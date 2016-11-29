90 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do In Seattle This Week: November 29-December 4, 2016 Diving Santa, Krampus Christmas, The Ugly Sweater Run, And More Unusual Picks

Kelly O See Diving Santa at the Seattle Aquarium this weekend.

Our arts critics have already recommended 40 great things to do this week and our music critics have picked the 26 best concerts, but there are still hundreds more events happening. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from Doctor Wholidays to the Ugly Sweater Run, and from the Seattle Immersive Theatre's Krampus Christmas to legendary Seattle drag presence Cucci Binaca's farewell show. For even more options this week, check out our complete Things To Do calendar.

TUESDAY

1. Early Music Underground: In Mary's Arms

The Early Music Underground House Band hosts a night of rare motets and cantatas arranged for voice, strings, and organ by 17th century female composers like Bembo, Leomarda, and Peruchona, featuring soprano Natalie Ingrisano.

2. Lauret Savoy: Trace

Geologist and author Lauret Savoy will read from her award-winning book Trace: Memory, History, Race, and the American Landscape.

3. Rivers

Chantal Anderson's glimpses of Oceti Sakowin camp at Standing Rock, shown on gelatin silver prints, will only be exhibited for one night. All proceeds benefit the Mni Wiconi Health Clinic at the camp.

4. TJ Stiles: Custer's Trials

Biographer T. J. Stiles will speak about his book Custer's Trials: A Life on the Frontier of a New America, which won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for History (Stiles's second Pulitzer). Candace Millard of the New York Times wrote, "If anyone could make a reader forget Custer’s last stand, at least for a few hundred pages at a time, it would be T. J. Stiles."

5. Trivia Tuesday: Gossip Girl

How well do you know those Machiavellian and improbably attractive teenagers? Find out while sipping drink specials and competing for prizes!

WEDNESDAY

6. Artists Against the DAPL

Enjoy music and shop for art from Chris Jakubiak, Lance Netherlin, Devolution Ink, Charliegrrl, Just Alan, Pierced Hearts Tattoo, and many more. All proceeds benefit the camps at Standing Rock.

7. Civic Cocktail Special Edition: Race and Policing

Civic Cocktail's panel of journalists, activists, and politicians will focus on "policing and race": specifically, how to improve relations between communities of color and law enforcement. Participants include the reformers behind Initiative 873 (including Andre Taylor) to facilitate accountability of violent police officers. The panel will also look at the school-to-prison pipeline and a new potential police focus on de-escalation.

8. K-12 Visions and Outcomes

The Seattle Times LiveWire hosts a discussion on Washington's grave education problem—i.e., low graduation rates, inequality, and lack of preparation. How can we help? Is our best and only option monetary contribution?

9. Legal Clinic for Name & Gender Marker Change

If your legal identity doesn't match up with your gender, this event may be very important for you. The Gender Justice League, Q-Law Legal Foundation, and the King County Bar Association will help you file paperwork to change the name and gender marker on your driver's license, your social security card, your passport, your birth certificate, and other documents. There will also be a photographer for on-site passport photos. Financial assistance available.

10. Leif Whittaker with Daniel James Brown

Climber Leif Whittaker's book My Old Man and the Mountain reveals the achievements and family life of his father, "Big Jim" Whittaker, the first American to summit Mount Everest. Daniel James Brown, author of The Boys in the Boat, will present.

11. Quiet, Blicky, Jean Chalant

Heavy atmosphere-hazers Quiet bring their dark magic to Barboza, with Blicky and Jean Chalant.

12. Solidarity With Standing Rock: No Fracking Sands At Our Ports

Learn about the role Seattle plays in North Dakota fracking—in particular, how extraction equipment is moved through Seattle ports—and what environmentalists and Native activists can do about it.

13. The Submarine Show

Emmy-winner Slater Penney and former Cirque du Soleil member Jaron Hollander play two men sub-wrecked on the bottom of the ocean. Watch their physical comedy and vast imaginations create landscapes and creatures out of thin air.

