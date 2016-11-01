Your Guide To November 2016 In Seattle: 100 Events To Get Tickets For Now The Little Mermaid, The Northwest Chocolate Festival, Cinema Italian Style, And More Arts & Culture Events All Month Long

The Little Mermaid. Curtis Brown Lyricist Howard Ashman was a stone-cold genius and he was taken from this mortal coil too soon. Go pay your respects and see Disney's

NOVEMBER 1

1. People > Passion > Purpose

The Smithsonian is leading a national campaign to bring "thinkers, doers, and dreamers" to the American public. Its Seattle stop presents four researchers, curators, and other leaders from prestigious institutions: Naomi Coquillon of the National Museum of American History, Kathleen Ash-Milby of the National Museum of the American Indian, John Grant of the National Air and Space Museum, and Carlos Jaramillo of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Center. Meet these thinkers at a reception after the talks.

NOVEMBER 1-13

2. Roz and Ray

Local playwright Karen Hartman's medical thriller is about twin boys born with hemophilia. The disease puts the kids at a high risk for contracting AIDS, which in 1976 is starting to spread more widely in America. The boys' father, Ray, is a single parent who obviously wants to keep his boys alive, and Dr. Roz is the pediatrician with a miracle cure: Factor 8. Something goes wrong during the administration of the drug, forcing Dr. Roz and Ray to deal with an increasingly bleak future. Roz and Ray features only two actors, but this quiet little medical drama is probably the most intersectional show in Seattle theater right now. The story of Roz and Ray dramatizes something we don't often see dramatized: victims of racism, sexism, and homophobia falling in love and clashing, all while being taken advantage of by big, evil pharmaceutical corporations. RICH SMITH

NOVEMBER 1-20

3. Dangerous Liaisons

Two bored and cynical aristocrats (former lovers) in the period before the French Revolution take part in a "dangerous game of seduction, revenge and erotic one-upmanship, with sex the only power the women wield."

NOVEMBER 2

4. At the Table: Fall Entertaining with Chef Traci Post

Learn dinner party tips and tricks for fall (decorative gourds, anyone?) from chef Traci Post. You'll learn to make a Pacific Northwest-inspired meal, including chanterelle-prosciutto cream puffs, cranberry-pear soup shooters, and mini blood orange crème brûlée.

5. Civic Cocktail

This month's edition of Civic Cocktail (pressing local issues over drinks) promises a discussion with Mayor Ed Murray on "growing gridlock, the city’s homelessness crisis, police reform and his plans for 2017."

6. Daniel Menaker: The Wilds of Everyday English

Daniel Menaker will read from The African Svelte: Ingenious Misspellings That Make Surprising Sense, inspired by his time working as a fact-checker (then later, as an editor) for The New Yorker.

7. Goodship Higher Education: The Urban Death Project

The highly anticipated Goodship Higher Education series (weed and "heady topics") is back, with a lecture from Katrina Spade on the "Urban Death Project." The project takes our local commitment to composting one step further: letting your loved ones rot and return to the earth after they've died. Come "pre-boarded"—so toke up beforehand, not while you're there—and make sure to get your tickets early, because these events often sell out quickly.

NOVEMBER 2-13

8. Medea

What does Seattle Shakespeare Company's production of Euripides's Medea have to do with climate change? Well, if you're looking for a reason not to write Medea off as a psychopath for killing her children to exact revenge on her husband, Jason (as in "and the Argonauts"), it helps to read director Kelly Kitchens's presentation of this Greek classic as an ecofeminist critique of the patriarchy. Medea's infanticide metaphorically serves as a warning for us. Just as the pressures of trying to maintain power and dignity within a patriarchy drove Medea to kill her children, Kitchens's Medea argues, so the pressures we place on the planet will ultimately drive the earth to kill us. Happy decorative gourd season, motherfuckers. But all that academic stuff floats in the background of this production. In the foreground is Alexandra Tavares's incredible lead performance. Her Medea is contemporary—funny and as far away from the Rubenesque scold of yore as you can get. RICH SMITH

NOVEMBER 2-27

9. Seattle International Comedy Competition

Over 26 days and 18 venues around Washington, a lengthy last-comic-standing battle rages. 33 comedians (split into two batches, each of which performs every night for one week) start the contest, and one will finish a champion. Celebrity judges and audience reactions determine who passes the preliminaries and who becomes a finalist. See the complete Seattle International Comedy Competition schedule here.

