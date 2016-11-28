The 26 Best Concerts in Seattle This Week: November 28-December 4, 2016 Kamasi Washington, The Filson Ballard Launch, SMooCH, And More Critics' Picks

Epic at the Moore this weekend. Mike Park Modern jazz innovator Kamasi Washington will showcase hisat the Moore this weekend.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

MONDAY

Booka Shade

Ten years of Movements, and all of it has been so very elegant. That’s how German duo Booka Shade have always operated. Their streamlined, subtle house and techno tracks dating back to that 2006 album inspire a mild ebullience through a masterly control of poignant chord progressions and bustling rhythms. Check out “Pong Pang” and “Take a Ride” for outstanding examples of Booka Shade’s subliminal production sorcery. They help to prove that Movements has stood the test of time in a genre where ephemerality and functionality rule. Booka Shade’s music gracefully adapts to both club and home-listening situations while evading played-out maneuvers. DAVE SEGAL

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

X with Skating Polly, Visqueen, Small Wigs, Tripwires

I’m gettin’ pretty wiggly knowing X have a four-night Seattle residency (!) meant for celebrating the band’s 40th birfday! They were contemporaries of SoCal punk bands like the Germs and Black Flag, but X’s relevance and influence can still be heard draped across the sounds of the rock underground. I reckon you could say, even as their music is deeply rooted in, well, roots rock, at this point they MIGHT be considered roots rock themselves. And don’t forget they were/are universally loved by the nerdy college kids, punks, AND the goths. I bet it’s safe to say 1970s Exene is prolly still an archetype. Uh, now that I think about it, a four-day party might not be enough. MIKE NIPPER

TUESDAY

Kristin Hersh

I first heard Kristin Hersh (Throwing Muses, 50FootWave) at a solo acoustic show upstairs at the University District’s Cafe Allegro, the coffee shop you can look for on the Ave up and down and never find, because it’s around a corner in the alley. She told stories and jokes—one of her sons got jealous of her guitar because it was going into her lap instead of him, so he’d grab the instrument and shove all the picks down the sound hole. She played a song about driving in circles, a song that went in circles, plucking, droning, a song in the past tense, painting a picture. Electric-loud, she’s probably got something else going on worth watching. She’s witty, tough, and she hates smoking. I’m with her. ANDREW HAMLIN

Kyle Craft with Evening Bell

Could Sub Pop have found the new Harry Nilsson? Kyle Craft’s debut album for the Seattle indie label, Dolls of Highland, bursts with the sort of singing-for-the-upper-balcony drama that typifies Nilsson classics like “Without You,” “One,” and “Jump into the Fire.” Craft is a huge-lunged, pop-traditionalist singer-songwriter who says a David Bowie greatest-hits comp sparked his desire to compose songs. Actually, this Louisiana native sounds very American, although residual traces of UK glam rock seep into his grandiose showstoppers. “Lady of the Ark” especially showcases Craft’s ability to create flagrantly beautiful melodies meant to be sung on stages in basketball arenas and at massive amphitheaters. One can imagine him touring with Father John Misty and the two tussling nightly to see who can wring more italicized and bold-faced emotion out of their tunes. My money’s on Craft. DAVE SEGAL

WEDNESDAY

Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman

Hear Yes’s Jon Anderson introducing “And You and I” from the stage on the Progeny boxed set, seven shows between Halloween and November 20, 1972. Nixon had squashed McGovern, November 7. That must have seemed like the apocalypse at the time. Anderson doesn’t mention names, but he mentions that the band called “And You and I” the “Protest Song” in the studio. He laments that nobody up at the top ever seems to listen to protest songs. We now have our own apocalypse. Anderson got tossed aside by prog-rock geniuses Yes, but he’s back around with two former bandmates. He’s still the skinny, fanciful, fellow who might well get beat up on the playground. He’s still smarter and kinder than anybody who would do that. ANDREW HAMLIN

Dwarves, Die Nasty, Convictions, Babylon

The Dwarves exist to offend. There is nothing politically correct about this punk-rock band—from the bloody, naked women adorning one of their most popular albums, Blood Guts & Pussy, to their song titles. For example, “Sit on My Face” and the more recent “Trailer Trash” and “Sluts of the USA.” Aside from their over-the-top, offensive image, Dwarves write extremely catchy pop-punk anthems buttressed with scumbag rock-and-roll swagger. Local support comes from Die Nasty, a raw punk band that sounds straight out of 1977, the best compliment you could give a group of this ilk. KEVIN DIERS

THURSDAY

CRX, Dead Heavens, Streets of Laredo

Nick Valensi of The Strokes set out on his own after that band splintered, and opened up his own sludge-dive rock outfit. Leading the band on guitar, Valensi strikes a balance between ambitious stadium rock and behind-the-bleachers sex appeal. CRX will be joined by Dead Heavens and Streets of Laredo.