14. Susan Casey: Voices in the Ocean

Bestselling author Susan Casey (The Wave and The Devil's Teeth) will speak about her latest book, Voices in the Ocean: A Journey into the Wild and Haunting World of Dolphins, based on firsthand research conducted in Hawaii, Japan, the Solomon Islands, and Crete.

THURSDAY

15. Brandon Sanderson

The popular sci-fi author will read from his first collection of short stories, Arcanum Unbounded: The Cosmere Collection, featuring a new Stormlight Archive entry and illustrations.

16. Campout Cinema: Die Hard

Campout Cinema (21+) brings the "outdoor movie experience" indoors—remember blankets, pillows, and sleeping bags, and they'll provide the food, themed drinks, and "other surprises." This time they'll screen beloved action movie Die Hard, and your ticket will include admission to the exhibit Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction and Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic.

17. The Cold Hard Cash Show

Because he can never be tributed enough, Johnny Cash tribute band the Cold Hard Cash pays tribute to Johnny Cash for the advent of a cold, hard winter.

18. Got Green Winter Fundraiser

Are you a horrified environmentalist? You're not alone. Join Got Green to learn about climate change strategy, grassroots efforts, and "green pathways" for the young, diverse workforce of today. Featuring drinks, light food by Chef Tarik Abdullah, and music by DJ Daps1.

19. Kerry Cohen: Girl Trouble

Psychotherapist Kerry Cohen presents her book Girl Trouble and its insights on "bullying, competition, and failed relationships" between female friends.

20. Latte Art Throwdown

The café-in-residence at La Marzocco, Panther Coffee, is saying good-bye to the space with a latte art competition featuring an insane first prize—a trip to El Salvador with producer Aida Batlle. There are three spots left for competitors: get there very early with your five-dollar buy-in, because these spots go to the first in line! The details: contestants will use a 12-ounce pitcher to pour an eight-ounce shot. The first design will be a heart; the second, a tulip; the third, a rosetta; and the final, what you will. If you're just there to watch, enjoy the free lattes.

21. Making NOIS-e for Standing Rock!

The Native Organization of Indigenous Scholars and friends will meet in support of Standing Rock. Come for literature, a talk, photos, videos, and a light lunch. If you've got some cash to spare, NOIS is collecting money for medics at the camp.

22. Marmalade Homecoming Party

Ridiculous dance party DJ crew Marmalade returns to their original Fremont home in the welcome-back-to-the-High-Dive party.

23. Rahikka

Sound and video artist Carson Rennekamp makes light field projections and electronic soundscapes as Rahikka, with a focus on color, repetition, and movement. In the lofted chambers of the Chapel Performance Space, they'll be sure to evoke meditative feelings of shade-stained tranquility.

24. Wolverines, Wolves, Grizzlies, and Fishers

In conjunction with the Wild Nearby exhibit, photographer Steven Gnam and National Park Service Ranger Jason Ransom will give a talk about these types of carnivores that, after being disrupted by civilization in the 19th and 20th centuries, are returning to their traditional territories, with help from the NPS and other conservation organizations.

25. Yo Gabber Gabber 2

Monthly Re-Bar night Guilty Pleasures presents Yo Gabber Gabber 2, an evening of color-noise, dance, rave, and electropop sounds with DJs Jimni Cricket, Powermitten, Graz, SuPeRioR K!, Duncfoo, and Kabiyo.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

26. Austen Translation

This love story/improvisational comedy show is inspired by Jane Austen, and promises "stolen glances, carriage rides, and turns about the room."

27. Jazz Night School Fall Performances

The burgeoning musicians of the Jazz Night School present their fall session performances, with the JNS All-Star Big Band kicking things off on November 30, singing with the Jazz Trio, the Big Band Express and the Performance Big Band on December 1, and the small jazz ensembles, g*psy jazz, and Latin and Brazilian forro ensembles performing on December 2.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

28. American Idiot

American Idiot is a musical is based on Green Day's punk rock album/opera of the same name about the Iraq War, American culture, capitalism, identity, and more. This production will be directed by Georgina Spelvin with musical direction by Michael Alexander.

