Last-Minute Plans: 79 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do This Weekend Yulefest, The Seattle Festival of Trees, Pop Culture Party, And More $10-And-Under Options

FRIDAY

If you don't know what you're doing this weekend yet, don't worry—it's not too late to make plans. See below for events that won't cost more than $10, ranging from the Pop Culture Party at the Museum of Pop Culture (formerly the EMP) to the " Peaceful Trump Response " attempt to get enough people to join hands all the way around Green Lake, to open studios at Inscape

1. Amanda Hendrix and Charles Wohlforth

Indulge your dreams of space colonization at this event featuring Amanda Hendrix and Charles Wohlforth, the authors of Beyond Earth: Our Path to a New Home in the Planets.

(First Hill, $5)

2. AMDEF Variety Show

AMDEF strives to bring together art, music, dance, entertainment, and fashion in this quarterly talent show. This edition will feature a "bikini show" from Backpack Girl Bikinis, music from vocalist Joseph A Murphy and music/dance duo Mental Tronde de Jambe, belly dancing from Lacey NhicDoom, and burlesque from Scandal from Bohemia.

(Capitol Hill, $10/$15)

3. Beer & Board Games

Your five bucks get you three tastes of beer or cider from Reuben's Brews and, if you're one of the first 24 people, a free pint glass. Stay on for raffles and games.

(Queen Anne, $5)

4. Corey Harper

Up and coming Portland singer-songwriter Corey Harper brings his youthful blend of acoustic folk and Americana to the Croc in an homage to the storied singers and songwriters of the past.

(Belltown, $5)

5. DIAD, Contact Cult, KillingFrenzy

DIAD is the high-level analog-synth summit meeting between electronic-music luminaries Chloe “Raica” Harris and Timm “Mood Organ” Mason. Whether the Seattle musicians are collaborating in the studio or onstage, the results inevitably slant toward the abstractly astral. Their self-titled debut album, coming next year on Further Records, explores stellar and aquatic realms with scientific rigor. Fans of Klaus Schulze’s most kosmische excursions and the cerebral sound-design intricacies of Warp’s Artificial Intelligence comps will dig what DIAD’s laying down. Portland musician Contact Cult (aka Troy Micheau, guitarist for the shape-shifting rock-disco band formerly known as Swahili, which is now on hiatus) dropped one of the Northwest’s deepest slabs of tranquil, mirage-inducing ambience for Seattle label Translinguistic Other last year, titled Hylozoist. If Jon Hassell/Rapoon vibes float your catamaran, you need to check out Contact Cult. DAVE SEGAL

(Wallingford, $5-$15)

En Canto

Multi-ethnic, female-led, seven-piece Latin music collective En Canto brings a myriad of world pop tones to the Royal Room for an evening of forró, samba, and choro-inspired originals, with re-imagined covers of classic Brazilian hits.

(Columbia City, $10/$12)

6. Global Party

This cultural and artistic celebration will feature young local artists performing music and dance from around the world, including China, Ireland, Japan, Bulgaria, Mexico, and the US.

(Belltown, $10)

7. Happy Hour: Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints

This jolly Seattle group revives the early years of jazz, honky-tonk, and country, with a peppering of rockabilly. You won't find a jauntier band to get happy hour swinging.

(Downtown, free)

8. The Heels, The Suicide Notes, Young Pioneers, Jose Fang

The Heels play hot 'n' heavy rock or "RAWK," if you will (I will, for them)—boozy fishnet tunes perfect for roller-derby practice. EMILY NOKES

(Eastlake, $6/$8)

9. Max Schwasty

It's hard to say what exactly is happening here outside of a DJ-helmed dance party, but "Shoopolish & Friends" will be throwing down at Contour and they say that "intergalactically schwasty behavior is highly encouraged."

(Pioneer Square, free)

10. Michelle Tea and Donna Kaz

Michelle Tea and Donna Kaz will read from and celebrate the release of their latest books—Black Wave and Unmasked: Memoirs of a Guerrilla Girl on Tour, respectively—and follow with a Q&A. You can also look forward to a musical performance by Jordan O’ Jordan.

