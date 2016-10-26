Día de los Muertos 2016: 11 Places To Celebrate In Seattle Events Across The City With Crafts, Dancing, Music, Food, And More

Baso This is an awesome candy skull sculpture from Seattle artist Baso, which you can see (and maybe even own!) if you go to Casco Antiguo's Día de los Muertos celebration

OCTOBER 28

While Halloween is prime time for ghosts, ghouls, zombies, and all the creepiness associated with death, the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos (celebrated worldwide) is a festival to honor and remember loved ones who've died. Altars orare built with heaps of flowers, candles, sugar skulls, food, and artwork, and spirits come from the other side to check in on the (living) people they've missed the most. At the following events (which are also on our Día de los Muertos calendar ), you'll have a chance to celebrate with some hands-on crafting, Aztec dance performances, live music, and a wide variety of food.

1. Seattle Art Museum

Celebrate Día de los Muertos by viewing SAM's tapete (sand painting) installation inspired by Oaxaca—they'll also have dance performance, art activities, music, and more at this free community night out. (Downtown)

2. Burien Community Center

In Burien, celebrate Día de los Muertos with altars/ofrendas (tributes to friends and family who have died, made up of food, candles, flowers, art, and everyday objects), face painting, loteria/bingo, mask-making, traditional music and dance, storytelling, and food for purchase from Maria's Tamales. They say: "Come dressed in costume or as a Catrina!" (Burien)

OCTOBER 29

3. Plaza Roberto Maestas

This Día de los Muertos pop-up market promises jewelry, food (including pupusas, tamales, fresh salsa, and pan dulce), apparel, art, crafts, beaded and woven works, oils, candles, housewares, and more. If shopping doesn't strike your fancy, you can also listen to live music, get your face painted, and decorate sugar skulls. (Beacon Hill)

OCTOBER 29-30

4. Seattle Center

Music, dancing, food, arts, crafts, a community-made altar and cemetery, and a musical processional march will be part of the Seattle Center's Festál celebration. (Seattle Center)

OCTOBER 30

5. South Park

Come to South Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos with art, theater, Aztec dance, live music, community discussion, and free food. (South Park)

NOVEMBER 1

6. Casco Antiguo

Traditionally, Día de los Muertos is a syncretized religious holiday wherein the spirits of dead kids are allowed to reunite with their families for a single day, November 1st. Ol' St. Peter throws open the pearly gates, those taken too soon sally forth, and there's lots of weeping and rejoicing. This being godless modern America, we find ways to use it as an excuse to continue Halloween partying as long as possible. To that end, Casco Antiguo, that hip alleyway Mexican joint in Pioneer Square, is throwing a Day of the Dead party with food and drink specials, including $1 candy skull jello shots. To be clear, those are jello shots molded into the shape of candy skulls, which is awesome. However, the inedible skulls are the real reason to go. Casco has commissioned awesome local artists—including personal favorites Baso, Kyler Martz, and Jesse Brown—to paint blank candy skull sculptures for a silent auction. The skulls will be on display starting Oct 28, and the silent auction will be held Nov 1, with half the proceeds going to Urban Artworks and half going to the artists. So that's 100% to worthy causes. If you're not still hungover from Halloween, you should go. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE (Pioneer Square)

7. El Centro de la Raza

Celebrate the opening of El Centro de la Raza's 12th Annual Ofrenda Exhibit (altars including food, candles, flowers, art, and everyday objects, created as a tribute to friends and family who have died, tied together with the theme "Historias Vigentes, Historias Olvidadas") at this celebration that promises free dinner, children's activities, and music. (Beacon Hill)

8. Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

This celebration will include performances, face painting, food, a viewing of the altar and ofrendas (offerings), and sugar Calaveras (skulls). (West Seattle)

NOVEMBER 5

9. Phinney Center

This family-friendly Día de Muertos festival will feature Aztec dancers, Mexican folk dance, a traditional altar dedication by Raul Sanchez, and Marco Cortes performing Spanish music for children. There will also be a raffle, a chance to decorate sugar skulls, picture frames, and paper flowers, and food and drink including Pan de Muerto, tacos, tamales, and Mexican hot chocolate. (Phinney)

NOVEMBER 6

10. ACT Theatre

Entre Hermanos (an organization offering social, educational, and health support to LGBTQ Latinos/as) will present their annual Día de Muertos Gala, promising food, performances, raffle prizes, and a cash bar. All proceeds will benefit the Latino LGBTQ community. (Downtown)

11. Tacoma Art Museum

This 12th annual free Día de los Muertos celebration offers many choices for crafting and art-making, from a Mini Altars youth workshop led by artist Ruben Castillo to activities where you can make paper flowers and metal folk art. There will also be face painting by Centro Latino, community altars/ofrendas, an Aztec dance performance by CeAtl Tonalli, and a musical performance by Mariachi Ayutla. (Tacoma)