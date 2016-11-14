The 43 Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: November 14-20 MKNZ, Beaujolais Nouveau Day, Markeith Wiley, And More Critics' Picks

Joseph Lambert Choreographer/dancer Markeith Wiley will star in the new talk show It's Not Too Late this week.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

MONDAY

Kelly Luce

Kelly Luce's debut collection of stories, Three Scenarios in Which Hana Sasaki Grows a Tail, was described by Publisher's Weekly as "melding Japanese folklore and traditions with strange and memorable characters." At this event, Luce will read from her latest work, a novel titled Pull Me Under.

Rachel Zucker

Rachel Zucker's The Pedestrians came out a couple years ago on Wave Books and blew everybody away. The book's a discursive and lyrical meditation on the way motherhood affects one's experience of time. Zucker follows in the tradition of Sylvia Plath, Alice Notley, and Adrienne Rich in giving us long, unflinching stares into the lives of women. She'll be here to give a lecture on "poetry, confession, and ethics." RICH SMITH

MONDAY-THURSDAY

Cinema Italian Style

The ninth annual Cinema Italian Style is an eight-day-long SIFF mini-festival featuring the best in contemporary Italian cinema. See the full schedule here.

MONDAY-THURSDAY, SUNDAY

Dine Around Seattle

During Dine Around Seattle (not to be confused with Seattle Restaurant Week), restaurants throughout the area are serving three-course dinner menus for just $33 or $44, with some also offering a three-course lunch for $22. Even better: When you make reservations online through dinearoundseattle.org, a donation is made to the Rainier Valley Food Bank, which serves roughly 12,000 people every month from its tiny 1,200-square-foot facility on Rainier Avenue. Making a reservation at restaurants such as Chiso, Lecosho, Poppy, and Mama's Cantina will help provide groceries to hungry families in Southeast Seattle. ANGELA GARBES

MONDAY, THURSDAY-SATURDAY

The Big Meal

This production of The Big Meal—a romantic, family-oriented play by Dan LeFranc, featuring a plot that spans nearly 80 years—is presented by New Century Theatre Company and directed by Makaela Pollock.

TUESDAY

Filmmaker's Talk

Three Dollar Bill Cinema—the organization behind the Stranger-recommended TWIST Film Festival that happened last month—will host a talk with Margaret Mullin, director of the forthcoming film No Dominion: The Ian Horvath Story. Mullin will speak about bringing queer stories to film and community support for filmmakers.

Honest Insights From An 1-502 Architect and ACLU Director

Cannabis industry people/policy nerds of Seattle, take heed! The most OG cannabis policy wonk there is, the American Civil Liberties Union's Alison Holcomb, who wrote this little initiative you might have heard of called I-502 (You know, the one that legalized pot in WA?), will be joining yours truly at SoDo's Vela Cannabis Co. for a live interview. We're going to nerd way out, obviously. But to be more specific, we're going to discuss what it takes to write a legalization bill that will actually pass, what it takes after the fact to make it work, what she'd do differently if she could do it all over again, whatever is happening right now as I type this in the five states considering legalization this election, and what the next steps to ending cannabis prohibition in America are. Now is your chance to come bitch at Alison about that 5 nanogram DUI limit, wear a tinfoil hat while peppering us with questions about how the government cooked up I-502 to poison our babies, punch me in the face for that one article you hated, or even ask informed questions about cannabis policy. See you all there! TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

TUESDAY-SATURDAY

The Pride

Theatre 22 presents The Pride, the debut play from Alexi Kaye Campbell, who won the Critics' Circle Award for Most Promising Playwright. It will feature "two explosive love stories in alternating eras" and explore the ways in which perceptions of sexuality change over time.

There will not be a show on Wednesday.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

King Charles III

This 2014 play written by Mike Bartlett—and here, directed by David Muse—is a blank verse commentary on the accession and reign of King Charles III, the freedom of the press, and the British royal family.

WEDNESDAY

Ed Skoog Book Launch: Run the Red Lights

Many of the individual poems published from Ed Skoog's forthcoming book of poems, Run the Red Lights (Copper Canyon Press), have already yielded phrases that deserve a permanent spot in the lexicon. Describing a Grateful Dead show in the poem "Grateful Dead Tapes, he writes, 'It was terrible, / a lot of twentieth-century business coming due / at once. Bob Dylan opened, unintelligible / and sleepy as if reaching from the frost / to make known 'in life I was Bob Dylan.'" The poems read like transcriptions from a Sunday catch-up call with an old friend, veering wildly but casually around a lot of personal and political "twentieth-century business coming due," which is a sharp turn from the fragmented beauty of his last book, Rough Day, winner of the Washington State Book Award for poetry. And if you've never heard Skoog read before, you're in for a treat. Skoog's dulcet baritone and comic timing skillz make the poems jump off the page. RICH SMITH

An Evening with David Sedaris

The witty, self-deprecating, hilariously judgmental David Sedaris will visit Seattle to speak at Benaroya Hall. Drawing from both his old and recent works, Sedaris will treat us to a reading. (Raise your hopes—Amy isn't the only performer in the family.)

