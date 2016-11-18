The 20 Best Movies Playing in Seattle This Weekend: November 18-20 Moonlight, Monty Python and the Holy Grail Quote-Along, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, And More Critics' Picks

Watch the classic Camelot spoof Monty Python and the Holy Grail on the big screen at Central Cinema this weekend.

If the cold weather makes you want to head to a movie theater this weekend, our film critics have picked the best options for you to do just that. See their picks below, ranging from Dead Slow Ahead (one of Charles Mudede's favorite films from this year's Seattle International Film Festival), to the Monty Python and the Holy Grail Quote-Along, to this weekend's obligatory new release, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. As always, check out our complete movie times calendar for all of your options, or our Things To Do calendar for other events.

ALL WEEKEND

1. Arrival

Arrival is an ominous, thrumming, beautiful thing that starts out being about aliens who need a decoder ring. It ends up being about something quite different. Arrival is about Big Things—and the manner in which Villeneuve gets to them, as his camera slowly traces structures and landscapes both familiar and strange, can’t help but surprise and impress. Visually and aurally remarkable, Arrival sometimes unfolds like a clever puzzle and other times like a raw-nerve thriller; throughout, with heart and wit, Heisserer and Villeneuve never lose sight of the film’s characters—creatures in a situation that’s weird and mournful, exciting and threatening. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Various locations

2. Delicatessen

A beloved early offering from director Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Amélie, City of Lost Children), Delicatessen imagines a world of scarcity where meat comes from an unsavory source (it's people). A good-natured clown and some vegetarian troglodytes are pitted against a terrifying landlord-butcher with the habit of "disappearing" his maintenance men.

Central Cinema

3. Doctor Strange

The psychedelic visuals, the clever asides, the pure pleasure of having as good an actor as Cumberbatch at the center of a silly superhero epic—all of that cast a spell on me, and I came out of the theater utterly content. Doctor Strange might have a lot of baggage, but more than anything else, it’s fun. SUZETTE SMITH

Various locations

4. The Edge of Seventeen

Nadine is a type of teenage girl you've never seen before. She's weird. She has dark eyes and sort of curly hair. All the kids at school hate her because she's very mature and kind of mean. She likes old movies and music. She is convinced that she has bigger and more serious problems than any of her peers. In a way, that's true. Her dad died suddenly when she was 13, and her family's sanity and strength took an understandable hit. Nadine is in many moments entirely predictable, and in others complex, burdened, and endearingly strange. The Edge of Seventeen, an R-rated coming-of-age movie full of sass and sweetness, excels at embracing stereotypes and tropes—then immediately destroying them with funny and surprising writing. JULIA RABAN

Meridian 16 & Sundance Cinemas

5. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

"I'm annoying," says Eddie Redmayne to Dan Fogler in the opening half-hour of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. He’s like Doctor Who with gout, and yet—just like the good Doctor in even his lamest incarnations, there’s just enough charm glimmering beneath the surface and shining through the contrivances that you can’t write him off entirely. Fantastic Beasts, featuring an original screenplay by J.K. Rowling, is annoying in the manner of Scamander: It is eager to please and amaze, but undersells its spectacle until that spectacle becomes perfunctory. It’s a goofy blast of kid-lit in love with Looney Tunes-inspired adventure—except when it’s a sour metaphor for child abuse and intolerance that owes one hell of a debt to Stephen King’s famous prom queen. But somehow, the two stories are sewed together just tightly enough that the TV pilot-esque clumsiness of Fantastic Beasts (there will be four more of these films, likely transforming ASAP into The Dumbledore Prequels) can be forgiven for the power in its climax. BOBBY ROBERTS

Various locations

6. Gimme Danger

Director/writer Jim Jarmusch doesn't pull any punches in his Stooges documentary, Gimme Danger, calling the Ann Arbor group "the greatest rock and roll band ever" in the first two minutes. At this point, we don't need an endless stream of very important musicians and critics to testify to the Stooges' magnificence. However, we do need to know how these dudes from inauspicious circumstances seeded the soil for punk rock and other heavy musical developments. Gimme Danger dramatizes that story efficiently and vividly. DAVE SEGAL

