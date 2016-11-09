The 45 Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: November 9-13, 2016 The Northwest Chocolate Festival, HUMP!, And More Post-Election Critics' Picks

Jump to: Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

WEDNESDAY

Ask the Oracle: Rebecca Hoogs, Margot Kahn & Randy Sue Coburn

Presented by Hugo House, this mystic event about precognition features Rebecca Hoogs, Margot Kahn, and Randy Sue Coburn, and is hosted by Johnny Horton. Before the show, audience members will write down questions about their futures, and Horton (in a velvet tuxedo) will pose them to the "writer-oracles," who will answer by reading a random passage from a book.

Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz and Dina Gilio-Whitaker

Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz (author of the award-winning book An Indigenous Peoples' History of the U.S.) and Native American scholar Dina Gilio-Whitaker will read from their collaboration that takes on the 21 most common myths about Native Americans: "All the Real Indians Died Off": And 20 Other Myths About Native Americans.

Sacred Breath: Roger Fernandes, Payton Bordley, & Sasha LaPointe

The Department of American Indian Studies at the University of Washington will host the first event in their new quarterly reading series Sacred Breath, so called because, "Both storytelling and reading aloud can impact audiences through the power of presence, allowing for the experience of the transfer of sacred breath as audiences are immersed in the experience of being inside stories and works of literature." The first event will feature Indigenous writers Payton Bordley (Skokomish) and Sasha LaPointe (Nooksack) and storyteller Roger Fernandes (Lower Elwha S’Klallam). Elissa Washuta (Cowlitz) will host.

Kitchen Sessions: Kara Walker, Curated by Imani Sims

Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas and Bellevue Arts Museum will bring the exhibit Emancipating the Past: Kara Walker's Tales of Slavery and Power to life with performances by artists including The Lady B and Eva Walker.

Oysters & Bubbly No. 1

Give a toast to these pearly aquatic sweeties before gobbling them up in a salty, suggestive slurp. The oysters are Hama Hama, the champagne is "from around the globe." Your ticket gets you five pours and six oysters, while Brenda Xu provides live music to cover your lip-smacking.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY, SUNDAY

Dine Around Seattle

During Dine Around Seattle (not to be confused with Seattle Restaurant Week), restaurants throughout the area are serving three-course dinner menus for just $33 or $44, with some also offering a three-course lunch for $22. Even better: When you make reservations online through dinearoundseattle.org, a donation is made to the Rainier Valley Food Bank, which serves roughly 12,000 people every month from its tiny 1,200-square-foot facility on Rainier Avenue. Making a reservation at restaurants such as Chiso, Lecosho, Poppy, and Mama's Cantina will help provide groceries to hungry families in Southeast Seattle. ANGELA GARBES

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

Earshot Jazz Festival

This is the season of Seattle's premier jazz event, the Earshot Jazz Festival, which includes more than 50 distinct concerts and events in venues across town. One of the big names at this year's festival is veteran pianist Freddy Cole, who will present with his trio a performance tied to the legacy of his late brother, Nat King Cole. There will also be a tribute to Charlie Parker, helmed by the award-winning saxophonist Rudresh Mahanthappa. Local ubiquitous talent D'Vonne Lewis will curate a series of concerts with his groups Limited Edition and Industrial Revelation, the Roosevelt High School Jazz Band, and special jazz festival collaborators, as this year's Resident Artist. See the complete Earshot Jazz Festival schedule.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

12th Annual HUMP! Film Festival

Every year we put out the call to sex-havers everywhere to submit a homegrown amateur porn film depicting whatever they're into (barring poop, kids, and animals, of course). The result is an incredibly diverse representation of human sexuality in all its straight, gay, trans, queer, kinky, funny, pissy, painful, and pretty forms. (And then it goes away, allowing the filmmakers to go back to their normal lives, thanks to the festival's strict privacy and security policies.) That diversity is also reflected in HUMP!'s audiences, making for a unique theater experience. The person sitting next to you might be seeing your everyday kind of sex for the very first time. In a world where fear and ignorance breed hatred, HUMP!'s demystifying inclusivity is on the front line of deflecting destructive alienation. (You also might surprise yourself by getting turned on by something unexpected.) And, like the best film festivals, it's also fun, thought provoking, and often hilarious. (This week's shows are hosted by Dan Savage.) MARJORIE SKINNER

Fly by Night

Reboot Theatre Company presents the Seattle premiere of Fly by Night, an indie rock musical set just before New York’s 1965 blackout.

