Last-Minute Plans: 100 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: November 11-13 The Food Truck Rodeo, Green Seattle Day, Sherman Alexie, And More $10-And-Under Options

RYAN REITER Head to Fremont Sunday Market for a wide variety of local food trucks at the Mobile Food Rodeo Roundup this weekend.

FRIDAY

1. American Island, The Requisites, Afterwords, Item

Eerily relevantly named American Island plays posi vibe indie rock for fans of bands like Vampire Weekend, Kings of Leon, Death Cab for Cutie, and Grouplove. They'll be joined by The Requisites, Afterwords, and Item.

(Fremont, $8/$12)

2. Art Up PhinneyWood

Walk around charming Greenwood/Phinney (just north of the zoo) and take in art from dozens of venues, from galleries to restaurants to bookshops, including Couth Buzzard Books, Naked City Brewery, and Push/Pull Gallery.

(Fremont, free)

3. Bad News Botanists

These Seattle improvisers play jazz drawing on "Maceo Parker, McTuff, Lettuce, Robert Glasper, Trio Subtonic, and Skerik" as well as the sounds of rock, grunge, and hiphop.

(Downtown, free)

4. Belltown Art Walk

On second Fridays, wander around Belltown and check out their hyperlocal art scene amidst the waves of drinkers and clubbers. Convene at the Belltown Community Center to pick up a map (and maybe some snacks/goodies), then head out to explore nearby galleries while taking advantage of all the artists' exhibitions (and provided refreshments). Plus, stop by the Crocodile for the Back Bar Flea Market.

(Belltown, free)

5. Bootie Seattle: Britney vs. Taylor

Seattle's only all-mashup dance party throws down for an all-out battle by paying tribute to two pop princesses: Britney Spears and Taylor Swift. Prep thyself for all the '00s club bangers and '10s Top40 hits you could possibly handle.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

6. Buddy UP! Improv

Watch two Seattle improv groups—this week, Street Trash and Dean's List—put on fresh shows ex tempore.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

7. Cold Comfort, La Fonda, Silver Ships, Hannah Yeun

Cold Comfort describe themselves as, "Crafty and driving, a combination of epic ballads and bluesy rock songs." They're joined by frequent show collaborator La Fonda, Silver Ships, and Hannah Yeun.

(University District, $5)

8. Desert of Hiatus, Nación de Humo, Raschig Process

Hollow Earth hosts an evening of exploratory electronic music, with equally tranquil and abrasive intonations, erupting in danceable industrial tension. Desert of Hiatus from Portland headlines, with Newlywed, Nación de Humo, and Raschig Process.

(Central District, $7)

9. Exploring Tabaimo and Utsushi

Celebrate the opening of Utsutsushi Utsushi, curated by acclaimed Japanese visual artist Tabaimo, with a talk by Xiaojin Wu (Curator of Japanese and Korean Art) and a conversation with the exhibit curator and artist herself.

(Capitol Hill, free)

10. Four Lights, Buddy Jackson, Young Go Hards, Ol Doris

Power-poppers Four Lights bring the late '90s overwrought irony funk to the Kraken, with Buddy Jackson, Young Go Hards, and Ol Doris.

(University District, $5)

11. The Golden Road, Crystal Beth & The Boom Boom Band, Being John McLaughlin, Skerik

Grateful Dead community musician tribute act The Golden Road headlines at Royal Room, with Crystal Beth & The Boom Boom Band, Being John McLaughlin, and a solo set from Skerik.

(Columbia City, free)

12. The Gyrating Hips, The Gifted Program, Eye The Kae

Burbank-based good-timers The Gyrating Hips spread funk onto rock and roll for a jammy, bluesy, groovy sound. They'll be joined by The Gifted Program, and Eye The Kae.

(Pioneer Square, $5)

13. Happy Hour: Swing 3PO

Kevin Connor fronts a jaunty swing and ragtime-style jazz trio with Lamar Lofton and Joseph Moscorella.

(Downtown, free)

14. Jeremy Greenberg

Bad news: your cat wants to break up with you. All the cats want to break up with us, and in Sorry I Slept on Your Face, they write us thoughtful letters telling us why, illustrated with cute photos. Hear author Jeremy Greenberg explain your cat and her relationship choices to you.

