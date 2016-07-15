Last-Minute Plans: 70 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Thanksgiving Weekend WildLights, Magic in the Market, Holiday Markets, And More $10-And-Under Options For November 23-27, 2016

Jump to: Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

WEDNESDAY

1. Eldridge Gravy & the Court Supreme Turkey Eve Throwdown

You can always count on Eldridge Gravy & the Court Supreme for a GOOD god-damn time; they never fail to brang it, swang it, and then hang it out to dry. I’d rate ’em as some kinda Seattle institution. Seriously. Noelle Tannen opens. MIKE NIPPER

(Wallingford, $7)

2. Stuffin' — A Thanksgiving House Music Prefunk

Get your fill of house music jams at Stuffin' with headlining DJ duo, The 4/4 Horsemen, with local support from Sean Majors, Xan Lucero, Pressha, BBecks, and Drew.

(Downtown, $10)

3. Thanksgiving Eve Party

Get into the Thanksgiving spirit a night early with party DJs SupaSam and Danger on the decks playing a veritable cornucopia of club bangers and old school throwbacks. No cover all night, and feel free to bring canned food donations if you're in a giving mood.

(Belltown, free)

4. Thanksgiving Prefunk

Give your all this holiday season at this dance party designed as a pre-funk for your weekend at home before you have to put in family face time. Enjoy a spread of drink specials, DJs, and late night snacks, with the full menu in effect til midnight.

(Eastside, free)

5. Vermillion's 8th Annual Thanksgiving Potluck

Maybe you don't want to celebrate Thanksgiving at home, but you don't want to create a turkey-shaped sinkhole in your bank account by going out to eat. Vermillion offers a communal option (and the turkey): gather with other Seattleites for a friendly potluck dinner on Thanksgiving Eve. Bring a small donation or something to eat.

(Capitol Hill, $5-$10 (optional))

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY

6. Holiday Show

Facèré's holiday show promises works ranging from antique to contemporary—if you're looking to buy jewelry this holiday season, it's a good place to start.

(Downtown, free)

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

7. Gingerbread Village

Here's a corner of Seattle untouched by construction and traffic. The Sheraton's chefs work every year (this is the 20th anniversary!) with architects to confect fanciful houses and structures that are sure to make you wish we had a Candy Witch Urban Planning Committee. It's free to view in the Sheraton's lobby, it's always open, and you can vote for your favorite house.

(Downtown, free)

8. Holiday Show and Festival of Ornaments

Celebrate the holiday season in the Main Gallery with a "festival of ornaments" and holiday show featuring artists including Kathryn & Bill Booze, Karen Dedrickson, Carol Hershman, Shari Kaufman, Christine Lee, Elinor Maroney, and Olivia Zapata.

(Columbia City, free)

Note: This show will not be open on Thursday.

9. Seattle Festival of Trees

Admire the gorgeously decorated trees that will be on display in the Fairmont Olympic Hotel lobby through the end of the month.

(Downtown, free)

WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY

10. Holiday Pop-Up Show and Sale

Stock up on gifts and affordable glass art at this holiday show and sale featuring local and regional artists.

(Pioneer Square, free)

FRIDAY

11. Bearracuda Seattle Black Friday Beef Ball

After loading up on turkey, spend an evening surrounded by beef. The international dance party for sturdy men is returning to Chop Suey just in time for you to give thanks for body hair and burly bodies. Paul Goodyear is flying in from Sydney to DJ, and naturally there will be a laser show because why not. It's the perfect opportunity to show off the new pounds you're packing on for the holidays, and to start growing out your winter coat. MATT BAUME

(Capitol Hill, $6 before 10/$10 after)

12. The Brodcast

Northwest one-man hiphop experiment The Brodcast headlines the Skylark with some smoky backup vocals and a full live band.

(West Seattle, $7)

13. Castle, MOS Generator, Ancient Warlocks, Teepee Creeper

To those who worship at the altar of Black Sabbath, this tour’s for you. Together, San Francisco–based headliner Castle and Bremerton’s Mos Generator—both of which happen to be power trios—channel a healthy dose of Iommi influence through the power of their vintage metal riffs. Just this past July, both bands released killer new albums to critical acclaim. With Abyssinia, Mos Generator pack their well-formulated crushing guitar assault and partner it with soaring, melodic vocals, showing they’ve truly arrived as juggernauts of Northwest rock. Show up early for the bong-rattling heaviness of local heroes Ancient Warlocks. KEVIN DIERS

(Eastlake, $8/$10)

14. Foolish Fridays with Camea

Timbre Room and MIND at LARGE present the "Thumpsgiving" edition of Foolish Fridays, with guest DJ and Berliner Camea of BPitch Control, and local deck support from Ctrl_Alt_Dlt, Gene Lee, Neural Net, and Chris Tower.