(Capitol Hill, free)

11. Nisi Shawl

Seattle writer Nisi Shawl's steampunk sci-fi novel Everfair imagines an alternative history of the Congo, wherein a utopian land bought from King Leopold II attracts native populations of the Congo and escaped slaves from around the world. Come hear the author read from and discuss this acclaimed new work of speculative history.

(Capitol Hill, free)

12. The Panel Jumper Live: Episode III

The Panel Jumper series takes you deep into the art of comic books and graphic novels. This night enlists comedian Alison Lizotte, composer Michael Owcharuk, burlesque dancer Miss Daisy ODay, playwright Scotto Moore, and others to explore storytelling in panel form.

(Fremont, $10)

13. The Pornadoes, Wages of Sin, Vito & The One-Eyed Jacks

They say it's: "psychosurfajazzabilly." We say it's the Pornadoes at Conor Byrne, with Wages of Sin and Vito & The One-Eyed Jacks.

(Ballard, $8)

14. Raven Chronicles Vol. 23

Raven Chronicles Vol. 23—and this reading—will celebrate 20 years of the Jack Straw Writers Program.

(University District, free)

15. Self Center Records Launch Party

Ring in the beginning of Self Center Records with this launch party soundtracked by genre-twisting eclectic party rockers Head Like A Kite, The Animals at Night, and Tim Held.

(Fremont, $6/$10)

16. Shrinky Drink

Turn your artistic dreams into shrunken plastic, in a good way! Supplies and refreshments (but BYOB) provided with your $10 entry (one sheet, but you can buy more). They say: "Please arrive with at least 90 minutes to complete your creations."

(Ballard, $10)

17. Smith & Whitaker with Jones, The Almost Faithful

Smith & Whitaker with Jones play what they describe as "punked-up funky lyrics with jazzy rock music," and they'll be joined by noir-rock group The Almost Faithful.

(West Seattle, $7)

18. Terry Malts, Killer Ghost, Versing, Rainy Day

They may hail from California, but buzz-saw-pop trio Terry Malts manage the neat trick of sounding like a UK act steeped in Americana. It’s not that bass player and vocalist Phil Benson sings with a British accent, but rather that he brings a touch of post-punk cool to the proceedings (his vocals recall House of Love’s Guy Chadwick, circa their 1988 hit “Christine”). Terry Malts are like the Buzzcocks filtered through Hüsker Dü, as guitarist and sometime-vocalist Corey Cunningham generates the buzz and chime, while drummer Nathan Sweatt delivers the power and speed (Cunningham’s lilting “It’s Not Me” proves he should sing more). After two self-produced efforts, Terry Malts hired Soft Moon producer Monte Vallier to bring the group’s strengths into sharper focus for this year’s Lost at the Party without dulling their distinctive personality. KATHY FENNESSY

(Seattle Center, $8/$10)

19. Tigers in the Tank, Triceraclops, 5-Track

Eclectic indie rockers Tigers in the Tank spread their infectious alt joy at Blue Moon with Triceraclops and 5-Track.

(University District, $5)

20. Tincho, Hot Vodka, Power Cowards, Dusty

Tincho describe themselves as "sweet dudes with sweet tudes playin' sweet dancy indie rock tunes." They'll be joined by heavy riffers Hot Vodka, Power Cowards, and Dusty.

(Eastlake, $5)

21. TRL: Spice Up Your Life

Chop Suey's throwback dance party features late '90s and early '00s music from DJs Indica Jones and Moynilectric that get you in the mood for some hardcore Tiger Beat crushing, plus a live set from #ALL4DORAS, Seattle's only tribute boy band.

(Fremont, $7/$10)

22. Youth Speaks Seattle Poetry Slam Prelim no.1

Youths sign up to sling rhymes, hoping to win a chance to travel to San Francisco for Brave New Voices 2017. There'll be music by Sendai and DJ Reverend Dollars, and the "sacrificial poet" will be Troy Osaki.