29. Big Jay Oakerson

Big Jay Oakerson (who appeared on TV in This Is Not Happening with Ari Shaffir, Comedy Underground with Dave Attell, FX’s Louie, Inside Amy Schumer, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon) will perform his comedy.

30. The Dream of Gerontius

The Dream of Gerontius, the British composer’s masterwork, marries his spiritual faith with soaring music to paint the voyage of a human soul going through the phases of birth, life, and death.

There will be no performance on Friday.

31. The Twilight Zone: LIVE!

The Twilight Zone: LIVE! is a popular series that has been going on (off and on) for years, and it provides exactly what one would expect: three re-created 22-ish-minute episodes, each one a really quite excellent facsimile of an original episode culled from the creepy ancient TV classic. ADRIAN RYAN

32. The Untitled Play About Art School

This new play by Nelle Tankus presents two parallel storylines: a woman with depression and anxiety fails to show up for her final thesis presentation at her art school, and in Ancient Greece, a carnivorous beast is loose and on the hunt.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

33. Christmas is Burning

This sci-fi comedy/Christmas special will feature Sgt. Rigsby and his team of puppets—and for dinner, possibly some shepherd's pie with reindeer.

34. Sinner Saint Burlesque: Revolution

Nikola Tease-la, Namii, Alexa Perplexa, and the Sinner Saint troupe brandish their sexuality to smash taboos and inspire social justice.

FRIDAY

35. 3 Year Anniversary Party

Push/Pull is Ballard's home for underground art and comics, and they've been nourishing local weirdness and creativity for three years. Share drinks and snacks with Push/Pull artists and pick up a discount $20 "mystery bag" full of art and other goodies.

36. BAM Biennial Artist Open House & Award Presentation

The third BAM Biennial Artist Open House will feature Metalmorphosis artists in talks, demonstrations, and hands-on activities.

37. By the Power of Grey Scale

Help launch the fourth solo show of iconic Seattle muralist Henry, creator of those moony-eyed, primary-colored walruses, birds, and octopuses adorning many local walls and fences. Here, he's limiting himself to black, white, and gray.

38. Complex: 3-Room Party Extravanganza

Celebrate the weekend with three whole rooms of Seattle selectors bumping house, techno, and waves of all kinds throughout a 12-hour party within the Kremwerk/Timbre Room complex. Featured DJs include Justin Hartinger, Minnesnowta, WD4D, Zoolab, Dorsia, Eddie LV, Everett Leftside, Oki, BBecks, MTBTZ, and Howin1000.

39. Cucci's Deep Rip

Legendary Seattle drag presence Cucci Binaca is moving to Los Angeles, and in their wake present a sad drag show, rife with tears, and other bodily fluids. Enjoy mournful performance by Arson Nicki, Butylene O'Kipple, Cucci Binaca, Hellen Tragedy, Dolce Vida, Irene Dubois, and Miss Texas 1988.

40. Emily Zach: The Art of Beatrix Potter

Emily Zach presents a The Art of Beatrix Potter: Sketches, Paintings and Illustrations, on the work of the scientifically-minded author of The Tale of Peter Rabbit and other classics, who would have turned 150 this year.

41. EPIC with Kadeejah Streets

Techno, post-punk disco, and house music DJ Kadeejah Streets is at the helm of this month's EPIC, which gives a single DJ control of the dance floor for an entire night. Visuals for this iteration of EPIC are by Pixelflip, and stage design by Celeste Cooning.

42. The Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition

Raise money for the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank by forming caroling teams and singing with heart. The event is capped by a final sing-off on the "Figgy Main Stage."

43. John Pomfret

The former Washington Post correspondent and author of Chinese Lessons will present his new book, The Beautiful Country and the Middle Kingdom, on China and America's relationship from 1776 on.

44. Krampus Mass with Legion Within and Guests

Celebrating Krampus early with their minimalist psych throwdown, Legion Within takes over the High Dive with Bauhaus tribute group The Sky's Gone Out and additional holiday guests.