Seattle Moth GrandSLAM

Listeners of The Moth know the deal: each storyslammer has a short period of time to tell a compelling story, whether poignant, funny, tragic, or edifying. This night's raconteurs are the top slammers from the previous ten months, so they're sure to be unmissable.

Understanding Our Chemical Fingerprints: Safer Water for Our Cities

Learn about the chemicals that permeate our water in this talk (part of the 2016 Engineering Lecture Series) by Edward Kolodziej, UW associate professor in civil and environmental engineering.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY

MKNZ: Cumulative Deposits (Of You Inside Me)

On election night, I heard several people say they'd left their bodies and felt like they couldn't get back in. I've heard rape victims talk about leaving their bodies to shield themselves from the full impact of the attack. The association with a President Trump is natural and horrifying. What you might want now is art that is made from pain and unafraid to claim it and name it—each of the sculptures and installations in MKNZ's show is named after a real person from MKNZ's history—but that also offers safety to those who need it, centering for marginalized bodies, and the possibility of re-embodiment itself. The show is called Cumulative Deposits (Of You Inside Me). JEN GRAVES

Fly by Night

Reboot Theatre Company presents the Seattle premiere of Fly by Night, an indie rock musical set just before New York’s 1965 blackout.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

Markeith Wiley: It's Not Too Late

A talk show starring choreographer/dancer Markeith Wiley! I like it. Wiley is funny, light on his feet, and not afraid to bring it down for a moment or to go there or to say that. Press materials claim the show will include a live band, a bunch of local guests, stand-up comedy, theater, and dance. Organizers dropped Paul Mooney's name in the press release, so there should be a lot of searing and hilarious commentary on matters of race, politics, and art. Maybe this will be like Brett Hamil's Seattle Process but for the arts? That'd be cool. Or maybe it will be like something we've never seen before? That would also be cool. RICH SMITH

THURSDAY

2016 Gender Justice Awards

Now is probably a particularly important point in history to stand in solidarity with all marginalized people everywhere. As luck would have it, we have a prime opportunity to do just that by attending the Gender Justice Awards dinner, honoring the tireless work of those who fight on behalf of trans, genderqueer, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people throughout the region. They're going to have a real tough time over the next four years, and we cannot let a single moment go by without joining and supporting the fight. MATT BAUME

Altstadt Turns Three

Trump won, and that's fucked, but there is still much good in the world. Three dollar Bitburger/Underburg combos, three dollar bratwursts, and three dollar wells for Altstadt's three year anniversary, for example. The three theme continues with pretzels, a three dollar discount on drafts, and a $30 deal on their "signature platter," a shareable feast of sausage, sauerkraut, fries, and pretzels. "With the exception of Oktoberfest, drinking rarely gets better than this," they say. Or more urgently necessary. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

Beaujolais Nouveau au Restaurant Le Pichet

Amid the sodden misery of November in Seattle, there is always one bright spot: Beaujolais Nouveau Day. This is the day that France's most famous vin de primeur (a wine that may be sold the same year it is made) is released upon the world. Due to an ancient French wine marketing conspiracy, it always falls on the third Thursday of the month, and Seattle's Le Pichet always throws a wonderful party to celebrate. Why do you give a shit about some obscure French wine? Well, because Beaujolais Nouveau is such a magical, overabundantly fruity wine that it—along with Le Pichet's sure-to-be-magical party menu of traditional street food—can help you forget that you live in the end times. Yes, the storm drains look like they're on the verge of an actual apocalyptic flood, the sun is blocked out by your work schedule, and an unhinged megalomaniac is about to seize power, but there you are, sipping a bright, buoyant glass of Beaujolais Nouveau, nibbling on something delicious, and perhaps even closing your eyes for a moment to imagine that you've expatriated and are enjoying all this lovely food and wine in some cozy cafe in Lyon. Au revoir, President Trump. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

RN74 Celebrates Beaujolais Nouveau

"With a nod to their deep wine cellar with true French treasures (among others), RN74 will be uncorking the holiday’s traditional wine of Beaujolais Nouveau, meant to be opened young, for $7 per glass as well as three special Cru Beaujolais wines to celebrate the quality and diversity of the region for $10-20 per glass." This is a great way for those who already know and love Beaujolais Nouveau to get to know Gamay more intimately, and perhaps even enjoy some oxtail croquettes while they're at it. TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

See all of the Beaujolais Nouveau events happening this week here.

