social King and Queen.

(Fremont, free)

20. VHS Über Alles presents: TEEN VAMP

Plumb the depths of VHS Über Alles with this hilariously low-rent-looking tale of a high school vampire (no, not THAT high school vampire). Well, that's what you get for visiting brothels, kid.

(University District, $2)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

21. Country Lips

I've heard a lot of folks talking about the Country Lips, and surprisingly, even tho' they're a contemporary country band, or at least something like it, I kinda dig 'em. The handful of tracks I sussed found them playing not honky tonk or making radio-hopeful pop songs, but rather something I'll call (ahem) polka-tonk as they've crafted many songs around the trad Tex-Mex oompa-oompa beat. MIKE NIPPER

(Green Lake, $5)

22. Questionable Content: Faux-tober

Questionable Content says, "It's October! There are evil clowns wandering the streets as we enter the final countdown to election day. What better way to have a laugh before the world burns than to come out to Belltown to enjoy Seattle's original panel game show!" Their panel of fearless panelists (The Red Sun, Mr. Rogers, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Dachc'Yan, Klingon Lounge Singer) will compete in this pop culture/comedy showdown. Team captains are Phil Arensberg and Raymond Williams, with host David Rollison and scorekeeper Ian Schuelke.

(Belltown, $10/$15)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

23. NadaFest

Welcome another local festival into the fray; this time it's NadaFest, thanks to the brains behind Ballard's Substation. Get ready for a whole weekend of PNW thrashers, including native hiphop queen DoNormaal, high-energy freaks Wild Powwers, and folkstars Hell Mary, the respective headliners for each day. (Ballard, $10/Day)

SATURDAY

24. 9e2 Evening 2: Mary Sherman, Thomas Deuel, The Virtual Reality Theater Group

9e2 continues with dance, music, and performance, including The Encephalophone Ensemble, which "will produce music and projected visuals in real time directly from [Thomas Deuel's] brain." We say it's worth the ticket price just to find out what the hell that means.

(Pioneer Square, $10)

25. Broomstick MRKET

Make Halloween into a gift-giving holiday by collecting some treats for yourself and others at the Broomstick MRKET, a community vendor market for the autumnal witch in all of us. Vendors include Adria Garcia, the owner of vintage shop Indian Summer, paper goods designer Mike Doyle, jewelry line Cosmic Twin, apothecary and tarot reader Mindy Sue Bell, and more.

(Capitol Hill, free)

26. Complex: 3-Room Party with Nadastrom

Celebrate the weekend with three whole rooms of Seattle selectors bumping house, techno, and waves of all kinds throughout a 12-hour party within the Kremwerk/Timbre Room complex. Featured DJs include Nadastrom, Kadaeejah Streets, Altesse, Radical Kid, DJ Zai, Ca$h Bandicoot, Carrabba, Sphyramid, Xminus1, and many more.

(Downtown, $10 before 11pm/$15 after 11pm)

27. Dog-o-Ween 2016: Bow Wow Bibbidy-Boo!

What's your canine going as for Halloween this year? A princess? A butterfly? A bad, bad dog? It remains to be seen which pooch will win the costume contest, but in any case, both you and your animal can enjoy the bonus Caspar Babypants performance in the park. Sponsored by COLA, the Citizens for Off-Leash Areas in Seattle.

(Downtown, free entry)

28. Emma Donoghue

Award-winning playwright, historian, novelist, and screenwriter Emma Donoghue (who wrote the weirdly gripping bestseller Room) will read from her new book The Wonder, about an 1850s English nurse sent to help a girl in a rural village who is said to survive without food.

