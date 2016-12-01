Your Guide To First Thursday Art Walk Tonight A Complete List of Openings and Events for December 1

December's edition of First Thursday, the city's oldest art walk, is tonight, which means there will be plenty of gallery openings, free booze, and the opportunity to mingle with other artsy folks in Pioneer Square. Before 10 pm the weather doesn't look too grim, and at least you'll have liquid layers to keep you warm. There are more than 30 openings and events below, but make sure not to miss the opening receptions for Jen Graves's picks: Christine Babic's When She Dies, You Too Will Die at CoCA, Deborah Faye Lawrence's Open Carry at 4Culture, Jean Claude Moschetti's Parallel Worlds at Mariane Ibrahim Gallery, work by Jeffrey Simmons and Mark Calderon at Greg Kucera Gallery, Dick Weiss's Up and At 'em and Paul Marioni's Maybe at Traver Gallery, Kiss Fear at BONFIRE, A. Codd's Based on a True Story at Ebbets Field Flannels, Christopher Shaw's The Tea Library III at ArtXchange, For Whom the Bell Tolls by JD Banke and Lora Baize at Glassbox Gallery, Sarah McRae Morton's Mapping Stars at Noon at Foster/White Gallery, and last but not least, the innovative and collaborative Bureau of Arts & Culture at King Street Station.

Along the Grain

They say: "Treason Gallery in collaboration with pioneering print company, Prints On Wood is excited to present Along The Grain. Prints On Wood uses a unique process of UV printing on plywood, to create one of a kind wood prints. Incorporating the natural imperfections of the wood, each piece is a unique and individual in its own. Participating artists contributed a select image to be created into a Limited Edition of 10 prints. With a collection of artists from all around the world, Along The Grain presents itself as new take on fine art reproduction, while providing approachability to new collectors as well as those looking to add a one of a kind piece to their collection. The Along The Grain roster includes both local, and international artists from the new contemporary genre working in a variety of mediums including collage, photo manipulation, wood carving and painting. Highlighting few, Seattle favorites Mary Iverson, Cheyenne Randall and Casey Weldon each contributed to this dynamic show. Spanish artist Ricardo Cavalo best known in Seattle for his public piece on the exterior of Casco Antiguo in Pioneer Square. Italian artist, Vesod inspired by the European movement 'Futurism' explores the idea of representing the three dimensions of space and time all in a single moment in his work."

Annual Group Show

Gallery IMA's annual group show will feature pieces by a variety of gallery artists, including works in paint, ceramics, metal, paper, glass, encaustic and mixed media.

Art Hansen

They say: "This exhibition celebrates five decades of Art Hansen's printmaking and is in collaboration with the announcement of the publication of his catalogue raisonne."

The Bureau of Arts & Culture

Starting December 1, King Street Station will host 21 art proposals "designed to trigger a new enthusiasm for the direction of our city and how art can play a vital role in our future... tackling issues such as homelessness, gun violence, urban growth, cultural tourism, arts education, and human trafficking." Part of the show is the Give Gallery, where if you donate blood between November 28 and December 16 through Bloodworks, you can take home, free, a work of art by a local artist from the gallery, including Jeffry Mitchell, Crystal Barbre, Charles Peterson, June Sekiguchi, Warren Dykeman, and Amanda Manitach. A $5 donation is requested for the opening party. JEN GRAVES

Celebrate Art

Patricia Rovzar Gallery's 24th annual group exhibition is titled Celebrate Art.

Chin Yuen

This exhibit will feature abstract paintings by Canadian artist Chin Yuen in the North Gallery, from two of her series: Dim Sum (small, vibrant works) and Organic Evolution (larger, harmonious pieces).

Christine Babic: When She Dies, You Too Will Die

When Christine Babic was 2 years old, an oil tanker struck a reef in the waters just beyond her fishing village and spilled so much crude oil that you can still find it today in some places if you simply dig up the top layer of earth. That was the Exxon Valdez. Babic was born and raised in Cordova, Alaska, on the land of her Suqpiaq ancestors. Her grandmother had been kidnapped from there, put in boarding school, and forbidden from speaking her native language or practicing her own culture by the US government. She settled in Seattle, but her daughter, Babic’s mother, returned to Cordova to raise Babic—where in 1989 mass death visited the marine life there and the local economy was instantly devastated. Babic grew up in a family suddenly plunged into a struggle to make ends meet. Two of her other grandparents died of cancer after working intensely on cleaning up the spill. In the midst of all this, Babic’s family were artists and craftspeople. She learned animal skin sewing and beading from her mother and her aunt, and devoted herself to traditional Native dances. The family went every year to sell some of their art at a fair in Santa Fe, where the mostly white crowd bought their state-certified-authentic-Native pieces. Alaska certifies “real” Native art with a designation you have to apply for, called the Silver Hand. The Silver Hand, the Exxon Valdez, the boarding school—they are all related, all aspects of what she calls “termination in disguise,” some less disguised than others. As an adult, Babic left Cordova to earn her degree at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, but she did not leave it behind. She moved to Seattle a year ago and continues to return to Cordova, especially to fish with her family. And she is a contemporary artist endowed with training in indigenous art, dance, and subsistence skills, and a canny capacity for divining, reinterpreting, and merging meanings and materials from across cultures. This month at the Center for Contemporary Art, Babic has her first solo show in Seattle, the culmination of a residency she did in a shipping container of CoCA’s in Georgetown—the perfect environment to work with animal hides and skins, she said. Titled When She Dies, You Too Will Die, in reference to a prophecy about the relationship between a people and their land, the exhibition will include works made from the skins and hides of seals, rabbits, and caribou; from the dresses Babic wore as a young dancer, the American flags she took with her on a recent trip to stand with the protesters of the Dakota Access pipeline at Standing Rock, North Dakota, and her grandmother’s clothing; and a mask she carved from cottonwood. Meet Christine Babic. JEN GRAVES

Christopher Shaw: The Tea Library III

This exhibition is a collaboration between sculptor and ceramicist Christopher Shaw and visual and performance artist Red Square—each artist inspired by tea, its rituals, and its fluidity.

