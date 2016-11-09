Resist Trump's Hate: Protests and Rallies in Seattle Today

As Ijeoma Oluo wrote this morning: Good Morning, America. Welcome to Your White Supremacy. You could take to the internet to express your rage—but if you want to get to work, in person, and make your voice heard, check out the following protests and rallies happening around Seattle today. We're guessing more events of this kind are in progress, so keep checking back on this post (and our resistance and rallies calendar) for updates.

CAPITOL HILL

Memorial of the Death of Liberty, Freedom and Human Rights

Meet in Cal Anderson Park for a funeral procession/rage machine at noon. They write, "Our next president will surely be the death of those things America holds dearest... Let's gather in love and friendship to make it through this horrific time. Wear black. Bring tissues. Maybe a baseball bat." (Cal Anderson Park, noon)

DOWNTOWN

Candlelight Vigil for the Soul of America

Less of a protest and more of a process point, this vigil is for those among us who are here to grieve for our political future in this post-election aftermath. (Henry M. Jackson Federal Building, 7 pm)

Protest Trump in Seattle

Join together and protest our newly minted Commander-in-Chief in a demonstration of mass opposition to Donald Trump and his political agenda. (Westlake Park, 4 pm)

Still We Rise

Local social justice organizations will host a rally in response to the election results. Speakers include our newly elected Congressperson Pramila Jayapal and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray. Sejal Parikh (Working Washington Executive Director) writes, “Together we will show that we will work together, that we can do better, that Seattle and Washington state will help lead the way.” (City Hall, noon)