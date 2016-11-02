87 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do In Seattle This Week: November 2-6 Doug the Pug, The Seattle Burlesque Games, Drunk High Debate, And More Unusual Picks

@ItsDougthePug/Instagram Meet Instagram celebrity Doug the Pug and get a copy of his new book at a meet-and-greet this Friday.

WEDNESDAY

1. Bushwick Present Cormac McCarthy's Blood Meridian

The most unusual Bushwick musical book club regales you with songs about everyone's favorite murder-happy Western, Blood Meridian. If that's not enough to bring you to Cafe Nordo, know that there's a special autumn menu on for the event: macaroni and cheese plus "a happy hour menu including stuffed potato skins, leek soup, beet salad, and roasted squash with bourbon glaze." That'll make the ditties about scalping go down easier.

2. Butterflies of Death, Copper Iscariot, Butt Dial

"Doomgrass" outfit Butterflies of Death headline the Funhouse, with bill support from Copper Iscariot and Butt Dial.

3. The Cascadia Megaquake

Learn how to face down the earthquake that's probably going to kill us all. UW's M9 Project instructs you in earthquake theory and practice at this weekly series, which this week will cover personal and community preparation.

4. Civic Cocktail

This month's edition of Civic Cocktail (pressing local issues over drinks) promises a discussion with Mayor Ed Murray on "growing gridlock, the city’s homelessness crisis, police reform and his plans for 2017."

5. First Wednesday Queer Film Series: Mulholland Drive

Join NWFF board member Jen Kilchenmann for the inaugural First Wednesday Queer Film Series at the Northwest Film Forum as they introduce and screen BBC's "top film of the 21st Century," Mulholland Drive. There will be a discussion following the screening.

6. International Comics Night

International comics artists from Mexico, Croatia, Greece, and Lebanon will talk about their work and the comics scene in their regions. Hatem Imam of Lebanon may speak especially about free speech and repression, as his anthology Samandal was recently targeted for huge fines. Learn what is happening in the wide world of comics and ask your questions at the end.

7. Marijuana Legalization: Implementing Initiative 502 in Washington State

Hear about the state of the weed industry today—from growing to retailing—with Liquor and Cannabis Board Director Rick Garza.

8. The Maze of Games

Lone Shark Games has produced a choose-your-own-adventure puzzle book, The Maze of Games. Join Lone Shark's game developer Gaby Weidling and its writer, Mike Selinker, who will speak about their own work as well as games and puzzles in general.

9. Night Market

Organized and curated by Bar Ferdinand's Matt Dillon, Chophouse Row's weekly farmers market will focus on seasonal produce from the Puget Sound Food Hub farmers cooperative, "seasonally-themed packaged foods," crafts, and guest stalls from other shops and restaurants in Chophouse Row.

10. A POSSI Life Experience: Don't Sleep 2016

Have a posi vibe night with digital marketing team Possi at their produced event for dancehall-enthused PLUR-life DJs like Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, Blueyedsoul (B2B) Sean Majors, and Beeba. The evening is Día De Los Muertos themed, so try to be respectful.

11. SAM Creates: Live Drawing Sessions

This drop-in drawing session with fashion illustration instructor Lori Meyer is inspired by Yves Saint Laurent's creative process. Learn more about it at SAM's Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style exhibit.

12. TBASA's Lo-Fi All Stars #83

A night of lo-fi musicians hand-picked by Tbasa of Substation, featuring Jason McCue, Sarah Aili, The Northern Light, and Dearheart.

13. Vicious Petals with The Kings

Vicious Petals somehow manages to fit soul, folk, carnival themes, and rock into their work, which exists as a living collaboration between songwriters and musicians Cooper Smith and Ayako Okano.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

14. Eco Fashion Week

Eco Fashion Week includes a runway show that takes into account "the environment, the working conditions, the supply chain as well as responsible consumption practices" and features hundreds of designers and stylists from around the world. There will also be an industry panel on Friday.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

15. Mechanics of Love

The Northwest premiere of Mechanics of Love, written by Dipika Guha and directed by David Hsieh, features a "ballerina with an artificial spine" who falls in love with several people, including a man who forgets everything and the man's glamorous wife. This odd, lyrical comedy explores remembrance, desire, and choice.