(Chinatown-International District, $10)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

23. NW Holiday Handmade

Check out scintillating mosaics made of glass and ceramic, plus wooden toys, weavings, and woodblock prints.

(Ballard, free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

24. International Gem and Jewelry Show

Buy something glinting or sparkly for a refined holiday gift. Children under eight are not allowed.

(Seattle Center, $6/$8)

SATURDAY

25. 13th Documentary Screening with Ijeoma Oluo

In reviewing the new Netflix documentary 13th, about the "rebirth of American chattel slavery in the American prison system," Ijeoma Oluo wrote, "If you want to understand the anger and the mistrust that many black Americans have toward both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, please watch 13th. If you want to know why we are just as likely to shout down a Democratic rally as a Republican rally, watch 13th. If you want to know why your black friends might be rolling their eyes at your “I Voted” stickers on the grave of Susan B. Anthony, watch 13th. And if you want to understand why it must be black lives that matter, watch 13th." Today, you have the chance to watch 13th with Oluo herself, at this free screening that will be followed by a conversation about "racial reconciliation and systemic change."

(Pioneer Square, free)

26. 215 Productions 4 Year Anniversary Party

Celebrate four years of 215 Productions with a free show in which the whole 215 crew throws down for a night of every type of EDM music you can imagine, with dubstep, drum and bass, trance, techno, and everything in between.

(Ballard, free)

27. Adrian H & The Wounds, Shadow House, DJ Savak

Adrian H and The Wounds make dark electronic rock with some underlying soul that hints at hallucinations and secrets. They'll be joined by Shadow House and DJ Savak.

(Fremont, $6/$8)

28. Annah Anti-Palindrome, Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha, Imani Sims, and Amber Dawn

This is the most Fuck Trump reading I can possibly imagine. Annah Anti-Palindrome is a “rural, working-class, JewWitch, queer-femme survivor" poet-musician/sound-artist who bends genres to her will. She'll be traveling up from the Bay Area to read from her debut collection, DNA Hymn (Sibling Rivalry Press). I've never seen her read, but press materials say she creates music with "a loop pedal, kitchen utensils, gas masks, raw eggs, blood pressure cuffs, found objects, her body, and more," which sounds like a domestic explosion. Another traveler, Amber Dawn, descends from Vancouver to read from her debut book of poems, Where the Words End and My Body Begins. Dawn won a Lambda Award for her novel Sub Rosa. She'll be joined by our own Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha, whose Dirty River: A Queer Femme of Color Dreaming Her Way Home from Arsenal Pulp Press was a Lambda Literary Award finalist. And the jewel, Imani Sims, who blew my mind at Fuck Yo Couch during lit crawl, will hopefully read from her most recent book, (A)live Heart. RICH SMITH

(Capitol Hill, free)

29. Annual Nature Book & Gift Fair

The Audubon center will help you give sustainably. Choose among birdhouses, pretty metal bird sculptures, tough repurposed bags and packs, vegan leather goods, and more.

(Columbia City, free)

30. Asian Art Museum Renovation and Proposed Expansion Community Meeting

Weigh in on plans for the Asian Art Museum's impending renovation—which includes an expansion—at this community outreach gathering.

(Capitol Hill, free)

31. Ayame Kai Holiday Craft Fair

Japanese and Japanese-inspired goods, vintage items, new crafts, and treats are on sale at this market benefiting Keiro Northwest, an Asian-American health organization.

(Beacon Hill, free)

32. Brinkage & Seattle Sub Sessions Present: LOST

Brinkage and Seattle Sub Sessions present LOST, one of UK's original dubstep DJ pioneers, member of the H.E.N.C.H Records crew, and manager and director of RVRSL Records. They'll be joined by Tony Rocky Horror, Innit, Truble, and Dekka.