NOVEMBER 3

10. John Freeman with Rick Simonson: A Literary Family Affair

Author and literary critic John Freeman (The Tyranny of E-Mail: The Four-Thousand-Year Journey to Your Inbox) will speak about his new biannual anthology series Freeman's. He will be joined by Elliott Bay's Rick Simonson, who will speak with Freeman about curating a magazine that features highly respected and established authors like Dave Eggers and Haruki Murakami alongside emerging voices.

11. Studio Supper: Jack Timmons of Jack's BBQ

"Studio Suppers at On the Boards are Seattle civic treasures that manage to turn the dinner-and-a-show formula into something truly exciting. Before the opening performance of one of OtB’s provocative shows, you join 50 other people at a communal table for a family-style meal prepared by a local chef. There’s lots of wine and, because diners get to pay on a sliding scale ($25–$100), you’ll actually have interesting conversations with a diverse mix of people," wrote Angela Garbes. This Studio Supper, before Ezra Dickinson's Psychic Radio Star (a story about mental health, a gift to Dickinson's schizophrenic mother, and a performance that blends dance and visual art) offers drinks and a dinner by chef Jack Timmons of Jack's BBQ.

NOVEMBER 3-5

12. NOW Is The Time

Dwell on issues of community and equity at this theater showcase designed to "inspire our audiences to reflect on how our communities are evolving, how deeply social equity affects us all, and how the collective consciousness of society is shaping our future."

NOVEMBER 3-6

13. Ezra Dickinson: Psychic Radio Star

Ezra Dickinson's Psychic Radio Star is a story about mental health, a gift to Dickinson's schizophrenic mother, and a performance that blends dance and visual art.

14. Made in Seattle: Mary Sheldon Scott

Celebrate Velocity's 20th year with The SOLO(s) Project, a performance that will feature 7 new solos choreographed by Mary Sheldon Scott with an original score by composer Jarrad Powell. Scott/Powell have even more impressive longevity than Velocity—the duo has been working together for 22 years.

NOVEMBER 3-8

15. Election Show

This production promises to "Make Elections Fun Again" with comedy. It probably won't be as strange as reality—part of their mission stipulates that it's a non-partisan affair, where "no real politicians or political issues (not even a giant border wall) are allowed." As we wrote in 2012, "If only we could dispense with [the real] presidential election so quickly.”

NOVEMBER 3-11

16. Earshot Jazz Festival

This is the season of Seattle's premier jazz event, the Earshot Jazz Festival, which includes more than 50 distinct concerts and events in venues across town. One of the big names at this year's festival is veteran pianist Freddy Cole, who will present with his trio a performance tied to the legacy of his late brother, Nat King Cole. There will also be a tribute to Charlie Parker, helmed by the award-winning saxophonist Rudresh Mahanthappa. Local ubiquitous talent D'Vonne Lewis will curate a series of concerts with his groups Limited Edition and Industrial Revelation, the Roosevelt High School Jazz Band, and special jazz festival collaborators, as this year's Resident Artist. See the complete Earshot Jazz Festival schedule.

NOVEMBER 3-13

17. 12th Annual HUMP! Film Festival

Every year we put out the call to sex-havers everywhere to submit a homegrown amateur porn film depicting whatever they're into (barring poop, kids, and animals, of course). The result is an incredibly diverse representation of human sexuality in all its straight, gay, trans, queer, kinky, funny, pissy, painful, and pretty forms. (And then it goes away, allowing the filmmakers to go back to their normal lives, thanks to the festival's strict privacy and security policies.) That diversity is also reflected in HUMP!'s audiences, making for a unique theater experience. The person sitting next to you might be seeing your everyday kind of sex for the very first time. In a world where fear and ignorance breed hatred, HUMP!'s demystifying inclusivity is on the front line of deflecting destructive alienation. (You also might surprise yourself by getting turned on by something unexpected.) And, like the best film festivals, it's also fun, thought provoking, and often hilarious. MARJORIE SKINNER

18. Murder Ballad

Sidecountry Theatre presents Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash's Murder Ballad, a one-act rock musical that tells the sexy/dangerous story of a love triangle gone violently wrong. Directed by Seattle's Billie Wildrick, who you might recognize as a performer—she's been in tons of shows, from Sauced to Carousel.

NOVEMBER 3-19

19. The Pride

Theatre 22 presents The Pride, the debut play from Alexi Kaye Campbell, who won the Critics' Circle Award for Most Promising Playwright. It will feature "two explosive love stories in alternating eras" and explore the ways in which perceptions of sexuality change over time.