45. Robbie Robertson: Testimony

Robbie Robertson (lead guitarist and principal songwriter for The Band) will read from his memoir, Testimony.

46. ThinkGeek Northgate Mall Grand Opening

Cosplay is encouraged at this opening of the first West Coast ThinkGeek brick-and-mortar store. Head up to Northgate for prizes and more.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

47. Bacon Strip: Sylvia's Special Christmas Gifts

Sylvia O'Stayformore's holiday variety drag show will feature a different cast each night, comprised of both newcomers and regulars, including Abbey Roads, Mona Real, and Betty Wetter.

48. The Best Burlesque Pageant Ever

Kutie LaBootie and other members of Stripped Screw crash an innocent Christmas pageant and cause much shock, horror, and arousal.

49. Cornish Dance Department New Moves Concert

Cornish College of the Arts Dance Department's New Moves Concert 2016 will feature original choreography and performances by students.

50. Giving Marketplace

Earn extra karma while you're Christmas shopping by buying from organizations that advocate for social change or environmental preservation. Participants include the Snow Leopard Trust, Alaffia, BikeWorks, Ten Thousand Villages, ROOTS of South Sudan, and other groups. While you're there, put yourself to work: help box up kits for refugees (the Foundation provides the materials), donate a used bike, or make your own earth-friendly, recycled jewelry.

51. A Very Villains Holiday Jubilee

Seattle sketch group Villains pokes fun at holiday staples like visiting relatives and too much mulled wine.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

52. Brilliant Traces

A woman running away from the altar invades the home of a taciturn man in a study of a relationship between lonely strangers, in this production written by Cindy Lou Johnson.

53. Christmas Lighting Festival 2016

Santa (entschuldigung, we mean "St. Nickolaus") and carolers will make merry from Friday to Sunday in everyone's favorite local Bavarian village. Each Friday, St. Nick will arrive at 4:30 to tell Christmas stories; on Saturday and Sunday, you can eat hot chestnuts, sip mulled wine and cider, and let your kids find free cookies on the Cookie Crawl until the culminating Lighting Ceremony.

54. Elf

An oversized elf navigates human life in the USA in this musical show for kids based on the 2003 film.

55. Krampus Christmas

Enjoy a cheery interactive Christmas horror show with bad Santa, creepy elves, and everybody's favorite Yuletide child-torturer, the Krampus. Explore a snowy wonderland populated with unexpected denizens. Not recommended for children under 13.

56. Next to Normal

This musical follows a suburban woman with bipolar disorder and her relationship with her family. Watch this production by Stage Notes, a student production company at the University of Washington.

SATURDAY

57. The 2016 Seattle Yoga Holiday Party

This bash for yoga enthusiasts includes the 2016 Yoga Awards ceremony, an aerial performance, music, door prizes, and snacks and drinks.

58. 3rd Annual Yappy Holidays Craft Bazaar + Bake Sale Fundraiser

You guys. Yappy holidays. Yes, you can bring your pet to this craft and baked-good sale. Yes, they have an adoption event. Yes, every dollar you spend at the bake sale will help rescue creatures at the Motley Zoo. And more freaking adorability: get a pet photo with a $30 donation.

59. 5th Annual Bad Santa Photos

Have your picture taken with sketchy Santa and friends, with Ninkasi Sleighr beer to fortify your nerves. Proceeds go to The World is Fun.

60. 9th Annual DIY Holiday Fest

Vera and Hollow Earth Radio have assembled some of the coolest local zines, records, tapes, and crafts around. Rendez-vous with Jigsaw Records, Other Peoples Polyester, Channel Fest, and many others.

61. At the Table: Holiday Entertaining with Traci Post

For the first three Saturdays in December, prepare delicious handmade gifts and learn party tips with Chef Traci Post. This weekend, learn to make preserves, condiments, and desserts.

62. Audioasis on KEXP Presents: KA, Bloom Offering, Adhere to Form

Post-punk group KA, solo industrial musician Bloom Offering, and experimental Portland electronic band Adhere to Form will share new PNW music at the Timbre Room. DJ Emmanuelle (aka #frenchface) will serve up some dance music-heavy jams from the French side of the club scene.