(Pioneer Square, $10)

33. C89.5's Listener Appreciation Party

Share your love of Seattle Public School's C89.5 dance radio channel, operated by professionals and kids, and appreciated by hundreds of thousands of teen and adult listeners. Revisit your brooding teenagerhood with the help of the dark-hearted cosmeticians at the Goth Terminal, and then boogie. Donations are happily accepted.

(Capitol Hill, free)

34. Chung Antique, Holy Tentacles, Bullets or Balloons

Greyscale instrumental post-rock trio Chung Antique headlines, with Holy Tentacles and Bullets or Balloons.

(University District, $5)

35. Clay Jenkinson as President Theodore Roosevelt

A historian brings the big-stick-carrier himself back to life to answer your questions and wow you with his mustache.

(First Hill, free)

36. Concert For Water Protectors

Send financial aid to the water protectors at Standing Rock by attending this benefit show aimed at allaying the relief efforts undergone since the beginning of the #NoDAPL campaign. Supporting the cause in live performance will be chamber-pop neuftet Sebastian & The Deep Blue, Lindstrom & The Limit, Tobias The Owl, and Katrina Charles.

(Ballard, $8)

37. Family Fun Day

Visit the Wing Luke for free on a superhero-themed day. See their exhibit on Bruce Lee or We Are the Ocean: An Indigenous Response to Climate Change. Bring the kids for art workshops with Romson Bustillo and Mizu Sugimura, face-painting with Marianne Maksirisombat, or a screening of the Pixar film Sanjay's Super Team.

(Chinatown-International District, free)

38. Ghost Train Trio, Franks & Deans, Benny & The Pfeffearl Hillbillies

Yowling twang-riffers Ghost Train Trio will be joined by Franks & Deans and Benny & The Pfeffearl Hillbillies for a night of rough and wild country rock.

(Georgetown, $6)

39. Holiday Show and Festival of Ornaments Opening Reception

Celebrate the holiday season in the Main Gallery with a "festival of ornaments" handmade by local artists and a holiday show featuring artists including Kathryn & Bill Booze, Karen Dedrickson, Carol Hershman, Shari Kaufman, Christine Lee, Elinor Maroney, and Olivia Zapata. While you're there, check out the Green Eileen Chop Chop Challenge exhibit as well.

(Columbia City, free)

40. Inscape Open Studios

Check out the workspaces of 200 artists—painters, photographers, fabric artists, print makers, and more—in the Inscape building, which formerly imprisoned detained immigrants. They'll have lots of art for sale, plus food trucks outside. As Jen Graves says, "Go to this event to connect with people there, and also to remember those before them, by visiting the remaining scrawled names by former prisoners on the upper balcony."

(Sodo, free)

41. Jesus Mary Anne Joseph's Winter 2016 Launch Party!

Designer Mary Anne Carter—whose portfolio includes "creative solutions that defy stagnance and limitation," like screen-printed satin underwear on balloons—will display and sell goods. Her work has been published in The Stranger, City Arts Magazine, and The Poetry Foundation. Come meet this screen-printing queen and femme extraordinaire, and grab some drinks while you're at it.

(Capitol Hill)

42. John Cage Musicircus

Given that it's John Cage's music, you can take for granted that this is no ordinary concert. You're free to wander and listen up close to the 42-some musicians stationed around the auditorium. Come at 6:30 for a lecture on the inventor of such concepts as the "prepared piano" (piano with random stuff sitting on the strings) and silent music, or go straight to the concert at seven.

(First Hill, $5-$15)

43. Jonathan Warren & the Billy Goats with Rusty Cleavers

Wandering alternative rock from Jonathan Warren and the Billy Goats brings the pasture to the city, with Rusty Cleavers.

(Ballard, $8)

44. Los Kingdom

New music project Los Kingdom brings together Arielle Verinis' East Coast roots and Dave Green’s British upbringing in a joint adaptation of historic folk songs for today’s alt-Americana music scene.