(Lake Forest Park, free)

15. Light and Love: Poets for Dignity and Visibility

Justice resounds in the poetry of Xochitl-Julisa Bernejo. Hear her read from a new collection, Posada: Offerings of Witness and Refuge, which addresses immigration and violence. Anastacia Renee’ Tolbert, Casandra Lopez, and Jane Wong will also read.

(Capitol Hill)

16. Panda 'Prov Show

Pandas: shambly, cuddly, sharp-toothed. Come see improv from a young UW line-up.

(University District, $3 for one person, $5 for two)

17. Poetry and Collaboration

This discussion on the making of The After (Entre Rios Books) will feature poet Melinda Mueller, musician Kate Olson, and publisher Knox Gardner.

(Wallingford, free)

18. Purple Mane, Service Providers, DJ Danger Nun, DJ Sheila Whee!

Foremost Prince tribute band Purple Mane takes over the Sunset for an evening of wild funk with Service Providers, DJ Danger Nun, and DJ Sheila Whee(!).

(Ballard, $10)

19. Q.L.N! Queer Latinx Night

QLN brings the Latinx vibes to Re-bar, with sets from "The Wonder Twins," DJs Cristina Ortiz and Julie Herrera, who'll be breaking out the tropical beats, reggaeton, cumbia, and electronica sounds for an evening of excitement and dance in celebration of the QTPOC community.

(Downtown, $5 before 11pm/$10 after 11pm)

20. Rap Gho$t, Kixxie Siete, Artie McCraft

Enjoy an early showcase of local hitters on the rap to hiphop to smooth soul-jazz spectrum, with Rap Gho$t, Kixxie Siete, and Artie McCraft.

(Ballard, $5)

21. Resonata, Essex, Qreepz, Echavox, Bitwvlf, Black Visor

In this perennially spooky Northwest region, witch house and ark wave will never die, especially thanks to electronica artists like Resonata, Essex, Qreepz, Echavox, Bitwvlf, and Black Visor.

(Seattle Center, $8/$10)

22. Ride in the Rain Happy Hour

According to Peddler, "November is Ride in the Rain month!" Get a raffle ticket at Washington Bikes and use it to get a discount on Peddler beer, then learn about waterproofing at Nikwax. Raffle drawing is at 7:30.

(Ballard)

23. The Riffbrokers, Red Heart Alarm, Steeltoe Metronome

Power-pop twang hounds the Riffbrokers strain Midwestern '80s rock through a filter of British Invasion influences. They're joined by Red Heart Alarm and Steeltoe Metronome.

(Georgetown, $5)

24. Satchel Henneman: New Works For Guitar

Burgeoning young talent Satchel Henneman will use the Chapel space to premiere six new works by other Northwest composers for classical guitar, electric guitar, guitar and computer, chamber music, prepared guitar, and dance.

(Wallingford, $5-$15)

25. Sherman Alexie, EJ Koh, Robert Lashley

If you weren't among the handful of people who caught this reading at Bumbershoot, Paul Constant and his Seattle Review of Books is giving you one more chance to see it. You want to take that chance. Sherman Alexie is Seattle's favorite literary performer, author of more than one million books across many genres, most recently the children's book Thunder Boy Jr. Pick up his latest collection of poems, What I've Stolen, What I've Earned, if you haven't already. He'll read along with poet E.J. Koh, who just won the Pleiades Press Editors Prize. Look for her book A Lesser Love next year. And then of course there's Stranger Genius Award finalist Robert Lashley, who makes poems soar off the page with his stirring reading style. His new book, Up South, is due out soon, but if you don't have his debut, The Homeboy Songs, which is about growing up in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood, do yourself a favor and pick that up now. RICH SMITH

(Capitol Hill, free)

26. State Parks: Free Days

Celebrate Veteran's Day with the Washington State Parks. They'll waive their usual $10 entrance fee, and you can enjoy the wonder of the Columbia Gorge, Olympic Rainforest, or Deception Pass for free.

(Across Seattle, free)

27. These People Here, Tape Stacks, Tinfoil and Tape

Brooding post-rock quintet These People Here play to "create an atmosphere both haunting and hopeful." They'll be joined by Tape Stacks and Tinfoil and Tape.

(Capitol Hill, $8)

28. White Folks & the Election: Organizing Our People

CARW (the Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites) will host this event focused on what white people can do in response to Trump's election. They say, "At this event, we will reflect on the conditions led to Trump's victory and the need for white communities to show up against white supremacy. As white folks, let's anchor our mourning, our fears, and our rage in powerful commitments to organize our people for racial justice. We will share concrete ways how you can take action."