16. Seattle International Comedy Competition

Over 26 days and 18 venues around Washington, a lengthy last-comic-standing battle rages. 33 comedians (split into two batches, each of which performs every night for one week) start the contest, and one will finish a champion. Celebrity judges and audience reactions determine who passes the preliminaries and who becomes a finalist. See the complete Seattle International Comedy Competition schedule here.

THURSDAY

17. 10,000 Years of Trade in the Northwest

As part of the Burke's Wild Nearby exhibit, archaeologist Bob Mierendorf will give a talk about the people of the North Cascades region and their involvement in the Northwest trade network, as well as what stone tools tell us about how these people lived.

18. Community Engagement Happy Hour

City Librarian Marcellus Turner will host this artsy community engagement event featuring live music by hiphop artist Gabriel Teodros, a short theatrical performance by the Young Shakespeare Workshop, and a panel of artists and writers who will discuss the Seattle Public Library's role in the local creative community.

19. Mimi Hoang Presented by Space.City

Meet the main founder of nArchitects, a firm focusing on "micro-housing, animated facades and performance spaces" which is currently working on four kiosks at the Seattle waterfront. Learn from Mimi Hoang about urban architecture today.

20. Night Shade

Get real dark in the shadows of the Highline with Night Shade, a new DJ night that focuses on goth, industrial, and new wave notes.

21. Queens of the Craft Pageant Show

This pageant invites you to admire the entrepreneurial gumption of women booze-producers as they match each other in a battle of wits.

22. SubMerge: Cody Hammer b2b Eugene Fauntleroy

No Nonsense DJ Cody Hammer takes the Kremwerk floor for a night of b2b sets with Looters and Weird Room resident DJ Eugene Fauntleroy, with support from ELLEM, and visuals by Black Water Stars and Black Bird.

23. TwoDopeDJs Say #NoDAPL: A Fundraiser

TwoDopeDJs host a DJ night aimed at raising money for the legal defense fund of the water protectors at Standing Rock and awareness for #NoDAPL. Open your wallets, give big, and participate in a fundraiser raffle with prizes from Sub Pop, Need Things, and Rudy's Barbershop.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

24. Election Show

This production promises to "Make Elections Fun Again" with comedy. It probably won't be as strange as reality—part of their mission stipulates that it's a non-partisan affair, where "no real politicians or political issues (not even a giant border wall) are allowed." As we wrote in 2012, "If only we could dispense with [the real] presidential election so quickly.”

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

25. NOW Is The Time

Dwell on issues of community and equity at this theater showcase designed to "inspire our audiences to reflect on how our communities are evolving, how deeply social equity affects us all, and how the collective consciousness of society is shaping our future."

26. Sara Everett: There Are Too Many

Sara Everett wanted to document all of the animals listed on the Endangered Species act, but she soon discovered that There Are Too Many. In this exhibit, see a few of those animals depicted in painted canvas and thread.

27. SpaceFest 2016: Ladies Who Launch

Forget the glass ceiling, ladies: let's burst through the upper atmosphere! The Museum of Flight celebrates women pioneers in space in a three-day series of panels, VR experiences, workshops, and performances. Hear from female aerospace engineers, authors, photojournalists, and others.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

28. an attic an exit

See five scenes acted out by two white-faced, white-haired twins—Rachael Lincoln and Leslie Seiters—in this show where the performers "create a language through movement and find escape through an imaginary landscape of fetishization, endless negotiations, and micro-adjustments."

29. The Big Meal

This production of The Big Meal—a romantic, family-oriented play by Dan LeFranc, featuring a plot that spans nearly 80 years—is presented by New Century Theatre Company and directed by Makaela Pollock.

30. Fourth Cascadia Poetry Festival

The fourth Cascadia Poetry Festival emphasizes "Eco-Poetics, Bio-Regionalism," and small presses. Hear poets including Daphne Marlatt, Brenda Hillman, Sam Hamill, and many more, and learn about books, arts, and "wildcrafting." This particular festival will honor British poet Denise Levertov: you'll walk to Lake View Cemetery to pay your respects to her grave.