(Downtown, $10)

15. Friction Pitch with Guests

Seattle-based alt-rock group Friction Pitch amp up their profile in anticipation of the release of their self-titled LP, scheduled for a drop later this month.

(Capitol Hill, $9)

16. Happy Hour: Sundae + Mr. Goessl

Agile-voiced Sundae and swinging guitarist Mr. Goessl make the musical equivalent of shiny-wrapper candy scattered on a coffee table: light, sweet, glittery, and dangerously inviting to sample before dinner.

(Downtown, free)

17. Honcho Poncho, The Mountain Flowers, Lowman Palace

Seattle alt-rockers and turtleneck aficionados Honcho Poncho headline at the Sunset, with support from The Mountain Flowers and Lowman Palace.

(Ballard, $10)

18. Light In The Attic Records Opening Party

Good music news: Light In The Attic Records has a new retail front, and it's in the heaven of music itself, KEXP at Seattle Center. The record store opens its doors the day after Thanksgiving and will be full time in that location through March 2017.

(Seattle Center, free)

19. Macy's Holiday Parade

Meet Santa and other costumed characters populating the floats in the iconic annual parade. Stay after for photos with Santa, and, at 5 pm, the Macy's Star Lighting and fireworks (weather permitting)

(Downtown, free)

20. Mads Jacobsen, Eating Riteint, Guests

Indie folk singer-songwriter Mads Jacobsen pays a solo set with local garage rockers Eating Rite and additional guests at the Blue Moon.

(University District, $6)

21. SIN: Darkness & Decadence - Fetish Fashion Show

This recurring DJ night at Kremwerk has fetish performances, drink specials, and dancing. SIN on November 25 will feature the talents of DJs Shane and Eyktan, spinning the best of EBM and Industrial, plus Kremwerk's second-ever fetish fashion show from Fantasy Unlimited, hosted by Syra St. James.

(Downtown, $5)

22. Squall — Noise Happy Hour

Enjoy your Friday afternoon cocktails with a backdrop of noise, industrial, and drone music in the sonic dungeons of Kremwerk, with music by MagneticRing, CAUSTIC TOUCH, NovaHead vs ChickenTron, and Squall resident DJ Maire.

(Downtown, $5)

23. Weatherside Whiskey Band, The Hasslers, Asher Deaver & Old Coast

Down-home country rockers Weatherside Whiskey Band play honest-to-God roots music with a focus on layered harmonies, acoustic guitars, mandolin, and upright bass.

(Fremont, $8/$10)

24. Yet To Be, Bad Idea, Pellegrini, Fairlady

Local four-piece rockers Yet To Be hit the El Corazon stage with other classic genre stalwarts Bad Idea, Pellegrini, and Fairlady.

(Eastlake, $8/$10)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

25. Holmes After Hours

This weekend, visit the International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes for only nine bucks (it's normally $27.75). The interactive exhibit features original manuscripts from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, period artifacts, investigative tools used by Sherlock Holmes, and "crime-solving opportunities."

(Seattle Center, $9)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

26. Holiday Market at Westlake Park

If you want to eschew the mall, the Downtown Seattle Association and Urban Craft Uprising have set up a small-business-focused alternative. Shop 24 booths of curated crafts and goods in the style of a German Christmas market. You'll be outside, you'll be prepared for the holidays, and you'll be happy.

(Downtown, free)

27. Native Holiday Gift Fair

Kick off your holiday celebrations with National Native American Heritage Day on November 25th, the first day of this three-day art fair and gift market. Buy unique gifts with cultural significance, such as fine art, crafts cards, handmade jewelry, and smoked salmon directly from the artists and makers of the gifts. Winter delights, such as hot chocolates and daily soups, will be available for those who shop themselves hungry.

