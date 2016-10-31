The 43 Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: Oct 31-Nov 6, 2016 Short Run Comix & Arts Festival, HUMP!, Jerry Seinfeld, And More Critics' Picks

Alex Stonehill This weekend is the sixth annual Short Run Comix & Arts Festival , a massive celebration and marketplace with more than 270 vendors selling all manner of art and comics.

MONDAY

George Lakey: Viking Economics

Dress up like a Viking, or don't, for this reading on Scandinavian economic policy and the lessons it holds for the United States. George Lakey presents his book Viking Economics: How the Scandinavians Got It Right—and How We Can, Too, focusing on North European solutions to student debt, overwork, and inequality.

Cucci's Spooky Weed x Messy Webs Double Feature

This double feature will start with a "scary drag show" featuring Arson Nicki, Butylene O’Kipple, Cucci Binaca, Hexate, and Jackie Hell, and will be followed by a dance party with wall-to-wall spiderwebs that will be "CRAWLING with queers in costumes." In other words, as they say, it will be "an arachnidhomotransphobe's worst nightmare.” Go in costume and hope to win some kind of prize at the midnight costume contest.

Seattle Gaymers & Queer Geek! Seattle—Halloween

If you could create a dream queer-geek Halloween party, the platonic ideal would be the extravaganza being thrown Monday night at Neighbors. It's a collaboration between our two reigning nerd tribes, Seattle Gaymers and Queer Geek! Seattle, and it has everything: dancing, costumes, prizes, Smash Brothers, and me beating you at Mario Kart 8 because I'm the best. Yeah, yeah, the party demands that you stay out late on a Monday night. But as Tim Curry teaches us, anything can happen on Halloween. You wouldn't dare miss this. MATT BAUME

TUESDAY

Día de los Muertos Celebration

Traditionally, Día de los Muertos is a syncretized religious holiday wherein the spirits of dead kids are allowed to reunite with their families for a single day, November 1st. Ol' St. Peter throws open the pearly gates, those taken too soon sally forth, and there's lots of weeping and rejoicing. This being godless modern America, we find ways to use it as an excuse to continue Halloween partying as long as possible. To that end, Casco Antiguo, that hip alleyway Mexican joint in Pioneer Square, is throwing a Day of the Dead party with food and drink specials, including $1 candy skull jello shots. To be clear, those are jello shots molded into the shape of candy skulls, which is awesome. However, the inedible skulls are the real reason to go. Casco has commissioned awesome local artists—including personal favorites Baso, Kyler Martz, and Jesse Brown—to paint blank candy skull sculptures for a silent auction. The skulls will be on display starting Oct 28, and the silent auction will be held Nov 1, with half the proceeds going to Urban Artworks and half going to the artists. So that's 100% to worthy causes. If you're not still hungover from Halloween, you should go. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

Roz and Ray

Local playwright Karen Hartman's medical thriller is about twin boys born with hemophilia. The disease puts the kids at a high risk for contracting AIDS, which in 1976 is starting to spread more widely in America. The boys' father, Ray, is a single parent who obviously wants to keep his boys alive, and Dr. Roz is the pediatrician with a miracle cure: Factor 8. Something goes wrong during the administration of the drug, forcing Dr. Roz and Ray to deal with an increasingly bleak future. Roz and Ray features only two actors, but this quiet little medical drama is probably the most intersectional show in Seattle theater right now. The story of Roz and Ray dramatizes something we don't often see dramatized: victims of racism, sexism, and homophobia falling in love and clashing, all while being taken advantage of by big, evil pharmaceutical corporations. RICH SMITH

WEDNESDAY

Angela Palm

Angela Palm (winner of the Graywolf Nonfiction Prize) will read from her debut memoir Riverine, which uses water metaphors (flood, drought, paths carved into the landscape) to illustrate the nature of her life. She will be joined by author Michael Copperman (Teacher: Two Years in the Mississippi Delta).

Contagious Exchanges

This monthly series curated and hosted by Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore will feature two stellar queer writers—this time, hear from artist, writer, and songwriter Vivek Shraya and filmmaker and writer Chase Joynt.

Daniel Menaker: The Wilds of Everyday English

Daniel Menakar will read from The African Svelte: Ingenious Misspellings That Make Surprising Sense, inspired by his time working as a fact-checker (then later, as an editor) for The New Yorker.

Delivering Sustainability: Transporting Goods in Urban Spaces

Learn about sustainable transportation methods at this lecture (part of the 2016 Engineering Lecture Series) delivered by UW Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering Anne Goodchild.