(Capitol Hill, free)

29. Fly Moon Royalty, Iron Eyes, Phnk, Peace & Red Velvet

If you know anyone who's still whining about how "Waaaaah, no one ever dances in Seattle," then you need to shut them up by getting their ass to a Fly Moon Royalty show, stat. Not only does the duo—Adra Boo and Action Jackson—sometimes come equipped with their own back-up dancers, but their smooth and sexy electro-flavored R&B tunes gets just about every butt shaking. Even me, a person who always says "I don't dance! I'm a terrible dancer!" It's true, I am, but when it comes to Fly Moon Royalty, all bets are off—I will shake my ass proudly and, as Boo sings, "If you don't like me, then tough titty." MEGAN SELING

(Pioneer Square, $8/$12)

30. From 9 Evenings to 9e2

Learn the story of the original multi-disciplinary arts/science event 9 Evenings and its contemporary incarnation, 9e2. Robin Oppenheimer will present a film and will be joined via streaming video by Julie Martin, one of the original collaborators on 9 Evenings. This film is $10 or free with an admission to the 9e2 evening show.

(Pioneer Square, $10)

31. Fuck My Tits: A Tribute to Seb Barnett

When this event was scheduled, it was to be a fabulous celebration for the Seattle genderqueer artist Seb Barnett, to raise the $2,500 it would cost for them to have their breasts removed, including a drag king show "for your enter-taint-ment," "DJs spinning records that're gonna make you shake your ass," "BOOBIE Jell-O shots" at a donation bar, raffled-off tattoos and handmade beauty products, and a silent art auction of works by a rowdy crew of friends and supporters—all in the theme of Wizard of Oz. The Facebook event page for Fuck My Tits now contains a terrible edit. "With a heavy heart," it says. Heavier than those words can say, it's clear. "Seb passed away Friday night. This event will go on as a memorial celebration." ... The details of this memorial to such a vital artist are still being finalized, but there will still be an art auction, including works by Barnett, and a drag show, and all proceeds will go to cover the funeral expenses. Anything on top of that will benefit gay, lesbian, and trans youth service organizations. JEN GRAVES

(West Seattle, donation)

32. Ghastly Tales of Terror

Join David Wright of Thrilling Tales: Story Time for Grown Ups for some ghoulish yarns and a pint or two of nerve-steading beer, presented by Booktoberfest.

(Georgetown, free)

33. Halloween Pub Crawl 2016

Organized by the minds behind Seattle Santacon, this sixth annual, 14-hour Halloween pub crawl will start at Blarney Stone and continue through various downtown bars until Trinity Nightclub, the final stop. Over 500 people (in costume, of course) are expected.

(Downtown, free)

34. Headwaves, Fine Prince, Ronhaar

Seattle four-piece Headwaves concoct a mix of hazy dream pop with ambitious synth rock that focuses on themes of love, depression, and desire. They'll be joined by Fine Prince and Ronhaar.

(Ballard, $10)

35. Jane Alexander: Wild Things, Wild Places

This event, moderated by Town Hall program director Katy Sewall, will feature actress, author, and conservationist Jane Alexander reading from her new book Wild Things, Wild Places: Adventurous Tales of Wildlife and Conservation on Planet Earth.

(First Hill, $5)

36. Katsura Yamaguchi and Blue Moon Raga

Blood Moon Raga is composed of Arrington de Dionyso throatsinging with a bass clarinet, Oomung Varma on tabla, and Nathan Gibson on modular synthesizer, with Shannon Hall performing accompanying structural dance movements. They'll be joined by experimental saxophonist Katsura Yamauchi.

(Wallingford, $5-$15)

37. KawaiiWeen: A Creepy Cute Celebration

If the slimy, gory aesthetic of some Halloween events doesn't do it for you, there's an alternative! Come shop adorable art and play games, plus try out for the cutest of them all at the costume contest. Bwaiiiins!

(Seattle Center, $10-$15)

38. KEXP Record Fair

KEXP is holding its first-ever Record Fair, this Saturday at the radio station's Seattle Center gathering space. The free, all-ages fair is happening happening in conjunction with Easy Street Records and Chicago reissue label extraordinaire Numero Group. In addition to those august music peddlers, the fair will feature eight other music retailers (Daybreak, Sonic Boom, Silver Platters, Portland's Musique Plastique, Georgetown, Road Trip, Mezzanine, Bluebelle), four labels (Light in the Attic, Sub Pop, Hardly Art, and Freakout), and four private dealers selling their goods. DJs will be spinning records all day, too. DAVE SEGAL

(Seattle Center, free)

39. Made of Boxes, Among Authors, Sleeping Planet

The work of Made of Boxes is blended from the genres of indie and alt rock, electronica, jazz, psychedelia, and ambient music, with an equally wide range of influences. They'll be joined by Among Authors and Sleeping Planet.