(West Seattle, free)

28. Seattle Center WinterFest

If you find yourself on the Seattle Center campus at any point between November 25th and December 31st, prepare yourself and your senses because you are entering a winter wonderland. From an ice rink to ice sculpting, all things ice will be present, whether or not (most likely not) there is snow. The classic Winter Train & Village will be set up in the Armory, where hundreds of performances—including dance, music, and comedy—will also be featured throughout the winter season. This weekend's performances include Kristin Chambers' Snow Globe, the Zaniac Comedy Show, and Bailadores de Bronce.

(Seattle Center, free)

29. Snowflake Lane

Get photos with Santa, then experience beautiful lights, "toy soldier drummers," animatronic characters, and pretty music in artificial snow at 7pm every night. The first night, November 25, marks Santa's arrival and parade.

(Bellevue, free)

30. WildLights

See the zoo in a new light—500,000 energy-efficient LEDs, in fact! See luminous animal-themed designs, have an indoor snowball fight, meet Santa and his very real reindeer and some nocturnal animals, listen to carolers, and enjoy the holiday beer garden.

(Phinney, $9.95)

31. Zoolights

The wonder-workers at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will fashion giant animal scenes from lights, including "hammerhead sharks and sea turtles, carnivorous plants and their insect prey, a whimsical 30-foot-wide underwater landscape, a majestic polar bear family, and a gorgeous giant Pacific octopus." See real live fishes in the aquarium and play with goats and reindeer or ride a camel. If you get faint from all the bedazzlement, there are snacks to restore your energy.

(Tacoma, $8.50/$10)

SATURDAY

32. 71st Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

This free tree-lighting event, a South Sound tradition since the end of World War II, offers carols and photos with Santa.

(Tacoma, free)

33. Autopilot, Pellegrini

Experimental noise rock and metal-influenced band Autopilot describe themselves as "a mixture of the musical energies of Mastodon, Karnivool, Paradise Lost, Led Zeppelin and Mars Volta." They'll be joined by Pellegrini.

(West Seattle, $7)

34. Barnyard Stompers with Forest Beutel

Outlaw country rockers Barnyard Stompers get raw with some deep Americana and their own brand of old school dirty blues and honky-tonk. They'll be joined by Forest Beutel.

(Georgetown, $6)

35. Birthday Bash with OMFG's DJ Sean Superstar

Come together for this dance party celebrating the birthday of OMFG stand-out member DJ Superstar with special guests on the decks all night long.

(Ballard, $10)

36. The Black Clouds—Seattle's Live Mix Tape

The funky Seattle cover band plays "rock, soul, jazz, alt-country, or fusion" with persuasive charm.

(Downtown, free)

37. The Daisy Strains, Senor Fin, The Black Chevys, Aaron Semer

Psych-rock outfit the Daisy Strains hit Columbia City with a '70s-influenced slacker garage vibe, and touches of deep South and English rhythm and blues. They'll be joined by Señor Fin, The Black Chevys, and Aaron Semer.

(Columbia City, $5)

38. Drive: A Benefit for Solid Ground

Party for a purpose at this two-stage fundraiser for Solid Ground, an organization dedicated to ending poverty and undoing racism and other systems of oppression. Dance to live sets on the Kremwerk stage from Miss Shelrawka, DJ Riff-Raff, Rob Winter, and Hyasynth, and on the Timbre Room stage with Hair & Space Museum, Golden Gardens, Patrick Galactic, and The Spider Ferns. There will be also be an ongoing donation drive for toiletries and winter clothing items.

(Downtown, $5-$10)

39. Electric Circus: Sly Sun Sivad

Electric Circus remixes the timeless classics of Sly & The Family Stone, Sun Ra, and Miles Davis for a night of blues, funk, and good old rock n' soul, replete with mashed-up psychedelia and light projections.

(Columbia City, free)

40. Ethnic Seattle's Holiday Pop-up Market

Shop local and diverse with Hood Famous Bakeshop (and its famous purple Ube cheesecake), Pho Bac’s cafe sua da kits, Kalsada Coffee, Tuesday Scarves, and others. This also coincides with the Holiday Happy Hour Food Walk + Popwalk.

(Chinatown-International District, free)

41. F*$! THIS!: A Post-Election Women-Only Karaoke Scream Fest

All who identify as women are invited to this event that will feature karaoke and hourly group screams, because, "it feels like maybe, just maybe, there isn't anything we can do right this minute except SCREAM OUR F#$!ING FACES OFF. Together." No cover, full bar, and women only.

