Last-Minute Plans: 93 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: December 2-4, 2016 Urban Craft Uprising, Unsilent Night, And More $10-And-Under Events

vmax137 / Flickr Seattle Center's WinterFest features an ice rink, ice sculpting, the classic winter train and village, and performances.

Scrambling for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered, with plenty of last-minute options that don't require advance planning and won't cost you more than $10. See them all below, including plenty of holiday gift markets (including the Urban Craft Uprising and Holiday Bizarre Bazaar), Phil Kline's Unsilent Night, and Shameless, a dance night featuring all of your favorite guilty pleasures. For even more options, check out our complete Things To Do calendar, where you'll find lists including the 16 best movies playing this weekend and December events and concerts to buy tickets for before they sell out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

1. 3 Year Anniversary Party

Push/Pull is Ballard's home for underground art and comics, and they've been nourishing local weirdness and creativity for three years. Share drinks and snacks with Push/Pull artists and pick up a discount "mystery bag" full of art and other goodies.

(Ballard, free)

2. Amelia, Voycheck, Young Go Hards

Raw rock powerhouse group Amelia headline Substation with support from Voycheck and Young Go Hards.

(Ballard, $6)

3. Ball of Wax Volume 46 Release Show

For 11 years, Ball of Wax Audio Quarterly has been releasing quarterly compilation CDs highlighting new music from Seattle and beyond that might not get attention (or even be released) otherwise. At this 46th release event, local musicians will perform for "adventurous music listeners," and, for the price of admission, you'll go home with a new compilation CD.

(Ballard, $8)

4. BAM Biennial Artist Open House & Award Presentation

The third BAM Biennial Artist Open House will feature Metalmorphosis artists in talks, demonstrations, and hands-on activities. This is part of BAM's Free First Friday, which extends museum hours until 8 pm.

(Bellevue, free)

5. Candi Pop

If you own several glitter chokers and routinely take "Which Spice Are You" quizzes, the Candi Pop dance night at Neumos is for you. Free pizza from 9-10pm, and free entry before 10pm, with $10 entry after that. Feel free to embrace all your guilty pleasures and spread that unicorn rainbow boy band girl power magic around town.

(Capitol Hill, Free before 10 pm/$10 after)

6. C.C. Filson Ballard Launch

To celebrate its new outdoor-gear store in Ballard, Filson invites you to a 21+ party with free hot dogs and beer plus live music. RSVP for free entry, but note that space is limited. You may want to arrive early, especially considering the live music in question is thanks to local stoner-metal heroes Earth, with Sub Pup neo-grunge darlings So Pitted and WEEED.

(Ballard, free)

7. Clam Lighting Ceremony

At 7 pm, Ivar's will supply power to their annual "Clam Lights" ("thousands of twinkling lights across the park's greenery"—we're not sure exactly how clammy they are) and will celebrate with an official lighting ceremony, a parade of boats, a performance by the Dickens Carolers, and even a "Dancing Santa Clam."

(Renton, free)

8. Complex: 3-Room Party Extravanganza

Celebrate the weekend with three whole rooms of Seattle selectors bumping house, techno, and waves of all kinds throughout a 12-hour party within the Kremwerk/Timbre Room complex. Featured DJs include Justin Hartinger, Minnesnowta, WD4D, Zoolab, Dorsia, Eddie LV, Everett Leftside, Oki, BBecks, MTBTZ, and Howin1000.

(Downtown, free)

9. Cucci's Deep Rip

Legendary Seattle drag presence Cucci Binaca is moving to Los Angeles, and in their wake present a sad drag show, rife with tears and other bodily fluids. Enjoy mournful performance by Arson Nicki, Butylene O'Kipple, Cucci Binaca, Hellen Tragedy, Dolce Vida, Irene Dubois, and Miss Texas 1988.

(Downtown, $10/$12)

10. Difficult Children, The Worst Idea, Your Band, Heavy Nettle

Basement rockers Difficult Children bring their earnest scuzz to Blue Moon, with Your Band and guests in tow.

