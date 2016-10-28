Last-Minute Plans: 95 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle For Halloween 2016 $10-And-Under Events For October 28-31, 2016

Happy Halloween! Kelly O

FRIDAY

1. Comeback

Previously known as the longest running Capitol Hill indie queer dance party, Comeback returns in our time of need with new music and old soul to bring the house down. Prep your loins for a night of hot queer undead action with famed DJs Colby B and Mister Sister, with special guest demon DJ Stormy Roxx, and your host for the evening, Butylene O’Kipple.

($10/$12)

2. Halloween Disco Dance

Go full '70s at Century Ballroom with their annual Disco Dance. The evening starts with a Thriller choreography lesson at 8:30pm, and continues into the dance, so throw on your best polyesters and get funky. The dance itself is $10, but the lesson and dance together cost $16.

($10/$16)

3. The Haunted Trapdoor

Switch out your average haunted house for a haunted traphouse at this DJ night at NOWHERE, a newly reclaimed basement venue beneath Therapy Lounge helmed by local DJs Swervewon, Krescendo, N SO, and Young Naddy.

($10)

4. Nevertold's Open Casket Halloween Party

Is there a better spot to celebrate Halloween than an ironically self-aware casket/curiosity shop? Probably not. They promise absinthe, wine, snacks, seances, costumes, casket shenanigans, and "reminders of Death's ever present shadow."

(Free)

5. Deep Cuts: Halloween DJ Dance Night

Celebrate Halloween the cheapest way possible with a free evening of spooky songs and creepy cuts spun by Royal Room DJs all night long.

(Free)

6. SIN X SQUALL: Halloween Edition

Spend a underworldly Halloweekend at aptly-named goth/fetish party SIN, which features gogo dancing, shibari, contortion, and more, plus industrial and EBM. Come in costume and get $5 off admission. You can also arrive early (6-9pm) for SQUALL, "Seattle's best noise happy hour."

($10)

7. Moneta, Life As Cinema, Moments, Society Girls

Celebrate Halloween with the eeriness of indie rock, as Moneta headlines Lo-Fi, with support from Life As Cinema, Moments, and Society Girls.

($10/$12)

8. Lushy's Wig-o-ween

Cinematic lounge pop group Lushy breaks out their retro vibes for a free live set at Vito's, for which you're encouraged to wear a wig because, as they say, Lushy is "a longtime member of the Emerald City Society for the Preservation of Wigs."

(Free)

9. Cramps Tribute Night

Celebrate Halloween early with the music of wild horror punks the Cramps, with tribute covers by Sir Coyler & His Asthmatic Band, Marieke & The Go Get Em Boys, Chris Newman Deluxe Combo, and Demolition Kings.

($10)

10. Edgar A. Poe: What's the Word Cabaret

Spooky story-slamming performers will include Scott Katz, Jeffrey Robert, Beka Barry, Lydia Swartz, Matt Price, and many others.

(Free)

11. Halloweenie: Friday Night Vibes

Have you taken your dog to a Halloween party yet? Is poor pooch suffering from FOMO? Here's your chance: costume party for dog; booze, cookies, hotdogs, Giant Jenga, cornhole, and hot chocolate for you.

(Free entry)

12. B-Movie Bingo

This 21+ event offers a competitive and comedic take on laughably bad movies—this time, with bingo based on Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

($7)

13. A Very Ozzy Halloween

Celebrate Halloween Ozzy-style with a live set from the Black Sabbath All-Stars, and more, at this seasonal Studio Seven party.

($10)

14. Halloween Brazilian Party

DJ Neto and Novilhos Steakhouse present this Halloween party, featuring Brazilian music (Sertanejo, Universitario, Forro, Brazilian Funk, Pagode, and more) and plenty of caipirinhas.

($10)

15. Halloween Organ Concert

Join the students of UW Professor Carole Terry as they perform a free all-ages set of spooky organ classics, including Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor on the famed Littlefield Organ.