(Columbia City, free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

29. Dare to be Square—West 2016, Seattle!

Square Dancing's dorky reputation is just a smokescreen for people having more honest-to-God fun than anyone else. Dance to live bands like The Barn Owls, Canote Brothers, Spencer & Rains, Bulldog Dan, and The Horsenecks.

(Fremont, $10)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

30. 28th Annual Best of the Northwest Art & Fine Craft Show

More than 100 artists and artisans will exhibit their wares at this fall show presented by Northwest Art Alliance.

(Sand Point, $8)

SATURDAY

31. Alma y Azúcar: Celia Cruz Tribute

Latin rhythm duo Alma y Azúcar pay special tribute to "La Reina de la Salsa," Celia Cruz, with this evening of cha cha, bossa nova, Latin jazz, rumba, son, and salsa with contemporary influences.

(Columbia City, free)

32. The Anti Sheeple Movement, Spudbugs, Birdteeth, Bigger Than Mountains

Enjoy a night of raucous folk punk from The Anti Sheeple Movement, Spudbugs, Birdteeth, and Bigger Than Mountains at a Belltown community space.

(Belltown, $5)

33. Ballard Art Walk

On the second Saturday of every month, take an evening stroll around Ballard to enjoy free artwork in local galleries, studios, restaurants, and shops. This week, don't miss the opening reception for Beautiful Trash 2: It’s Twins! at Push/Pull.

(Ballard, free)

34. Big Dig Record Show

Twenty of the Northwest's top record dealers will converge and spread every style and genre of vinyl before us, with live sets by local DJs all evening long. General entry is $3, and early entry (at 1 pm) is $10.

(Capitol Hill, $3/$10)

35. Christa Says Yay, Sightseer, Tuesday Velasco

Christa Says Yay plays soul-infused pop and rock with a bluesy lilt, and they'll be releasing their new album at this Substation show, with Sightseer, Tuesday Velasco, and friends.

(Ballard, $6)

36. Coffee Beer Festival

Lose yourself in the Stygian deeps of coffee beer all day: it'll be on tap at the Burgundian.

(Green Lake, free)

37. Community Scratch Night

Join Minh Nguyen, leader of the Chat Room series at Northwest Film Forum, offers an afternoon devoted to art in light of the internet revolution. "Previous topics have included immaterial and emotional labor, globalization and internet aesthetics, and intellectual property."

(First Hill, free)

38. Complimentary Kopke Port Tasting

Relax with the tawny sweetness of port at this tasting party, which also features special features on bottles.

(Downtown, free)

39. Crawler, Elizabeth Better, Comedy of Terrors

A couple of guys named Matt started a rock band called Crawler, which sounds nothing like Matt; they all have previously played in bands like The Keeper, Makeshift, and Hungry Crocodiles, and they'll be joined by Elizabeth Better and Comedy of Terrors.

(Georgetown, $5)

40. Cucci's Critter Barn

Hosted by Cucci Binaca, Critter Barn has already made itself known for some wild drag from the likes of Betty Wetter, Amoania, Hellen Tragedy, Mona Real, Menorah, and Cookie Couture.

(Downtown, $5/$10)

41. Deception Past, John Hamhock, The Rooster Run Band

Feel the outlaw vibes emanating from local country outfit Deception Past with John Hamhock and The Rooster Run Band.

(Ballard, $8)

42. DJ Heartthrob with Mega Evers, Nottus Tre, Joey Kash, and Sickness144

Belltown party local DJ Heartthrob spins Top 40, hiphop tracks, and dance music, with live sets from longtime Central District rapper Mega Evers, Nottus Tre, Joey Kash, and Sickness144.

(Belltown, $10)

43. Donna Miscolta

Donna Miscolta (author of When the De La Cruz Family Danced) will read from her latest work, Hola and Goodbye: Una Familia in Stories, which won the 2015 Doris Bakwin Prize for Writing by a Woman.

(Capitol Hill, free)

44. Essen Fest 2016

After returning from one of the world's largest board game conventions in Essen, Germany, the staff of Blue Highway Games will host a demo day to teach you about brand-new games they brought back with them.

