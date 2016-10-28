Last-Minute Plans: 34 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Non-Halloween Edition The Secret History of Twin Peaks, Día de los Muertos, Maple-Viewing, And More Events For October 28-30 That Won't Cost More Than $10

Twin Peaks You can learn more about hit series with co-creator Mark Frost —over a damn fine cup of coffee at Elliott Bay Book Company.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

1. 1999: Throwback with DJ Riz Rollins

Take it all the way back to 1999 with Throwback, a new monthly DJ night dedicated to old school house and techno jams. Go get blessed by the work of DJ Riz Rollins, with resident deck help from David Lowe, Julie Herrera, and DJ Trinitron.

(Downtown, $7)

2. Día de los Muertos Community Night Out

Celebrate Día de los Muertos by viewing SAM's tapete (sand painting) installation inspired by Oaxaca—they'll also have dance performance, art activities, music, and more.

(Downtown, free)

3. Happy Hour Voting Party

Learn more about the ballot that's hanging out in your mailbox at this free community event with Town Hall Scholar-in-Residence and Seattlish cofounder Hanna Brooks Olsen, as well as "community stakeholders, local journalists, and elected officials." After the session, don't forget to vote—yes, Town Hall will provide stamps so you can mail your ballot.

(First Hill, free)

4. Lol Tolhurst: Cured—The Tale of Two Imaginary Boys

Lol Tolhurst (co-founder of The Cure and maker of unquestionably timeless goth rock) will speak about the book Cured: The Tale of Two Imaginary Boys, which deals with the band's origins, successes, and hardships, including Tolhurt's struggle with alcoholism. Hear about the new book through a multimedia presentation and Q&A, and if you choose, leave with a freshly signed copy of Cured.

(Seattle Center, free)

5. Kingsborough, The Ramblin' Years, The Hasslers

Northern California soul-rockers Kingsborough steep contemporary sounds in traces of authentic Americana roots rock. They'll be joined by country-fried locals The Ramblin' Years and Hassler.

(Central Saloon, $5/$8)

6. LSST: Mining the Sky in 4D

Astronomy on Tap Seattle and TEDx present this alcohol-soaked educational event centered around the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST) and its laudable mission to "take a movie of the night sky." They promise trivia (with prizes) and a talk by LSST research scientists Dr. John Parejko and Dr. David Reiss.

(Ballard, free)

7. Marc Seales: Piano Jazz

Notable Northwest jazz pianist and UW Jazz Studies professor Marc Seales will perform a solo piano program in the first session of a new quarterly piano-focused series hosted by the University of Washington.

(University District, free)

8. The New'd Cabaret

The New'd Cabaret with Miss Violet DeVille will highlight up-and-coming burlesque talent. For the most part, performers will have spent less than a year on the stage, but "what they lack in experience they more than make up for with pure excitement and fervor."

(Downtown, $10)

9. On Translation: Reading and Discussion

Translation is tough already—but how do accomplished translators tackle poetry, a form that is so rooted in its native language? Hear about the process from Alejandro de Acosta (co-translator of Micrograms by Jorge Carrera Andrade) and 2013 Stranger Genius Award winner Maged Zaher (translator of A Winged Horse in a Plane by Salah Faik).

(Wallingford, free)

10. The Tilson Sessions, Vol. 1: An Evening with Thomas Hunter

Spend an intimate evening with Thomas Hunter of Kay Kay and His Weathered Underground as he plays selections from his latest solo effort, White China Gold. His performance will be followed by an audience-led discussion, and snack time courtesy of Bourbon & Bones and Tilson.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

11. Youth Novelist Project Final Reading

After working with Young Adult author Karen Finneyfrock, this group of youth writers worked on their own novels. Tonight, hear excerpts from participants including Olivia Bernard, Byron Patten, Kaitlyn Triebes, and Hannah Walstad, as well as work from Karen Finneyfrock and poetry from Youth Speaks Seattle.

(West Seattle, free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

12. Seattle Weavers’ Guild Annual Sale

This show and sale promises more than 3,500 fiber-based goods including yarn, crafts, accessories, clothing, jewelry, and more. A perfect chance to buy gifts for the knitter in your life—or just the fiber-obsessed Seattleite.

(Capitol Hill, free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

13. Fringe Month

All month long, Fringe Month at the Pocket Theater has featured more than 30 unique shows with performances by more than 100 Seattle-based fringe artists. The final weekend of shows will include the masters (about two women's uncertain, possibly dark, future after graduate school), Exquisite Corpse (a participatory event similar to telephone), and Grow, in which two friends try to remember a song. See the complete schedule here.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

SATURDAY

14. Bird Focus: Corvids

Have you noticed how, where other cities are infested with pigeons, Seattle is basically run by hyper-intelligent crows? Learn about our corvid fellow citizens—"crows, ravens, jays and magpies"—and their history in human art and literature. For ages ten and up.

(Columbia City, $5)

15. Chat Room: Ownership and Property

Chat Room is a quarterly forum on art in the age of the internet, featuring lively, often lighthearted discussion, PowerPoint presentations, and games. This installment—featuring local(ish) smarties manuel arturo abreu, Emily Pothast, and Zahr Said—will focus on "Ownership and Property," and ask/answer questions about legal ownership of art, cultural appropriation, Creative Commons, and more.

(Capitol Hill, $8)

16. Create Change: Youth & Family Homelessness and the Arts

This day-long event promises art activities, talks and discussions, and live performances that explore "civic engagement around youth and family homelessness."