(Belltown, $7)

45. Peaceful Trump Response: Join Hands Around Green Lake

Inspired by the Hands Around Lake Merritt solidarity protest in Oakland, this event aims to get enough people (2,700, they say) to join hands all the way around Green Lake (2.8 miles) in "a single loop of unity...against racism, sexism, homophobia, and Islamophobia."

(Green Lake, free)

46. Pioneer Square Flea Market!

Find goodies for your kitsch-loving relatives including, but not limited to: "t-shirts, posters, magazines, VHS and cassettes, pop culture crap, mid century home decor, vintage sportswear, handmade, candles, soaps, gifts, dj" and vintage sportswear. Plus, get your mind read by witchy Mindy.

(Pioneer Square, free)

47. Pop Culture Party

There is so much on offer at this celebration of popular sci-fi, fantasy, music, and games that we can't list everything here. Free admission to the Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds and WearableArt exhibits, a Fandom Photo Hunt, video and board games, coloring contests, free manicures, special merch deals, free architectural tours, and so on. Reserve a spot to bask in pop history.

(Seattle Center, free)

48. Research: DJ Qu

DJ Qu is one of those house-music DJs whose sets gracefully straddle the thin line between traditional soulfulness and staunch funkiness and tracks that boast more outré elements like strange tonalities and disruptive rhythms. He’s even been known to take some detours into Basic Channel–like dub techno and golden-age hiphop. Which is a solid reason why the savvy talent-spotters of Research booked Qu. With support by local selectors Carlos R and Miles Mercer, this night’s going to get heady quickly, and then just get progressively deeper as the night goes on. DAVE SEGAL

(Downtown, $10 before 11 pm/$15 after)

49. The Return of Passage with DJ Julie Herrera

Local favorite PASSAGE, a DJ night of deep and soulful house music, returns with Seattle heavy weight Julie at the helm, along with resident DJs Vagabond Superstar and Joey Webb.

(Downtown, Free before 11pm/$10 after 11pm)

50. Saturday Morning Cartoons: Kirikou et La Sorcière!

Your reward for getting up early: an animated film set in West Africa, Kirikou and the Sorceress, about a magical boy and his quest to stop an evil magician. Donate to receive some Ballard Coffee Works hot brew and baked goods, then discuss this inventive, colorful work (by the wonderfully-named Michel Ocelot) with other enthusiasts after the screening.

(Ballard, free)

51. Scarlet Parke, Northern Shakedown, James Anaya

Soul-pop singer-songwriter Scarlet Parke takes over the Susnet for her latest album release, with Northern Shakedown and James Anaya.

(Ballard, $10)

52. Seattle7's Seventh Annual Holiday Bookfest

Meet PNW authors like Kathleen Alcala, Terry Brooks, Ed Skoog, Bharti Kirchner, and so many more. Not only will they read and sell you their books; they'll also bring tasty baked goods! Your hosts, Seattle7Writers, will also be collecting "gently used" books, so you can clear out some space before bringing home new tomes.

(Phinney)

53. Second Annual Holiday Small Works Sale: Opening Reception

Stock up on holiday gifts at this affordable small works sale. Because buying art is so much better than buying... most other things.

(Capitol Hill, free)

54. Seeing Art: National Issues

Artist/curator Maikoiyo Alley-Barnes, artist Cris Bruch (whose work is currently featured in the Frye's To: Seattle | Subject: Personal exhibit), and Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat will discuss how to characterize 21st-century art and its response to global issues like climate change, poverty, recession, and the recent election.

(First Hill, free)

55. Sessions of She: November Showcase

This multidisciplinary arts event (with art, comedy, and music) aims to establish a sense of comfort and community between artists and audience members by interspersing performances with on-stage interviews. This month's featured guests include Brittany Hunt (art), Mona Concepcion (comedy), and Alaia D’Alessandro (music).

(Belltown, free)

56. Skates!, Wild English, Castle Dwellers, Ramona

Hot-shit surf punks Skates! headline a night of riffage with Wild English, Castle Dwellers, and Ramona.