(Ballard, $8)

40. National Drug Take Back Day

Hand your unwanted prescription drugs over to the DEA this Saturday—it's free and anonymous, "no questions asked." Flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash is potentially dangerous (and environmentally unsound) so this is the safest way to clear out your medicine cabinet. Drop-off stations will be set up in each of Seattle's five precincts.

(Across Seattle, free)

41. Perception, Action, and Creativity in the Musical Brain

Psyche Loui of Wesleyan University will bring her neuroscientific expertise to bear on questions of musical ability, affinity, and creativity for this 9e2 lecture. Admission is free with a ticket to that night's 9e2 performance: otherwise, it's $10.

(Pioneer Square, $10)

42. Please The Trees, Tobias The Owl

Czech band Please The Trees will celebrate the release of their new album A Forest Affair at an indie rock-heavy show with Tobias the Owl.

(Eastlake, $7)

43. Poetry World Series 2016: Seattle Edition

At this event emceed by John Roderick, two teams of poets (with Jane Wong, Matthew Nienow, Jeannine Hall Gailey, John Beer, Michelle Penaloza, and Michael Schmeltzer) will compete, performing readings based on audience suggestions. Sherman Alexie and Nancy Guppy will judge the results.

(Capitol Hill, $5)

44. The Purrs, Ghost Pains, Black Ferns

Seattle psych-rock outfit The Purrs have been playing together for over a decade, with blistering, whiskey-soaked performances, and a roaring blues-rock sound. They'll be joined by Ghost Pains and Black Ferns.

(Fremont, $8/$12)

45. Sir Coyler & His Asthmatic Band, Mr. Happy, The Secondhand Suits, Esther Kang

Experimental and alt rock four times over with Sir Coyler & His Asthmatic Band, Mr. Happy, The Secondhand Suits, and Esther Kang.

(Eastlake, $6/$8)

46. Sweet Jesus, Wild Wild Mexico, Mr. Night Sky

Sweet Jesus take a high-energy stance on indie rock, folk punk, and psychedelic blues, with songs that deal with death, modern anxieties, and lost loves. In sharing their debut album, they'll be joined by Wild Wild Mexico and Mr. Night Sky.

(Georgetown, $5)

47. Yonatan Gat, Maszer

Heavy Israeli garage rockers Monotonix burned briefly but brightly during their tenure on Drag City, causing ruckuses on the live circuit with their incendiary, crowd-invading shows. After Monotonix split in 2011, guitarist Yonatan Gat—now based in New York City—scaled down the aggression and noise and ramped up the florid beauty and dream-logic songwriting of South American psych-rock groups like Traffic Sound and Os Mutantes while occasionally veering off on Afrobeat and Sonny Sharrock–ian avant-jazz tangents. As his 2015 album, Director, proves, Gat refuses to confine himself to any one style, while excelling at several. DAVE SEGAL

(Seattle Center, $10/$12)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

48. Brush the Sky

Take a tour designed by artists Tamiko and Midori Thiel and discover the International District through "augmented reality." This event is brought to you by 9e2, and a ticket to the evening performance will get you free admission (otherwise, a donation is suggested).

(Pioneer Square, $10 suggested donation)

49. Fall Festival

The plant nursery and store offers "veggie car racing, fall arts & crafts, tractor rides, goat visits and more!" Yes, that's right, Nigerian dwarf goats. And a Halloween hay maze. And goats! Proceeds from any ticketed activities go towards Seattle Tilth.

(Crown Hill, free entry)

SUNDAY

50. 9e2 Evening 3: Kaoru Okumura, Gary Hill

This 9e2 night's sublime marriage of art and high tech features Butoh dance combined with Deep Dream and the work of renowned video artist Gary Hill.