(Queen Anne, free)

45. F E M I N I N I T Y

Support queer and trans artists of color at this collective show with art installations from Nikita Ares, Connie Fu, Rhodora and Vanessa Jacobs, and many more, and live music from local favorites Guayaba, DoNormaal, Michete, Ancient Mariner, and J-Nasty. All proceeds from the event go to Dignity For Divas, a non-profit organization that helps homeless women in the Seattle area. With winter upon us, donations of clean socks would be greatly appreciated.

(Central District, $7/$5 with sock donation)

46. Family Festival: The Perfection of Style

Explore the exhibit Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style and check out special events including live performance, music, art-making, and tours.

(Downtown, free)

47. Friday Night Lights Reunion

Legendary DJ crew Friday Night Lights is back (and better than ever) for a reunion show in the tradition of their past recurring dance parties. The locals-heavy line-up includes Audioh b2b Snapdragon, Enzymatic, DNA, and Leolux.

(Pioneer Square, $5)

48. Gender*Fierce with Aleksa Manila and DJ Hubbell

Let loose at the queer and allied youth variety show and dance party, hosted by Aleksa Manila and soundtracked by DJ Hubbell. It's substance-free, free to attend, and concludes with a queer youth resource fair.

(Seattle Center, free)

49. Georgetown Art Attack

Once a month, the art that resides in the tiny airport hamlet of Georgetown ATTACKS all passersby. In more literal terms, it's the day of art openings and street wonderment. This month, don't miss the openings for Warren Dykeman's Would I go home again? and Emily Gherard's Making Presence Known.

(Georgetown, free)

50. Gramma Poetry Press Launch Party

Gramma Poetry is the new small poetry press in town, and they'll be officially celebrating their recent launch at this party, with readings from Sarah Galvin, Robert Lashley, Leija Farr, Anastasia Tolbert, Laura Sullivan Cassidy, and more, with a slick DJ presence from KEXP's best, Sharlese Metcalf. There will most certainly be booze and candy.

(Capitol Hill, free)

51. Green Seattle Day

Has there ever been a better time to make the world a little greener with more organisms exuding oxygen? Join the Green Seattle Partnership and plant, plant, plant. The main location is Camp Long in West Seattle, and there are other locations throughout the city including Kubota Garden Natural Area, Licton Springs Park, and Orchard Street Ravine that need volunteers. Beginner gardeners are welcome, and tools, snacks, and coffee are provided.

(Across Seattle, free)

52. I Will Keep Your Ghost, Pacific Echoes, Caveman Ego

Everett electronica enthusiasts I Will Keep Your Ghost headline the Blue Moon, with Pacific Echoes and Caveman Ego.

(University District, $5)

53. Jam for Cans

Bring $10 or ten cans of food for admission to a night of music. Proceeds benefit Northwest Harvest.

(Downtown, $10)

54. Kristen Marlo

Quadruple-threat singer-songwriter Kristen Marlo touts herself as a "classically trained vocalist and self-taught guitarist, but also an accomplished composer and lyricist." Join her as she plays a free live set of acoustic pop.

(Capitol Hill, free)

55. Love, Loss and What I Wore

Monologuists muse and reminisce about clothes and the role they play for women.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

56. Mary Shelley's Frankenstein: Anatomy of a Masterpiece

The film and literature historian explores the meanings and metaphors behind Frankenstein, touching on "technology, slavery, and universal suffrage."

(University District, free)

57. Morning Treats and Tweets

No, not the lame kind of tweet that Trump knows how to do. Go out and see real birds with naturalist Ed Dominguez after donuts and hot drinks. We promise, it'll make you feel better than social media. Binoculars will be provided. Ages ten and up are welcome.

(Columbia City, $7)

58. Muscle & Marrow, Ariadne, Masturbatory Dysfunction, Prisonfood

Muscle and Marrow is Kira Clark and Keith McGraw, an experimental synth duo concerned with otherness. They'll be joined by A/V sacred music twosome Ariadne, gutter-synth trash project Masturbatory Dysfunction, and dishy noise bot Prisonfood.

(Downtown, $7)

59. Native Art Mart

Buy authentic Native gifts—clothing, drums, art prints, and more—from a group of diverse local artists. Then eat a baked salmon lunch or Indian tacos while you're hanging out in Discovery Park.

(Magnolia, free)

60. Open Studios

Peek inside the studios of the Sunny Arms Artists Cooperative, and check out paintings, photographs, mixed media, sculptures, etchings, encaustics, ceramics, florals, and more.