Medea

What does Seattle Shakespeare Company's production of Euripides's Medea have to do with climate change? Well, if you're looking for a reason not to write Medea off as a psychopath for killing her children to exact revenge on her husband, Jason (as in "and the Argonauts"), it helps to read director Kelly Kitchens's presentation of this Greek classic as an ecofeminist critique of the patriarchy. Medea's infanticide metaphorically serves as a warning for us. Just as the pressures of trying to maintain power and dignity within a patriarchy drove Medea to kill her children, Kitchens's Medea argues, so the pressures we place on the planet will ultimately drive the earth to kill us. Happy decorative gourd season, motherfuckers. But all that academic stuff floats in the background of this production. In the foreground is Alexandra Tavares's incredible lead performance. Her Medea is contemporary—funny and as far away from the Rubenesque scold of yore as you can get. RICH SMITH

Roz and Ray

Local playwright Karen Hartman's medical thriller is about twin boys born with hemophilia. The disease puts the kids at a high risk for contracting AIDS, which in 1976 is starting to spread more widely in America. The boys' father, Ray, is a single parent who obviously wants to keep his boys alive, and Dr. Roz is the pediatrician with a miracle cure: Factor 8. Something goes wrong during the administration of the drug, forcing Dr. Roz and Ray to deal with an increasingly bleak future. Roz and Ray features only two actors, but this quiet little medical drama is probably the most intersectional show in Seattle theater right now. The story of Roz and Ray dramatizes something we don't often see dramatized: victims of racism, sexism, and homophobia falling in love and clashing, all while being taken advantage of by big, evil pharmaceutical corporations. RICH SMITH

Enduring Freedom: Eugene Richards

The name of this exhibition is Enduring Freedom, which can be taken two ways in the context of these two groups of photographs—one from the September 11 attacks and their immediate aftermath in the memorial-strewn streets, and the other from the effects of the war in Iraq that has followed. Juxtaposed, the idea that freedom proudly endures turns to the grim reality that freedoms for some have been made to require terrible endurance from others. JEN GRAVES

This exhibit closes on Sunday, and, despite PCNW's usual hours, will be open on Friday for Veteran's Day.

Northwest Chocolate Week

During this 10-day "week," local restaurants will unite with craft chocolatiers from across the Pacific Northwest to create "culinary masterpieces of dessert, dinner, and cocktail in a fusion of savory and sweet with chocolate." Featured menu items include a Smoked Chocolate Brandy Alexander cocktail at Hot Cakes, three-course chocolate tasting menus at Agrodolce and Le Petit Cochon, and a Theo chocolate ganache cake at Tilth. Other special Chocolate Week events include the Northwest Chocolate Festival.

THURSDAY

Capitol Hill Art Walk

Once again, it's time to fill the streets of Capitol Hill with tipsy art lovers. Check out our Capitol Hill Art Walk calendar for events including Ben Beres and Amanda Manitach's Under the Tuscan Sun, Erin Elyse Burns's Unfolding, Full of Roses, and Out of Line: Explorations in Material, Texture, Form. Plus, don't miss Brothers Do Ramen v2.0.

Jim Jefferies: The Unusual Punishment Tour

Celebrated Australian stand-up comedian Jim Jefferies will perform his set at the Paramount. Last year, Dan Savage wrote, "[Jefferies] does a better job making a case for gun control—and puncturing the arguments against gun control—than any liberal American politician or gun-control advocate has ever done."