(University District, $5)

11. Emily Zach: The Art of Beatrix Potter

Emily Zach presents The Art of Beatrix Potter: Sketches, Paintings and Illustrations, on the work of the scientifically-minded author of The Tale of Peter Rabbit and other classics, who would have turned 150 this year.

(Capitol Hill, free)

12. Full Toilet, The Crap, Hot Carlas, Dumps

Promoted as “The Shit Show,” this event will probably be a bowl of fun. The crapload of bands on the bill are topped by Kurt Bloch’s (under the name Pissed Don Sheets) spaz-punk outfit Full Toilet, who released their first proper LP, I Disagree, earlier this year. The album is a pure scuzz-rock document packed with loudly blurted thought fragments and condensed song formations; 17 30-second tracks rattle your ears before the epic 11.5-minute, punk-poet freak-out called “I Sayed Bang” closes out the disc. The self-released I Disagree, as well as 2011’s self-titled 7-inch on Sub Pop, are quick-and-dirty visceral experiences. You’ll listen to Bloch wet-breathe, sniff, and yell his parts during the course of a Full Toilet album, and I’ll bet you’ll get to know him even more intimately onstage. TODD HAMM

(Eastlake, $6/$8)

13. Jazz Night School Fall Performances

The burgeoning musicians of the Jazz Night School present their fall session performances. Tonight's show will feature the Latin and Brazilian forro ensembles.

(Columbia City, free)

14. John Pomfret

The former Washington Post correspondent and author of Chinese Lessons will present his new book, The Beautiful Country and the Middle Kingdom, on China and America's relationship from 1776 on.

(First Hill, $5)

15. Johnston Architects' Holiday Market

Buy vegan leather goods, bath stuff, jewelry, cards, and macaroons. All vendors are based in the Seattle area and have been specially selected by JA.

(University District, free)

16. Nathan Kalish, Sunday Saints, Willie & The Whips

Perennially touring singer-songwriter Nathan Kalish takes the stage with his roots rock flair, and will be joined by Sunday Saints and Willie & The Whips.

(Georgetown, $5)

17. Scholarship Chamber Group: Corda Quartet

In their debut UW performance, the Corda Quartet, comprised of violinists Heather Borror and Judith Kim, violist Emmeran Pokorny, and cellist Yang Lu, showcase exactly why they were the co-winners of the 2016 UW Strings and Piano Chamber Ensemble Competition.

(University District, free)

18. Spin the Bottle

This is Seattle's longest-running cabaret and has seen just about everything—dance, theater, comedy, paper airplanes, tears, stunts, music, romance—from just about everyone.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

19. Teen Night Out

Teens get in to Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style for free and listen to a sweet DJ line-up, make art and tech projects, enjoy tours, and much more. High school-aged kids only.

(Downtown, free)

20. Urban Ghost, Black Clouds, Pig War

Urban Ghost will summon some experimental sonic textures with a night of genre fusion, supported by psych-soul lovers Pig War and classic funk-rockers Black Clouds.

(Columbia City, free)

21. Who Will Replace Sen. Pramila Jayapal?

In January, Pramila Jayapal will begin her term representing Washington's 7th congressional district. This community forum will feature candidates vying to fill her State Senate seat, and will be moderated by Michael Wolfe (Rainier Chamber Vice-President and Former Chair of the 37th District Democrats) and Marcus Green (Editor of the South Seattle Emerald). They promise a series of debate challenges, including a potentially exciting lightning round of Yes/No questions.

(Rainier Valley, free)

22. Wintersong: An Evening of Songs for the Season

Take refuge from the cold with an evening dedicated to songs of the season, with live contributions from Bryan John Appleby, Sundries, Evening Bell, John Dillon, Aaron Starkey, Paris Alexa, Jimmy Berg, Emma Lee Toyoda, Bigfoot Wallace, and more. Proceeds from the evening will go to the Rainier Valley Food Bank.