20. White Rabbit Red Rabbit

One actor will take to the stage, open an envelope, read the script, then get to performing. As the curtains open, the actor knows as much about the play as you do. Created by Nassim Soleimanpour and presented by the Radial Theater Project.

NOVEMBER 3-DECEMBER 11

21. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Take the kids to see the darkly charming fantasy about four children in a magical snowy land and their self-sacrificing lion friend. Meanwhile, relive your childhood memories of being stealth-evangelized by talking animals.

NOVEMBER 4

22. 2016 Green Building Slam

The Northwest EcoBuilding Guild presents 10 experts speaking for 10 minutes on 10 subjects (not all at once, we assume) related to eco-conscious architecture, real estate, interior design, and energy.

23. Campout Cinema: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Campout Cinema (21+) brings the "outdoor movie experience" indoors—remember blankets, pillows, and sleeping bags, and they'll provide the food, themed drinks, and "other surprises." This time, they'll screen Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and tickets will include admission to EMP's immersive exhibit Indie Game Revolution.

24. Doug the Pug: The King of Pop Culture

Meet the pug who knows everybody. He's met Justin Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, and many others, and even starred in a Fallout Boy video. If you're into non-human social media stars, buy the book and receive entry for two people. Don't bring your pets, though; Doug wants to be the only dog in town for this event.

25. Drunk High Debate: America is F*cked (Up)

No terrified speculation needed—these debaters are definitely not sober. Hear about political issues (local and global) from a drunk/high panel, then let a group of sober improvisers expand on their inebriated statements.

26. Fall Open House

Celebrate the Henry's fall exhibitions (Chuck Close, Trans Hirstory in 99 Objects, and Paul McCarthy) with music from DJ Marc Muller of Emerald City Soul Club, a performance by Lion's Main Art Collective, a photo booth, a display of Andy Warhol polaroids, snacks, and drinks.

27. Hugo Literary Series: Alexander Chee, Kirstin Valdez Quade, Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore

As always, the Hugo Literary Series brings you brand-new work by touring and local heavy-hitting writers. I know you'd want to hear Alexander Chee read from his much-acclaimed, filigreed opera drama The Queen of the Night. I know you'd want to hear one of Kirstin Valdez Quade's bleak-gorgeous stories from Night at the Fiestas. And I know you'd want to laugh-cry with Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore as she reads from So Many Ways to Sleep Badly and/or Pulling Taffy. But that's not going to happen. For this iteration, all the writers will present new work based on the theme of "Animals." Think that's too cute? Citing new data from the Living Planet Index (LPI), the Guardian says that "animal populations plummeted by 58% between 1970 and 2012, with losses on track to reach 67% by 2020." At this rate, the only animals we're going to have in 20 years are the ones we write about. Folk-pop duo the Royal Oui will sing sweetly between readings. RICH SMITH

NOVEMBER 4-5

28. Sakyong Mipham Rinpoche: Rising to the Occasion

Seattle Shambhala Center brings you a lama with ideas for increasing harmony in the world and bridging east and west: the Sakyong Mipham Rinpoche.

NOVEMBER 4-13

29. Brief Fling

This evening will feature three exciting dance works: Twyla Tharp's Brief Fling, inspired by Scotland and featuring dramatic pyrotechnics, Benjamin Britten's Forgotten Land, based on the artwork of the iconic Edvard Munch, and Stravinksy Violin Concerto, with choreography by George Balanchine and presented by the George Balanchine Trust.

NOVEMBER 4-19

30. Big Bad

The "funny, freaky, and feminist" play Big Bad won Battle of the Bards in 2016. Presented by Ghost Light Theatricals and DangerSwitch!, this production promises a bedtime story based on Little Red Riding Hood "that will make you never want to sleep again."

31. Fly by Night

Reboot Theatre Company presents the Seattle premiere of Fly by Night, an indie rock musical set just before New York’s 1965 blackout.

NOVEMBER 4-20

32. Seattle Turkish Film Festival

Meet brave orphans, police informants, refugee artists, determined widows, classical musicians, and other characters from a rich panoply of Turkish films.

33. Sweeney Todd

Murder, cannibalism, and barbershops—what more could you want from a musical? Songs that are creepy, catchy, quick and witty? You got it.