Guild 45th

7. The Girl on the Train

Just so we’re clear, this movie is not Gone Girl. It gets off to a deceptively boring beginning (and middle), with plenty of blue-tinted shots of a listless Blunt as Rachel, an unemployed alcoholic who fake-commutes on Metro North to New York, where she drinks vodka out of one of those water bottles with a built-in straw and sketches statues. On the way home to get blackout drunk, Rachel likes to watch a woman who lives in a house near the train and regularly hangs out on a deck wearing underwear and looking sad. That’s not really a creepy thing in and of itself, I guess—what is public transit in a big city for if not imagining the lives of other people?—but then that woman gets murdered, and Rachel becomes concerned she may have killed her in a blackout. MEGAN BURBANK

Pacific Place

8. The Handmaiden

Based on a novel set in the Victorian era by Welsh novelist Sarah Waters, the film's story happens during Japan's occupation of Korea (the 1930s) and concerns a young female thief who is placed in the middle of an elaborate plot to scam a Japanese countess. But the plan is further complicated by the unexpected sexual attraction that grips the young thief, Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri), and the countess, Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee), she works for as a handmaiden. CHARLES MUDEDE

SIFF Cinema Uptown & Guild 45th

9. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Sure, Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s scope is small, but it gives you everything you could want from a movie: It’s smart, emotional, and even a bit action-packed once Ricky and Hec embark on an unplanned adventure in the forest. But most of all, it’s funny. So, so funny. Wilderpeople is a hugely loveable movie that’s suitable for date night or the whole family, and I know that sounds like a hacky movie poster blurb. But when a movie’s this good, it’s tough to avoid clichés, so I’ll leave you with another: Don’t miss it. NED LANNAMANN

Varsity Theatre

10. Ixcanul

Watching people simply go about their business can somehow be one of the most fascinating things in the movies. The Berlin Award–winning Ixcanul (Volcano), Guatemala's entry for last year's Oscars, is an absorbing, unpretentious look at a culture not often shown, whether capturing how the characters can carry a forest's worth of firewood on their heads without missing a step, or witnessing them getting their pigs drunk on rum in hopes of speeding up the mating season. The first film made in the Kaqchikel Mayan language, writer-director Jayro Bustamante's feature debut is a film that's earthy and unsentimental and riveting throughout. ANDREW WRIGHT

Grand Illusion

11. Moonlight

Moonlight is a film that has all of the major film critics in the country singing the loudest praises, and is already breaking box-office records, and happens to be a coming-of-age tale of a black American male. But I want to make this clear: The director of Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, did not come out of nowhere. He also directed and wrote one of the best films of the previous decade, Medicine for Melancholy (2008). The wonder is that it took him so long to make his second feature, which will most likely make a big splash at the next Oscars. Expect Jenkins to be one of the few black Americans to win the award for best director. CHARLES MUDEDE

Various locations

12. Romanian Film Festival

Now in its third year, the festival lives up to its motto "One Eye Laughing, One Eye Crying" with black comedies, political thrillers, westerns, and family dramas. Special guests include directors Horatiu Maelele, Oana Giurgiu, and Tudor Giurgiu, film critics, and others. Expect an enthusiastic local crowd. All films in Romanian with English subtitles. See the full schedule here, and make sure not to miss Why Me? and By the Rails.