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Jessica Lang Dance

This show offers the chance to see works by acclaimed choreographer Jessica Lang, including Tesseracts of Time (a work created in collaboration with architect Steven Holl) and Thousand Yard Stare, set to Beethoven’s late String Quartet No. 15, Op. 132, which is a piece that honors "wounded veterans and those affected by war."

The Lost Girls

In The Lost Girls, kids ominously begin to disappear at an all-girls summer camp. Written by Courtney Meaker and directed by Kaytlin Mcintyre.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit

One actor will take to the stage, open an envelope, read the script, then get to performing. As the curtains open, the actor knows as much about the play as you do. Created by Nassim Soleimanpour and presented by the Radial Theater Project. This week's performers are Andrew Lee Creech, Rebecca Davis, and Peggy Gannon.

CoCA's 24th Annual 24-Hour Art Marathon & Auction

20 individual artists spend 24 hours creating works of art using whatever medium they choose. Observe them during the marathon on Thursday (by donation), or buy the resulting works in the auction gala and ball on Saturday ($140, but for the great cause of boosting contemporary art).

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Big Bad

The "funny, freaky, and feminist" play Big Bad won Battle of the Bards in 2016. Presented by Ghost Light Theatricals and DangerSwitch!, this production promises a bedtime story based on Little Red Riding Hood "that will make you never want to sleep again."

The Big Meal

This production of The Big Meal—a romantic, family-oriented play by Dan LeFranc, featuring a plot that spans nearly 80 years—is presented by New Century Theatre Company and directed by Makaela Pollock.

Brief Fling

Get ready for tartan tutus. The night will start with Twyla Tharp's Scottish-inspired work, Brief Fling, which will be accompanied for the first time by a live orchestra. According to press materials, Tharp told previous PNB music director and principal conductor Emil de Cou that she specifically wanted the PNB Orchestra to perform the piece. Because they're special, that's why, and you should be proud of them. The second piece will stay in the UK, sort of, with Forgotten Land, choreographed by Czech master Jiri Kylian and set to Sinfonia da Requiem by Benjamin Britten. The piece is dreamy-romantic gorgeous-town and based on the paintings by Edvard Munch. Then there's Balanchine's Stravinsky Violin Concerto. (Did you really think they weren't going to toss you some Balanchine by the end of the night?) Barring any accidents or rescheduling, Stranger Genius Award finalist Noelani Pantastico will dance the lead—you'll want to see that. RICH SMITH

The Pride

Theatre 22 presents The Pride, the debut play from Alexi Kaye Campbell, who won the Critics' Circle Award for Most Promising Playwright. It will feature "two explosive love stories in alternating eras" and explore the ways in which perceptions of sexuality change over time.

When There Were Angels

Prepare to be moved by Robert Roth's new play, When There Were Angels, the story of a young man who runs away from his quiet Midwest home to pursue a life of adventure in San Francisco's North Beach. Naturally, along the way he finds love, tragedy, and himself. It's a topic that Roth knows a thing or two about, having lived a similar adventure himself before he settled into the loving embrace of Seattle and founded the excellent Jetspace Magazine. A handful of "radical hospitality tickets" will be available for people for whom ticket prices are a barrier, and sponsor tickets are available for folks who'd like to help make more programs like these possible. MATT BAUME

Cinema Italian Style

The ninth annual Cinema Italian Style is an eight-day-long SIFF mini-festival featuring the best in contemporary Italian cinema. See the full schedule here.