Goodship Higher Education: The Urban Death Project

The highly anticipated Goodship Higher Education series (weed and "heady topics") is back, with a lecture from Katrina Spade on the "Urban Death Project." The project takes our local commitment to composting one step further: letting your loved ones rot and return to the earth after they've died. Come "pre-boarded"—so toke up beforehand, not while you're there—and make sure to get your tickets early, because these events often sell out quickly.

Leigh Calvez

Scientist and nature writer Leigh Calvez will read from The Hidden Lives of Owls: The Science and Spirit of Nature's Most Elusive Birds, a book that "explores the human-animal connection and owl obsession, habitat and environmental threats, social behavior and owl calls, and the mythology that has always surrounded the majestic birds." Book critic Rich Smith says, "I'M HERE FOR THIS."

SAM Talks: Fashioning Roles of Diversity with Bethann Hardison

Model and advocate Bethann Hardison will speak about diversity in the fashion industry and how it relates to the exhibit Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style.

Silent Reading Party

Invented by our own Christopher Frizzelle, the reading party is every first Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. That's when the Fireside Room at the Sorrento Hotel goes quiet and fills with people with books tucked under their arms. (And, occasionally, a Kindle or two.) By 7 p.m., you often can't get a seat. And there's always free music from 6 to 8 pm. Lately the resident musician is pianist Paul Matthew Moore. He's amazing.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

Medea

What does Seattle Shakespeare Company's production of Euripides's Medea have to do with climate change? Well, if you're looking for a reason not to write Medea off as a psychopath for killing her children to exact revenge on her husband, Jason (as in "and the Argonauts"), it helps to read director Kelly Kitchens's presentation of this Greek classic as an ecofeminist critique of the patriarchy. Medea's infanticide metaphorically serves as a warning for us. Just as the pressures of trying to maintain power and dignity within a patriarchy drove Medea to kill her children, Kitchens's Medea argues, so the pressures we place on the planet will ultimately drive the earth to kill us. Happy decorative gourd season, motherfuckers. But all that academic stuff floats in the background of this production. In the foreground is Alexandra Tavares's incredible lead performance. Her Medea is contemporary—funny and as far away from the Rubenesque scold of yore as you can get. RICH SMITH

THURSDAY

First Thursday Art Walk

During November's edition of the city's oldest art walk, look forward to gallery openings, free booze, and the opportunity to mingle with other artsy folks in Pioneer Square. This month's must-see openings include Deborah Faye Lawrence at 4Culture, Jeffrey Simmons and Mark Calderon at Greg Kucera Gallery, Just Visiting at SOIL, Kiss Fear at BONFIRE, MKNZ at Glassbox Gallery, and Pick Your Poison: Politics in Print at Davidson Galleries. Check back soon for a complete list of shows and a mobile-friendly map with Jen Graves's recommendations.

Pick Your Poison: Politics in Print Opening Reception

This series of contemporary and historical prints will take on political issues—from renderings of war, unemployment, and workers rights, to newer tongue-in-cheek takes on gender and sexuality and even political satire from 19th-century England. Works range from personal to battle-crying, including Artemio Rodriguez’s expressive woodblocks, Jenny Schmid’s “freaks” defying prescribed femininity, Käthe Kollwitz’s heartrending portrait of a dead soldier’s family, Pop works by Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns, and a classic image by the French satirist Daumier, of two rivals putting up posters for their candidates, looking at each other, both appearing to be without a clue. JEN GRAVES

John Freeman with Rick Simonson: A Literary Family Affair

Author and literary critic John Freeman (The Tyranny of E-Mail: The Four-Thousand-Year Journey to Your Inbox) will speak about his new biannual anthology series Freeman's. He will be joined by Elliott Bay's Rick Simonson, who will speak with Freeman about curating a magazine that features highly respected and established authors like Dave Eggers and Haruki Murakami alongside emerging voices.

Kathryn Lang-Slattery

Kathryn Lang-Slattery will read from her award-winning and extensively researched Immigrant Soldier: The Story of a Ritchie Boy. The debut historical novel is based on the true story of Lang-Slattery's uncle, who fled pre-World War II Germany as a young boy, was drafted into the U.S. Army, and then interrogated German prisoners as an intelligence officer for Gen. George S. Patton's Third Army.

Kore and Action Book Group Poetry Reading

This group reading will highlight new books from Action Books and Kore Press, featuring Jane Wong (Overpour), Don Mee Choi (Hardly War), Amaranth Borsuk (Pomegranate Eater), Sarah Mangold (Giraffes of Devotion), and Sarah Rosenthal (Lizard).