(Georgetown, free)

61. Outsider Comics Grand Opening

Celebrate the grand opening of Outsider Comics and Geek Boutique, a shop that emphasizes inclusivity and aims to serve women, minorities, LGBTQ groups, and others "who identify with geek culture, but have traditionally been underserved by comic shops." During their second weekend open, the Mandalorian Mercs Costume Club and the Seattle Video Game Choir and Orchestra will make appearances.

(Fremont, free)

62. Race: The Power of an Illusion Screening

This three-part screening invites you to discuss race and racism and its effect on communities between 30-minute excerpts of the film. The goal is to learn and decide on action. After the activities, share a community dinner. The organizers ask that you arrive at 12:30 and that the audience be limited to ages 16+, "due to the senstivity and complexity of the topic."

(West Seattle, free)

63. Rapture

Oh sure, you've been to more than your share of drag shows with lip-synching and wigs and princess gloves. But where are the fringed monsters, the viscous fluids, and the couture that you initially mistake for a pile of abandoned construction equipment? Kick-start your weird Saturday with Rapture, hosted by unidentified frocking object Arson Nicki. Expect to see the avantest of the avant-garde creatures, peculiar performances, and a runway that may double as a portal to the Negaverse. You will be unable to forget any of what you see—or to make anyone believe that it happened. MATT BAUME

(Downtown, $8)

64. Rat City Ruckus with On The Ground

White Center gnarl gang Rat City Ruckus raid the liquor cabinet and go nowhere in a hurry with their brand of hard, stunted rock at this release party for their new album. They'll be joined by local melodic hardcore group On The Ground.

(Eastlake, $2/$5)

65. Roast Beef

Four pairs of comedians roast each other one-on-one to a delicious crisp. The line-up this time: Robert Birungi and Andrew Murphy, Pete GeeKay and Todd Kirkwood, JoAnn Schinderle and Nariko Ott, and finally Natalie Holt and Hans Kim.

(Capitol Hill, $5 suggested donation)

66. Season 13 Screenplay Reading

This is a reading/workshop of a web series in development called Season 13 about a desperate theater manager keeping his haunted venue afloat despite financial woes and stubborn ghosts. Give your feedback and help shape the future comedy.

(Capitol Hill, free)

67. Seattle Latin Rock Fest 2016

Rock out en español with bands from all across the Pacific Northwest and California with a whole evening of live music and bar specials and door price specials before 8pm.

(Sodo, $8)

68. Sleepover Presents: Incomplete Seances

An evening at Pocket Theater promises goofy "delight and surprise" with improv trio Sleep Over.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

69. Smoking Bill with Echo Texture

High-energy rock band Smoking Bill bring their funky party vibes to West Seattle, with local indie rockers Echo Texture.

(West Seattle, $7)

70. Tim Trimble: Air Born

In the YA fantasy Air Born, young Leif, an Avitorian who possesses ancient knowledge of how to fly, has to hide from the clutches of the Eighteenth, a faction devoted to discovering his secret. Meet the author and hear part of the novel.

(Lake Forest Park, free)

71. Variations, Curse League, Future Myth, Mini and the Bear

Feel the energy surge from loud dancey punks Variations, Curse League, Future Myth, and Mini and the Bear on stage at Lucky.

(Tukwila, $5/$8)

72. Vibragun, Merso, Freeway Park

Formerly known as Leatherdaddy, Seattle quartet Merso have cut an unusually ambitious new full-length for Good to Die Records titled Red World. It’s a firmament-strafing prog-rock opus that flaunts exceptional dynamics and melodies that virtuosically pluck heart strings. Sure, it possesses some of the heaviness that fans have come to expect from Good to Die, but Red World is more of an emotional roller coaster of an experience than a headbanger’s banquet. In some ways, Merso recall fellow Seattleites Wah Wah Exit Wound in their complex convolutions, albeit in a less noisy context. Merso singer Tristan Sennholz’s falsetto curlicues gracefully around the artfully surprising arrangements, and the album is one of those intense journeys that reveal new intricacies with each listen. DAVE SEGAL

(Pioneer Square, $5/$8)

73. Warm Fuzzy Feelings

Alexander Mostov's opening of gouache paintings, illustrations, and more features live music and boozy apple cider.