Three Days in Standing Rock: A Fundraising Photography Show

Let's remember Flint, Michigan. Flint had no water protectors, and because of that, the people were poisoned. By their water. Now hundreds of tribal members and supporters at Standing Rock in South Dakota are protecting the water on their land, and their actions are also designed to benefit millions of US citizens all along the Missouri River. The United States owes these other sovereign nations very, very many things, but the least we can do right now is admit that we owe these water protectors our basic support. We have to fund them until the water is safe, and the winter is about to get very wintery out there at Standing Rock. So don't just go to this art show to look at the photographs taken at Standing Rock by the terrific Kelly O (formerly The Stranger's staff photographer) and Alex Garland. Take whatever gets stirred up in you as you look and turn it into dollars for supplies for those on the freezing front lines. JEN GRAVES

FRIDAY

Light and Love: Poets for Dignity and Visibility

Justice resounds in the poetry of Xochitl-Julisa Bernejo. Hear her read from a new collection, Posada: Offerings of Witness and Refuge, which addresses immigration and violence. Anastacia Renee’ Tolbert, Casandra Lopez, and Jane Wong will also read.

Sherman Alexie, EJ Koh, Robert Lashley

If you weren't among the handful of people who caught this reading at Bumbershoot, Paul Constant and his Seattle Review of Books is giving you one more chance to see it. You want to take that chance. Sherman Alexie is Seattle's favorite literary performer, author of more than one million books across many genres, most recently the children's book Thunder Boy Jr. Pick up his latest collection of poems, What I've Stolen, What I've Earned, if you haven't already. He'll read along with poet E.J. Koh, who just won the Pleiades Press Editors Prize. Look for her book A Lesser Love next year. And then of course there's Stranger Genius Award finalist Robert Lashley, who makes poems soar off the page with his stirring reading style. His new book, Up South, is due out soon, but if you don't have his debut, The Homeboy Songs, which is about growing up in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood, do yourself a favor and pick that up now. RICH SMITH

John Hodgman: Vacationland

Writer and actor John Hodgman (who you'll probably recognize as a correspondent on The Daily Show) presents his new one-man show, Vacationland, which deals with topics including "the laws regarding the dumping of household garbage in various rural towns."

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Into Ice

This icy performance by Alana O. Rogers Dance Company is inspired by Rogers's travels kayaking in Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska, and offers a kind of anthropological exploration of the Arctic—as well as an atmospheric portrayal of its weather, light, and geography, with live vocal, piano, and percussion by composer Nico Tower. Each evening, half an hour before the performance, a performance art installation will "mimic the aftermath of an avalanche."

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The Habit: The Final Cut

In 2014, Stranger Theater Editor Brendan Kiley wrote, "For many of us, indulging in the latest smart/silly sketch comedy from the five gentlemen of the Habit—John Osebold, David Swidler, Ryan Dobosh, Luke Thayer, Mark Siano, and sometimes others—has become an autumnal tradition." This year, for the troupe's final Seattle show, expect top sketches from the last 20 years, including Peter Pan trying to "explain to the police why he sprinkles powder on children," vending machines talking back, and the Founding Fathers discussing "how the Second Amendment doesn't really need clarification."

King Charles III

This 2014 play written by Mike Bartlett—and here, directed by David Muse—is a blank verse commentary on the accession and reign of King Charles III, the freedom of the press, and the British royal family.

SATURDAY

Gramma Poetry Press Launch Party

Gramma Poetry is the new small poetry press in town, and they'll be officially celebrating their recent launch at this party, with readings from Sarah Galvin, Robert Lashley, Leija Farr, Anastasia Tolbert, Laura Sullivan Cassidy, and more, with a slick DJ presence from KEXP's best, Sharlese Metcalf. There will most certainly be booze and candy. Read more about Gramma Poetry from Rich Smith.

Open Studios

Peek inside the studios of the Sunny Arms Artists Cooperative, and check out paintings, photographs, mixed media, sculptures, etchings, encaustics, ceramics, florals, and more.

Big Dig Record Show

Twenty of the Northwest's top record dealers will converge and spread every style and genre of vinyl before us, with live sets by local DJs all evening long.

Georgetown Art Attack

Once a month, the art that resides in the tiny airport hamlet of Georgetown ATTACKS all passersby. In more literal terms, it's the day of art openings and street wonderment. This month, don't miss the openings for Warren Dykeman's Would I go home again? and Emily Gherard's Making Presence Known.