(Eastlake, $5/$8)

57. Snap! 90's Dance Party

The longest running 90's dance party on the West Coast comes back to Lo-Fi with a funky vengeance.

(Eastlake, $10)

58. SONIC DECAY - A DIY Venue History

With increasing housing costs throughout the city driving out artists at an alarming rate, Sonic Decay—a night dedicated to "remix[ing] and re-enact[ing] the cyclical growth patterns of Seattle's DIY music scene"— serves an important function. This multimedia event, which takes place Saturday, November 19 at South Lake Union's MadArt Studio, aims to document the underground cultural history that's played a key role in fostering some of Seattle's most interesting music and prevent it from vanishing into the ether—even as some of its instigators ponder leaving the area. The bill includes brief oral histories, ephemera, artists displaying their archives of various defunct DIY venues, and the premiere of a mini-documentary Remembering HTFC, about the revered Capitol Hill DIY space Healthy Times Fun Club, directed by Myke Pelly (aka HINTS). DAVE SEGAL

(South Lake Union)

59. Unbound

Eat sophisticated food and immerse yourself in the strange worlds of fantastical Juli Adams and versatile Istara Freedom. DJ Lara provides the tunes.

(North Seattle)

60. Weedini: The Marijuana Magician

Weedini the Marijuana Magician will make you laugh while performing astounding feats, like "making your weed disappear."

(Greenwood, $10/$14)

61. Whitney Ballen, Generifus, Sun Dummy, Swamp Meat

Whitney Ballen has a secret. A lot of secrets, actually, and not all of them belong to just her. In 2008, the Seattle-based 21-year-old singer-songwriter started carrying around a tape recorder, and now the whispers and stories she documented over the years turn up on her debut full-length, White Feathers, White Linens, an album that ranges from slow-moving piano ballads to bright country-tinged pop. MEGAN SELING

(Seattle Center, $6/$8)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

62. Oddmall: Emporium of the Weird

Come one, come all, ye connoisseurs of Ouija, ye wearers of rhinestone-encrusted bow ties, ye hunters of Pokemon cameo jewelry. Oddmall: Emporium of the Weird’s biggest show yet purveys whimsy, art and extravagance from over a hundred and fifty local vendors. Admission is free and for all ages, so bring your peculiar children to hear "songs for seeds" and get their picture taken with the Krampus (noon-2 pm and 3-5 pm). Trust us, it’s not as scary as braving the mall.

(Everett, free)

63. Seattle Festival of Trees

Admire the gorgeously decorated trees that will be on display in the Fairmont Olympic Hotel lobby through the end of the month. On Sunday, there will be a celebration with cookies, hot chocolate, singing choirs, storytelling, and a holiday boutique.

(Downtown, free)

64. unfurled Opening Reception

This public art installation featuring three sculptures by Ann-Marie Stillion will "open doors to understanding and appreciation of Muslim women in Seattle." The opening reception will feature talks, prayers, and readings.

(Lake City, free)

65. Yulefest

The Nordic Heritage Museum is opening its doors for the 38th year to the annual Yulefest. Celebrate the holidays the Nordic way with traditional Scandinavian dance, music, and crafts. Adults over 21 can enjoy a fully stocked Scandinavian bar, while the kids can enjoy arts, crafts and a visit from Santa. Scoop up some Nordic prizes in the raffle or the Silent Auction.

(Ballard, $5)

SUNDAY

66. Día del Músico

Pay homage to the patron saint of music, Cecilia, with Oaxacan music and dance from Grupo Cultural Oaxaqueño and Banda Gozona.

(First Hill, $5 suggested donation)

67. #DumpTheTrump #NotMyPresident

Hosted by the Black Freedom Front, this event invites "all the people who are not racists, bigots, hateful" to "stand in unity and solidarity against hate, bigotry and racism" and "show America and the world that LOVE wins over hate."

