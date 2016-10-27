The 28 Spookiest Movies Playing in Seattle This Halloween Weekend The Hunger, Carrie, Hocus Pocus, And More Picks For October 27-31, 2016

This weekend, you've got plenty of options for celebrating Halloween, including costume parties, performances, dog- and kid-friendly events, and scary fare including haunted houses and ghost tours. But if you're looking for something easy and non-participatory, there's nothing simpler than a good old-fashioned creepy movie. From the truly fear-inducing (like John Carpenter's Halloween and Brian De Palma's Carrie) to the amusingly kitschy comedy/horror (like Boo! A Madea Halloween and RiffTrax Live: Carnival of Souls) there's a level of terror for everyone. Get in the holiday "spirit," and if Halloween is not your thing, check out our complete movie times calendar and film events calendar for even more options.

ALL WEEKEND

1. Ouija: Origin of Evil

A mother and séance leader/scam artist uses a tool that you can buy in any Toys 'R Us, a ouija board, and accidentally unleashes all kinds of evil inside her own home (and family).

Various locations

2. Boo! A Madea Halloween

Tyler Perry's eighth installment of the Madea series offers a comedy/horror take on Halloween, with a frat party, a creepy clown, and plenty of pranks.

Various locations

THURSDAY

3. Ghostbusters

Re-watch the classic, schlocky 1984 hit at Peddler's outdoor yet covered beer garden, where you can watch a movie while enjoying the great outdoors. (You can even bring your dog.)

Peddler Brewing Company

4. Kuroneko

In Kuroneko (Black Cat) a group of samurai mercenaries do a terrible thing, and they are punished for it: ghosts, who seem to have vampire-like tastes, begin ripping out their throats.

Grand Illusion

5. Love in the Time of Monsters

This cheesy, campy, comedy/horror movie is perfect for the Bigfoot skeptic—the monsters are people dressed in Sasquatch costumes.

Grand Illusion

6. Village of the Damned

In John Carpenter's Village of the Damned, a blackout falls over an entire town. In the blackout, ten women become inexplicably pregnant, and their demon children are born with ominous powers.

Scarecrow Video

THURSDAY & MONDAY

7. RiffTrax Live: Carnival of Souls

The 1962 independent thriller Carnival of Souls, directed by Herk Harvey, features a spooky deserted carnival and Final Destination-type determinism. Listen to Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett provide snarky commentary during this screening.

Various Locations

FRIDAY

8. B-Movie Bingo

This 21+ event offers a competitive and comedic take on laughably bad movies—this time, with bingo based on Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

EMP Museum

9. Carrie

Carrie is a Brian De Palma classic about telekinesis, religious extremism, and the horrors of being a high school student. Watch it under the LED stars at this special 21+ screening, which will have trivia, giveaways, drink specials, and other surprises.

EMP Museum

10. Dark City

Alex Proyas's 1998 film, Dark City, is a gorgeous mess of a picture; like an antique chair, it's pretty to look at, but unable to support weight. BRADLEY STEINBACHER

Scarecrow Video

11. The Pit

This 1981 Canadian horror film has a talking teddy bear, a slightly deranged 12-year-old, and a pit full of monsters called "Tra-la-logs."

SIFF Cinema Egyptian

FRIDAY-MONDAY

12. Halloween

The perfect movie for the creepiest weekend of the year is John Carpenter’s Halloween, the anxiety-inducing slasher film that inspired an impressive slew of sequels.

Central Cinema

13. Hocus Pocus

This beloved fantasy/comedy film features a badass trio of witches (played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker) who want to suck out children’s souls.

Central Cinema

14. The Hunger

Because we can’t stop missing David Bowie, and because it is one of the greatest vampire films ever made, you must do everything you can to watch The Hunger this weekend. Yes, you can see it on video or online. But nothing beats the dark magic of seeing Catherine Deneuve and Bowie and pre-Bernie-bonkers Susan Sarandon on a movie screen, nothing beats watching this erotic trio in the company of strangers. And then there is the beat of Bauhaus’s gothic dub, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead.” Are you feeling me? This is the 1980s in a state that’s close to perfection. But if you must miss it, the Grand Illusion is also screening another great vampire film, Jim Jarmusch’s Only Lovers Left Alive. CHARLES MUDEDE