(Pioneer Square, $5)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

23. Cornish Dance Department New Moves Concert

Cornish College of the Arts Dance Department's New Moves Concert 2016 will feature original choreography and performances by students.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

24. Giving Marketplace

Earn extra karma while you're Christmas shopping by buying from organizations that advocate for social change or environmental preservation. Participants include the Snow Leopard Trust, Alaffia, BikeWorks, Ten Thousand Villages, ROOTS of South Sudan, and other groups. While you're there, put yourself to work: help box up kits for refugees (the Foundation provides the materials), donate a used bike, or make your own earth-friendly, recycled jewelry.

(Seattle Center, free)

25. Hopscotch Holiday Show

Pianist/composer Charlie Hiestand and singer/songwriter Jeanie Mishler lead a jazz band in a lighthearted concert of holiday standards with dancing and comedy. Friday's show will happen in Ballard and Saturday's show will be downtown.

($10)

26. Jean Claude Moschetti: Parallel Worlds

"A traveler throughout West Africa, Jean-Claude Moschetti makes photographs that draw together beauty, power, and spirit as people present to his camera their own emblems and rituals," says Jen Graves about this exhibit that will close on Saturday.

(Pioneer Square, free)

27. Three Days in Standing Rock: A Fundraising Photography Show

Let's remember Flint, Michigan. Flint had no water protectors, and because of that, the people were poisoned. By their water. Now hundreds of tribal members and supporters at Standing Rock in South Dakota are protecting the water on their land, and their actions are also designed to benefit millions of US citizens all along the Missouri River. The United States owes these other sovereign nations very, very many things, but the least we can do right now is admit that we owe these water protectors our basic support. We have to fund them until the water is safe, and the winter is about to get very wintery out there at Standing Rock. So don't just go to this art show to look at the photographs taken at Standing Rock by the terrific Kelly O (formerly The Stranger's staff photographer) and Alex Garland. Take whatever gets stirred up in you as you look and turn it into dollars for supplies for those on the freezing front lines. JEN GRAVES

(Capitol Hill, free)

28. Warren Dykeman: Would I go home again?

Warren Dykeman's paintings, prints and mixed-media works use typography, signs, and the simplified human figure to explore communication and semiotics. See this exhibit before it closes this weekend.

(Georgetown, free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

29. Annual Big Wood Festival

Brouwer’s will have over 50 wood-aged beers from around the world on draft, from stout to sour and everything in between. Get in early before your favorites run out!

(Fremont, free entry)

30. Garden d'Lights

"Welcome to the garden of earthly delights / Welcome to a billion Arabian Nights," Andy Partridge sings on Oranges and Lemons. He'd probably never been to Bellevue, but it fits: half a million tiny LEDs adorn the Botanical Garden to create outlandish forms in fairy-tale landscapes.

(Bellevue, $5)

31. Gingerbread Village

Here's a corner of Seattle untouched by construction and traffic. The Sheraton's chefs work every year with architects to confect fanciful houses and structures that are sure to make you wish we had a Candy Witch Urban Planning Committee. It's free to view in the Sheraton's lobby, it's always open, and you can vote for your favorite house. The theme of this 24th annual edition is "Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays," so expect Harry Potter-themed houses.

(Downtown, free)

32. Holiday Market at Westlake Park

If "German Christmas market" is the holiday market vibe you're after, check out the Downtown Seattle Association and Urban Craft Uprising's event: 24 outdoor booths of curated crafts and goods, which will rotate each week during the monthlong event. You'll be outside, you'll be prepared for the holidays, and you'll be happy.

(Downtown, free)

33. King Street Makers Mart

This International District fair offers toys, food, ceramics, and more from 45 vendors.

(Chinatown-International District, free)

34. Laura Allen: Intelligent Life

Laura Allen's paintings seek to capture the moment of coming-into-being. See her exhibit before it closes this weekend.

(West Seattle, free, closes Sunday)

35. Light Up The Night

A holiday light show will be projection-mapped in 3D on the Sixth Avenue side of the shopping center from now until New Year's.

(Downtown, free)

36. Next to Normal

This musical follows a suburban woman with bipolar disorder and her relationship with her family. Watch this production by Stage Notes, a student production company at the University of Washington.

(University District, $5)

37. Pottery Northwest's Holiday Special

Grab some holiday gifts at this show and sale featuring work by Pottery Northwest's resident artists and local artisans, including reclaimed wooden trays, metal jewelry, and vegan truffles, in addition to ceramics. The market will begin with an open-to-the-public holiday party on December 2, and will remain open until December 11.