(Pioneer Square, $10)

51. André Alexis

Acclaimed Canadian novelist André Alexis (who won the Giller Prize for his novel Fifteen Dogs) will read from his latest work, The Hidden Keys, a caper novel inspired by Treasure Island. "Even though the book is an old-fashioned quest yarn, Alexis’ immense talent gives it an archetypal patina, glossing characters with shades of honor and subtlety that might have been missed in lesser hands," says Kirkus Reviews.

(Capitol Hill, free)

52. Art, Digital Divides, and Digital Integrations

Join John Boylan, 9e2 founder and director, and two tech professionals and advocates for a conversation about technology access and its social and artistic importance. Admission is included with the 9e2 evening performance, or $10 separately.

(Pioneer Square, $10)

53. Babe Waves, Listen Lady, Stranger Than Fact, youngster jiji

Expect garage pop and tender grunge feelings from Babe Waves (formerly Fallopia), Listen Lady, Stranger Than Fact, and youngster jiji.

(Fremont, $6/$8)

54. Black Marble, Ritual Howls, False Prophet

Black Marble’s 2012 debut LP for Hardly Art, A Different Arrangement, slotted all too neatly into streamlined, ’80s-synth-band revivalism. Granted, Chris Stewart (aka Black Marble) had mastered the lugubrious, deadpan delivery of Stephin Merritt, albeit not as magnetically as that famous grump. But there was little about the music that made it stand out. On the new It’s Immaterial album for Ghostly International, Black Marble has brought a more vivid production style, greater rhythmic variety, and perhaps a slightly jauntier mood to his songs while maintaining an overall downer vibe that will resonate with fans of New Order’s first two albums. So, progress. Ritual Howls brood with a brawnier, darker, electronic-rock attack that splits the difference between Sisters of Mercy and King Dude. DAVE SEGAL

(Capitol Hill, $10/$12)

55. The Haunted House of Ruff

Doggy Halloween! A doggy costume contest! "Howl-o-weiners!" We can't handle how cute this event is—just bring your dressed-up pooch (make sure they're comfy in their costume) and start partying in the House of Ruff.

(Leschi, free)

56. Lessons from World War II: Enduring Legacies of Japanese America

In this time of race-related anxieties and prejudices, Japanese-American scholars, authors, and community members are keeping the memories of the WWII-era internment camps alive. Join authors and experts on Asian-American history Karen M. Inouye, Greg Robinson, Lon Kurashige, and moderator Brian Niiya, who is an editor of the Densho Encyclopedia, a resource devoted to testimonies of the camps.

(Downtown, free)

57. Maple Viewing Festival

These gardens are meant to be enjoyed in all seasons and weather, so venture out in the rain and wind to enjoy a swirl of leaves this weekend at the Seattle Japanese Garden. The festival promises crafts, taiko performances, scavenger hunts, sword demonstrations, tours, and a photography exhibit.

(Downtown, $6)

58. Mixtape: '90s Alternative Club

Immersive yourself in the "dark and sexy" side of alternative music from the '90s with this dance night soundtracked by DJ Evan Blackstone.

(Capitol Hill, $5)

59. Movie Night: What We Do in the Shadows

Enjoy a screening of New Zealand's premier vampire comedy mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows in the eerie dark of the Highline.

(Capitol Hill, free)

60. The Pizza Pulpit: The Regrets, Girls Named Tomorrow

This edition of The Pizza Pulpit (always free, all ages, and at the Back Bar of the Croc) features The Regrets, a new '60s influenced basement pop group, and indie rockers Girls Named Tomorrow.

(Belltown, free)

61. Ridiculous Vices: Molière Improvised

This high-energy improv show, inspired by Molière's farcical societal critiques, will be shaped by audience suggestions.

(Downtown, $10)

62. Weekend Walks

No registration necessary for these free weekend walks through the arboretum—just show up to look at and learn about plants from hydrangeas to mopheads and climbing vines.

(Madison Park, free)

63. Wind Ensemble Chamber Winds

Directed by Tim Salzman, members of the UW Wind Ensemble will perform works arranged for small curated ensembles.

(University District, free)