Seattle StorySLAM

At this live amateur storytelling competition, audience members who put their names in a hat are randomly chosen to tell stories on a theme. Local comedians tend to show up, but lots of nonperformers get in on the action as well. Tonight's theme is "Rise and Shine," which could include anything from "becoming Upworthy-worthy" to "Looking a new frontier in the eye and asking, 'Can I get five more minutes?'"

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

White Rabbit Red Rabbit

In this new project created by Nassim Soleimanpour and presented by the Radial Theater Project, one actor will take to the stage, open an envelope, read the script, then get to performing. As the curtains open, the actor knows as much about the play as you do. This weekend's performers are Kate Jaeger (Nov 3), BenDeLaCreme (Nov 4), and Paul Budraitis (Nov 5).

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

12th Annual HUMP! Film Festival

Every year we put out the call to sex-havers everywhere to submit a homegrown amateur porn film depicting whatever they're into (barring poop, kids, and animals, of course). The result is an incredibly diverse representation of human sexuality in all its straight, gay, trans, queer, kinky, funny, pissy, painful, and pretty forms. (And then it goes away, allowing the filmmakers to go back to their normal lives, thanks to the festival's strict privacy and security policies.) That diversity is also reflected in HUMP!'s audiences, making for a unique theater experience. The person sitting next to you might be seeing your everyday kind of sex for the very first time. In a world where fear and ignorance breed hatred, HUMP!'s demystifying inclusivity is on the front line of deflecting destructive alienation. (You also might surprise yourself by getting turned on by something unexpected.) And, like the best film festivals, it's also fun, thought provoking, and often hilarious. MARJORIE SKINNER

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Ezra Dickinson: Psychic Radio Star

Ezra Dickinson's Psychic Radio Star is a story about mental health, a gift to Dickinson's schizophrenic mother, and a performance that blends dance and visual art.

Love, Family, Origins

The dearth of trans and queer people of color in the media can be disheartening. This event aims to give local artists a much-deserved boost in visibility. There's a big public appetite for these stories: the space is filling up fast. "Featuring Alea Mahone, Fatima Arain, Neve Be(ast), Blu TheBaqi, Scarlett Pedersen, Nic Masangkay, Garfield Hillson and Jaye Sablan."

Made in Seattle: Mary Sheldon Scott

Celebrate Velocity's 20th year with The SOLO(s) Project, a performance that will feature seven new solos choreographed by Mary Sheldon Scott with an original score by composer Jarrad Powell. Scott/Powell have even more impressive longevity than Velocity—the duo has been working together for 22 years.

FRIDAY

First Friday Lecture: The Perfection of Style

Chiyo Ishikawa (Susan Brotman Deputy Director for Art and Curator of European Painting and Sculpture at SAM) will speak about the exhibit Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style.

Ha Jin: The Boat Rocker

Poet and novelist Ha Jin (Waiting and War Trash) will speak about his newest novel, The Boat Rocker—"a darkly funny story of corruption, integrity and the power of the pen."

Hugo Literary Series: Alexander Chee, Kirstin Valdez Quade, Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore

As always, the Hugo Literary Series brings you brand-new work by touring and local heavy-hitting writers. I know you'd want to hear Alexander Chee read from his much-acclaimed, filigreed opera drama The Queen of the Night. I know you'd want to hear one of Kirstin Valdez Quade's bleak-gorgeous stories from Night at the Fiestas. And I know you'd want to laugh-cry with Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore as she reads from So Many Ways to Sleep Badly and/or Pulling Taffy. But that's not going to happen. For this iteration, all the writers will present new work based on the theme of "Animals." Think that's too cute? Citing new data from the Living Planet Index (LPI), the Guardian says that "animal populations plummeted by 58% between 1970 and 2012, with losses on track to reach 67% by 2020." At this rate, the only animals we're going to have in 20 years are the ones we write about. Folk-pop duo the Royal Oui will sing sweetly between readings. RICH SMITH

Rad Women Worldwide with Kate Schatz and Miriam Klein Stahl

What do Hatshepsut, Grace O'Malley, and Malala Yousafzai have in common? They're all pretty rad, and they all feature in Schatz and Klein Stahl's young adult/good-for-adults book. The creators of Rad American Women A-Z will speak about their new installment, Rad Women Worldwide: Artists and Athletes, Pirates and Punks, and Other Revolutionaries Who Shaped History. Each succinct biography is illustrated by a black-and-white paper cut-out. Meet the author and artist at Elliot Bay to learn rad feminist history and reflect on global challenges facing women today.

