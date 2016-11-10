The 21 Best Movies Playing in Seattle This Weekend: November 10-13 Arrival, HUMP!, Moonlight, And More Critics' Picks

If you're in the mood for some escapist entertainment this weekend, our critics have picked the best options for both at-home Netflix sessions and in-theater movie viewing. For the former: Ijeoma Oluo writes, "If you want to understand the anger and the mistrust that many black Americans have toward both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, please watch 13th." For the latter: Find your options below, ranging from festivals like HUMP! and Cinema Italian Style to big-budget films like Doctor Strange and Arrival to limited runs like Moonlight and Gimme Danger. As always, check out our complete movie times calendar for all of your options, or our Things To Do calendar for other events.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

1. 12th Annual HUMP! Film Festival

Every year we put out the call to sex-havers everywhere to submit a homegrown amateur porn film depicting whatever they're into. The result is an incredibly diverse representation of human sexuality in all its straight, gay, trans, queer, kinky, funny, pissy, painful, and pretty forms. That diversity is also reflected in HUMP!'s audiences, making for a unique theater experience. The person sitting next to you might be seeing your everyday kind of sex for the very first time. In a world where fear and ignorance breed hatred, HUMP!'s demystifying inclusivity is on the front line of deflecting destructive alienation. And, like the best film festivals, it's also fun, thought provoking, and often hilarious. MARJORIE SKINNER

On the Boards

2. American Pastoral

Ewan McGregor directs and stars in this adaptation of Philip Roth's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel American Pastoral, a book that deals with political terrorism, family upheaval, religion, and the history of the United States in the 20th century.

Guild 45th

3. Arrival

In this buzzy science-fiction film from Denis Villeneuve (Sicario and Prisoners) starring Amy Adams and Forest Whitaker, a linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators in attempts to communicate to extraterrestrials that land on earth in giant spaceships.

4. Cinema Italian Style

The ninth annual Cinema Italian Style is an eight-day-long SIFF mini-festival featuring the best in contemporary Italian cinema. See the full schedule here.

SIFF Cinema Uptown

5. Doctor Strange

The psychedelic visuals, the clever asides, the pure pleasure of having as good an actor as Cumberbatch at the center of a silly superhero epic—all of that cast a spell on me, and I came out of the theater utterly content. Doctor Strange might have a lot of baggage, but more than anything else, it’s fun. SUZETTE SMITH

6. Don't Think Twice

The premise for Mike Birbiglia’s new film—a follow-up to his 2012 debut, Sleepwalk with Me—probably sounds insufferable. Basically, he’s gathered sketch-comedy performers from IFC, Comedy Central, and Netflix for a film about a New York improv troupe. Watch them succeed! Watch them fail! Watch them fall in and out of love! And that’s exactly what happens. If the film isn’t especially funny—the curse of most comedies about comedy—I’m not sure that was Birbiglia’s intention. Mostly, it’s like a lo-fi cover of Morrissey’s “We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful.” Kind of whiny, kind of mean, and kind of true. KATHY FENNESSY

Sundance Cinemas

7. The Girl on the Train

Just so we’re clear, this movie is not Gone Girl. It gets off to a deceptively boring beginning (and middle), with plenty of blue-tinted shots of a listless Blunt as Rachel, an unemployed alcoholic who fake-commutes on Metro North to New York, where she drinks vodka out of one of those water bottles with a built-in straw and sketches statues. On the way home to get blackout drunk, Rachel likes to watch a woman who lives in a house near the train and regularly hangs out on a deck wearing underwear and looking sad. That’s not really a creepy thing in and of itself, I guess—what is public transit in a big city for if not imagining the lives of other people?—but then that woman gets murdered, and Rachel becomes concerned she may have killed her in a blackout. MEGAN BURBANK

Meridian 16

8. The Handmaiden

Based on a novel set in the Victorian era by Welsh novelist Sarah Waters, the film's story happens during Japan's occupation of Korea (the 1930s) and concerns a young female thief who is placed in the middle of an elaborate plot to scam a Japanese countess. But the plan is further complicated by the unexpected sexual attraction that grips the young thief, Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri), and the countess, Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee), she works for as a handmaiden. CHARLES MUDEDE

SIFF Cinema Uptown & Guild 45th

9. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Sure, Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s scope is small, but it gives you everything you could want from a movie: It’s smart, emotional, and even a bit action-packed once Ricky and Hec embark on an unplanned adventure in the forest. But most of all, it’s funny. So, so funny. Wilderpeople is a hugely loveable movie that’s suitable for date night or the whole family, and I know that sounds like a hacky movie poster blurb. But when a movie’s this good, it’s tough to avoid clichés, so I’ll leave you with another: Don’t miss it. NED LANNAMANN