(Seattle Center, free)

38. Seattle Center WinterFest

If you find yourself on the Seattle Center campus at any point before December 31st, prepare yourself and your senses because you are entering a winter wonderland. From an ice rink to ice sculpting, all things ice will be present, whether or not (most likely not) there is snow. The classic Winter Train & Village will be set up in the Armory, where hundreds of performances—including dance, music, and comedy—will also be featured throughout the winter season.

(Seattle Center, free)

39. Snowflake Lane

Get photos with Santa, then experience beautiful lights, "toy soldier drummers," animatronic characters, and pretty music in artificial snow at 7pm every night.

(Bellevue, free)

40. Urban Craft Uprising Winter Show

"Seattle’s largest indie craft show" boasts a very large number of vendors of toys, kits, clothing, jewelry, food, clothes, crafts, etc., etc., etc. Go for free on Saturday or Sunday, or get first pick on the preview night (Friday) for $10 and participate in raffles with prizes from the Seattle Art Museum, Babeland, and many other beloved Seattle shops.

(Seattle Center, $0/$10)

41. WildLights

See the zoo in a new light—500,000 energy-efficient LEDs, in fact! See luminous animal-themed designs, have an indoor snowball fight, meet Santa and his very real reindeer and some nocturnal animals, listen to carolers, and enjoy the holiday beer garden.

(Phinney, $9.95)

42. Zoolights

The wonder-workers at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will fashion giant animal scenes from lights, including "hammerhead sharks and sea turtles, carnivorous plants and their insect prey, a whimsical 30-foot-wide underwater landscape, a majestic polar bear family, and a gorgeous giant Pacific octopus." See real live fishes in the aquarium and play with goats and reindeer or ride a camel. If you get faint from all the bedazzlement, there are snacks to restore your energy. Buy a Combo Pass if you want to come early and see the terrestrial animals, who will be snoozing during Zoolights.

(Tacoma, $8.50/$10)

SATURDAY

43. 3rd Annual Yappy Holidays Craft Bazaar + Bake Sale Fundraiser

You guys. Yappy holidays. Yes, you can bring your pet to this craft and baked-good sale. Yes, they have an adoption event. Yes, every dollar you spend at the bake sale will help rescue creatures at the Motley Zoo. And more freaking adorability: get a pet photo with a $30 donation.

(Redmond, free)

44. 5th Annual Bad Santa Photos

Have your picture taken with sketchy Santa and friends, with Ninkasi Sleighr beer to fortify your nerves. Proceeds go to The World is Fun.

(Capitol Hill, $10+)

45. 9th Annual DIY Holiday Fest

Vera and Hollow Earth Radio have assembled some of the coolest local zines, records, tapes, and crafts around. Rendez-vous with Jigsaw Records, Other Peoples Polyester, Channel Fest, and many others.

(Seattle Center, free)

46. All Power: Visual Legacies of the Black Panther Party

All Power: Visual Legacies of the Black Panther Party (Minor Matters Books) is a new book that explores the impact and impressions of the Black Panther Party, featuring contributions from a diverse group of contemporary Black artists. At this event, hear from some of the artists and writers who added their perspectives to All Power, including Maikoiyo Alley-Barnes, Yadesa Bojia, Michelle Dunn Marsh, Negarra A. Kudumu, Paul Rucker, and Robert Wade.

(First Hill, free)

47. Arthaus 3.0: The Botanical Ball - Semi-Finals #1

Version 3.0 of Kremwerk's drag-queen battle royale/dance party is upon us. Teams of hilarious and artsy queens will compete for bragging rights, shade throwing rights, and the right to play puppet master at the following year's Arthaus series. As I predicted, Betty Wetter, Cookie Couture, Miss Americano, and Khloe5X of Halfway Haus won the series last year, and they'll be hosting and picking the themes this year. For this party, International Haus of Pancake Make-Up, Haus of Hocus, and Doll Haus will compete. Hydrangea Strangea will perform along with returning champions Halfway Haus. French Inhale will DJ. Drinks will be had. RICH SMITH

(Downtown, $5/$7)

48. Audioasis on KEXP Presents: KA, Bloom Offering, Adhere to Form

Post-punk group KA, solo industrial musician Bloom Offering, and experimental Portland electronic band Adhere to Form will share new PNW music at the Timbre Room. DJ Emmanuelle (aka #frenchface) will serve up some dance music-heavy jams from the French side of the club scene.

