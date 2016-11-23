The 18 Best Movies Playing in Seattle This Thanksgiving Weekend Moana, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in Smell-o-Vision, Sacro GRA, And More Critics' Picks For November 23-27, 2016

Trying to escape your family? Go see a movie. Trying to make them shut up and stop talking about politics for a couple hours? Drag them along. And if you're spending Thanksgiving alone, going to the movie theater will give you something to tell people about when they ask what you did (besides "got drunk in my apartment.") Below are a variety of choices, from lighter fare like the latest Disney princess movie Moana or Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in Smell-o-Vision, to heavier films including the poetic documentary Sacro GRA and classic romance Casablanca. As always, check out our complete movie times calendar for all of your options, or our Things To Do calendar for other events (including 70 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Thanksgiving Weekend).

ALL WEEKEND

1. Arrival

Arrival is an ominous, thrumming, beautiful thing that starts out being about aliens who need a decoder ring. It ends up being about something quite different. Arrival is about Big Things—and the manner in which Villeneuve gets to them, as his camera slowly traces structures and landscapes both familiar and strange, can’t help but surprise and impress. Visually and aurally remarkable, Arrival sometimes unfolds like a clever puzzle and other times like a raw-nerve thriller; throughout, with heart and wit, Heisserer and Villeneuve never lose sight of the film’s characters—creatures in a situation that’s weird and mournful, exciting and threatening. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Various locations

2. Doctor Strange

The psychedelic visuals, the clever asides, the pure pleasure of having as good an actor as Cumberbatch at the center of a silly superhero epic—all of that cast a spell on me, and I came out of the theater utterly content. Doctor Strange might have a lot of baggage, but more than anything else, it’s fun. SUZETTE SMITH

Seven Gables

3. The Eagle Huntress

The Eagle Huntress looks amazing. The documentary’s images—featuring a grinning 13-year-old Aisholpan Nurgaiv as she holds a splendid eagle half her size—are the stuff of myths. I went in pumped up to see a girl-power/girl-falconer documentary with plenty of big, cool-looking birds, and I was not disappointed. First-time director Otto Bell accomplishes a level of visual beauty we associate with BBC nature specials or, IDK, Lord of the Rings? It’s breathtaking. SUZETTE SMITH

4. The Edge of Seventeen

Nadine is a type of teenage girl you've never seen before. She's weird. She has dark eyes and sort of curly hair. All the kids at school hate her because she's very mature and kind of mean. She likes old movies and music. She is convinced that she has bigger and more serious problems than any of her peers. In a way, that's true. Her dad died suddenly when she was 13, and her family's sanity and strength took an understandable hit. Nadine is in many moments entirely predictable, and in others complex, burdened, and endearingly strange. The Edge of Seventeen, an R-rated coming-of-age movie full of sass and sweetness, excels at embracing stereotypes and tropes—then immediately destroying them with funny and surprising writing. JULIA RABAN

Meridian 16 & Sundance Cinemas

5. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

"I'm annoying," says Eddie Redmayne to Dan Fogler in the opening half-hour of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. He’s like Doctor Who with gout, and yet—just like the good Doctor in even his lamest incarnations, there’s just enough charm glimmering beneath the surface and shining through the contrivances that you can’t write him off entirely. Fantastic Beasts, featuring an original screenplay by J.K. Rowling, is annoying in the manner of Scamander: It is eager to please and amaze, but undersells its spectacle until that spectacle becomes perfunctory. It’s a goofy blast of kid-lit in love with Looney Tunes-inspired adventure—except when it’s a sour metaphor for child abuse and intolerance that owes one hell of a debt to Stephen King’s famous prom queen. But somehow, the two stories are sewed together just tightly enough that the TV pilot-esque clumsiness of Fantastic Beasts (there will be four more of these films, likely transforming ASAP into The Dumbledore Prequels) can be forgiven for the power in its climax. BOBBY ROBERTS

Various locations

6. The Handmaiden

Based on a novel set in the Victorian era by Welsh novelist Sarah Waters, the film's story happens during Japan's occupation of Korea (the 1930s) and concerns a young female thief who is placed in the middle of an elaborate plot to scam a Japanese countess. But the plan is further complicated by the unexpected sexual attraction that grips the young thief, Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri), and the countess, Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee), she works for as a handmaiden. CHARLES MUDEDE

SIFF Cinema Uptown & Guild 45th

7. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Sure, Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s scope is small, but it gives you everything you could want from a movie: It’s smart, emotional, and even a bit action-packed once Ricky and Hec embark on an unplanned adventure in the forest. But most of all, it’s funny. So, so funny. Wilderpeople is a hugely loveable movie that’s suitable for date night or the whole family, and I know that sounds like a hacky movie poster blurb. But when a movie’s this good, it’s tough to avoid clichés, so I’ll leave you with another: Don’t miss it. NED LANNAMANN