FRIDAY

31. Beetlejuice—A Friday Fright Night Movie

The Tim Burton comedy about a young couple—pretty, in love, and dead—who are besieged by living vermin. Presented by Spooked in Seattle, the "real ghost hunters."

32. Campout Cinema: Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Campout Cinema (21+) brings the "outdoor movie experience" indoors—remember blankets, pillows, and sleeping bags, and they'll provide the food, themed drinks, and "other surprises." This time, they'll screen Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and tickets will include admission to EMP's immersive exhibit Indie Game Revolution.

33. Cornish Presents: Bora Yoon

Korean-American triple-threat Bora Yoon utilizes her interdisciplinary talents of being a composer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist to create audiovisual soundscapes with a variety of devices, like found objects and cultural instruments. She will be joined by electronic producer and DJ King Britt and artist Joshue Ott of Interval Studio, who will be drawing interactive visuals live.

34. Doug the Pug: The King of Pop Culture

Meet the pug who knows everybody. He's met Justin Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, and many others, and even starred in a Fallout Boy video. If you're into non-human social media stars, buy the book and receive entry for two people. Don't bring your pets, though; Doug wants to be the only dog in town for this event.

35. Drunk High Debate: America is F*cked (Up)

No terrified speculation needed—these debaters are definitely not sober. Hear about political issues (local and global) from a drunk/high panel, then let a group of sober improvisers expand on their inebriated statements.

36. EPIC with Wesley Holmes

Integral Pacific Northwest house music DJ Wesley Holmes is at the helm of this month's EPIC, which gives a single DJ control of the dance floor for an entire night. Visuals for this iteration of EPIC are by Pixelflip, and stage design by Celeste Cooning.

37. Fake It 'Til You're Naked

For one special hour, sketch comedy group Getting Naked with Friends will act out awkward and hilarious stories. We think the nudity will be of the metaphorical sort, so expect all sorts of emotions to spill on out of their metaphorical pants.

38. Hidden Spaces/Public Places Tour: Private Property + Public Amenity = Additional Development Rights at City Centre

The Seattle Architecture Foundation offers a two-hour discovery tour of Seattle's most beautiful secret spaces, both in- and out-of-doors. Meet at City Centre, 1420 5th Ave, and be prepared for stairs.

39. KO Ensemble

Improv-saxophonist Kate Olson and her troupe play modern chamber music—often mellow, sometimes Warne Marsh-y, and generally very groovy.

40. Mangchi with Kid Koala

Mangchi combines hybrid strains of hiphop with dark humor and loud punk energy, and everyone in the group sings and plays all the instruments, whether or not they actually know how to sing or play those instruments. They'll be joined by equally frenetic Kid Koala.

41. New Holly Election 2016 Voting Party

Bring your ballot, cast your vote at the drop box, and celebrate at an event sponsored by Asian Counseling and Referral Services and other community organizations. To congratulate yourself for participating in democracy, eat some free food and watch dances while your kids play games. Interpreters will be on hand to offer their services for those with difficulties in English.

42. Other Jesus, Teenage Chain, Pleather, Hoop

Touring art rock weirdo groups Other Jesus and Teenage Chain hit up ultimate DIY zone Office space with local feelings-punks Hoop and Pleather.

43. Rock Bottom's Second Anniversary Show

Throw some ideas to the diverse players of Rock Bottom, and they'll run them straight to the finish line. Celebrate this doughty improv troupe's birthday with lots of inspired silliness.

44. Seattle Composers' Salon

Enjoy a layered evening of music and discussion with four Seattle-based composers: Keith Eisenbrey, Jeremy Shaskus, Daniel Webbon, and Neil Welch. The Seattle Composers' Salon is an ongoing bi-monthly series that seeks to foster the engendering of new works by regional composers and performers.

45. Short Run Marathon: Art Show and Pre-Party

Fete the beginning of the Short Run Comix & Arts Festival. Meet the artists, hear Tom Van Deusen's reading, and catch a preview excerpt of Dash Shaw's My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea.