NOVEMBER 5

34. 24th Annual Oyster New Year

60 wineries partner with Elliott's to bring you a salty and sustainable meal. The fest benefits the Puget Sound Restoration Fund for healthy waters and shellfish. The general admission tickets are sold out, but there are still VIP tasting tickets available.

35. Arthaus 3.0: Queens in Space!

Version 3.0 of Kremwerk's drag-queen battle royale/dance party is upon us. Teams of hilarious and artsy queens will compete for bragging rights, shade throwing rights, and the right to play puppet master at the following year's Arthaus series. As I predicted, Betty Wetter, Cookie Couture, Miss Americano, and Khloe5X of Halfway Haus won the series last year, and they'll be hosting and picking the themes this year. For this party, International Haus of Pancake Make-Up and Glass Haus will compete. The Markos Sisters will perform along with returning champions Halfway Haus. French Inhale will DJ. Drinks will be had. RICH SMITH

36. Legendary Children

Celebrate QTPOC communities at this arts event featuring performance, DJs, and visual art. During this event, the Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style exhibit will also be open and free to visit.

37. Mad Hatter, a PrideFest Dinner Gala

This dinner gala offers the chance to nosh on food from Duos Catering, be entertained by drag queen Coco Peru, and learn more about PrideFest programming. They'll also have a silent and live auction. PS: don't forget to wear a hat—you might even win a prize!

38. South Sound Craft Beer Festival

Get out of the November rain and sample beer from 40 Washington breweries. With lots of seasonal offerings and IPAs, you'll be feeling ready to face the winter in no time. You can buy food there, too.

NOVEMBER 6

39. Leah Jorgensen Winemakers Dinner

Rachel Yang (Seattle restauranteur responsible for Joule, Trove, and Revel, and a James Beard Award nominee) will create a meal to accompany the wines of Leah Jorgensen at this curated dinner.

40. Spilled Milk Podcast Live!

This podcast, created by local writers/comedians Molly Wizenberg (who wrote the book Delancey: A Man, a Woman, a Restaurant, a Marriage, about opening Delancey, the acclaimed pizza restaurant in Ballard) and Matthew Amster-Burton (who wrote Pretty Good Number One: An American Family Eats Tokyo), finds its inspiration in specific foods. They'll run with the theme "as far as they can go—and, regrettably, sometimes further."

NOVEMBER 7

41. Criminal

Take in a live version of the nonfiction podcast CRIMINAL, by Phoebe Judge, Lauren Spohrer, and Eric Mennel, described by TIME magazine as "the purist's true crime series."

NOVEMBER 8

42. The Stranger’s Election Night Party with Dan Savage

You’ll already be drinking on election night, so wouldn’t you rather be drinking and watching live, unfettered democracy with Dan Savage and the Stranger Election Control Board? They’ll be working like little elves, slogging election results while you get to relax (ha!) with a beer in your hand and watch the future of the country unfold live on a big screen. What could be more American than that? (Plus, you can bite your nails about the results for the carbon tax, light rail, and the governor’s race.) You’ll either be cheering or crying, but at least you’ll be drunk. JENN CAMPBELL

NOVEMBER 9

43. Kitchen Sessions: Kara Walker, Curated by Imani Sims

Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas and Bellevue Arts Museum will bring the exhibit Emancipating the Past: Kara Walker's Tales of Slavery and Power to life with performances by artists including The Lady B and Eva Walker.

NOVEMBER 9 & 16

44. Map Theatre Presents: Harry Potter Films Trivia Night

Here's your chance to cry out "Expecto triviam!" Which actually means "I await a three-road crossing" in Latin, but Expecto patronum means "I anticipate an advocate," so it doesn't make much sense either. Anyway, flaunt your knowledge of the most magical school in all of fiction, as rendered by magical CGI and British children.

NOVEMBER 10

45. Ampersand Live

Forterra presents Ampersand Live, a multimedia storytelling event "about people and place." The list of (all-local!) performers—with filmmakers, artists, writers, musicians, and more—includes Gabriel Campanario, Evan Flory-Barnes, Emrys Foster, Jill Freidberg, John Grade, Amy Gulick, Thor Hanson, Kevin Horan, Jourdan Imani Keith, Brandee Laird, Rick Mohler, Tomo Nakayama, and Brenda Peterson. Hosted by the lovely David Schmader.