(Greenwood, free)

42. FEA, Silent Opposition, Everything Sux

Latinx punk band FEA, including members of Girl In A Coma, revels in the mess of life with their slash-and-burn tactics and heavy-scuzz approach to their genre. They'll be joined by Silent Opposition and Everything Sux.

(Eastlake, $8/$10)

43. Generation Decline, Burn Burn Burn, Ghost Blood, Tigerhawk

Generation Decline identifies as "a politically charged punk/crust group that sing about the injustices that we face as a human race." They hope to inspire others to take action in their own scenes and communities, and they'll be joined by Burn Burn Burn, Ghost Blood, and Tigerhawk.

(University District, $7)

44. Greet the Season

Bring your kids to the wharf and listen to caroling, build toy boats, decorate cookies, drink hot beverages, and watch the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship Festival launch at 6:30 pm. Some venues in the area (Virginia V, Arthur Foss, Lightship "Swiftsure," M/V Lotus, and The Center for Wooden Boats) will have free admission, and the MOHAI atrium will be free to enter from 5-8 pm.

(South Lake Union, free)

45. Holiday Happy Hour Food Walk + Popwalk

On Shop Small Saturday, over 25 restaurants in the CID will have $2, $4, or $6 bites. Plus, as part of the "Popwalk" portion of the day, local retailers will have popups, specials, and free drinks—and if you spend at least $50 at any of them, you'll be entered into a raffle for a Stevens Pass season ticket. Plus, ice carving in Hing Hay Park, a chance to take a selfie with Elfie, and free Seahawks swag.

(Chinatown-International District, free)

46. The Holiday Pop-Up Market

Want to keep your shopping local and benefit small craft workshops? which offers "a variety of wearable art, gifts for the home, holiday-themed merchandise," and other goods.

(Capitol Hill, free)

47. Holiday Storytime: Gratitude & Thankfulness

Seattle performer Val Brunetto will read from classic children's tales of thankfulness, including Dallas Clayton's An Awesome Book of Thanks and Todd Parr's Thankful Book. Children of all ages and families are welcome.

(Capitol Hill, free)

48. Indies First Party Bus Visit

Indies First is the brainchild of Sherman Alexie: it connects authors with the small stores that sell their books. This year, Alexie and other authors and artists will hop on a party bus and visit independent bookstores around Seattle. Elliott Bay is the last stop (they'll visit Third Place Books and the University Book Store first), so don't miss them.

(Capitol Hill, free)

49. It’s Not You, It's Me

Take a look at a year's worth of dating rejections, illustrated, by Dillon Lacey. Meet the artist, get his autograph, and be one of the first to take home a limited edition copy of the calendar at this release party.

(Ballard, free)

50. KINGS: A Drag King Show

Flipping the traditional drag script, the Kings of Kremwerk will bring royalty to the stage, with a rotating monthly theme—this month, "strength and healing."

(Downtown, $7-$10)

51. Magic in the Market Holiday Celebration

Celebrate the lighting of the tree at Pike Place at five, or just drop in to buy some really good seasonal snacks and drinks to the sound of choirs. There's a lot to do for kids: gingerbread cookie-decorating for 12-and-unders with ukelele music by STRUM and free photos with Santa.

(Downtown, free)

52. Moneta, Wyatt Olney & The Wreckage, Guests

Celebrate Thanksgiving with the heartiness of indie alt rock as Moneta headlines the High Dive, with support from Wyatt Olney & The Wreckage and additional guests.

(Fremont, $10/$12)

53. Perry Robinson with Jump Ensemble

Free jazz clarinet master Perry Robison performs with eclectic outfit the Jump Ensemble in a recitation of some original tunes and their own arrangements of jazz standards.

(Ballard, $8)

54. The Prince and Michael Experience with DJ Dave Paul

The ultimate tribute dance party for the angels among us, Prince and Michael Jackson. Music by DJ Dave Paul, all the way from San Francisco.

(Fremont, $8/$10)

55. RUBY with Guests

Freewheeling industrial trip hop act Ruby, with members previously of Pigface and Silverfish, muck up the Barboza stage with their London style.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

56. Vaudeville Etiquette with Rust On The Rails

Eclectic and eccentric indie folk troupe Vaudeville Etiquette will headline at the Tractor with a live set of their own brand of psych-cabaret Americana, with support from Rust On The Rails.

(Ballard, $10)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

57. Crystal Show

Rock enthusiasts and fans of self-bedecking, check out this spread of "raw and shaped" stones and minerals for holiday gifts or little indulgences. Expert Deidre Berg will be on hand to show you around the rocks.