46. Willam Belli

Do you suck? Willam Belli has the solution in Suck Less: Where There's a Willam, There's a Way. The drag queen will be reading from and signing his debut book.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

47. The American Whiskey Experience

If your rarefied and patriotic tastes demand only the finest whiskeys of our great land, this is the event for you. Taste ten types of whiskey most recherché and take advantage of the "heavy" appetizers and the opportunity to buy "limited run, high-end" whiskeys to take home. All attendees get a gift bag and a Glencairn glass.

48. Seattle Burlesque Games 2016

In an altogether more entertaining sort of election campaign, two contestants battle it out to be crowned Mayor of Seattle Burlesque (mayors get crowns, right)? Featuring celebrity judges, sports announcers Elsa Von Schmaltz and Sailor St. Claire, and of course the mayoral hopefuls themselves, Maggie "The Pelvis of Justice" McMuffin and executive twerkmistress Boom Boom L'Roux.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

49. Big Bad

The "funny, freaky, and feminist" play Big Bad won Battle of the Bards in 2016. Presented by Ghost Light Theatricals and DangerSwitch!, this production promises a bedtime story based on Little Red Riding Hood "that will make you never want to sleep again."

50. Brilliant Traces

A woman running away from the altar invades the home of a taciturn man in a study of a relationship between lonely strangers, written by Cindy Lou Johnson.

51. Seattle Turkish Film Festival

Meet brave orphans, police informants, refugee artists, determined widows, classical musicians, and other characters from a rich panoply of Turkish films.

SATURDAY

52. '90s Underground

Relive the debatable magic of a time two decades ago with '90s Underground, from the same ensemble who bring you '80s Invasion. It'll be a night of your favorite tracks covered live, with plenty of Docs and Manchester memories to go around.

53. All About Apples Day

Celebrate the return of autumn with the official Washington State fruit: apples. Vif promises a cider tasting (poured by "special guests"), an apple-centric menu, and an apple tasting to celebrate what is objectively the very best fruit.

54. ARTSaboard

Help Seattle's Office of Arts & Culture make plans and dream up goals for the cultural hub that will soon inhabit the top of King Street Station. There will be a pancake breakfast, as well as an arts activity for kids ages 5 and up.

55. Becoming More Less Crazy

Storyteller Bill Bernat (who has been featured on The Moth, as well as at a number of local comedy and performance events) presents this darkly comedic take on "how he stopped wanting to kill himself, quit drugs, lost 117lb, and overcame social anxiety." Performed and written by Bernat, and directed by Harry Turpin.

56. Bobby Medina: Whipped Cream & Other Delights

Bobby Medina takes on Herb Alpert's classic album Whipped Cream & Other Delights with an evening of Latin-inspired instrumental pop, with retro brass and '60s soundtrack notes.

57. Dylan Moran: Off The Hook

Actor, comedian, writer, and filmmaker Dylan Moran (best known for his series Black Books, or his work on comedies like Shaun of the Dead) will offer his take on "love, politics, misery, and the everyday absurdities of life."

58. Gram Parsons Tribute with Country Dave & The New Fallen Angels and Guests

Hosted by Country Dave & The New Fallen Angels, this Gram Parsons Tribute show features the talents of local folk, blues, and rock musicians like Jaime Wyatt, Fred Luongo, Caitlin Sherman & Hart Kingsbery, David Russell & Jon Hyde, Hamilton Boyce & Trever Pendras, Liam Fitzgerald, and Kim Field.

59. The Heather Tartan Ball and Silent Auction

The Seattle Scottish Highland Games Association states its mission as, in part, "to establish and encourage a high standard of skill for piping, dancing, drumming, and Scottish athletic events." Piping and dancing there will certainly be at this 21+ Heather Tartan Ball, and maybe wolfing down meat pies (for purchase) will count as an athletic event. There will be a no-host bar to help you along in the task.

60. Jammin' Challenge 2016

Four Washington indie bands will compete for stupendous prizes, with the first-place winner getting to appear on television and record a song at Crash Boom Bang Studios. The four finalists are Spicy Tuna, Limberlost, Pacific Drive, and Modern Day Poets. You can bet they'll be jamming their hardest.

61. Meet the Mammals

Check out specimens from the Burke Museum's collection—including tigers, bats, pangolins, and wolverines—at this hands-on activity for all ages. Plus, they'll have live goats from the Puget Sound Goat Rescue!