Studio 4/4: Paco Osuna

Spanish DJ/producer Paco Osuna has recorded for some of the world’s top techno labels, including Richie Hawtin’s Plus 8 and M_nus, so he’s a perfect fit for the Studio 4/4 weekly’s emphasis on highbrow high times. Serving as a resident jock at Hawtin’s ENTER night at Space Ibiza and other venues worldwide hasn’t hurt Osuna’s rep as a master of euphoric yet cerebral jams, either. As a DJ, Osuna favors minimal tracks that make you feel as if you’ve ingested a few hits of clean acid. As a producer, Osuna cranks up the lysergic intensity even more, as evidenced by his 2014 album, Long Play for M_nus, and his Amigos EPs with fellow psychonauts like Alex Under and Daniel Sanchez. Let’s hope he drops in some cuts from them tonight. DAVE SEGAL

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Roy Hargrove Quintet

Trumpeter Roy Hargrove, appearing with saxophonist Justin Robinson, bassist Ameen Saleem, drummer Quincy Phillips, and pianist Sullivan Fortner, sometimes starts a set out with slow, low, murmuring discussion between instruments. And the deeply mystical jazz musicians believe, at least, that they can talk on their horns—which, given their affinity for one another and serving, so to speak, in the trenches with one another, I wouldn’t doubt. The band expands this aesthetic, though, so as to keep speaking through more conventional selections—things that sound like bebop, mournful soul, sad lyricism, frenetic testifying—all caught up in the concept of conversation. Since they number five, such conversation must feature complications. And it’ll go on for a while. ANDREW HAMLIN (Through December 4)

FRIDAY

Aurora with Foreign Air

Sprightly Scandinavian singer Aurora haunts the Showbox with a night of dark, electronica-tinged pop music, and will be joined by Foreign Air.

Benjamin Francis Leftwich with Lydia Ramsey

Benjamin Francis Leftwich not only has an incredible given name, but also the haunting vocals and delicate musicianship of a true UK blue-eyed-soul baby.

Cathedrals XV

The most important thing to do in the aftermath of the presidential election is to admit publicly and privately that we live within a system of white supremacy and begin organizing ways of protecting ourselves, our loved ones, and all marginalized groups against the violent bigotry heavily present in our government and communities. But after all that, you should really undertake some self-care. Cathedrals, the series, enables listeners to peacefully experience music of complex purity in the majestic cave that is Saint Mark’s Cathedral. In this iteration, heavenly harmonic pop outfit Lemolo headline, with crisply meditative layers provided by roughly hewn chamber-pop ensemble Loch Lomond, and bowed-neck, electro-synth duo NAVVI. Go get your relaxation on, then wake up and keep fighting. KIM SELLING

C.C. Filson Ballard Launch

To celebrate its new outdoor-gear store in Ballard, Filson invites you to a 21+ party with free hot dogs and beer plus live music. RSVP for free entry, but note that space is limited. You may want to arrive early, especially considering the live music in question is thanks to local stoner-metal heroes Earth, with Sub Pup neo-grunge darlings So Pitted and WEEED.

Full Toilet, The Crap, Hot Carlas, Dumps

Promoted as “The Shit Show,” this event will probably be a bowl of fun. The crapload of bands on the bill are topped by Kurt Bloch’s (under the name Pissed Don Sheets) spaz-punk outfit Full Toilet, who released their first proper LP, I Disagree, earlier this year. The album is a pure scuzz-rock document packed with loudly blurted thought fragments and condensed song formations; 17 30-second tracks rattle your ears before the epic 11.5-minute, punk-poet freak-out called “I Sayed Bang” closes out the disc. The self-released I Disagree, as well as 2011’s self-titled 7-inch on Sub Pop, are quick-and-dirty visceral experiences. You’ll listen to Bloch wet-breathe, sniff, and yell his parts during the course of a Full Toilet album, and I’ll bet you’ll get to know him even more intimately onstage. TODD HAMM