A. Codd: Based on a True Story

Check out the artwork of A. Codd at this gallery show/grand opening party for Ebbets Field—they'll also have live music and brews from Georgetown Brewery. (They promise the "entire store will be 20% off.")

Deborah Faye Lawrence

The fierce satirical feminist collagist is at it again. JEN GRAVES

Dick Weiss: Up and At 'em

Up and At 'em will feature a new series of leaded glass screens by artist Dick Weiss. If you've visited enough gallery shows in Seattle, you might recognize his work—but if you've ever flown in through SeaTac, you've probably seen his cascading works incorporated into windows at the airport.

From Domesticity

Work by artists Bradly Gunn, Tony Kim, and Aaron Trampush, using objects from everyday spaces, comes together in a "rich and ambiguous portrait" that comments on space, time, and individual character. In the backspace, see sculptor and artist Natalie Jenkins's exhibit No Exit, about the feeling of being in between.

Holiday Extravaganza: Group Show

This show will feature new paintings, sculptures, and printmaking by CORE artists, on the theme "Silver & Gold."

Holiday Pop-Up Show and Sale

Stock up on gifts and affordable glass art at this holiday show and sale featuring local and regional artists.

IDENTITY Insight: Unfolding the Visual Narrative

This exhibit, curated by Eleana Del Rio, is the last of three IDENTITY exhibits at Prographica and will feature work by David Bailin, Eric Beltz, Shay Bredimus, Wes Christensen (1949-2015), Josh Dorman, Tim Lowly, Michelle Muldrow, Fred Stonehouse, and Yuriko Yamaguchi.

Into the Woods: Forests of the Northwest Coast

After exploring waterways in Resurgence: Rivers of the Northwest Coast, Stonington Gallery will delve into our local greenery and mythology through the group show Into the Woods: Forests of the Northwest Coast.

Jared Rue: Vanishing Angle

Rue's paintings depict bleached ocean reefs and other casualties of global warming.

JD Banke and Lora Baize

See paintings and sculptures depicting modern conspiracy theories by JD Banke and Lora Baize.

Jean Claude Moschetti: Parallel Worlds

A traveler throughout West Africa, Jean-Claude Moschetti makes photographs that draw together beauty, power, and spirit as people present to his camera their own emblems and rituals. JEN GRAVES

Jeffrey Simmons

Recent watercolors by abstract precisionist Jeffrey Simmons.

Kiss Fear

Kiss Fear is a multimedia exhibit with poetry, sculpture, video, and performance—by poet Daemond Arrindell and artists Mary Coss and Holly Ballard Martz—that will present "touching, powerful and sometimes darkly humorous ruminations on America’s weapon of choice," guns. Supported in part by a grant from 4Culture.

Mark Calderon

Seattle artist Mark Calderon's lovely sculptures can be subdued, but new pieces made of mica are political. They're hands, based on an example from the prehistoric North American "Hopewell" culture of a hand made from cut mica. One pair of hands rises to amplify a voice. It's called Cry: Cry, then cry out. JEN GRAVES

Microcosm

Microcosm is a selection of small-scale works by artists including Erika Sanada, Kymia Nawabi, Jeff Ballard, Katie Metz, Matthew Dennison, Adrian Arleo, Crystal Morey, and Victor Hugo Zayas.

Northwest Pop Up

Celebrate the holiday season at this gallery show/pop-up featuring work (ceramics, paintings, mixed media, prints and more) by Pacific Northwest artists including Claire Cowie, Jenny Heshman, Bob Jones, Fay Jones, Alwyn O’Brien, Peter Olsen, Mary Ann Peters, Akio Takamori, and Brad Winchester.

Paul Marioni: Maybe

See new works by glass artist Paul Marioni (a founding member of the American Studio Glass movement). In his work, Marioni incorporates "humor, images of taboo sexuality, tribal masks, and visual puns."

Perspective From Different Views

They say: "Seattle artists, Wei Chen, Sachiko Kusachi, Fiona K. Lau, and Kelly Lyles, will present photography, monotype, collage, and paintings at Studio 103 during the month of December."

Pop-Up Shop

If you're curious about what kind of art and goods reside out at Zinc Art + Object in Edmonds, here's a chance to get a preview right here in Pioneer Square. They promise small artworks, hand-crafted goods, and "an array of light-hearted gifts" from their sister shop.

Reilly Jensen, Izzie Klingels, and Bette Burgoyne: Narrative

Narrative is a group show highlighting "largely allegorical, highly detailed, and emotionally resonant works" made by three women: Reilly Jensen (with art made from found objects), Bette Burgoyne (with shadowy, monochromatic works) and Izzie Klingels (who helped create fanzine Hey Ladies and hosted a "Psychic Nail Parlour" at the Henry).

Sarah McRae Morton: Mapping Stars at Noon

A solo show of scenic, often historical paintings by Sarah McRae Morton, who had her first lessons in chiaroscuro by watching the Amish by candlelight in rural Pennsylvania where she grew up.

What’s the Story

So long, realism—this group show will feature work by 14 different artists that focuses on "less definitive content by adopting murky and/or fragmented bits of identifiable subjects."

Winter's Offering

This group exhibition will features paintings, photographs, prints, mixed media, and more by 27 regional artists.