62. Mushroom Exploration Walk

Mushrooms: some are delicious friends, others will definitely kill you. Learn to tell the difference, and how mushrooms contribute to a healthy forest, on a fungus-filled walk in the park. You can't pick the mushrooms, but you will learn where to go hunting later on.

63. Pioneer Square Tour: Wilderness to Metropolis

The Seattle Architecture Foundation relates Pioneer Square's history in all its vice and excitement. Go way back to the city's birth, relive the gold rush and the Great Fire, and learn about the newest developments in the historic neighborhood.

64. Piya Chatterjee

Piya Chatterjee, professor at University of California, Riverside, contributes to a lecture series on the cultural and historical importance of tea, applying her expertise in British colonialism and the "global South."

65. Remember Remember The Fifth of November

In the words of anarchist theorist Emma Goldman: "A revolution without dancing is not a revolution worth having." So to celebrate Guy Fawkes Day and the ensuing end of this horrific election cycle, go throw an uprising on the dance floor with some of the most active DJs in town, featuring sets by Dr. Fever, Teenage Heartthrob, Mikey Mars, Koister, and N So.

66. Seattle Video Game Orchestra & Choir Chamber Performance

Join vocalists and chamber musicians from the Seattle Video Game Orchestra at this free and family-friendly performance in which they'll showcase video game, movie, and anime chamber pieces for Kinokuniya USA's Zelda Festival.

67. Seniors in Heat! Fun-Raiser for Southeast Seattle Senior Center

Raise money for the Southeast Seattle Senior Center at this truly left-field fundraiser that incorporates drag performances by Sylvia O'Stayformore, competing chili cooks, geriatric pageantry, and shirtless bohunks for the good of our senior community. All proceeds from the event go to the Center, so crack that wallet open.

68. Session 2 Mead Making with Erik

Learn how to make the drink that Vikings pounded down before running out to rob churches. Thanks to the guidance of Erik Newquist of Æsir Meadery, you'll end up with a whole gallon of mead to nurse until Christmas (or share, we guess). Bring your own materials or buy them from Erik for $50.

69. Sherry Turkle

This talk, presented in partnership with the University Book Store, will feature psychologist Sherry Turkle speaking about her new book, Reclaiming Conversation: The Power of Talk in a Digital Age. The book "investigates technology's place in the modern world and our dependence on a digital screen to avoid face-to-face conversation."

70. Short Run After-Party

After you've checked out the opening of the Short Run Comix & Arts Festival at Fantagraphics, dance to local hip-hop sensation DoNormaal and punk trio Nail Polish, as well as music from DJs including Lebanese artist Hatem Imam.

71. South Sound Craft Beer Festival

Get out of the November rain and sample beer from 40 Washington breweries. With lots of seasonal offerings and IPAs, you'll be feeling ready to face the winter in no time. You can buy food there, too.

72. Still Ill vs Rollin Old School DJs

Both rooms of Lo-Fi will be taken over by this all-out hiphop party in which the front room will cater to '90s and '00s throwback jams and some current gems thanks to DJs Paco and Chetbong, and in the main room old school '80s and '90s hits will resign supreme, courtesy of DJ Hefe and guests.

73. Yoga Under Glass

Local instructors will lead this appropriate-for-all-levels yoga workshop inside the Glasshouse. (If you attend, prepare to return to a sparkling house with a big bowl of decorative lemons on the table, because now you officially have your shit together.)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

74. Scandinavian Holiday Bazaar

Scandinavia, home of high-quality design and enough food to stuff the Gävlebocken. This market will offer you a choice of goods from Old Ballard Liquor Co., Falki Textiles, Master Mitten Maker, and plenty more, then a chance to participate in a raffle. When you're done shopping, gorge yourself on "[s]mörgås, pea soup, waffles and meatballs on Saturday, Swedish pancakes on Sunday."

75. Tile Festival

Artist Tile Northwest and its member tile artists are bringing the art of tile-making to the public. This annual festival aims to "raise public awareness about the range and diversity of artisan tiles." Ornate and one-of-a-kind handmade tiles will be on display at the various vendor stations within the walls of the scenic Center for Urban Horticulture. There will also be workshops, multimedia displays, and outdoor tile viewing.