(Downtown, $7)

49. Ballard Elks Holiday Craft Fair

Buy local crafts and goods from over 30 vendors, including Squirrel vs. Coyote, Coffin Crafts, Red Lotus Pottery, and more. Get a glimpse into the future (if you're brave) with the tarot readers of Rainbow Eyes. Don't forget to bring some non-perishables ("food, toy, or pet supplies") to donate.

(Ballard, free)

50. Band Crush

Band Crush is a live musical mash-up, hosted by CityArts, in which two bands pick their favorite musical crush and build a set around that tribute love to each other. This iteration features sets by Industrial Revelation and The True Loves.

(Pioneer Square, $10)

51. Bemis Arts Open House & Invitational Holiday Sale

Meet Bemis' resident artists and other guest vendors selected by Bemis and the Seattle Makers' Market. Buy art for family and friends!

(Beacon Hill)

52. Brian Fergus and Rob Angus

Initially inspired by Brian Eno, Brian Fergus has gone on to perform on various electric, acoustic, and acousmatic instruments, including ukulele, which somehow isn’t cloying in his skilled hands. YouTube features several clips of Fergus covering the Beatles, Barrett, Monk, Mingus, and, in a stroke of genius, a mash-up of Led Zeppelin’s “Misty Mountain Hop” and Devo’s “Uncontrollable Urge.” Expect more abstract works tonight, though. Angus released four albums in the 1990s that are lost classics of what I’ve called “cryptic, ritualistic sonic mesmerism” in the vein of Jon Hassell and :Zoviet*France: Ethnoloopography, Slow Rain, and two collabs with Jeff Greinke, Night and Fog and Crossing Ngoli. Angus’s more recent music taps into a less exotic but still exploratory style. Angus and Fergus will be using a multichannel, surround-sound system tonight. DAVE SEGAL

(Wallingford, $5-$15)

53. Buzz Brump, Jonny Sonic, Filthy Femcorps

Vibe hunters Buzz Brümp are all about creating a "uniquely diverse sound that sweats it out on the dance floor." Joining in on that energy field will be Jonny Sonic and Filthy Femcorps.

(Fremont, $8/$12)

54. DoNormaal, Imprints, Punchacop, Nauticult

The local rapper of the moment creates a transporting sonic landscape. She’s plumbing the depths of her own brain and the expanse of the cosmos on a voyage through purple nebulae and synapses. “I don’t belieeeeeeeeeeve what’s in my miiiiiiiiiiiind,” she moans on “50 Jasper Horses,” the most haunting track on her excellent debut LP, Jump or Die. You’d be wise to follow DoNormaal wherever this journey is taking her. ANGELA GARBES

(Eastlake, $5/$7)

55. False Prophet with Veronica Vasicka

As boss of Minimal Wave Records and as a well-traveled DJ, Veronica Vasicka has played a key role over the last decade in reviving interest in obscure synth music from the 1970s and ’80s, as well as fostering new music in that vein for her Cititrax subsidiary. Like Seattle’s Medical Records, but with a narrower focus, Minimal Wave favors the alien and alienating end of the minimal-synth and Italo disco spectra. Vasicka’s excellent taste in those rarefied subgenres makes her DJ sets veritable history lessons as well as weird dance parties abounding with wonky synthetic pleasures and enough anomic vocals to demoralize a stadium full of psychotherapists. DAVE SEGAL

(Downtown, $10)

56. Ghost Pains, Sweet Jesus, Dumb Thumb

Featuring former and current members of Slender Means and Black Whales, Seattle band Ghost Pains play contemplative and alternative rock. They'll be joined by Sweet Jesus and Dumb Thumb.