46. City Fruit's 6th Annual Cider Taste

Celebrate local food and drink at this fundraiser featuring sips from 10 Washington cideries (including Tieton Cider Works and Schilling Hard Cider) and plates from five outstanding Seattle chefs (Lisa Dupar from Pomegranate Bistro, Renee Erickson from The Whale Wins, Tamara Murphy from Terra Plata, Holly Smith from Cafe Juanita, and Rachel Yang from Revel). Proceeds will go towards City Fruit's annual harvest, much of which is donated to Seattle's food banks, meal programs, and community organizations.

47. Disaster and a Movie: San Andreas in Hecklevision

Assuage your fear of The Big One by sending mocking texts to the screen as you watch San Andreas. Before the disaster of a disaster movie, hear seismologist John Vidale speak about actual earthquakes (because it's not a great idea to learn emergency preparedness from The Rock).

NOVEMBER 10-12

48. Jessica Lang Dance

This show offers the chance to see works by acclaimed choreographer Jessica Lang, including Tesseracts of Time (a work created in collaboration with architect Steven Holl) and Thousand Yard Stare, set to Beethoven’s late String Quartet No. 15, Op. 132, which is a piece that honors "wounded veterans and those affected by war."

NOVEMBER 10-13

49. Seattle International Auto Show

If you're a car lover, take shelter from the hideous snarled traffic of King County at the Seattle International Auto Show, where you can test-drive new vehicles (and your kids can test-drive mini battery-powered versions, dawwww), discover exotics and specialty cars, and check out the very cute Art Cars For Kids Cause Project, which decorates pedal cars and auctions them off for the Seattle Children's Hospital.

NOVEMBER 10-17

50. Cinema Italian Style

The ninth annual Cinema Italian Style is an eight-day-long SIFF mini-festival featuring the best in contemporary Italian cinema.

NOVEMBER 11

51. Exploring Tabaimo and Utsushi

Celebrate the opening of Utsutsushi Utsushi, curated by acclaimed Japanese visual artist Tabaimo, with a talk by Xiaojin Wu (Curator of Japanese and Korean Art) and a conversation with the curator and artist herself.

NOVEMBER 11-12

52. Dorrance Dance with Toshi Reagon and BIGLovely

Enjoy an evening of live music and tap dance presented by choreographers Michelle Dorrance, Derick K. Grant, Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards, and composer/musician Toshi Reagon.

NOVEMBER 11-13

53. Seattle Shorts Film Festival

The sixth annual Seattle Shorts Film Festival is perfect for an engaged and artsy audience—no lengthy attention span required. In addition to a number of new and exciting short films, they promise guest speakers and special talks.

NOVEMBER 11-19

54. Into Ice

This icy performance by Alana O. Rogers Dance Company is inspired by Rogers's travels kayaking in Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska, and offers a kind of anthropological exploration of the Arctic—as well as an atmospheric portrayal of its weather, light, and geography, with live vocal, piano, and percussion by composer Nico Tower. Each evening, half an hour before the performance, a performance art installation will "mimic the aftermath of an avalanche."

NOVEMBER 11-DECEMBER 18

55. King Charles III

This 2014 play written by Mike Bartlett—and here, directed by David Muse—is a blank verse commentary on the accession and reign of King Charles III, the freedom of the press, and the British royal family.

NOVEMBER 12

56. Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience

Witness the talented woofers of Chris and Suhey Perondi's adorable troupe, who have already impressed, among others, Jay Leno and Ellen DeGeneres. All of the performers are rescue dogs trained through positive reinforcement, so you can watch these flying, skating, fetching canines with a happy conscience.

57. CoCA's 24th Annual 24-hour Art Marathon & Auction

20 individual artists spend 24 hours creating works of art using whatever medium they choose. Observe them during the marathon on Thursday (by donation), or buy the resulting works in the auction gala and ball ($140, but for the great cause of boosting contemporary art).

58. Joe's Pub

Teatro ZinZanni and NYC's Joe’s Pub at the Public present this monthly late-night series highlighting performance artists. This month's event will feature Lady Rizo.

59. PNA Winter Beer Taste

A ticket to this Phinney Neighborhood Association event lets you taste 10 cold-weather beers (with over 30 to choose from) provided by some of Seattle's most cherished breweries, such as Pike, Populuxe, Fremont, Georgetown, Rooftop, and Reuben's. The more expensive preview ticket lets you get at the beers early, plus you get free sliders and a glass.