Varsity Theatre

10. Moonlight

Moonlight is a film that has all of the major film critics in the country singing the loudest praises, and is already breaking box-office records, and happens to be a coming-of-age tale of a black American male. But I want to make this clear: The director of Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, did not come out of nowhere. He also directed and wrote one of the best films of the previous decade, Medicine for Melancholy (2008). The wonder is that it took him so long to make his second feature, which will most likely make a big splash at the next Oscars. Expect Jenkins to be one of the few black Americans to win the award for best director. CHARLES MUDEDE

SIFF Cinema Egyptian & Sundance Cinemas

11. Sully

The story of US Airways Flight 1549—which, in 2009, pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger famously landed on the Hudson River—was going to be made into a movie whether we wanted it or not. So the news that Clint Eastwood, nowadays a dimmed, decidedly disappointing figure, was going to direct was neither surprising nor exciting. I'm a bit relieved, then, to tell you that Sully is a far more successful exercise in both dramatic storytelling and patriotism than Eastwood's 2012 dialogue with a chair. NED LANNAMANN

Meridian 16

12. The Titicut Follies

Documentarian Frederick Wiseman shot this intense slice of life inside the Massachusetts Correctional Institution for the criminally insane, centered around the inmates' talent show. Once banned, this queasily fascinating film shows appalling conditions inside the institution. Presented in 35 mm, The Titicut Follies will be one of three original Wiseman documentaries shown at the Grand Illusion this weekend, along with High School and Hospital.

Northwest Film Forum

No showings on Saturday

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

13. Blazing Saddles

A spruce young black sheriff tries to defend a frontier town from a histrionic land-snatcher. His best ally: Gene Wilder as a watery-eyed, drunken sharpshooter. Featuring campfire farts and the classic antiracist speech: "You've got to remember that these are just farmers. These are people of the land, the common clay of the New West. You know, morons."

Central Cinema

14. Gimme Danger

Director/writer Jim Jarmusch doesn't pull any punches in his Stooges documentary, Gimme Danger, calling the Ann Arbor group "the greatest rock and roll band ever" in the first two minutes. At this point, we don't need an endless stream of very important musicians and critics to testify to the Stooges' magnificence. However, we do need to know how these dudes from inauspicious circumstances seeded the soil for punk rock and other heavy musical developments. Gimme Danger dramatizes that story efficiently and vividly. DAVE SEGAL

Guild 45th

15. My Neighbor Totoro

Two young sisters befriend a magical forest behemoth, a fuzzy flying rabbit-owl with a huge grin and many unusual friends (who else loves Catbus?), in this gentle and fantastical film about family, love, and the mystical unknown.

Central Cinema

16. Seattle Shorts Film Festival

The sixth annual Seattle Shorts Film Festival is perfect for an engaged and artsy audience—no lengthy attention span required. In addition to a number of new and exciting short films, they promise guest speakers and special talks.

SIFF Film Center

FRIDAY ONLY

17. Quadrophenia

A teenage Mod grapples with other gangs, hated authority figures, and his own disillusionment in this angry-young-man portrait scored by The Who and set in early 1960s London. Fun fact: it also features Sting as "Ace Face."

Grand Illusion

18. The Who: The Kids Are Alright

This film cuts footage from The Who's concerts, backstage antics, and daily life for a portrait spanning 14 years of the wild, hedonistic, generation-marking band.

Grand Illusion

SATURDAY ONLY

19. High School

Peer into the lives of high schoolers and their teachers in the 1960s: the kids chafing against authority and old-fashioned gender and societal roles, the teachers butting heads with administrators, and all of them dealing with a culture in transition. Presented in 35 mm, High School will be one of three original Frederick Wiseman documentaries shown at the Grand Illusion this weekend, along with Hospital and The Titicut Follies.

Northwest Film Forum

20. Hospital

“It is as open and revealing as filmed experience has ever been. You look misery in the eye and you realize there’s nothing to be afraid of... By the end we are so thoroughly involved... that tears well up, because we simply have no other means of responding to the intensity of this plain view of the ordinary activities in Metropolitan Hospital,” wrote Pauline Kael of The New Yorker of this 1969 documentary from Emmy-winning Frederick Wiseman, which follows the daily activities of the emergency ward and out-patient clinics at the Metropolitan Hospital in New York City. Presented in 35 mm, Hospital will be one of three original Wiseman documentaries shown at the Grand Illusion this weekend, along with High School and The Titicut Follies.

Grand Illusion