(University District, $5)

57. Holiday Bizarre Bazaar

Visit the coziest trailer park in town to shop antiques, food, jewelry, clothes, gifts, and more. DJ ADHD, DJ Dimples and the Sugarplum Elves make it a party, and if you're very well- behaved, you can get a picture with Mr. and Ms. Claus.

(Georgetown, free)

58. Holy Matrimony Release

Try Urban Family's exclusive new bourbon stout, which is aged in Buffalo Trace barrels with maple syrup. Hear live music from the Freams and stop by Nacho Mama's food truck if you're hungry.

(Magnolia)

59. Knights of Trash, Radioshark, Brian Yeager

Local good-timers The Knights of Trash play a rollicking set of original rock and roll, with Radioshark and Brian Yeager.

(Georgetown, $5)

60. Made in the PNW Holiday Pop Up Shop

This market offers snacks, drinks, a photobooth, and, of course, lots of local and regional gifts.

(Belltown, $5/$10)

61. Marbled Eye, Mall Walk, Nail Polish, Male/Female

Oakland crushers Marbled Eye and MALL WALK descend onto Office Space for a thoughtful punk melee with local favorites Nail Polish and Male/Female.

(Chinatown-International District, $5-$10)

62. Night Crush

A recurring dance party night for queers and their allies, Night Crush is a safe space for "qpoc, trans people, people of varying abilities, and all bodies." Enjoy jams on jams on jams from resident babe DJ Riff-Raff (with a special rotating DJ guest every month), a crew of dancers, and a whole queerio crowd ready to go buck.

(Downtown, $0-$20 until 11pm, $7 after 11pm)

63. Noise for Toys 2: Toys for Tots Benefit

Now in its second year, Noise for Toys establishes itself as both a holiday-themed rock party and a toys-for-tots benefit fundraiser. For every $5 toy you bring to the show, you'll gain an entry into the evening's raffle to win prizes like band merchandise and gift certificates to local businesses.

(Ballard, $5)

64. Phil Kline's Unsilent Night 2016

Phil Kline's Unsilent Night is like a bell-heavy, mobile version of Zaireeka by the Flaming Lips. Everybody shows up at On the Boards with a smartphone or some music-playing device, downloads one of four tracks from Kline's song, and then slowly marches around Lower Queen Anne. The different tracks ring out from each participant's speaker, creating a kind of holiday symphonic orchestra in the streets. This event happens simultaneously all over the world, so there'll be plenty of international fellow-feeling and good-cheer vibes in the air. After the walk, everyone returns to OtB for a warm-up with hot chocolate and snacks. Bring your friends, bring your kids, bring your wizardly rain jackets, and bring your smartphones! RICH SMITH

(Queen Anne, free)

65. Popnoise Festival NW

Popnoise Festival NW—which has thrived in several US cities—comes to Seattle, verifying our town’s voracious appetite for shoegaze, dream pop, psych rock, and other variants of head music. The event spotlights the dreamier, more ethereal end of rock, and right now, temporary escapism from America’s political horrors is quite welcome. Helping to elevate minds out of our Trump-induced nightmare are Philadelphia MBV acolytes Panophonic, brilliant Portland hazemongers Vibrissae, krautrock-informed ’gazers Red Martian (who often perform as a Kraftwerk tribute band), tranquil drifters somesurprises, chillwave-inflected charmers Little Child Man, and savvy selector DJ Retina Burn of Neon Sigh Records. DAVE SEGAL

(Eastlake, $10/$12)

66. Seattle Rookie Reader Meet Up & Donation Drive

Commune with your fellow readers of Rookie Mag, an online magazine and book series by and for teenagers, at this local meet-up party with a fundraising contingent. Hang out on floor cushions with hot tea and snacks in hand and make some friends from the Rookie universe. The space is also amenable to crafting, so feel free to bring any projects you're working on, as well as used men's coats and new pairs of socks for the folks served by the Downtown Emergency Service Center.

(Chinatown-International District, free)

67. Seattle Women March Against Hate

All are welcome at this peaceful march that aims "to show the world that misogyny, misogynoir, racism, xenophobia, and hate of any kind is not welcome in this city... [and] that women will not be bullied by anyone—not even the next president."