Charles Eley: Design Professional's Guide to Zero Net Energy Buildings

Learn about the use and future of "Zero Net Energy" buildings at this event featuring Charles Eley, author of Design Professional’s Guide to Zero Net Energy Buildings, who will be joined by a panel of local experts.

Peter Himmelman and Sherman Alexie

Singer-songwriter Peter Himmelman's Let Me Out: Unlock Your Creative Mind and Bring Your Ideas to Life is your guide to fearlessly realizing your creative ideas. Author Sherman Alexie (War Dances, Blasphemy) will lead a conversation with the author and musician.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

As One

When you walk into the newly renovated Washington Hall to see As One, which is something you're absolutely going to want to do, you'll likely experience an evening of heart-rending/heart-lifting opera that will make you think you actually like opera. The opera is a pretty straightforward coming-of-age story about a trans woman named Hannah. Two singers play the one role: a baritone plays Hannah before and a mezzo-soprano plays Hannah after. With six productions since its premiere at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2014, As One is on its way to becoming one of the most-produced contemporary American operas. RICH SMITH

Big Bad

The "funny, freaky, and feminist" play Big Bad won Battle of the Bards in 2016. Presented by Ghost Light Theatricals and DangerSwitch!, this production promises a bedtime story based on Little Red Riding Hood "that will make you never want to sleep again."

The Lost Girls

In The Lost Girls, kids ominously begin to disappear at an all-girls summer camp. Written by Courtney Meaker and directed by Kaytlin Mcintyre.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit

One actor will take to the stage, open an envelope, read the script, then get to performing. As the curtains open, the actor knows as much about the play as you do. Created by Nassim Soleimanpour and presented by the Radial Theater Project. This week's performers are Stan Shields, Kathy Hsieh, and José Amador.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

When There Were Angels

Prepare to be moved by Robert Roth's new play, When There Were Angels, the story of a young man who runs away from his quiet Midwest home to pursue a life of adventure in San Francisco's North Beach. Naturally, along the way he finds love, tragedy, and himself. It's a topic that Roth knows a thing or two about, having lived a similar adventure himself before he settled into the loving embrace of Seattle and founded the excellent Jetspace Magazine. A handful of "radical hospitality tickets" will be available for people for whom ticket prices are a barrier, and sponsor tickets are available for folks who'd like to help make more programs like these possible. MATT BAUME

FRIDAY

Marina Abramović

As part of Seattle Arts & Lectures's Women You Need to Know series, artist Marina Abramović will speak about her visual art and how it relates to and is made possible by the physical body. According to Jen Graves, "In 1974, Marina Abramovic stood in front of a table where 72 objects sat waiting for all comers to use them in any way they wanted on the artist. The performance stopped after six hours, when someone intervened after an audience member loaded the single bullet into the gun, put it into Abramovic's hand, and pointed it at her chest... My plan as moderator for her upcoming appearance in Seattle, of course, is to give her a tableful of implements and tell her she is welcome to do to me whatever she wants. No words."

Michelle Tea and Donna Kaz

Michelle Tea and Donna Kaz will read from and celebrate the release of their latest books—Black Wave and Unmasked: Memoirs of a Guerrilla Girl on Tour, respectively—and follow with a Q&A. You can also look forward to a musical performance by Jordan O’ Jordan.

Nisi Shawl

Seattle writer Nisi Shawl's steampunk sci-fi novel Everfair imagines an alternative history of the Congo, wherein a utopian land bought from King Leopold II attracts native populations of the Congo and escaped slaves from around the world. Come hear the author read from and discuss this acclaimed new work of speculative history.