(Belltown, free)

74. Year of the Cobra, Ancient Warlocks, Witch Ripper

Heavy rock and stoner sludge from dark-souled doomheads Year of the Cobra, Ancient Warlocks, and Witch Ripper.

(Eastlake, $8/$10)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

75. Latvian Christmas Bazaar

This holiday market offers Latvian gifts, crafts, baked goods, and hot food.

(North Seattle, free entry)

76. Russian Bazaar

The Russian Bazaar offers "Food, Entertainment and Marketplace." Laconic, effective, not messing around. We like it, and we're coming to say zdrast'vuytye and eat some dumplings.

(Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

77. Black Nite Crash, Elephant Stone, The Knast, Pampa

Alternative outfit Black Nite Crash, who refer to themselves as "the shoegaze Replacements," take on Lo-Fi with psych rockers Elephant Stone, The Knast, and Pampa.

(Eastlake, $10)

78. Book Launch: Ellen Welcker and Tim Greenup

Party with two poets as they launch two new collections: Ellen Welcker's Ram Hands and Tim Greenup's Without Warning, both from Sharma Shields' Scablands Books.

(Wallingford, free)

79. Coffee Beer and Donuts—Winter Edition

Enjoy some very Seattle-style decadence and pair Kenya Cream, 2015 Barrel Aged Breakfast Stout, Joe Crikey, and Cascara Gose coffee beers with local donuts.

(Ballard)

80. Comedy Against Hugemanatee

Comedians will draw inspiration from a certain nasty card game and act out nasty improvised scenes.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

81. Fast Nasties, Subtle Triumph, Sourwood Stringband

Fast Nasties make a concerted effort to bring the blues as a genre up to modern standards, with soulful vocals and haunting guitar. They'll be joined by Subtle Triumph, and Sourwood Stringband.

(Ballard, $6)

82. Fear, Relief, or Disbelief

Process the election with improv comedians acting out your personal reflections and experiences.

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

83. Fundraiser for Winter Shelter for Standing Rock

Help raise money to build winter shelters at Standing Rock at this music and storytelling event, with music by Correo Aereo Trio with Amy Denio, Sin Fronteras, Star Nayea, and words and song from Paul Che oke ten Wagner and Matt Remle (Standing Rock Sioux Tribe).

(West Seattle, By Donation)

84. Gallery Talk with Isaac Layman and Maged Zaher

Isaac Layman and Maged Zaher, two artists who are currently part of The Frye's To: Seattle | Subject: Personal exhibition, will give an informal talk about their work.

(First Hill, free)

85. Gisli Palsson

The remarkable story of Hans Jonathan, a black man who challenged his slavery in Danish court, became even more fascinating when it came to light that he had fled to Iceland and lived as a free man. Gisli Palsson, author of the biography The Man Who Stole Himself, speaks about this unexpected Icelandic hero.

(Ballard, $5 suggested donation)

86. In the Name of Survival

Bring friends, family, comfy clothes, blankets, pillows, snacks, music, poetry, and other comforting objects to this community event. The organizers say it will be center on "womxn and femmes of color... co-conspirators more than welcome, but let's leave space for those who are most immediately affected by the results of the election."

(Georgetown, free)

87. Jeanne Heuving and Leonard Schwartz

UW's Jeanne Heuving and Evergreen College's Leonard Schwartz discuss poetry relevant to modern days. Heuving’s The Transmutation of Love and Avant-Garde Poetics muses on love in "poetic practices of Pound, H.D., Duncan, Fraser and Mackey." Schwartz presents a book of poems and poetic analysis, The New Babel: Toward a Poetics of the Mid-East Crises.

(Capitol Hill, free)

88. King of Hats, Antonioni, Dusty

Hit the High Dive for an evening of meticulously self-recorded heartfelt bedroom pop from King of Hats, with Antonioni and Dusty.

(Fremont, $6/$8)

89. Love Trumps Hate: A Rally for Inclusion

This rally invites people to "stand together with acceptance and love" while at the same time standing up to discrimination, bigotry, and hatred. They say, "We must stand together; whether you are Caucasian, female, male, a member of the LGBTQ community, African American, Latino, Muslim, Green, Purple, Blue, this is about all of us. Intolerance and hatred will not define us. We cannot allow it to do so."