(Free)

16. Stranger Things Soundtrack Listening Party

Sure, the hugely popular series Stranger Things would still have been cool without Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein's electro-vertigo soundtrack, but why would you want to imagine such a dim alternate reality? Celebrate the soundtrack's release on vinyl while playing D&D, eating waffles, and watching the Christmas lights for any messages. There will also be a costume contest, so grab some mom jeans and pay proper tribute to Barb. We miss you, Barb.

(Free)

17. Underwear Night: Tricks & Treats

Ring in Halloween as naked as the day you were born with OutWest's holiday panty party. VJ Andy will be spinning tracks and videos to get the evening going, so take advantage of the clothes check, grab a drink special, and bounce that booty.

(Free)

FRIDAY-MONDAY

18. Pony's Halloweekend

Join the Pony staff and guests for a special spooky weekend-long celebration of all things Halloween. Hosted by Adé and Arson Nicki Halloweekend kicks off on Friday with sets by DJ Sling Dion and DJ Kate from False Prophet. Saturday is hosted by Jackie Hell and Betty Wetter with sets from DJ Blank Eyes and Dee Jay Jack, and a midnight costume contest. Sunday is the World's Spookiest Tea Dance with 4pm-9pm sets by DJ El Toro and DJ King of Pants. Finally, Monday is hosted by Queen Dan'l and Strawberry Shortcake with sets by DJ King of Pants and DJ Mixed Feelings, and a finale costume contest at midnight.

(Free/$5)

SATURDAY

19. The Old Pequliar 25th Anniversary Party

Eat, drink, and be scary at the 25th anniversary and Halloween party for the Old Pequliar. Dance to dirty beats from DJ Phatti Labelle, compete in the costume contest, and utilize all the drink specials to psych yourself up for karaoke.

(Free)

20. Purple Mane Halloween Party

Foremost Prince tribute band Purple Mane takes over Conor Byrne for Halloween with an evening of wild funk.

($10)

21. The Scareoke Karaoke Halloween Party

You are encouraged in the strongest possible terms to come in costume for this party. Anyway, why wouldn't you, if your outlandish style might net you a year's membership to the Mug Club or a $50 gift certificate to Populuxe? Food is available from Peasant Food Manifesto: build up your strength on hearty fare and then go belt out some scary tunes.

(Free)

22. Hallowe'en Horror

If Booktoberfest has whetted your appetite your appetite for spooky tales, stop by for a new round of suspenseful stories read by David Wright.

(Free)

23. A Very Mama's Cantina Halloween

Mama's will have music from DJ Martini, a costume contest with prizes, and drink specials including $3 Tecate, $3 Lunazul tequila shots, and $5 beer and a shot.

(Free entry)

24. Black Light Ball

The staff at C.C.'s went buck this year and installed a bunch of black lights throughout the bar. Don your best neon body paints and go dance the night away under the lights.

(Free)

25. Dance Yourself Dead

The typical Dance Yourself Clean night maintains its central elements of weekend baptism through dance, featuring the Lights & Music DJs, but this time with the most eerie electro-pop they can track down.

($10)

26. DILF HOWL

DILF Seattle takes on Halloween with their HOWL Edition, a night for men, daddies, boys, and bulges to gather in the dark and celebrate the reason for the season (that is, role-playing and candy). Check your pants at the door, and dance all night to the beats of DJ Rob Winters.

($5)

27. Get Home Alive: The Halloween Benefit

Want to celebrate this dark, cathartic holiday while benefitting those who've suffered real horrors? Dance and drink to benefit RAINN, creators of the National Sexual Assault Hotline. The winner of the Halloween costume contest will win a free self-defense class to boost their confidence.

($5)

28. Halloween "Spirits"

Sip spooky specials at Poco as Halloween movies play on the screens. Come in costume and get a shot at winning a gift card.

(Free)

29. Hilloween Kids' Carnival

Bring your kids to an indoor carnival with music and games at the Mitchell Activity Center, plus performances by the RainbowGore Cake, ImaginationBand, and the very young magician Jude Sack. Finish the indoor festivities with a costume parade at 2:45, conducted by the Chaotic Noise Band. After 3 pm, lead the tykes on a trick-or-treat expedition to Broadway businesses.

