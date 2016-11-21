Resistance & Solidarity Events in Seattle This Week: November 21-27, 2016 Political Activism In The Wake of The Election

NOVEMBER 21

As Eli Sanders wrote last week , "We must act. Now we resist. We speak. We write. We protest. We defend the rights of others as we would defend our own." You can, as Megan Murnane wrote, resist Trump by supporting these crucial organizations —but if you want to get to work, in person, and make your voice heard, check out the following protests, vigils, and community organizing meetings happening around Seattle this week. We're guessing more events of this kind are in progress, so keep checking back on this post for updates—and check out our resistance and solidarity calendar for events later this month, next month, and into next year.

CENTRAL DISTRICT

Post-Election Community Forum

The 37th District Democrats will host this community forum to "process the election and talk about what the rise of Donald Trump means for us individually and as a community." They will also provide an orientation for newcomers who want to get more involved with the 37th District Democrats.

COLUMBIA CITY

Election Reflection: Building Community Strength and Resilience

The Youth Community Club of Horn of Africa Services, a non-profit dedicated to the needs of East African refugees and immigrants, will have a community pizza dinner and youth speeches; a youth-led community discussion; a panel with members City of Seattle Councilmember Lorena González, King County Councilmember Larry Gossett, Washington State Representative Eric Pettigrew, Civil Rights Manager for CAIR-WA Jasmin Samy, and Immigration Attourney and Rainier Vista resident Jay Gairson; and an open mic for youth and adults who want to share words of encouragement for youth.

MADRONA

European Dissent Community Meeting

This potluck and discussion is organized by European Dissent, "a national network of white anti-racist organizers who...recognize that our varying ethnic histories have been forged into a common White identity in order to nurture and sustain racism." At this meeting, they will discuss "the recent election and what this means for us as white folks," ask the question, "How does our internalized racial superiority show up in times like these?" and take an inventory "of resources we can offer individually and as a group to offer in response to POC requests."

NOVEMBER 22

CAPITOL HILL

The Next Conversation: "What Do We Do Next?"

On the subject of doing what's doable, let's sit down and talk to figure out our own particular roles as "organizers and cultural workers... in the struggles to come." JEN GRAVES

NOVEMBER 25

DOWNTOWN

BlackLivesMatterFriday 3.0: The Revolution Begins

This event replaces the Black Friday shopping extravaganza with a #BlackLivesMatterFriday demonstration against police brutality, racism, and oppression. Bring signs, cardboard, and markers to get your message across. Before the march, the Buddhist Peace Fellowship of Seattle will also hold a public meditation.

NOVEMBER 26

BALLARD

Post-Election Planning Session

Our Revolution Ballard, a group of Ballard residents devoted to progressive political change, will hold a discussion about planning for the 2018 and midterm elections, including "ways to protect Democratic House and Senate seats... ways to replace Republican House and Senate members with progressive alternatives ... [and] an initiative that would allow for ranked-choice voting in Washington."

GREENWOOD

F*$! THIS!: A Post-Election Women-Only Karaoke Scream Fest

All who identify as women are invited to this event that will feature karaoke and hourly group screams, because, "it feels like maybe, just maybe, there isn't anything we can do right this minute except SCREAM OUR F#$!ING FACES OFF. Together." No cover, full bar, and women only.

REDMOND

Candlelight Vigil for Progress

Bring a candle or lantern to this family-friendly vigil with "other like-minded people who live and work in Redmond and want to send a message that all are welcome here."

Are you organizing a rally, protest, or other community event? Email us at calendar@thestranger.com and let us know about it.