(Capitol Hill, free)

68. Ed Skoog: Run the Red Lights

Many of the individual poems published from Ed Skoog's forthcoming book of poems, Run the Red Lights (Copper Canyon Press), have already yielded phrases that deserve a permanent spot in the lexicon. Describing a Grateful Dead show in the poem "Grateful Dead Tapes, he writes, 'It was terrible, / a lot of twentieth-century business coming due / at once. Bob Dylan opened, unintelligible / and sleepy as if reaching from the frost / to make known 'in life I was Bob Dylan.'" The poems read like transcriptions from a Sunday catch-up call with an old friend, veering wildly but casually around a lot of personal and political "twentieth-century business coming due," which is a sharp turn from the fragmented beauty of his last book, Rough Day, winner of the Washington State Book Award for poetry. And if you've never heard Skoog read before, you're in for a treat. Skoog's dulcet baritone and comic timing skillz make the poems jump off the page. RICH SMITH

(Wallingford, free)

69. I've Got Friends in Low Places

Tenors and sopranos are always hogging the glory with their cochlea-piercing high C's and B's and E's. This Opera on Tap event favors the other end of the scale, with mezzo-sopranos, basses, contraltos, and sopranos who can sing really low. Featuring Glenda Williams on piano and the singers: Michael Dunlap, Mike Heitmann, Melissa Plagemann, Allison Pohl, Julian Riesenthal, and MC Rachelle Moss, Contralto.

(Queen Anne, $5 suggested donation)

70. Kurt's Last (World's Tiniest Tea) Dance!

Kurt Reighley, also known as the legendary DJ El Toro of KEXP, is moving to Tucson and will be celebrating his departure with the final Tea Dance at Pony. It's free and during happy hour, so you really have nothing to lose. DJ Freddy King of Pants and El Toro will be on the decks, joined by James sweatin' on the pole, and the sultry Adé singing to you live all afternoon.

(Capitol Hill, free)

71. Lake City Record Show

Enjoy a free and all-ages vinyl market and record vendor show in the heart of Lake City.

(North Seattle, free)

72. Local Trans Short Films & Speed Friending

Enjoy a queer Sunday pick-me-up with LGBTQ short pieces by Blanket Fort Films, followed by 5-minute rounds of one-on-one conversation with other trans and queer participants. Finally, spend a snack-filled hour with your new buddies.

(University District, free)

73. Match Game

Audience contestants try to guess local celebrities' answers to silly questions for a ribald evening. This "Anti-Thanksgiving" edition will be hosted by Richard Rugburn and Miss Moist Towelette.

(Downtown, $10)

74. Nick Drummond Band

Singer-songwriter Nick Drummond of The Senate, the acoustic trio that Garrison Keillor called "brilliant Dionysian music," released his first solo full-length album Follow the Rivulets earlier this year, and will perform a free live set with Ehssan Karimi on drums, and Mark Mattrey on bass.

(Wallingford, free)

75. The Pizza Pulpit: Actionesse, Asterhouse

This edition of The Pizza Pulpit (always free, all ages, and at the Back Bar of the Croc) features Actionesse, a garage-dance-ska-punk outfit, and the boisterous grunge-blend group Asterhouse.

(Belltown, free)

76. Ready Ron Beats Takeover

Billing himself as "Chinatown's Greatest Mystery," Ready Ron is now helming his own solo career as a hiphop beat maker and producer after years as a member of The Impossiblez. Ron will be joined by double-digits worth of local hiphop talent for a full beat showcase.

(Fremont, $5/$10)

77. Star Anna with Tekla Waterfield

Star Anna brings her years of singer-songwriter experience and rough-around-the-edges pop sensibilities to the Triple Door, with indie Americana songstress Tekla Waterfield.

(Downtown, $10)

78. Transgender Day of Remembrance

Join the queer community and pay your respects to the trans victims of hate crimes around the world. Their declaration: "Until There Is An End to Hate, We Will Remember."

(Downtown, free)

79. Weekend Walks

No registration necessary for these free weekend walks through the arboretum—just show up to look at and learn about plants. For the final tour of the year, learn about the seven species of ancient trees that still exist on earth.

(Madison Park, free)