Jerry Seinfeld

When you hear the name "Jerry Seinfeld" you might immediately think of Bee Movie, but true fans will know that he got his start on the brilliantly mundane sitcom Seinfeld.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Brief Fling

This evening will feature three exciting dance works: Twyla Tharp's Brief Fling, inspired by Scotland and featuring dramatic pyrotechnics, Benjamin Britten's Forgotten Land, based on the artwork of the iconic Edvard Munch, and Stravinksy Violin Concerto, with choreography by George Balanchine and presented by the George Balanchine Trust.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Fly by Night

Reboot Theatre Company presents the Seattle premiere of Fly by Night, an indie rock musical set just before New York’s 1965 blackout.

SATURDAY

Legendary Children

Celebrate QTPOC communities at this arts event featuring performance, DJs, and visual art. During this event, the Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style exhibit will also be open and free to visit.

Arthaus 3.0: Queens in Space!

Version 3.0 of Kremwerk's drag-queen battle royale/dance party is upon us. Teams of hilarious and artsy queens will compete for bragging rights, shade throwing rights, and the right to play puppet master at the following year's Arthaus series. As I predicted, Betty Wetter, Cookie Couture, Miss Americano, and Khloe5X of Halfway Haus won the series last year, and they'll be hosting and picking the themes this year. For this party, International Haus of Pancake Make-Up and Glass Haus will compete. The Markos Sisters will perform along with returning champions Halfway Haus. French Inhale will DJ. Drinks will be had. RICH SMITH

Slow Burn

What on earth will we see at this "durational performance art installation of lip synch and costume"? Arson Nicki, our local mad drag scientist, has concocted a beguiling premise: She will perform something (we don't know what) for seven hours without interruption. You are invited to drop by for just a few minutes, to come for all seven hours, or stay anywhere in between. You are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs, pillows, and sleeping bags to "assist in your comfort." There is no way to predict exactly what will happen during Slow Burn, other than you will leave saying, "Well, I've never seen THAT before." MATT BAUME

Mohsen Emadi with Lyn Coffin

The Mexico City-based Iranian poet is making his English-language debut after receiving awards for publications in Persian and Spanish, as well as for his translations of works into Persian. Standing on Earth has been translated by Seattle writer Lyn Coffin, who will accompany the exiled poet at this event.

Short Run Comix & Arts Festival

Now in its sixth year, Short Run is a massive celebration and marketplace, with vendors selling all manner of art and comics and whatever else fits under that creative umbrella. This year, there will be more than 270 exhibitors from around the world, and highlights include live painting, a community coloring project, and screenprinting. See other related Short Run Festival events here.

The Blue Show

Improvisers have been saving up their dirtiest material for The Blue Show, an emphatically adults-only improv comedy night that happens just once a month—and that has attracted celebrity guests Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Mimosas with Mama

Mama Tits's show, "30 Minute-ish Chicago," features all your favorite songs from the Broadway show plus some elaborate quick-change drag-queen magic. But that's not all. The musical is just the culmination of the experience: The first half of the two-ish hour experience is a delightful drag cabaret/brunch buffet, with singing, dancing, comedy, and more naughty entendres than you can shake a stick at. MATT BAUME

SUNDAY

Claudia Castro Luna: This City

Claudia Castro Luna (Seattle's first civic poet) will read from her chapbook This City, which Floating Bridge Press describes as "a precise and eloquent study of people and things that often remain unexamined and brushed aside in the urban core."

Dine Around Seattle Begins

During Dine Around Seattle (not to be confused with Seattle Restaurant Week), restaurants throughout the area are serving three-course dinner menus for just $33 or $44, with some also offering a three-course lunch for $22. Even better: When you make reservations online through dinearoundseattle.org, a donation is made to the Rainier Valley Food Bank, which serves roughly 12,000 people every month from its tiny 1,200-square-foot facility on Rainier Avenue. Making a reservation at restaurants such as Chiso, Lecosho, Poppy, and Mama's Cantina will help provide groceries to hungry families in Southeast Seattle. ANGELA GARBES

ONCE

This romantic, music-filled show about one beautiful moment won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Weird and Awesome with Emmett Montgomery

On the first Sunday of each month, comedy, variety, and "a parade of wonder and awkward sharing" are hosted by the self-proclaimed "mustache wizard" Emmett Montgomery.