Salvadorian Pupusa Class

Learn to cook pupusas (thick, handmade corn biscuit-like flat bread) and take some home for dinner after this community cooking class with Chef Camiel Chavez that will benefit El Centro de la Raza's Senior Nutrition & Wellness Program.

Snow Cap Party

Pyramid Brewing is throwing their annual party to commemorate the release of their Snow Cap Winter Warmer Ale. There will be bands, food, "a winter wonderland full of experiences before and during the event," and, obviously, Snow Cap. Proceeds go to benefit the Northwest Avalanche Center, which tracks avalanche activity, funds the collection of avalanche field data, offers free avalanche awareness classes for snow sport enthusiasts, and employs a small army of St. Bernards to bring tiny kegs of Bourbon Barrel-Aged Snow Cap to avalanche victims. Okay, I made that last one up, but still, it's a good cause. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

Cucci's Critter Barn

Hosted by Cucci Binaca, Critter Barn has already made itself known for some wild drag from the likes of Betty Wetter, Amoania, Hellen Tragedy, Mona Real, Menorah, and Cookie Couture.

Rapture

Oh sure, you've been to more than your share of drag shows with lip-synching and wigs and princess gloves. But where are the fringed monsters, the viscous fluids, and the couture that you initially mistake for a pile of abandoned construction equipment? Kick-start your weird Saturday with Rapture, hosted by unidentified frocking object Arson Nicki. Expect to see the avantest of the avant-garde creatures, peculiar performances, and a runway that may double as a portal to the Negaverse. You will be unable to forget any of what you see—or to make anyone believe that it happened. MATT BAUME

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Northwest Chocolate Festival

"Chocolate lovers unite!' is the rallying cry for this event, which will feature international chocolate exhibits, a functioning chocolate factory, a 21+ Aphrodisiac Lounge, and more than 80 chocolate tasting workshops–including a ladies-only sex and chocolate workshop presented by Babeland, a talk about the uses of cacao butter, a "chocolate and live music experience" with beer and truffles, and lectures about chocolate-making abroad.

SUNDAY

Anthony Bourdain

If you love food, you love Anthony Bourdain. Yes he is a "food personality," but of all the people we watch eat on television running around out there, he is actually worth watching. Primarily, I think, because he actually has something worthwhile to say. Indeed, he has already written several books, each containing morsels of culinary (and general) wisdom on par with MFK Fisher, but written in the foul-mouthed parlance of our times. ("Don't touch my dick, don't touch my knife," famously.) Here are a couple favorites: “I've long believed that good food, good eating, is all about risk. Whether we're talking about unpasteurized Stilton, raw oysters, or working for organized crime 'associates,' food, for me, has always been an adventure.” And conversely: "Bad food is made without pride, by cooks who have no pride, and no love. Bad food is made by chefs who are indifferent, or who are trying to be everything to everybody, who are trying to please everyone." For this adventure, he'll be giving a live performance called "The Hunger" at the Paramount. The poster features him drinking (duh) and holding a pig's head on a platter. It's guaranteed to be a rollicking good time. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

Gallery Talk with Isaac Layman and Maged Zaher

Isaac Layman and Maged Zaher, two artists who are currently part of The Frye's To: Seattle | Subject: Personal exhibition, will give an informal talk about their work.

Two Canadian Books—Four American Poets

The poetry collective Margin Shift presents two Vancouver poets, Danielle LaFrance and Anahita Jamali Rad, with two Seattle counterparts, Deborah Woodard and Maged Zaher. Hear from the two Canadians' new published books and pick up a copy for your collection.

Fundraiser for Winter Shelter for Standing Rock

Help raise money to build winter shelters at Standing Rock at this music and storytelling event, with music by Correo Aereo Trio with Amy Denio, Sin Fronteras, Star Nayea, and words and song from Paul Che oke ten Wagner and Matt Remle (Standing Rock Sioux Tribe).