60. Yamasong: A Celebration of Puppet Films

Learn about upcoming fantasy puppet film Yamasong: March of the Hollows, and the original short that inspired it, from director Sam Koji. The film was produced by puppetry artists Heather Henson (whose late father created The Muppets) and Toby Froud (whose parents designed Dark Crystal and Labyrinth), and voice actors including Whoopi Goldberg and Abigail Breslin feature in the film.

NOVEMBER 12-13

61. Holiday Wine Fest

There are lots of ways to mark the holidays—twinkly lights, creepy Santas—but the classics are good old-fashioned food and drink. Start the season off with wine, beer, cider, and spirits from more than 60 venues, and soak up the booze with food samples. You can even pick up a few holiday gifts from their selection of artisan vendors.

62. Northwest Chocolate Festival

Eat chocolate, make chocolate, live chocolate. The Northwest chocolate Festival invites all cocoa connoisseurs to join them to celebrate chocolate exhibits from around the world. There will be over 80 different chocolate, wine, and beer tastings as well as chocolate education classes for those who need to brush up on their skills. If you still can't get enough, you can enjoy lounging in a fully functioning chocolate factory.

NOVEMBER 12-DECEMBER 18

63. Mimosas Cabaret: A Boob Job for Christmas

This boozy brunch theater experience, hosted by Isabella Extynn and local drag legend Mama Tits, promises an "over-the-top raucous" holiday spectacular with a breakfast buffet, brunch menu, a full bar, Jell-O shots, and of course, plenty of drag queens. The show will star Tipsy Rose Lee, Ruby Bouche, Sparkle Leigh/Dan Davidson, and Abbey Roads, performing choreography created by Tipsy Rose Lee.

NOVEMBER 13

64. Anthony Bourdain

Chef, author, and TV star Anthony Bourdain presents this new live show featuring "an unyielding, brutally honest monologue reflecting on diverse culture, street cuisine and his travels to lesser-known locations around the world," which will be followed by a Q&A session.

NOVEMBER 14

65. David Sax: The Revenge of Analog

Journalist David Sax (known for his business reporting for The New York Times, The New Yorker, and other publications) will speak about the obsession with "analog" products, from books made of paper to vinyl records. How and why does our collective affinity for "real" stuff continue in this increasingly digital age?

66. Priyamvada Natarajan: Mapping the Heavens

Learn about the (relatively) recent cosmological discoveries that "reshaped our universe" from Yale University Astronomy and Physics Professor Priyamvada Natarajan.

67. Rachel Zucker

Rachel Zucker's The Pedestrians came out a couple years ago on Wave Books and blew everybody away. The book's a discursive and lyrical meditation on the way motherhood affects one's experience of time. Zucker follows in the tradition of Sylvia Plath, Alice Notley, and Adrienne Rich in giving us long, unflinching stares into the lives of women. She'll be here to give a lecture on "poetry, confession, and ethics." RICH SMITH

NOVEMBER 15

68. Behind the Scenes: Molly Moon Neitzel

With the Behind the Scenes Series, the Seattle Women's Business Startup facilitates meetings with intrepid entrepreneurs. This time, it's Molly Moon, founder of the much-frequented local chain of ice cream parlors. Hobnob with a progressive business owner and purveyor of marvelous sweet creamy happiness.

69. An Evening with Garrison Keillor

A Prairie Home Companion legend Garrison Keillor (also known for his program The Writers Almanac, and his work editing poetry anthologies) will speak at the Paramount.

NOVEMBER 16

70. 50 Minutes with Jesse Jones

KIRO's consumer reporter Jesse Jones—who recently appeared in a series of advertisements where he appeared to be personally solving consumers' paperwork problems, sorting out their legal issues, and doing everything short of their taxes—will stop by The Butcher's Table to chat over wine and appetizers.

71. An Evening with David Sedaris

The witty, self-deprecating, hilariously judgmental David Sedaris will visit Seattle to speak at Benaroya Hall. Drawing from both his old and recent works, Sedaris will treat us to a reading. (Raise your hopes—Amy isn't the only performer in the family.)

72. Seattle Moth GrandSLAM

Listeners of The Moth know the deal: each storyslammer has a short period of time to tell a compelling story, whether poignant, funny, tragic, or edifying. This night's raconteurs are the top slammers from the previous ten months, so they're sure to be unmissable.

73. Smart Homes

Houses of the future will know you. As the event description cheerfully assures us, they will remember "your face, your voice, even your heartbeat." They'll adapt your whole environment to your every urge before you're even aware of what you want. We're trying really hard not to think of Ray Bradbury, but on the other hand, future houses will do your laundry and dishes for you, so maybe it's worth being a little creeped out.