Grand Illusion

15. Only Lovers Left Alive

Jim Jarmusch's Only Lovers Left Alive is delicate to the point of fragility. Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton were made for their roles—their stunning chemistry had me fully convinced that they truly were ancient mythical beings who have been in love for hundreds of years. The suspense creeps up on you as you wonder if it all will turn to dust; amazingly, it never does. ELINOR JONES

Grand Illusion

SATURDAY

16. Hard Rock Zombies

B-movie Hard Rock Zombies promises heavy metal, Nazi sex perverts, werewolves, and more—basically a parade of strange creatures residing in the quaint little town of Grand Guignol.

Scarecrow Video

17. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

How does a new generation of fighters for trans rights inherit Dr. Frank N. Furter of Transsexual, Transylvania (played by Tim Curry), in this campy 1975 horror musical? Susan Sarandon costars, along with ripped fishnet stockings, corsets, and the dreams of science fiction.

SIFF Cinema Egyptian

18. Seattle 48 Hour Film Project

Watch the award-winning films featured in the fourth annual Seattle 48 Hour Film Horror Project: creepy, startling shorts from local filmmaking teams—made in less than 48 hours!

Central Cinema

19. Suddenly in the Dark

Suddenly in the Dark (also known in English as Suddenly at Midnight) is a 1981 South Korean horror film, directed by Ko Young-nam, that centers around a creepy wooden doll.

Grand Illusion

SATURDAY & MONDAY

20. Twisted Flicks

According to audience suggestion, improvisers perform a "live re-dubbing" of an old B-movie at this monthly event. In honor of Halloween, Jet City Improv will take on Steve McQueen's 1958 The Blob this time. The Monday night performance will also have Jell-O shots and free candy if you come in costume.

Jet City Improv

SUNDAY

21. American Psycho

As part of the weekly SHRIEK: Women Directors of Horror Festival, head to Naked City for a screening of American Psycho (adapted and directed by Mary Harron) hosted by Evan J. Peterson and Heather Marie Bartels.

Naked City Brewery

22. Heavy Metal Horror and Pizza Party

What menace lurks in the intervals of power chords? Do demons cling to the strands of metal players' long locks? Crappy movies from the 1980s dared to ask these important questions. Watch three cheesy examples on 35mm as you stuff your face with cheesy pie.

Grand Illusion

23. National Theatre Live: Frankenstein (Reverse Casting)

Watch a taped show of the National Theatre's critically acclaimed production of Frankenstein, based on the novel by Mary Shelley. In this version, the roles are swapped: Benedict Cumberbatch will play Frankenstein, and Jonny Lee Miller will play his creature.

SIFF Film Center

24. Stranger Things 80s Film Fest: The Dead Zone and They Live

This double feature, presented by Booktoberfest, pairs films that influenced the hit 80s-nostalgia horror series Stranger Things. Guest host Ramon Isao will also speak on how these two classics—one about a psychic who can see people's futures, the other about mind-controling alien Republicans—illustrate the intersection of horror and politics.

Central Library

25. The Swapping Dead Film Fest

From 11 am-5 pm, this festival will be prefaced with a VHS swap meet, where you can trade your creepy films for other people's creepy films. At 6 pm, the screenings will begin, and you can see some select horror gems chosen from submissions from around the world.

Scarecrow Video

SUNDAY & MONDAY

26. National Theatre Live: Frankenstein (Original Casting)

Watch a taped show of the National Theatre's critically acclaimed production of Frankenstein, based on the novel by Mary Shelley. In this version, Jonny Lee Miller will play Frankenstein, and Benedict Cumberbatch will play his creature.

SIFF Film Center

MONDAY

27. Collide-O-Scope Halloween Night Spook Show

Party like this Halloween is your last. Collide-O-Scope, "Seattle’s premiere purveyors of ephemeral film and video mash-up, montage, and reconstructive mayhem," have composed a scarefest of "ghoulish film and video delights." Plus, there will be prizes, including, the organizers promise, "an actual dead body."

SIFF Cinema Egyptian

28. Nosferatu

Celebrate Halloween with a screening of F.W. Murnau's stupendously influential 1922 vampire film Nosferatu, with live music by Christian Elliott played on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.

Paramount Theatre