(Capitol Hill, free)

90. Max Frost, Sinclair, The Young Wild

Blues-pop Texan Max Frost melds his love for the classics with his own samples and hooks for some complex original crooning. He'll be joined by Sinclair and The Young Wild.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

91. Modern Tales Party

Anne Bean writes funny takes on fairy and folk tales in collaboration with comics artists. This time, she's adapted a Nez Percé tale to Seattle in Coyote and Butterfly Woman, along with artist Noel Franklin; a story from Arabian Nights involving immigrants in Portland, Shorbat Rumman, illustrated by Ted Closson; and The Old Lady’s Skin, based on a slightly gruesome Italo Calvino adaptation of an old Italian story and illustrated by Ben Horak. Hear her read and grab some weird tales.

(Ballard)

92. Open Space Edition 11

A brief evening interlude of laying on the floor to contemplative music by candlelight, thanks to the dulcet tones of different local musicians each month. BYOCushionsPillows&Blankets and be sure to silence your phones, shut your mouths, and take off those loud shoes you're always wearing.

(Fremont, free)

93. The Pizza Pulpit: Choke the Pope, Trash Dogs

This edition of The Pizza Pulpit (always free, all ages, and at the Back Bar of the Croc) features Choke the Pope, a garage punk three-piece, and the local '70s and '80s influenced rock outfit Trash Dogs.

(Belltown, free)

94. Post-Election Community Response Forum

This community discussion will not be a rally or a march, according to the event description—rather, it will serve as a place to grieve, make plans for action, and resist Trump's "New Normal."

(Capitol Hill, free)

95. Purling Hiss, Bigfoot Wallace & His Wicked Sons, Psychic Death

Mike Polizze, founder of Philadelphia’s Purling Hiss, emerged from the same guitar-centric scene as Kurt Vile and Steve Gunn, but while those singer-guitarists left bands to record under their own names, his outfit grew from a one-man operation into a trio. On the basis of their discography, including this year’s incendiary High Bias, they would fit right in with the post–Paisley Underground acts to record for SST in the 1980s and 1990s, like Dinosaur Jr. and Das Damen (wiggy videos filled with VHS-era optical effects only reinforce the throwback impression). Purling Hiss’s studio approach involves slightly twangy vocals, power-pop hooks, and an indestructible wall of guitar. On stage, Polizze, bassist Dan Provenzano, and drummer Ben Leaphart stretch the material into louder, heavier, more feedback-drenched configurations. KATHY FENNESSY

(Capitol Hill, $10/$12)

96. Rodeo Round-Up #9

The food truck assembly of your dreams. Buy food from Veraci Pizza, Tandoozy, Standard Bakery, and many, many more.

(Fremont, free)

97. SassyBlack, The Seshen, Tay Sean

SassyBlack is one half of the now-defunct galactic powerhouse that was THEESatisfaction, and dropped her solo album this past May. Prepare your brain for a deep submergence in gorgeous afro-futuristic soul and the heart of one of the most talented musicians in Seattle right now, with The Seshen and Tay Sean.

(Fremont, $8/$12)

98. Taxidermy Mermaids, the Vegetable Lamb of Tartary, and Other Marvels

Did you know that having a baby can make your vagina and nipples turn a darker color forever? Partly because I am an idiot man with very few mother-friends, I did not know this fact nor several others, which form the basis of many of the poems in Kathryn Nuernberger's latest book, The End of Pink (BOA Editions). Nuernberger's poems are frank, funny, chatty, and in this book involve a lot of straight talk about the body during pregnancy or else imaginative talk about raccoon villages and taxidermied mermaids. They're full of humor and lyrical heat, and they're certainly worth a read. She'll read with fiction editor of Crab Creek Review and Central Washington University professor Maya Zeller, whose book Yesterday, the Bees also involves parenting and families. RICH SMITH

(First Hill, free)

99. Two Canadian Books—Four American Poets

The poetry collective Margin Shift presents two Vancouver poets, Danielle LaFrance and Anahita Jamali Rad, with two Seattle counterparts, Deborah Woodard and Maged Zaher. Hear from the two Canadians' new published books and pick up a copy for your collection.

(Capitol Hill, free)

100. Weekend Walks

No registration necessary for these free weekend walks through the arboretum—just show up to look at and learn about plants from hydrangeas to mopheads and climbing vines. Mid-autumn tours emphasize "momijigari," a Japanese word for "maple viewing."

(Madison Park, free)