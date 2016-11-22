Five Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving at Cafe Flora

Aha, a Thanksgiving Dinner all for vegetarians! Elaborately prepared mushroom or squash dishes replace the traditional meat, and there are vegan and gluten-free options. Seared-pear salad and potato-celery soup are two of the exquisite-sounding starts. Kids have a special menu of their own, entirely vegan and gluten-free.

Thanksgiving at Dunbar Room

This three-course menu, with some slight modifications, is also available to go.

Thanksgiving at Ray's

Ray's offers a sumptuous three-course meal with meat, turkey, and fish choices for the main dish.

Thanksgiving at RN74

Feeling lavish on this day of bounty? Oh boy, does RN74 have the thing for you. This Thanksgiving prix fixe menu includes choices like lobster thermidor (+$30), short rib bourguignon, and vanilla beignet with butterscotch pudding. Wine pairings are for $35 more. Oh, and if you're a giant moneybags, you can pay an extra $55 for freaking truffles on your food.

Vermillion's 8th Annual Thanksgiving Potluck

Maybe you don't want to celebrate Thanksgiving at home, but you don't want to create a turkey-shaped sinkhole in your bank account by going out to eat. Vermillion offers a communal option (and the turkey): gather with other Seattleites for a friendly potluck dinner on Thanksgiving Eve. Bring a small donation or something to eat; follow the link below to see what's still needed.