(Roosevelt, free)

58. Garden d'Lights

"Welcome to the garden of earthly delights / Welcome to a billion Arabian Nights," Andy Partridge sings on Oranges and Lemons. He'd probably never been to Bellevue, but it fits: half a million tiny LEDs adorn the Botanical Garden to create outlandish forms in fairy-tale landscapes.

(Bellevue, $5)

SUNDAY

59. Angelica Burdette, John Othic, Little Child Man, Just Chatting

Local chanteuse Angelica Burdette is playing her last show ever in seattle at Lo-Fi after Thanksgiving, with support from singer-songwriter John Othic, Last Child Man, and Just Chatting.

(Eastlake, $8)

60. Fruit Juice, Le Grotto, Dr. Quinn and The Medicine Woman

Buzzy psychedelic pop group Fruit Juice share their unrelenting energy stores with a Substation audience, and bill support from Le Grotto and Dr. Quinn and The Medicine Woman.

(Ballard, $6)

61. Gran Rapids, Dead Rich, Ill Writers Guild

Michigander rap duo Gran Rapids are back on the scene and ready to reunite their patented marriage of crisp production with a quick and confident lyrical style. Leach and Jay Battle of Gran Rapids will be joined by Dead Rich and Ill Writers Guild.

(Fremont, $7)

62. Jake Bergevin

Local jazzy charmer and music teacher Jake Bergevin plays a free live set of trumpet-centric classics and genre standards.

(Capitol Hill, free)

63. Junkyard Amy Lee, Mercy Seat, Mikey Eldred

Pacific Northwest folksy singer-songwriter Junkyard Amy Lee will bring her ramblin' woman vibes to the Funhouse, with Mercy Seat and Mikey Eldred.

(Eastlake, $5/$7)

64. The O Antiphons Service Of Advent Lessons And Carols

Celebrate the beginning of the Advent season with this annual service of music and pageantry that details the season known for "longing, vigilance, and expectation in preparation for Christmas," featuring the Cathedral Choir, the Compline Choir, and the Senior Choristers of Saint Mark's Choir School.

(Capitol Hill, free)

65. Openhouse

Seattle's Openhouse, celebrating their debut album release, will treat you to their bluesy psychedelic jams.

(Columbia City, free)

66. The Pizza Pulpit: The Morning After, Party Shark

This edition of The Pizza Pulpit (always free, all ages, and at the Back Bar of the Croc) features The Morning After, a SeaTac-based punk-funk girl-group, with local '60s-style indie punk outfit Party Shark.

(Belltown, free)

67. Sarah Simmons, Good Quiver, Welcome Stranger

NBC's The Voice runner-up Sarah Simmons continues to showcase her sultry five-octave range with her repertoire of country, pop, and soul classics. She'll be joined by Good Quiver and Welcome Stranger.

(Fremont, $6/$8)

68. The Seattle Bizarre Bazaar

You have a lot of holiday markets to choose from. If you're thinking distinctive, go for the Bizarre Bazaar. Pick up some strange undies, computer guts repurposed into jewelry, hand-painted clothing, or whatever odd novelty catches your eye.

(Central District, $1 suggested donation)

69. Shiftercar, Nestoria, You.May.Die.In.The.Desert

Experimental melodic project Nestoria follow in the footsteps of bands like Sigur Ros and Sonic Youth, and they'll be joined in their explorations by Shiftercar and You.May.Die.In.The.Desert.

(Capitol Hill, $10/$12)

70. Sloucher, Fauna Shade, Pale Noise

As Sean Nelson astutely observed in a Slog post from July, Seattle’s Sloucher have deftly assimilated the influences of several paradigmatic indie-rock bands from the 1990s and ’00s, including Pavement, Elliott Smith, Yo La Tengo, Bedhead/New Year, and Sebadoh. The songs on Sloucher’s debut EP, Certainty (which you can hear on Bandcamp), tap into a humble yet beautiful melodic wellspring where that certain introspective timbre of guitar jangle and yearning white-guy vocal convey so much pathos. It isn’t easy to make slacker rock sound compelling in 2016, but Sloucher nail all the moves with an easygoing charm that suggests they’ll have a long, fruitful career. If they don’t play Pitchfork Music Festival by 2018, I’ll slowly shake my head in disbelief. DAVE SEGAL

(Ballard, $8)