63. Band Crush

Band Crush is a live musical mash-up, hosted by CityArts, in which two bands pick their favorite musical crush and build a set around that tribute love to each other. This iteration features sets by Industrial Revelation and The True Loves.

64. The Blue Show

Improvisers have been saving up their dirtiest material for The Blue Show, an emphatically adults-only improv comedy night that happens just once a month—and that has attracted celebrity guests Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

65. Christmas In The BIG EASY!

Indulge in a New Orleans-style celebration of Yuletide season, with festive jazz music from chanteuse duo Angie Louise and Miz LaWanda Dupree performing music by Tom Waits, Louis Armstrong, Eartha Kitt, Jason Robert Brown, Otis Redding, Billy Idol, and many more. They'll be flanked by Southern gentle-musicians, the Lou'siana Gators.

66. Drawing Jam

This is not one naked person trying not to breathe too hard in front of a handful of art nerds. No, this is a whole crowd of art nerds with an entire building full of models, naked, clothed, holding instruments, or wearing weird costumes. Some of them come from familiar institutions like Teatro ZinZanni. Your ticket includes art supplies and access to many instructor demonstrations. If you get hungry, there will be plenty of food trucks. Kids 15 and under enter for free.

67. Fools Play Concert Conversation

Tacoma band Are They Brothers will perform live songs, then follow up with improvisations on the same theme, incorporating audience suggestions.

68. High Ambitions Tour: Concrete, Steel, Glass, and Egos

What aesthetic, economic, and emotional forces shaped the towers of the Seattle skyline? The Seattle Architecture Foundation takes you on a tour from the 1980s to the present. Learn about post-modernism, high-rises, green buildings, and more. Make sure you sign up in advance: walk-up tickets cost ten dollars more.

69. Holiday Bizarre Bazaar

Visit the coziest trailer park in town to shop antiques, food, jewelry, clothes, gifts, and more. DJ ADHD, DJ Dimples and the Sugarplum Elves make it a party, and if you're very well- behaved, you can get a picture with Mr. and Ms. Claus.

70. Mandolin Messiah

Experience George Frederick Handel's beloved oratorio Messiah performed entirely on plucked strings by the Seattle Mandolin Orchestra with four vocalists from Seattle's choral and operatic community.

71. Noise for Toys 2: Toys for Tots Benefit

Now in its second year, Noise for Toys establishes itself as both a holiday-themed rock party and a toys-for-tots benefit fundraiser. For every $5 toy you bring to the show, you'll gain an entry into the evening's raffle to win prizes like band merchandise and gift certificates to local businesses.

72. Sagittarius: Sun

After you see Flamingosis at the High Line, put on some LED gloves and mosey over to the official EDM-fueled afterparty. Sagittarius babies get in free. The VIP ticket gets you a hookah.

73. Seattle Women March Against Hate

All are welcome at this peaceful march that aims "to show the world that misogyny, misogynoir, racism, xenophobia, and hate of any kind is not welcome in this city... [and] that women will not be bullied by anyone—not even the next president."

74. Shameless: All Your Guilty Pleasures & One-Hit Wonders

Sweat out all your insecurities about your music taste at Shameless, the Neumos official dance night for all your guiltiest pleasures, including tracks by Carly Rae Jepsen, Blink 182, The Black Eyed Peas, Britney Spears, Nelly, Aaron Carter, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Fall Out Boy, Usher, and many more.

75. Snow Ball: Ingersoll 40th Anniversary

The Lady B and Atom Lesiak will host a celebration of the Ingersoll Gender Center, a non-profit dedicated to advocacy for trans, queer, non-binary, and non-gender-conforming people. Enjoy local beer, wine, and food, plus auctions and an award ceremony.

76. Superblack Industrial Club: Krampusnacht!

In old Germanic tradition, Santa Claus has a demon companion named Krampus who punishes children for wickedness (rather than, say, giving gifts and eating cookies). In celebration of this dark side of the holiday season, Mercury DJs Hana Solo and Destrukt invite you to a night of heavy industrial tracks, with a space to embrace your own dark side as well.

