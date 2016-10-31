NOVEMBER 3
TwoDopeDJs Say #NoDAPL: A Fundraiser
TwoDopeDJs host a DJ night aimed at raising money for the legal defense fund of the water protectors at Standing Rock and awareness for #NoDAPL. Open your wallets, give big, and participate in a fundraiser raffle with prizes from Sub Pop, Need Things, and Rudy's Barbershop.
NOVEMBER 6
Standing Rock Frontline Fundraiser and Reportback
This evening fundraiser and community art show will feature stories, music, and film contributed by the Savage Family, Gabriel Teodros, Suntonio Bandanaz, Black Magic Noize, Nikita Oliver, and more, with guest speaker Chris Stearns, and childcare and light refreshments provided. Proceeds from the evening go to The Red Warrior Camp, bail funds, and funds to assist local community members traveling to Standing Rock.
NOVEMBER 10-DECEMBER 3
Three Days in Standing Rock: A Fundraising Photography Show
This photography show of images from Standing Rock, North Dakota will feature work by former Stranger photographer Kelly O and Stranger freelancer Alex Garland. They traveled there for several days in September, and now they hope to use the work they created there to affect positive change and raise money for the Red Warrior Camp at Standing Rock.
NOVEMBER 17
A Benefit Concert for Standing Rock
This benefit concert for the water protectors at Standing Rock will feature performances by Sarah Gerritsen & the Shadow Catchers, Zach Fleury, Chebon Tiger, and Kevin Sur. Tickets are an eight dollar minimum donation, or free if you bring your tribal ID card.