SIFF Cinema Uptown

13. Sully

The story of US Airways Flight 1549—which, in 2009, pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger famously landed on the Hudson River—was going to be made into a movie whether we wanted it or not. So the news that Clint Eastwood, nowadays a dimmed, decidedly disappointing figure, was going to direct was neither surprising nor exciting. I'm a bit relieved, then, to tell you that Sully is a far more successful exercise in both dramatic storytelling and patriotism than Eastwood's 2012 dialogue with a chair. NED LANNAMANN

Meridian 16

FRIDAY

14. Monty Python and the Holy Grail Quote-Along

If you've ever been thrown out of a party for repeatedly yelling "YOUR MOTHER WAS A HAMSTER AND YOUR FATHER SMELT OF ELDERBERRIES!", here's your chance to gather with other obsessed Pythonians and quote your irritating heart out. Join the valiant Knights of the Round Table in their struggles with deadly rabbits, sorcerous riddlers, castle-bound sexpots, and Terry Gilliam's delightfully disturbing animated sequences.

Central Cinema

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

15. Homo Sapiens

This eerie "scifi documentary" shows the world as it might look after the extinction of the human race, through seeking out ruins and empty spaces. This is the Seattle premiere.

Northwest Film Forum

SATURDAY

16. 13th with Ijeoma Oluo

In reviewing the new Netflix documentary 13th, about the "rebirth of American chattel slavery in the American prison system," Ijeoma Oluo wrote, "If you want to understand the anger and the mistrust that many black Americans have toward both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, please watch 13th. If you want to know why we are just as likely to shout down a Democratic rally as a Republican rally, watch 13th. If you want to know why your black friends might be rolling their eyes at your “I Voted” stickers on the grave of Susan B. Anthony, watch 13th. And if you want to understand why it must be black lives that matter, watch 13th." Today, you have the chance to watch 13th with Oluo herself, at this free screening that will be followed by a conversation about "racial reconciliation and systemic change."

Galvanize

17. Dead Slow Ahead

I’m still not sure if this is the greatest film I have seen since Carlos Reygadas’s Silent Light (2007). It just might be. I will know for sure when I watch it again this week. The stunning images from a two-month trip across the Atlantic on a freighter—the slowly swaying and creaking ship, the continents of clouds, the unearthly endlessness of the sea—which were shot and composed by the film’s director, Mauro Herce, who is also a cinematographer, might be loved and mean even more this time around, now that I long for a powerful escape from the horrible political world I have found myself in. Dead Slow Ahead aestheticizes and even dehumanizes the mega-machine. Humans made these massive objects. They dwarf us and have a godlike presence. We worship and love our mega-machines. They might save us one day. CHARLES MUDEDE

Northwest Film Forum

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

18. Creepy

Young inspector Takakura moves to a suburb with his wife after a hostage situation gone wrong to become a university lecturer. Unfortunately, the couple find themselves living next to a bizarre, off-putting man, Mr. Nishino, with a frightened daughter and a wife who never shows her face. As Takakura investigates a cold case involving a nearby house and an orphaned teenager, Nishino insinuates himself more and more into their lives.

SIFF Cinema Uptown

SUNDAY

19. Babe: Pig In the City

On the surface, this 1998 Australian surrealist Babe sequel (from Mad Max's George Miller) tells the family-friendly story of a pig who moves to the big city in order to help the owners of the farm he came from pay off their debt. But more than that, it's also "filled to the trough with strongly recognizable themes: classism, racial warfare, noir appeal, Orwellian philosophy, a sleazy family of criminal chimps, an extremely creepy clown, a poodle ex-prostitute, running jokes about men who look like pigs, opera, and virtuosic chase sequences." As Roger Ebert wrote, "I liked Babe for all the usual reasons, but I like Babe: Pig in the City more, and not for any of the usual reasons, because here is a movie utterly bereft of usual reasons.” Watch it again today as part of Northwest Film Forum's "Dystopia on Our Doorstep" series.

Northwest Film Forum

20. Puget Soundtrack: Chris Brokaw Presents the Films of Peter Hutton

Puget Soundtrack, presented by Northwest Film Forum, invites musicians to create a live score for a film of their own choosing. This time, Seattle musician and film composer Chris Brokaw will create a live soundtrack for three out of the five following films by Peter Hutton (leaving the other two silent): Florence (1975), Landscape (for Manon) (1986), Time and Tide (2000), In Titan's Goblet (1991), and Boston Fire (1979).

Northwest Film Forum