77. The Ugly Sweater Run

Grab your ugliest holiday sweater and a pair of running shoes and get ready to take on the "Merriest 5K". There will be marshmallow guns on hand as well as a mechanical reindeer. If there is still no real snow on this Seattle winter day, there will be fake snow for your enjoyment. Attendees 21 and older will also be able to indulge in a complimentary Kahlua cocktail.

78. Yoga Under Glass

Local instructors will lead this appropriate-for-all-levels yoga workshop inside the Glasshouse. (If you attend, prepare to return to a sparkling house with a big bowl of decorative lemons on the table, because now you officially have your shit together.)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

79. Cirque Love Love

Cirque Love Love is a show about past loves by Ty "Tyrannosaurus" Vennowitz, a one-man acrobat cabaret. Watch him perform moving feats to live music.

80. The Dialogue

Four one-act avant-garde plays explore the intersection between theater, film, radio, and social media.

81. Diving Santa

Actually, Santa doesn't live on the North Pole. He's gotten nervous about global warming so he's relocated to an underwater base camp, visible from the 120,000-gallon Window on Washington Waters in the Seattle Aquarium. Just kidding! This is a fun photo op, an extra perk for your weekend Aquarium visit, where Santa will swim with the fishes and you can take pictures from the dry side of the glass. Donations during the event will help fund DreamNights, an event for children with special needs or chronic illnesses.

SUNDAY

82. Battle for the Dance Belt/Red Snow Ball

3rd Shift Dance will host a competition for 19 dance companies, one of whom will win the Platinum Dance Belt and a chance to perform an original work in January. Featuring DJ Aksion and live music by Naomi Wachira.

83. Building Community in Our New Political Reality

Penny University asks you to come to their kaffeeklatsch and share your thoughts on how to act and organize around "human rights, social and economic justice, and the political process." If you want to offer, hear, or generate good ideas on how to cope with post-election America, meet up with like-minded activists and thinkers.

84. ConcreteActions: Community Action Fair

Want to take action for threatened communities in America, but don't know where to start? Network with local organizations who are recruiting volunteers and activists. Come early (3-5 pm) for a discussion on helping marginalized people in your area.

85. Doctor Wholidays

Travel through time and space to MoPOP (formerly the EMP) to celebrate the good Doctor in his many iterations, because what's more Christmassy than that yards-long scarf? Costume contest and parade, bingo, caroling, TV clips, a TARDIS photo booth, and a dance-off: grab your best Companion and go. Tickets include admission to the Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction exhibit, which features the original Dalek and Cyberman used in filming from the '80s.

86. Female Fiends, Falling Over, The Co Founder, and The Ousters

Get amped for local bands, including What's Up's 2015 Best Local Pop Music pick The Co Founder.

87. Intersections: Music, Words, and Pictures

In this iteration of Intersections, a quarterly series that highlights music inspired by great works of literature, UW piano professor Robin McCabe will produce a program spotlighting top UW music students and special guests.

88. Mourning Market

It's your last chance to patronize Seattle's number one "Dark-Themed Market." Dress in mourning and shop morosely, for the market shall soon be no more: they've decided to fold after seven years. There's still time to celebrate, though: you may snag a free body bag or win a raffle, you can get your palm read, and you might survive a close encounter with the Krampus.

89. Storywallahs: An Evening of Storytelling

Indians and South Asians are invited to speak for five minutes about their first day in the USA at this story slam presented by KUOW, the Asian Art Museum, and others.

90. Twirl Gawk

Experience a wild variety show of drag queens, drag kings, burlesque, belly dance, and genre-spanning music performances from talents like Mercury Divine, DC Marvelous, Cannoli, Tiphany Starr, Morgue Anne, Butch Scout, Chaos X. Machina, Wisteria Belly Dance, Aphrodite, Annie Position, The artist formerly known as Hairy Peach, Carly, and hosted by Samuel L. Jack You Son.