SAM Remix

Enjoy an evening of art and performance at SAM from locals including Cherdonna Shinatra, Malicious Allure, and Daemond Arrindell, plus music from DJs Supreme La Rock and WD4D. Throughout the evening, there will also be pop-up runway shows and art activities, and locals including community organizer Leilani Lewis, executive director of Northwest Film Forum Courtney Sheehan, and Arts Corps cofounder Tina LaPadula will lead "My Favorite Things" tours through the galleries. The Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style exhibit will also be open.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Into Ice

This icy performance by Alana O. Rogers Dance Company is inspired by Rogers's travels kayaking in Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska, and offers a kind of anthropological exploration of the Arctic—as well as an atmospheric portrayal of its weather, light, and geography, with live vocal, piano, and percussion by composer Nico Tower. Each evening, half an hour before the performance, a performance art installation will "mimic the aftermath of an avalanche."

IRL: Craigslist

The multimedia show dramatizes the crannies and pitfalls of Craigslist through "plays, songs, short films, dance pieces and visual art," with the goal of "putting a human face on the internet."

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The Habit: The Final Cut

In 2014, Stranger Theater Editor Brendan Kiley wrote, "For many of us, indulging in the latest smart/silly sketch comedy from the five gentlemen of the Habit—John Osebold, David Swidler, Ryan Dobosh, Luke Thayer, Mark Siano, and sometimes others—has become an autumnal tradition." This year, for the troupe's final Seattle show, expect top sketches from the last 20 years, including Peter Pan trying to "explain to the police why he sprinkles powder on children," vending machines talking back, and the Founding Fathers discussing "how the Second Amendment doesn't really need clarification."

Peter and the Starcatcher

Peter and the Starcatcher is a Tony Award-winning play about Peter Pan's backstory—written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker, and based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.

SATURDAY

Annah Anti-Palindrome, Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha, Imani Sims, and Amber Dawn

This is the most Fuck Trump reading I can possibly imagine. Annah Anti-Palindrome is a “rural, working-class, JewWitch, queer-femme survivor" poet-musician/sound-artist who bends genres to her will. She'll be traveling up from the Bay Area to read from her debut collection, DNA Hymn (Sibling Rivalry Press). I've never seen her read, but press materials say she creates music with "a loop pedal, kitchen utensils, gas masks, raw eggs, blood pressure cuffs, found objects, her body, and more," which sounds like a domestic explosion. Another traveler, Amber Dawn, descends from Vancouver to read from her debut book of poems, Where the Words End and My Body Begins. Dawn won a Lambda Award for her novel Sub Rosa. She'll be joined by our own Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha, whose Dirty River: A Queer Femme of Color Dreaming Her Way Home from Arsenal Pulp Press was a Lambda Literary Award finalist. And the jewel, Imani Sims, who blew my mind at Fuck Yo Couch during lit crawl, will hopefully read from her most recent book, (A)live Heart. RICH SMITH

Erika Rappaport: Saturday University: Tea Revives the World

Erika Rapport of the University of California, Santa Barbara will lecture on domestic and international advertising by tea planters in colonial Ceylon and India during the Depression.

Word Works: Patricia Smith

Writing a book is daunting. In this "Word Works" talk, Patricia Smith will break the process into discrete parts, and give us a peek into her own process—specifically, how she put together her latest book, Incendiary Art.

Flying Sisters

Jeremy Southerland lifts the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence beyond earthly cares with the help of some sturdy rope. Honestly, whose weekend can truly be called complete without kinky drag nuns in suspension bondage?

Inscape Open Studios

Check out the workspaces of 200 artists in the Inscape building (including painters, photographers, fabric artists, and print makers) at this biannual open studio event. They'll have lots of art for sale, plus food trucks outside.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Mimosas Cabaret: A Boob Job for Christmas

This boozy brunch theater experience, hosted by Isabella Extynn and local drag legend Mama Tits, promises an "over-the-top raucous" holiday spectacular with a breakfast buffet, brunch menu, a full bar, Jell-O shots, and of course, plenty of drag queens. The show will star Tipsy Rose Lee, Ruby Bouche, Sparkle Leigh/Dan Davidson, and Abbey Roads, performing choreography created by Tipsy Rose Lee.

SUNDAY

Naked Girls Reading

This show is exactly what it sounds like—a literary salon with naked readers. As Paul Constant wrote in 2010, "The avid reception for Naked Girls Reading simply shows that there's still plenty of room in Seattle for readings of all kinds, from the prurient to the nerdy to the experimental—or all three put together. The fact that Naked Girls Reading is so uncontroversial is a refreshing reminder that the literary and the carnal can live in silly harmony."

Local Trans Short Films & Speed Friending

Enjoy a queer Sunday pick-me-up with LGBT+ short pieces by Blanket Fort Films, followed by 5-minute rounds of one-on-one conversation with other trans and queer participants. Finally, spend a snack-filled hour with your new buddies.