Varsity Theatre

8. Moana

Moana is the Disney princess movie everyone needs right now—or, at the very least, Moana is the princess I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl. Not every kindergartner can see herself in Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, or, even nowadays, Frozen. After years of witnessing people of color gunned down and beaten on-screen, having a whole movie dedicated to showcasing the knowledge and beauty of brown people felt restorative. Yes, Moana is an animated children's movie, but it is important for children of color to be able to see movie audiences sit in awe of their people's stories. Representation matters regardless of age. ANA SOFIA KNAUF

9. Moonlight

Moonlight is a film that has all of the major film critics in the country singing the loudest praises, and is already breaking box-office records, and happens to be a coming-of-age tale of a black American male. But I want to make this clear: The director of Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, did not come out of nowhere. He also directed and wrote one of the best films of the previous decade, Medicine for Melancholy (2008). The wonder is that it took him so long to make his second feature, which will most likely make a big splash at the next Oscars. Expect Jenkins to be one of the few black Americans to win the award for best director. CHARLES MUDEDE

Various locations

10. Nocturnal Animals

Tom Ford's new psychological thriller (based on the novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright) centers around the pitfalls of having an author ex-husband, and features an ensemble cast that includes Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher, Armie Hammer, Laura Linney, Andrea Riseborough, and Michael Sheen.

SIFF Cinema Egyptian

11. Rules Don't Apply

TV may get all the shine nowadays, but old-fashioned movie-star charisma goes a long way. Case in point: Warren Beatty, who’s returned to movies after a 15-year hiatus. He wrote, directed, and stars in Rules Don’t Apply, a wholly fictitious movie about billionaire Howard Hughes (Beatty) that foregrounds a forbidden romance between two of Hughes’s employees, starlet-in-the-making Marla Mabrey (Lily Collins) and her driver Frank Forbes (Alden Ehrenreich). Narratively, the movie’s a mess. But like a bowl of melted ice cream—in this case, Hughes’s preferred flavor, Baskin-Robbins’ Banana Nut—it’s still pretty delicious. That’s largely due to Beatty, who’s as fun to watch on-screen as he’s ever been. It’s really good to have him back. NED LANNAMANN

Various locations

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

12. Gimme Danger

Director/writer Jim Jarmusch doesn't pull any punches in his Stooges documentary, Gimme Danger, calling the Ann Arbor group "the greatest rock and roll band ever" in the first two minutes. At this point, we don't need an endless stream of very important musicians and critics to testify to the Stooges' magnificence. However, we do need to know how these dudes from inauspicious circumstances seeded the soil for punk rock and other heavy musical developments. Gimme Danger dramatizes that story efficiently and vividly. DAVE SEGAL

Guild 45th

WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY-SUNDAY

13. Ixcanul

Watching people simply go about their business can somehow be one of the most fascinating things in the movies. The Berlin Award–winning Ixcanul (Volcano), Guatemala's entry for last year's Oscars, is an absorbing, unpretentious look at a culture not often shown, whether capturing how the characters can carry a forest's worth of firewood on their heads without missing a step, or witnessing them getting their pigs drunk on rum in hopes of speeding up the mating season. The first film made in the Kaqchikel Mayan language, writer-director Jayro Bustamante's feature debut is a film that's earthy and unsentimental and riveting throughout. ANDREW WRIGHT

Grand Illusion

FRIDAY

14. The Matrix

The two great science fiction films of the ’90s are Gattaca and The Matrix. The former imagined a society that replaced capitalism with genecentricism, and the latter, a society that replaced real capitalism with virtual capitalism. In The Matrix, humans live in a society that has exploitive corporations, mean bosses, drug addicts, and homeless people, but this society is a massive computer simulation. In short, The Matrix is the best cinematic representation we have of life in our age—the age of financial (or fictitious) capital. The film also has lots of kickass martial-arts sequences. CHARLES MUDEDE

Scarecrow Video

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

15. Casablanca

The incredibly famous and beloved film, starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, about choosing between love and duty. Strasser: "What's your nationality?" Rick: "I'm a drunkard." Renault: "That makes Rick a citizen of the world!" [All laugh]

Central Cinema

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

16. Escape From New York

John Carpenter’s 1981 classic sci-fi thriller film Escape from New York is a dystopian extravaganza starring Kurt Russell, Lee Van Cleef, and Ernest Borgnine. After a botched hijacking, Air Force One crashes in Manhattan. The president survives, but, owing to the fact that the island has been converted into a maximum-security prison, finds himself among teeming hordes of violent criminals. A special operative named Snake is sent in to save him. Snake has a checkered past. The year is 1997.

Central Cinema

17. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in Smell-o-Vision

Gene Wilder proves once again that he was indeed the greatest American actor of the 1970s with his titanic performance in this kinky, creepy, macabre yet heartwarming musical classic. This special screening includes a bag of candy and a sing-along.

SIFF Film Center