(Free)

30. Hilloween Zombie Crawl

Skulk around the hill in undead makeup and ragged clothing at this (21+) zombie-themed self-guided pub crawl. The crawl will kick off at Moe Bar from 5:45-7 pm, but zombies can join the crawl at any time between 6 and 9 pm. The crawl will end with a party at Canterbury Ale House.

(Free entry)

31. Inferno: Spooky in Seattle

Get ready for Halloween with this iteration of Inferno dedicated to all things sexy and spooky. Don your most outrageous costume and dance the night away with DJ Lady Jane.

($10)

32. Linda's Tavern of Terror

Linda invites you to "dance your bones off" to DJ Hellbound's scary music. Two Towns provides spider—um, cider specials, and best costumes win prizes.

(Free)

33. PURR Presents: Gods and Monsters

If you're ultra-confident in your costuming skills and wondering where the most lucrative contest is, look no further than Purr: they've got $1,000 in the kitty (yes, yes) for best costume, with the runner-up receiving a still-generous $500.

(Free)

34. Shameless: All Your Guilty Pleasures & One-Hit Wonders

Sweat out all your insecurities about your music taste at Shameless, Neumos' official Halloween party and a dance night for all your guiltiest pleasures, including tracks by Carly Rae Jepsen, Blink 182, The Black Eyed Peas, Britney Spears, Nelly, Aaron Carter, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Fall Out Boy, Usher, and many more.

($5 before 10:30pm/$10 after 10:30pm)

35. Halloween Costume Party with DJs Green B and Ron Veteran

Join DJs Green B and Ron Veteran for an all-night costume party and contest with cash prizes, drink specials like $2 Jello shots, and reggae, dancehall, and island beats.

($10)

36. Michael Jackson vs Prince Plays THRILLER

Now that all our heroes are dead, MVP, a Seattle band that plays both the music of Michael Jackson and Prince, will be bringing all the hits from Thriller to the Royal Room.

($10)

37. Radical Women Halloween Party

Radical Women Seattle hosts an all-inclusive Halloween party, with games and kids activities starting at 6pm, and "devil-icious" snack plates, dancing, a political costume contest, no-host bar, and socialist-feminist political satire floorshow to follow.

(Suggested $5-$10 Donation)

38. Frolik's Halloween Pre-Func

Enjoy drink specials and Halloween-themed food while you compete in costume contests and party with rotating DJs.

(Free entry)

39. Kiss Off: Dead Celebrity Halloween Party

Kiss Off, a queer women's club night, hosts this evening celebrating the advent of freaks like us. You're encouraged to dress your most queerio and embrace the strange at Kremwerk, where there will be a celebration of the dearly departed in a dead celebrity themed Halloween party. Dress up as your favorite immortal and dance in the darkness with DJs Reverend Dollars and Help. Good news: if you go to KINGS first, that ticket gets you into Kiss Off for free.

($5/$10)

40. Halloween Bash Benefit for Astra Elane

Over the summer, the Gods Themselves vocalist/guitarist Astra Elane broke up a tussle between her dog and a pit bull, badly injuring two of her fingers in the process. Awful news for a musician, obviously, and health care ain’t cheap in this country. Ergo, Astra’s reuniting her popular Shocking Blue tribute band the Daemon Lovers and enlisting other great homage-happy rock acts to help raise funds for her medical bills. The Daemon Lovers do serious justice to the Dutch psych-pop masters, while Underworld Scum reanimate the Misfits’ goth-punk shenanigans with scary authenticity. The Velveteen Rabbit Hole totally inhabit the sonic and sartorial aura of the Velvet Underground, an ever-fecund font of radical rock ideas. Real talk: Astra’s one of the most talented and nicest characters in Seattle’s music scene. Help a sister out—and have some damned fun while doing so. DAVE SEGAL

($8/$10)

41. 80's Invasion Fright Night Halloween Ball

Take off your Clubmasters and get a good look at the biggest '80s music fanatics in town: 80's Invasion. They're an '80s cover band, and they're not afraid to tell you all about it, or sing a few songs to describe their constant nostalgia. For the scariest night of the year (no, not Election Day), they'll be hosting a Fright Night Halloween Ball, complete with drink specials and a costume contest.