NOVEMBER 16-20

74. Markeith Wiley: It's Not Too Late

A talk show starring choreographer / dancer Markeith Wiley! I like it. Wiley's funny, light on his feet, and he's not afraid to bring it down for a moment or to go there or to say that. Press materials claim the show will include a live band, a bunch of local guests, stand-up comedy, theater, and dance. Organizers dropped Paul Mooney's name in the press release, so there should be a lot of searing and hilarious commentary on matters of race, politics, and art. Maybe this will be like Brett Hamil's Seattle Process but for the arts? That'd be cool. Or maybe it will be like something we've never seen before? That would also be cool. RICH SMITH

NOVEMBER 17

75. Girls Rock Sing-Along

Sing along with rock and pop by women, including Tina Turner, Britney Spears, and, of course, Madonna.

76. Visual Culture of the African Diaspora

This lecture series is presented by NAAM and the Frye Art Museum, and will explore the history, practice, and impact of African Diaspora artists. On November 17, Kabby Mitchell, Judy Tyrus, and Vivian Phillips will give a talk about "Dance Theatre of Harlem, a Look Back."

NOVEMBER 17-19

77. Casa Patas: The Silences of the Dance

Watch Flamenco and Spanish dance performed by Francisco Hidalgo, Lucía de Miguel, Antonio Correderas, and the dance company of Casa Patas.

NOVEMBER 17-DECEMBER 23

78. Peter and the Starcatcher

Peter and the Starcatcher is a Tony Award-winning play about Peter Pan's backstory—written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker, and based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.

NOVEMBER 18

79. Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Festival

Celebrate a French tradition with the launch of the new Beaujolais, a product of the Gamay grape. Hobnob with francophiles and businesspersons while you sample the latest fruit of the vine. The program also includes a silent auction, raffles, French cuisine, and French music.

80. The Panel Jumper Live: Episode III

The Panel Jumper series takes you deep into the art of comic books and graphic novels. This night enlists comedian Alison Lizotte, composer Michael Owcharuk, burlesque dancer Miss Daisy ODay, playwright Scotto Moore, and others to explore storytelling in panel form.

81. SAM Remix

Enjoy an evening of art featuring performance, tours, dancing, and art-making at #SAMRemix.

NOVEMBER 18-20

82. 2016 International Truffle Expo

Truffle Dog Company wants our future to be bright, sustainable, and full of delicious fungus. Learn about cultivation, harvest, and expansion of the truffle market. You can also sign up for a cooking class, savor a nine-course dinner and drink local wine, meet "truffle industry celebrities," and/or make the acquaintance of some very good Truffle Doggies.

NOVEMBER 18-DECEMBER 17

83. The Twilight Zone: LIVE!

The Twilight Zone: LIVE! is a popular series that has been going on (off and on) for years, and it provides exactly what one would expect: three re-created 22-ish-minute episodes, each one a really quite excellent facsimile of an original episode culled from the creepy ancient TV classic. ADRIAN RYAN

NOVEMBER 19

84. Campout Cinema: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

This all-ages Campout Cinema screening brings the "outdoor movie experience" indoors—remember blankets, pillows, and sleeping bags, and they'll provide the food, themed drinks, and "other surprises." Watch E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial on the Sky Church screen.

85. Campout Cinema: Jurassic Park

Campout Cinema (21+) brings the "outdoor movie experience" indoors—remember blankets, pillows, and sleeping bags, and they'll provide the food, themed drinks, and "other surprises." This time they'll screen Jurassic Park, and your ticket will include admission to the exhibit Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction and Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic.

86. TEDxSeattle

This independently organized TED event promises fast-paced and engaging presentations on the theme "Greater Than," which "reinforces our sense of community which is greater than the sum of its parts."

87. Weedini: The Marijuana Magician

Weedini the Marijuana Magician will make you laugh while performing astounding feats, like "making your weed disappear."

88. Word Works: Patricia Smith

Writing a book is daunting. In this "Word Works" talk, Patricia Smith will break the process into discrete parts, and give us a peek into her own process—specifically, how she put together her latest book, Incendiary Art.

NOVEMBER 20

89. The Green Lake Gobble & Mashed Potato Munch Off

You have your choice of numerous activities: a 10K or 5K around Green Lake or a kids' dash, plus a post-race celebration, during which your alimentary tract can match wits with a mound of mashed potatoes in the competitive Munch Off. Seattle's Union Gospel Mission will receive funds from the event, and you can bring canned food for local residents as well.