SUNDAY

76. Denny Hill Regrade Walk

Join the Seattle Obscura Society and geologist David B. Williams to find out how, between 1898 and 1930, Seattle had completely altered its topography by removing the 11 million cubic yards of earth that made up Denny Hill. The tour starts at the Moore and involves about two miles' walking.

77. Emilie Sandoz-Voyer

Seattle's Emilie Sandoz-Voyer presents her cute-looking new book, The Very Hungry Pregnant Lady, which (you guessed it) parodies the classic picture book The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Meet the author and eat the snacks you will no doubt be craving by the end of the evening.

78. Glitterbeast: CAPTAIN PLANET

In their fifth iteration as the new haus on campus, Glitterbeast takes over Unicorn with CAPTAIN PLANET, a show that promises a mash-up of everything heinously '90s. Hosted by Butch Alice and Veronica Electronica, this edition boasts some very retro fun, with performances by glam trash cartoon freaks like Londyn Bradshaw, Jax Mourningwood, Tyler Condon/Stacey Starstruck, Denny Le, and Fraya Love, and possibly some Furbies.

79. Hip-Hop History Month Screening: Breakin' 2 Electric Boogaloo

This special film-and-dance presentation begins with a screening of Breakin' 2 Electric Boogaloo (1985), in which Special K, Ozone, and Turbo have to save a community center from the forces of gentrification. But that's most certainly not all! Stay for a discussion with Ozone himself—that is, Adolfo “Shabba Doo” Quiñones—and a breakdance performance by "Seattle b-boys and b-girls."

80. Morning Star Brunch Pop-up

Tarik Abdullah's popular brunch pop-up, Morning Star, is back. Abdullah’s flavors have always bold and wide-ranging, heavily influenced by North African and Middle Eastern cuisine, but also drawing from South Asia and the Mediterranean. Food aside, the vibe at Morning Star is what makes it truly great. The music is always what you want to be listening to, and the crowd—lots of black, brown, and white folks—is diverse and joyful. There's always a lot of love and gratitude in the air. "Food, kids, and community. Those are my things," Abdullah told me last year. "That's what's important to me." ANGELA GARBES

81. The Mustache Dache

Sport your dandiest bristles and run a timed 5K for the Movember men's health movement. Do good for quite cheap and receive a "mustache consultation" and a free drink in the Blue Moon beer garden (their words: "well deserved adult beverage to sip through the ol’ upper lip strainer").

82. Pilates & Pints

As you might have gathered, this is an hour of pilates hosted by Happy Hour Fitness NW, followed by a rewarding pint of beer. Bring your own yoga mat.

83. Pineapple Classic

Run 5k and scramble over/around/through obstacles while cradling a pineapple. Sounds a little strange, but it benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and offers participants free beer, snacks, and a shirt, plus a costume contest and live music. They add, "Everyone who raises $50 for LLS in addition to their registration fee will be given a finisher medal and fully catered Hawaiian BBQ meal."

84. Ridiculous Vices: Molière Improvised

This high-energy improv show, inspired by Molière's farcical societal critiques, will be shaped by audience suggestions.

85. SHE IS FIERCE

This storytelling event will feature people who identify as women sharing personal stories through performance, dance, theatre, music, and/or visual art.

86. Spilled Milk Podcast Live!

This podcast, created by local writers/comedians Molly Wizenberg (who wrote the book Delancey: A Man, a Woman, a Restaurant, a Marriage, about opening Delancey, the acclaimed pizza restaurant in Ballard) and Matthew Amster-Burton (who wrote Pretty Good Number One: An American Family Eats Tokyo), finds its inspiration in specific foods. They'll run with the theme "as far as they can go—and, regrettably, sometimes further."

87. Standing Rock Frontline Fundraiser and Reportback

Join in solidarity with the water protectors at Standing Rock at this evening fundraiser and community art show of stories, music, and film contributed by the Savage Family, Gabriel Teodros, Suntonio Bandanaz, Black Magic Noize, Nikkita Oliver, and more, with guest speaker Chris Stearns, and childcare and light refreshments provided. Proceeds from the evening go to The Red Warrior Camp, bail funds, and funds to assist local community members traveling to Standing Rock.