($10/$15)

42. Halloween Board Game Night

There is probably no cafe in Seattle more ready-made for Halloween atmospherics than The Conservatory, which touts itself as "a respite and studio for the artist" and has a lot of wonderfully creepy stuff—skulls, horns, skinless anatomy models—lying around any day of the year. Play some games, including "Zombie Munchkin, Betrayal on House on the Hill, Cards against Humanity, and more!" Beer and wine are available for purchase.

(Free)

43. Hallowscream: Dawn of the Dread

Gothic rock group Shadow Image headlines a night of Halloween frights at Slim's with bill support from The Secret Light, Debut of Devoleb, and DJ Nervosa and Voodoo.

($6)

44. '90s Halloween With Nirvana, Hole, and Weezer

Invoke the spirits of the past with this costume party and night of '90s covers of Hole, Weezer, and Nirvana hits thanks to local bands Hollow Giant, Three Fingers, and Half Japanese Girls.

($5-$10)

45. The Dusty '45s Halloween at The Shanty

Get rowdy this Halloween up north at the Shanty Tavern with the Dusty '45s as they take the stage for a costumed dance party rife with rock 'n' roll.

($10)

46. The Second Annual Mad John Pumpkin Fest

Eat Halloween brunch—pumpkin pancakes!—or lunch—caramelized pumpkin burger!—at Two Doors Down before heading to the second location, the BottleNeck Lounge, at 4 pm. Pumpkin beers, special nutmeg-rimmed margaritas (that's the only context in which you'll want to read "nutmeg-rimmed"), cocktail specials, and punch from a jack-o'-lantern await you.

(Free)

47. Goodies: Halloween Festival

Costumes are encouraged at this multimedia artistic celebration of Halloween—see creepy fare from paintings to jewelry, and take part in activities that include tours of the "Death Museum," face-painting, bone divination, and tarot reading. Trivia hour is from 7:30-8:30 pm. Everyone is welcome, but parental guidance is suggested.

(Free)

48. Halloween Party at Good Bar

Good Bar will offer horror movies, special cocktails, "feely boxes" (a Trump joke here is too low even for us), jack-o'-lanterns, door prizes and a costume contest, and super adorable "spooky snacks."

(Free)

49. Thrill the World

Every year, undead dancers from around the world perform Michael Jackson's Thriller at the same time. Everyone is welcome to join the Seattle Thrillers and be part of the local flashmob—as long as you know the dance. There is no charge to participate, but the organizers encourage you to send a few bucks Sleepless in Seattle's way for homeless people.

(Free)

50. Halloween Party & Costume Contest at Hula Hula

This party features cocktails, karaoke, and a costume party with two tickets to Teatro ZinZanni as first prize. Hang out at Hula Hula or at its sister bar, Tini Bigs.

(Free)

51. Halloween Night at Train Car House Party

The residents of Train Car House Party (seemingly a group of people who like to throw parties in the train cars of Orient Express) are throwing a party (natch) to celebrate themselves and Halloween this weekend. Expect the Wonder Twins as DJs, house rules enforced, and the spookiest of dancing all night long.

(Free)

52. Halloween Party at Ghostfish Brewing

In keeping with their eerie name, Ghostfish is throwing a party for all us creepy Seattleites with group and individual costume contests, "spook rock," competitive pumpkin decorating, and food specials.

(Free Entry)

53. Howl-o-ween Party

Dress your dogs up in their finest for this costume contest and happy hour—the pooches will parade around in their Halloween getup and munch on treats, while the humans enjoy glass pour specials from Elsom Cellars.

(Free)

54. Haunted Halloween Party

Sam's offers a DJ, prizes for best costume, drink specials, and a photobooth.