(Capitol Hill, free)

68. Shameless: All Your Guilty Pleasures & One-Hit Wonders

Sweat out all your insecurities about your music taste at Shameless, the Neumos official dance night for all your guiltiest pleasures, including tracks by Carly Rae Jepsen, Blink 182, The Black Eyed Peas, Britney Spears, Nelly, Aaron Carter, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Fall Out Boy, Usher, and many more.

(Capitol Hill, $5)

69. Tobias the Owl with Kimo Muraki, Sarah St. Albin, and Friends

Tobias the Owl describe themselves as "an indieacoustic, folktronica, collaborative project" with a variety of entrenched genre influences. They'll be joined by Kimo Muraki, Sarah St. Albin, and other musician friends.

(Belltown, $8)

70. Tree Lighting

Musicians and comedians entertain you until to the ceremonial holiday tree lighting at Junction Plaza Park. Join in the Hometown Holidays annual tradition. Plus, the Night Market will be open before and after the lighting, so you can shop locally made gifts.

(West Seattle, free)

71. A Very Choral Christmas with Northwest Chorale

Celebrate the holiday season with a free, family-oriented concert of holiday favorites performed by the Northwest Chorale.

(Ravenna, free)

72. Water Is Life: Benefit Show for #NoDAPL

Show your solidarity with the water protectors and your resistance against the Dakota Access Pipeline with a night of live music, speakers, and food. All proceeds will go directly to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, with winter materials collected as well. Featured performers include Mommy Long Legs, Raven Matthews, Lori Goldston, Christopher Icasiano (of Bad Luck), Peace & Red Velvet, and Nación De Humo.

(Eastlake, $5-$10)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

73. Winter Festival & Crafts Fair

Every year the Phinney neighborhood welcomes upwards of 5,000 visitors and customers flocking to look for the perfect holiday gifts for their friends and family members. With over a hundred vendors, there is certainly plenty to choose from. Live entertainment and delicious food will be on hand for the shoppers' enjoyment. A portion of the proceeds from the Winter Festival goes to support neighborhood works such as the PNA Soup Kitchen, the Greenwood Senior Center, the Phinney Center Art Galery, and others.

(Phinney, $2/$4)

SUNDAY

74. Alina Ashley Nicole, Yesler, Canals of Venice

Local singer-songwriter Alina Ashley Nicole plays a live show in celebration of her upcoming EP release, with bill support from Yesler and Canals of Venice.

(Ballard, $8)

75. ATTLAS with Guests

Canadian producer, DJ, and classically trained musician ATTLAS stays out of the limelight but has been working behind the scenes, making high-profile electronic music for years.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

76. Building Community in Our New Political Reality

Penny University asks you to come to their kaffeeklatsch and share your thoughts on how to act and organize around "human rights, social and economic justice, and the political process." If you want to offer, hear, or generate good ideas on how to cope with post-election America, meet up with like-minded activists and thinkers.

(First Hill, free)

77. Children’s Christmas in Scandinavia

The bedårande kids of the Swedish School will put on a Saint Lucia Pageant, after which there will be children's crafts, dancing, and music.

(Ballard, free)

78. Community.Family.Care: A Trans/Queer Exploration of Belonging

As the holidays approach and families prepare to reunite, some queer and trans people face conflict or complications with relatives; some may not wish or be able to join their blood relatives. This discussion will help participants share coping strategies and reflect on what it means to belong to a family or community. Come for small and large group discussions, refreshments, and new buddies.

(Beacon Hill, free)

79. ConcreteActions: Community Action Fair

Want to take action for threatened communities in America, but don't know where to start? Network with local organizations who are recruiting volunteers and activists. Come early for a discussion on helping marginalized people in your area.

(Chinatown-International District)

80. Eric Vitoff, The Hasslers, Lindstrom & The Limit

The work of Brooklyn singer-songwriter Eric Vitoff walks a fine line between dance tracks and acoustic melodies. He'll be joined by The Hasslers and Lindstrom & The Limit.