NOVEMBER 22-23

90. Cream with Violet Chachki

Kitten N' Lou presents this "Spanksgiving" burlesque, drag, and cabaret event, starring Violet Chachki, the winner of season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and hosted by local drag powerhouse BenDeLaCreme (who also competed on RuPaul's Drag Race in season 6).

NOVEMBER 23-DECEMBER 31

91. Disney's The Little Mermaid

Disney's stage musical The Little Mermaid got mixed (but mostly positive) reviews on Broadway. You should still see it, if only for the music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman. And since it's at the 5th Ave, you can probably look forward to some fun underwater effects and complicated stage design.

NOVEMBER 24

92. Wattle Waddle and Wittle Waddle Marathon and Half-Marathon

The Wattle Waddle is not, unfortunately, a new dance phenomenon, but it's great news for those who feel they need to earn their turkey and pie. Check-in for the marathon begins at six am, so don't worry: nobody from The Stranger will be on hand to write you up in We Saw You. Start running along the Burke-Gilman trail at seven and finish by two, go home, eat everything in sight. Note that the marathon is limited to 250 runners.

NOVEMBER 25

93. The Dollop

Popular comedy podcasters Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds appear in person to riff on crazy stories from American history.

NOVEMBER 25-DECEMBER 28

94. A Christmas Carol

ACT Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol is a dependable, simple pleasure, with just enough variation to warrant returning year after year.

95. George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Last year Pacific Northwest Ballet replaced Maurice Sendak's beloved pastel set with a brighter one by Ian Falconer, author of the Olivia the Pig children's book series and longtime set designer. The symmetry of Falconer's Nutcracker set would be obscene if it weren't for thick cartoonish lines and Dr. Seuss–like stage elements. It's hard not to see Wes Anderson's influence, but Falconer leaves his own distinctive marks all over the place. If you haven't seen this Christmas classic since you were a kid, you might give it a go this year. It is a deeply weird thing to see. I mean, the ballet goes into this little girl's dream, wherein there's a war with a many-headed rat king who ends up dying dramatically after the girl throws her handkerchief at him. But what's fucked up is that a nutcracker steals one of the rat king's crowns and then places it on the girl's head, which transforms her into a bunch of adult snowflake ballerinas with crowns on! And THEN it turns out that the nutcracker transforms into her childhood crush! The two walk hand-in-hand toward a giant exploding star, which ends up being a portal into a 45-minute Katy Perry video filled with dancing desserts and a glittery peacock that moves like a sexy broken river. Maybe bring a pot lozenge? RICH SMITH

NOVEMBER 25-JANUARY 2

96. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in Smell-O-Vision

Gene Wilder proves once again that he was indeed the greatest American actor of the 1970s with his titanic performance in this kinky, creepy, macabre yet heartwarming musical classic. This special screening includes a bag of candy and a sing-along.

NOVEMBER 28

97. David France: How to Survive a Plague

Journalist, author, and producer David France made the award-winning documentary How to Survive a Plague, about the early years of the AIDS epidemic. Now, he presents a book inspired by (and with the same title as) the film. Hear about "the successful battle to halt the AIDS epidemic, and the powerful, heroic stories of the gay activists who refused to die without a fight."

98. A Drag Queen Christmas

Hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 contestant Thorgy Thor, this holiday spectacular boasts performances by all your Drag Race favorites, like runners-up Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, and Chi Chi DeVayne, plus Season 4 Miss Congeniality Latrice Royale, All Stars 2 contestants Alyssa Edwards and Roxxxy Andrews ,and Season 7 runner-up Pearl.

NOVEMBER 29

99. TJ Stiles: Custer's Trials

Biographer T. J. Stiles will speak about his book Custer's Trials: A Life on the Frontier of a New America, which won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for History (Stiles's second Pulitzer). Candace Millard of the New York Times wrote, "If anyone could make a reader forget Custer’s last stand, at least for a few hundred pages at a time, it would be T. J. Stiles."

NOVEMBER 29-30

100. Science and a Movie: Pulp Fiction

Learn something from Pulp Fiction besides what they call a Quarter Pounder in France. Central Cinema and Pacific Science Center bring you the wisdom of local forensic scientists on blood spatters, autopsies, weapon marks, and so on.