(Free)

55. Bad Kitty Scaredy Cat Halloween Party

This kids' Halloween event is bringing the metaphorical big guns: real, live freakin' KITTENS. They're from the Seattle Humane Society, so you could very well end adopting one if you're not careful. If the kiddos ever stop playing with the fluffmonsters, they can get face-painted, decorate cookies, and do crafts. Author Nick Bruel will read and sign at 5pm.

(Free)

56. The Ukadelics: A Voodoo Island Hulaween

Tiki-obsessed throwback group The Ukadelics take the Cafe Racer stage for a Halloween-infused performance of '60s Hawaiiana.

(Free)

57. Halloween ComicFest 2016

Celebrate the fifth annual Halloween ComicFest at Comics Dungeon with free comic books and special deals.

(Free)

58. 10th Annual Come As You Aren't

For the last decade, the Skylark has hosted Come As You Aren't, a massive concert party wherein local bands compete to be the ultimate tribute group. Whoever has the best costume and live set wins a major cash prize. This year's contestants include Death Coach as Nine Inch Nails, Wild English as Death From Above 1979, Colorworks as The Kinks, friends and members of Gibraltar as Bob Seger, Roger's Daughter as Pink Floyd, Xolie Morra and the Strange Kind as Tom Petty, members of Dirty Dirty/Fruit Juice as The White Stripes, Lauren Murphie and the Sodo 4 as Led Zeppelin.

($10)

59. Dolly & The DJ: Scream, Queens!

Break out your highest drama costume and head to West Seattle for a Halloween celebration with Dolly Madison, with drag acts, spooky videos, and drink specials.

(Free)

SUNDAY

60. Howl-O-Ween Dog Party

Dress up your dogs and head to Peddler to check out dog vendors (we think they'll be selling goods for pets, but dog salespeople would be great), a free photo booth, dog bandanas, food, and beer. If you don't have a pooch, come to check out the costumed fluffballs—you could even bring one of your own home, because they'll have dogs for adoption at the event.

(Free)

61. Samhain Bacchanal Extravagant Extravaganza

Celebrate Samhain, Halloween's Wiccan sister holiday, with a night of costume contests and live music from Amy Denio and Hearse and Hymns, Casey Ruff, and Zelda Starfire.

(Free)

62. BadWill Market: The Halloween Harvest Edition

This edition of BadWill Market (a community market with artsy crafts, vintage apparel, handmade goods, and things to nibble on) features seasonal Halloween touches like bobbing for apples and face-painting.

(Free)

63. Creepy Canine Howl-o-Ween

Celebrate Halloween with your favorite fur-baby at Play Doggie Daycare's doggie costume contest, where you can win treats and prizes for your pet.

(Free)

64. Resurrection's Dreadful Halloween Party

Celebrate Halloween with Seattle's longest-running industrial night at their Penny Dreadful themed party, so expect EBM and darkwave bangers from yesterday, today, and quite possible the future.

($5)

65. Dawn of The Foot: Roxanne, Demo, Clifford, Owleks

For Halloween, Timbre Room hosts Dawn of The Foot, an underground bass music showcase with LA DJ Roxanne, and local support from DEMO, Clifford, and Owleks. There will be a costume contest when the clock strikes 12, so costumes and cosplay are encouraged.

($5)

66. Stranger Things '80s Film Fest: The Dead Zone and They Live

This double feature, presented by Booktoberfest, pairs films that influenced the hit '80s-nostalgia horror series Stranger Things. Guest host Ramon Isao will speak on how these two classics—one about a psychic who can see people's futures, the other about mind-controling alien Republicans—illustrate the intersection of horror and politics.

(Free)

67. Drum & Bass 2.0 Halloween Pop-Up

High Dive is hosting a free night of drum and bass with DJs Bobby Stills, Aksion, 3J Million, and Shapeshifter. Costumes encouraged but not required.

(Free)

68. SHRIEK: Women Directors of Horror Festival!

Celebrate women directors of horror at this weekly series hosted by Evan J. Peterson and Heather Marie Bartels. This time, watch Mary Harron's 2000 adaptation of American Psycho.

($10)

69. Duwamish Longhouse Halloween Party

Take your family to celebrate Halloween with games, prizes, and food at the traditional Longhouse, which is situated near the ancient Duwamish village hah-AH-poos.