(Fremont, $6/$8)

81. Female Fiends, Falling Over, The Co Founder, and The Ousters

Get amped for local rock bands Female Fiends, Falling Over, and The Ousters, with What's Up's 2015 Best Local Pop Music pick The Co Founder.

(West Seattle, $8-$10 suggested donation)

82. GoPoké Grand Aloha Opening

The new Hawaiian food outlet will lure you out of the rain with a hula and Tahitian dancing show and lesson by UW's Hui Hoaloha 'Ulana. There will also be lei-making, Hawaiian music by DJ Ice Mike, and goody bags for early arrivals.

(Chinatown-International District)

83. Handmade Arcade

On the three Sundays before Christmas, allow live music to lure you from the luscious Ballard Farmers Market to the Tractor, where you'll want to stay to browse curated indie goods from a rotating cast of 50 makers while you listen to live music. You could go home with some new "non traditional photography, recycled & reused inventions, woodwork, toys, mechanical things, robots, handcrafted tools, plant art, leather, baskets, books, collages, dioramas, gadgets, puppets, masks, [or] illustrations."

(Ballard, free)

84. Holiday Gift Pop Up

Support local artists, illustrators, jewelry makers, and clothing designers, get a picture with Santa, and head next door to Fioravanti to make wreaths. If you're feeling un-Scroogelike, hand some money to the drive for Mary's Place, which provides shelter and more to homeless women and children.

(Beacon Hill)

85. Intersections: Music, Words, and Pictures

In this iteration of Intersections, a quarterly series that highlights music inspired by great works of literature, UW piano professor Robin McCabe will produce a program spotlighting top UW music students and special guests.

(University District, free)

86. Metaphysical Market: Giving Gifts

Artisans, vendors, healers, lecturers, and others will gather at this monthly market devoted to "Magick in our everyday lives." This month, the market centers around giving. Attend talks on "The Sorcerer's Mind" and "Understanding a Star Child's Compass and Navigational Codes"; cleanse your soul through reiki; buy handmade and magical articles; and enter a raffle.

(Pioneer Square, free)

87. Mourning Market

It's your last chance to patronize Seattle's number one "Dark-Themed Market." Dress in mourning and shop morosely, for the market shall soon be no more: they've decided to fold after seven years. There's still time to celebrate, though: you may snag a free body bag or win a raffle, you can get your palm read, and you might survive a close encounter with the Krampus.

(Eastlake, $1)

88. Object Heavy with DLO3 (Delvon Lamar Organ Trio)

Soul obsessives Object Heavy combine many genres for a versatile fusion, with local favorites, the Delvon Lamar Organ Trio.

(Fremont, $7/$10)

89. The Pizza Pulpit: Happy Times Sad Times, Dusty, Last Picks

This edition of The Pizza Pulpit (always free, all ages, and at the Back Bar of the Croc) features Happy Times Sad Times, a rowdy fuck-rock fusion group, with local bands Dusty and Last Picks.

(Belltown, free)

90. Records, Pancakes, & Bach

Brunch unconventionally with a pancake breakfast and morning interlude of six of Bach's most famous cello suites played by marimbist Erin Jorgensen in the OtB lobby.

(Queen Anne, $5-$10 Suggested Donation)

91. Twirl Gawk

Experience a wild variety show of drag queens, drag kings, burlesque, belly dance, and genre-spanning music performances from talents like Mercury Divine, DC Marvelous, Cannoli, Tiphany Starr, Morgue Anne, Butch Scout, Chaos X. Machina, Wisteria Belly Dance, Aphrodite, Annie Position, The artist formerly known as Hairy Peach, Carly, and hosted by Samuel L. Jack You Son.

(Downtown, $10/$15)

92. Weird and Awesome with Emmett Montgomery

On the first Sunday of each month, comedy, variety, and "a parade of wonder and awkward sharing" are hosted by the self-proclaimed "mustache wizard" Emmett Montgomery.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

93. Youth Poet Laureate Finalists Reading

Hear new Seattle voices share work from the past year, plus a poem by current Washington laureate Tod Marshall.

(Capitol Hill, free)