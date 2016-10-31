Four Standing Rock Fundraisers in Seattle Music And Art Events Supporting The Dakota Access Pipeline Protestors

The Stranger Reporter Sydney Brownstone visited the Standing Rock Reservation in September , where she saw hundreds of tents and tepees and horse corrals that had come together to protest the Dakota Access pipeline.

NOVEMBER 3

As Tracy Rector wrote in her guest editorial , "There are thousands of water protectors mobilized against the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL) in Cannonball, ND, on the traditional territories of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation, guaranteed to the Tribe in the 1851 and 1868 treaties with the US government. The activists at Standing Rock are not only concerned with protecting their sovereign rights, history, and land; they’re fighting for the health of the land and water for millions of US citizens along the Missouri River." Back in Seattle, there are also many events being organized to raise money and awareness for the protestors in Standing Rock—see below for four fundraisers across the city that offer art, music, and more. Plus, although it's not a fundraiser, the Wing Luke Museum is also opening its timely exhibit We Are the Ocean: An Indigenous Response to Climate Change this week.

TwoDopeDJs Say #NoDAPL: A Fundraiser

TwoDopeDJs host a DJ night aimed at raising money for the legal defense fund of the water protectors at Standing Rock and awareness for #NoDAPL. Open your wallets, give big, and participate in a fundraiser raffle with prizes from Sub Pop, Need Things, and Rudy's Barbershop.

NOVEMBER 6

Standing Rock Frontline Fundraiser and Reportback

This evening fundraiser and community art show will feature stories, music, and film contributed by the Savage Family, Gabriel Teodros, Suntonio Bandanaz, Black Magic Noize, Nikita Oliver, and more, with guest speaker Chris Stearns, and childcare and light refreshments provided. Proceeds from the evening go to The Red Warrior Camp, bail funds, and funds to assist local community members traveling to Standing Rock.

NOVEMBER 10-DECEMBER 3

Three Days in Standing Rock: A Fundraising Photography Show

This photography show of images from Standing Rock, North Dakota will feature work by former Stranger photographer Kelly O and Stranger freelancer Alex Garland. They traveled there for several days in September, and now they hope to use the work they created there to affect positive change and raise money for the Red Warrior Camp at Standing Rock.

NOVEMBER 17

A Benefit Concert for Standing Rock

This benefit concert for the water protectors at Standing Rock will feature performances by Sarah Gerritsen & the Shadow Catchers, Zach Fleury, Chebon Tiger, and Kevin Sur. Tickets are an eight dollar minimum donation, or free if you bring your tribal ID card.