($10)

70. Harvest Festival

Take the kids for free crafts, trick-or-treating, a haunted house, and lots of other activities. For $10, you can also sample the results of the Chili Cook-off.

(Free)

71. The Heebie Jeebies

Eerie surf rockers The Herbie Jeebies play an all-ages show to get everybody ready for the spirit of Halloween.

($5)

72. Rat City Halloween Festival

Go door to door for treats of the musical, gustatory, and ludic varieties. Start at Full Tilt's White Center location to hear music by Kimya Dawson (who did the soundtracks for Juno and, more recently, for Seattleite Clyde Petersen's stupendous Torrey Pines). Then, head to the Southgate Roller Rink to pick up some candy and wheel around or Proletariat Pizza if you take a little lunch after your ice cream.

(Free entry)

MONDAY

73. Guy Keitner, Sleeping Lessons, Prom Queen

Fox & The Law frontman and Acid Tongue member Guy Keitner shares his solo work on the Sunset stage for a Halloween show with Sleeping Lessons and Prom Queen.

($8)

74. Halloween Party with Substratum, Weaponlord, Truth Decay, and Anthrocene

For decades, the Northwest has had a healthy underground-metal scene. With months and months of rain keeping them inside, young bands have nothing else to do but shred. Released this past May, Weaponlord’s debut self-titled album fits right alongside Northwest metal royalty like Forced Entry, Nevermore, and Himsa. It’s six songs of fist-pumping, thrash-influenced power metal—blistering, badass solos, galloping guitar riffs, and all. When listening to a band with a name like Weaponlord, it’s hard not to picture yourself riding on a dragon, speeding through the sky with your flaming sword as Freedom Wars blasts in the background. KEVIN DIERS

($8)

75. Carnival of Souls: A Spookshow Spectacular!

Celebrate the spirit of variety this Halloween, with a carnival setting featuring live music, magic acts, burlesque performances, sideshow stylings, and inspiration from horror films.

($10)

76. Tangaroa Roy Zombie Vacation

As far as we know, this is the only Halloween-themed tiki night on the 31st. Dress as a dead tourist and drink "zombie specials" until late.

(Free)

77. Cafe Pettirosso Presents: Halloween Freakout

Celebrate Halloween with some of the dirtiest, gnarliest mmiutts around, like Misfits cover band Underworld Scum, Constant Lovers masquerading as Birthday Party tribute group Evil Heat, Spits cover band The Swallows, Brian Hugh Warner as a Marilyn Manson tribute act, and Night Boss fittingly serving up a tribute to the Germs.

($10)

78. Rocky Horror Halloween Karaoke Madness!

Flirt with the boundaries of mad science with the Blue Mousketeers Rocky Horror Performers and karaoke host Danitza Miru. Have a drink special and do the time warp at midnight.

(Free)

79. Seattle Gaymers & Queer Geek! Seattle—Halloween

If you could create a dream queer-geek Halloween party, the platonic ideal would be the extravaganza being thrown Tuesday night at Neighbors. It's a collaboration between our two reigning nerd tribes, Seattle Gaymers and Queer Geek! Seattle, and it has everything: dancing, costumes, prizes, Smash Brothers, and me beating you at Mario Kart 8 because I'm the best. Yeah, yeah, the party demands that you stay out late on a Monday night. But as Tim Curry teaches us, anything can happen on Halloween. You wouldn't dare miss this. MATT BAUME

($0/$6/$10)

80. Trick Halloween Night Bash with DJ Matt Stands

Dress up to win a mysterious "prize package" at this Halloween-themed DJ dance party and costume contest with all-night beats by Matt Stands.

(Free)

81. TrIck or Treat with DLO3

Trick or treat this year with the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, set to scare y'all with an evening of wild dance music, a costume contest for adults and kids, and raffle drawings for a myriad of spooky prizes.

($10)

82. Misfortune Halloween Night with Free Psychic Readings

Dance in costume—your potentially $1,000-winning costume—and then find out your awful fate from a free onsite psychic. If you sign up on the guest list and arrive before 10:30, you can get in for free. VIP tables are also available.