Ghoul, The Plot Sickens, The Crud Guds

While San Francisco “Splatterthrash” outfit Ghoul know their way around a memorable metal song, the real draw here is their stage show. A spectacle in the Grand Guignol tradition, their performances include blood spraying from actors dressed as giant robots, voodoo priests, and other Saturday morning cartoon staples. Juvenile? Sure. But their last LP included a Candy Land–esque board game, so what can we expect? GWAR innovated a similarly over-the-top and theatrical approach, but founding member Dave “Oderus Urungus” Brockie has passed, and Ghoul carry their torch better than the remaining Scumdogs of the Universe. Maybe that’s because under the hood, Ghoul are a who’s who of Bay Area death-metal musicians from bands like Impaled and Exhumed. JOSEPH SCHAFER

Kamasi Washington

I’m certainly not a dyed-in-the-wool, vetted-by-the-vets jazz head—but I know me a little bit. Such as the fact that the three-hour 2015 album The Epic, from Los Angeles saxophonist Kamasi Washington (with his longtime West Coast Get Down partners), is revelatory, a continuum-straddling spiritual-jazz homecoming, awake for staid conformity and expectations. Watching the album’s live hometown debut on YouTube—do yourself a favor this afternoon or evening and check it out—you’ll see that the collective energy on display is profound. If you’ve been listening to some of the most innovative black music coming out of LA over the past couple years, some of that was already palpable—whether peeping the stylistic breadth of Terrace Martin, the bold funkonauticisms of Thundercat, or hearing them all come together on the biggest rap album of last year, To Pimp a Butterfly. Even though there’s supposed to be a drought, the incredibly rich musical tradition of the city just pours out—and Kamasi represents a high-water mark. Dive on in. LARRY MIZELL JR.

Luke Fitzpatrick: Cage & Partch

Might as well start with the boilerplate: “UW School of Music violinist Luke Fitzpatrick performs the John Cage Freeman Etudes for solo violin and the 17 Lyrics of Li Po for adapted viola and voice by Harry Partch, marking the first-ever performance of the work in its entirety on the composer’s original handmade instrument.” Cage may not have started out creating violin pieces that were unplayable, but after a few of the Etudes got that reputation, he seemed satisfied enough that they held that rep. Fitzpatrick, then, pushes back against seemingly impassable mountains. Partch created the Adapted Viola by grafting a cello neck to a viola body. The work in question grafts music to classic Chinese poetry. ANDREW HAMLIN

SATURDAY

Brian Fergus and Rob Angus

Initially inspired by Brian Eno, Brian Fergus has gone on to perform on various electric, acoustic, and acousmatic instruments, including ukulele, which somehow isn’t cloying in his skilled hands. YouTube features several clips of Fergus covering the Beatles, Barrett, Monk, Mingus, and, in a stroke of genius, a mash-up of Led Zeppelin’s “Misty Mountain Hop” and Devo’s “Uncontrollable Urge.” Expect more abstract works tonight, though. Angus released four albums in the 1990s that are lost classics of what I’ve called “cryptic, ritualistic sonic mesmerism” in the vein of Jon Hassell and :Zoviet*France: Ethnoloopography, Slow Rain, and two collabs with Jeff Greinke, Night and Fog and Crossing Ngoli. Angus’s more recent music taps into a less exotic but still exploratory style. Angus and Fergus will be using a multichannel, surround-sound system tonight. DAVE SEGAL

Cathedrals XVI: Damien Jurado, Paris Alexa, Kirsten Wenlock

The last time I saw Damien Jurado play, it was to a wine-sipping, charcuterie-munching crowd at a vineyard in California. Despite the glorious weather and picturesque setting, Jurado was not having it. Backstage, he kept to himself, in the shade, and onstage, he expressed his disdain for the California sun and his love for Seattle’s gloom. Jurado is not Seattle nice, but that’s not what makes his performances engaging. While he’s most associated with his spare acoustic songs of interior life, his latest work—Brothers and Sisters of the Eternal Son, another collaboration with producer Richard Swift—is far more kaleidoscopic, delving into groovy, psychedelic, orchestrated pop. The consistent factor: Jurado’s ability to transport you to someplace sublime. KATHLEEN RICHARDS

DoNormaal, Imprints, Punchacop, Nauticult

The local rapper of the moment creates a transporting sonic landscape. She’s plumbing the depths of her own brain and the expanse of the cosmos on a voyage through purple nebulae and synapses. “I don’t belieeeeeeeeeeve what’s in my miiiiiiiiiiiind,” she moans on “50 Jasper Horses,” the most haunting track on her excellent debut LP, Jump or Die. You’d be wise to follow DoNormaal wherever this journey is taking her. ANGELA GARBES