(Downtown, free)

17. Día de los Muertos Pop Up Mercado

This Día de los Muertos pop-up market promises jewelry, food (including pupusas, tamales, fresh salsa, and pan dulce), apparel, art, crafts, beaded and woven works, oils, candles, housewares, and more. If shopping doesn't strike your fancy, you can also listen to live music, get your face painted, and decorate sugar skulls.

(Beacon Hill, free entry)

18. Healing Blessing from The Medium of Tibet's Chief State Oracle

Thupten Ngodup, the current Chief State Oracle of Tibet (a spiritual consultant to the government), will offer healing blessings in exchange for a $10 suggested donation that will benefit the Bay Area's Nechung Buddhist Center.

(Fremont, $10 Suggested Donation)

19. Jeannine Hall Gailey: Field Guide to the End of the World

Jeannine Hall Gailey's Field Guide to the End of the World (winner of the 2015 Moon City Poetry Award) explores ideas of disaster and apocalypse, and offers survival tips from characters including Martha Stewart and Wile E. Coyote. At this event, buy a signed copy and get a chance to chat with Gailey herself.

(Wallingford, free)

20. Mark Frost: The Secret History of Twin Peaks

Mark Frost—writer for Hill Street Blues, author of books about golf, novelist, and (most exciting for the Pacific Northwesterners) co-creator of strange and acclaimed TV series Twin Peaks—will speak about his latest book, The Secret History of Twin Peaks. Fans of the show will get a kick out of the elaborations on ambiguous plot lines, interwoven bits of local history, illustrations, and the promise that the new episodes are almost here.

(Capitol Hill, free)

21. Punk the Vote: A Celebration of All Things Unholy/Dump Trump

Punk the Vote presents A Celebration of All Things Unholy, in an effort to reverse the damage done by this trash election. QRY, Mommy Long Legs, Girl Mountain, S1ugs, Nail Polish, and surprise guests will kick off live sets, with a democratic rally and voting drive throughout. They'll be maintaining a spooky vibe for the impending Halloween season as well as the terror of the possibility that Trump might be president. There will be free stamps for voter ballots, other election goodies, and plenty of anti-Trump shirts for sale.

(University District, $5-$10)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

22. Debate: An Improvised Comedy

So you survived the presidential debates/the most depressing reality TV ever broadcast and you're already dreading the next batch. You could use some gentle exposure therapy from the Undergraduate Theater Society. Each presidential candidate will extemporize on urgent issues like "phones without headphone jacks."

(University District, $10)

23. Día de Muertos: A Mexican Celebration to Remember Our Departed

Music, dancing, food, arts, crafts, a community-made altar and cemetery, and a musical processional march will be on hand to honor Mexico's Days of the Dead through extensive celebration and elaborate rituals.

(Seattle Center, free)

24. Ekphrastic Assimilations

This weekend-long investigation (featuring events including a Word/Image symposium and a poetry reading with digital images) will explore the relationship between poetry and Chinese visual art.

(Capitol Hill, free)

SUNDAY

25. Bread & Butter, Acapulco Lips, Underworld Scum

Seattle-based '70s classic rock-obsessed group Bread & Butter headline Chop Suey with lush psych-rockers Acapulco Lips and Misfits cover band Underworld Scum.

(Capitol Hill, $8)

26. Brent Weeks: The Blood Mirror

Brent Weeks will read from and speak about his latest novel The Blood Mirror, the fourth installment of the sci-fi series Lightbringer.

(University District, free)

27. Día de los Muertos en South Park

Come to South Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos with art, theater, Aztec dance, live music, community discussion, and free food.

(South Park, free)

28. Floating Bridge Press Chapbook Reading

Listen to readings from winners and finalists of Floating Bridge Press' 2016 Washington State Chapbook Competition. Winner Kate Peterson will read from her collection, Grist ("an exploration of the connection between body and spirit") and finalists Arlene Naganawa and Lydia Swartz will read from their collections (The Ark and the Bear and Land of Lists, respectively).

(First Hill, free)

29. Grownups' Storytime presented by Iron Twine Press

Snuggle up on a Sunday afternoon at Grownups' Storytime. The "Edge of Discovery" writers—a Magnolia-based writing group—will present their fiction anthology/coloring book Color Stories: The Short Fiction Coloring Book, illustrated by Sonja Gerard.

(Capitol Hill, free)

30. Mike Love

One of the founders of The Beach Boys will speak about his new book, Good Vibrations.

(University District, free)

31. Neighborhood Flea Market

In addition to the usual flea market fare—vintage clothes, crafts, and other goodies up for sale—this event will have face painting and tarot card reading.

(Georgetown, free)

32. Speakeasy Series: Mary Sheldon Scott

Watch Mary Sheldon Scott straddle the line between visual art and dance at this speakeasy and exhibition, presented in conjunction with their Made in Seattle production of The SOLO(S) Project.

(Capitol Hill, free)

33. Spirit Award, Flaural, Sloucher, Happy Times Sad Times

Local psych-pop thrillers Spirit Award share the stage with touring Denver band Flaural, Seattle supergroup Sloucher, and Happy Times Sad Times.

(Eastlake, $5/$8)

34. Weekend Walks

No registration necessary for these free weekend walks through the arboretum—just show up to look at and learn about plants. This week's tour will feature "momijigari," a Japanese word for "maple viewing."

(Madison Park, free)