($0-$20)

83. Silent Movie Mondays: Nosferatu

Celebrate Halloween with a screening of F.W. Murnau's stupendously influential 1922 vampire film Nosferatu, with live music by Christian Elliott played on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.

($10)

84. Zombie Prom Halloween Party

Spend your Halloween at the Musicquarium as DJ Indica Jones spins classic spooky cuts in the midst of a costume contest, a photo booth, and a bevy of drink specials.

(Downtown, free)

85. Chris King & The Gutterballs, Cold Comfort, Hungry Skinny, Dr Quinn & Medicine Woman

Get your cheap thrills at this wild Halloween show with high energy vintage rockers Cold Comfort, Hungry Skinny, Chris King & The Gutterballs, and Dr. Quinn & Medicine Woman.

($6/$8)

86. Halloween Tarot Card Readings

Get your tarot read on Halloween for extra-super-duper spooky revelations. Tarot is wonderful because it's basically someone rephrasing all the problems that exist in your life and making you feel like the things you know you should be doing but can't bring yourself to are really good, objective advice from a trained spiritual advisor. Plus, there's booze, so it'll make the realization that you should have gotten that divorce seven years ago a lot easier to swallow. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

(Free)

87. Doggies-in-Costume Pub Crawl

Hop around to dog-friendly pubs and show off your pup's haute couture. There will be a dog Halloween costume contest, drink specials, treats for pooches, and the adoring gazes of puppy-loving Seattleites, because this is clearly going to be the cutest crawl ever.

(Free)

88. Troll-o-ween 2016

Troll-o-ween is a birthday party for the Fremont Troll hosted by the Fremont Arts Council every year. Every iteration of this party has included wild performances, like variety and comedy shows, dramas of trolls, musicals about trolls, and Greek myths (probably about trolls). Following the performance will be a costume walk on stage and then an annual Haunt of Fremont (a march around Fremont with a band).

(Free)

89. Shakesbeerience Presents Titus And Drunkenness

Shakesbeerience has a suitably gory play for Halloween: Titus Andronicus, the closest Shakespeare ever got to being a proto-Wes Craven. Nobody should have to face this dismemberfest sober, and Shakesbeerience doesn't plan to. See Shakespeare with less haughtiness and more hooch at Naked City.

(Free)

90. Halloween Bash & Collab 3rd Anniversary Fundraiser

There will be tons of things to do at this bash: bid on classes, woodworking, and more; win a pie in a raffle; participate in costume and pumpkin-carving contests; dance; eat; and so on. The kids' carnival lasts from 4-6, with the fundraising activities and drinking happening after.

(Free)

91. Jagermeister Halloween Party with DJ SCENE

Get the scariest of hangovers from this Jagermeister-helmed DJ party this Halloween at Trinity. Jager shots are $2 all night long, with music by DJs Scene, Henski, and Mack Long to keep you moving.

(Free)

92. Costume Carnival

The Seattle Children's Museum in Seattle Center will transform into a "Halloween-themed adventure," and offer a spot for safe, indoor trick-or-treating. Kids 10 and under (and the grown-ups who brought them) are invited to show off costumes, play games, and eat candy. (No masks allowed!)

(Free)

93. Convictions, WVRM, Waft, The Drip, Repudiate

Ring in Halloween with some dark sludge and gruesome noise metal courtesy of Convictions, WVRM, Waft, The Drip, and Repudiate.

($5)

94. 3rd Annual Alki Chup Halloween Bash

Come to Alki's El Chupacabra in costume on Halloween to get happy hour prices all night—and have a shot at a prize for either the best or worst costume. They'll have live music from Cascadian dirt rock band Devils Hunt Me Down and hiphop DJ Fred Eddison.

(No cover)

95. Quizfix Halloween

Flaunt your knowledge of monsters, scary movies, and other creepy trivia. The first- and second-place winners get gift certificates, and the second-to-last team gets a free round of beer. While you're there, you might win a prize for your costume too.

(Free)