False Prophet with Veronica Vasicka

As boss of Minimal Wave Records and as a well-traveled DJ, Veronica Vasicka has played a key role over the last decade in reviving interest in obscure synth music from the 1970s and ’80s, as well as fostering new music in that vein for her Cititrax subsidiary. Like Seattle’s Medical Records, but with a narrower focus, Minimal Wave favors the alien and alienating end of the minimal-synth and Italo disco spectra. Vasicka’s excellent taste in those rarefied subgenres makes her DJ sets veritable history lessons as well as weird dance parties abounding with wonky synthetic pleasures and enough anomic vocals to demoralize a stadium full of psychotherapists. DAVE SEGAL

Pere Ubu, Obnox, SSDD

Those early Pere Ubu singles from the mid to late 1970s—plus 1978’s The Modern Dance and Dub Housing—constitute some of the most bracing rock humankind has ever mustered. Coming from the ecologically challenged city of Cleveland, the inferiority complex capital of America, singer-songwriter David Thomas and company forged a postapocalyptic sound that carried industrial decay in its DNA and made desolation and dejection rock you like a hurricane. Their sonic and lyrical Dadaist panic exploded hearts of darkness with an attack that often inverted rock’s clichés to stunning effect. Obnox—led by the prolific dynamo Lamont Thomas—are worthy torch-carriers for Pere Ubu’s foundation-toppling rock. While Thomas made a rep as a badass drummer for raunch-rockers Bassholes, with Obnox he slashes out hedonistic guitar distortion and sings with a ferocious authority that makes most vocalists seem mealy-mouthed. Obnox represent a new punk-soul zenith. DAVE SEGAL

Phil Kline's Unsilent Night 2016

Phil Kline's Unsilent Night is like a bell-heavy, mobile version of Zaireeka by the Flaming Lips. Everybody shows up at On the Boards with a smartphone or some music-playing device, downloads one of four tracks from Kline's song, and then slowly marches around Lower Queen Anne. The different tracks ring out from each participant's speaker, creating a kind of holiday symphonic orchestra in the streets. This event happens simultaneously all over the world, so there'll be plenty of international fellow-feeling and good-cheer vibes in the air. After the walk, everyone returns to OtB for a warm-up with hot chocolate and snacks. Bring your friends, bring your kids, bring your wizardly rain jackets, and bring your smartphones! RICH SMITH

Popnoise Festival NW

Popnoise Festival NW—which has thrived in several US cities—comes to Seattle, verifying our town’s voracious appetite for shoegaze, dream pop, psych rock, and other variants of head music. The event spotlights the dreamier, more ethereal end of rock, and right now, temporary escapism from America’s political horrors is quite welcome. Helping to elevate minds out of our Trump-induced nightmare are Philadelphia MBV acolytes Panophonic, brilliant Portland hazemongers Vibrissae, krautrock-informed ’gazers Red Martian (who often perform as a Kraftwerk tribute band), tranquil drifters somesurprises, chillwave-inflected charmers Little Child Man, and savvy selector DJ Retina Burn of Neon Sigh Records. DAVE SEGAL

SMooCH: Seattle Musicians for Children's Hospital

The charity circuit gets an indie-rock soundtrack as a pitch-perfect lineup including some of Sub Pop’s brightest stars gathers to help raise funds for Seattle Children’s Hospital. Attendees will get the unique treat of pairing their five-star meals with the golden voices of Destroyer’s Dan Bejar, Neko Case, and A.C. Newman in the form of their always-a-good-time supergroup the New Pornographers. Dinosaur Jr. frontman/guitar hero J Mascis will be taking to the stage solo, albeit with the help of some special guests, to perform a selection of his many hits for both Dinosaur and himself, and Naked Giants will be kicking off the night with their own brand of garage rock. Finally, Father John Misty will be headlining the event and his mellow and melodic brand of folk rock will provide the perfect nightcap. NICK ZURKO

Supersonic Electronic: A Night of Cosmic Italo Disco

Come bask in the euphoric sounds of this perennially so-unhip-it’s-hip genre that has taken on a life of its own, proving far more influential than its profit-minded producers could have ever expected, as nu-disco superstars like Todd Terje and Prins Thomas have taken Italo disco global. If you like your disco with a hefty dose of laser-sharp synths and pulsating drum machines, then put that mustache you’ve been cultivating to good use and get down to the Italian sounds that will be coming from the DJ booth at the Timbre Room this Saturday. DJs von der Ahe, Lucero, and Carlos Ruiz will be providing the astral soundtrack with choice Italo disco hits designed to take you to whole new realms. NICK ZURKO