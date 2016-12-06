97 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do In Seattle This Week: December 6-11, 2016 Cannabis for Pets, Phestivus, Cucci's Night Night, And More Unusual Picks

Kelly O This weekend at Cucci's Night Night , say bon voyage (and happy birthday) to Seattle's dearest and queerest queen of drag, Cucci Binaca, before she leaves for Los Angeles.

Our arts critics have already recommended 42 great things to do this week and our music critics have picked the 28 best concerts, but there are still hundreds more events happening. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from the Last Dance V2 Farewell Performance Party to The Burlesque Nutcracker, and from PhinneyWood's Phestivus to a cannabis for pets event. For even more options this week, check out our complete Things To Do calendar, or our lists of December arts events and concerts to buy tickets for now.

Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

TUESDAY

1. Ask the Oracle: Donna Miscolta, Joshua Mohr, and Sierra Nelson

This "monthly divination series" helps you decide your future through literature. Write down your questions and pass them to the guest speaker authors. Your hosts will open to a random page in a book that, hopefully, will point you the way forward. Join Miscolta (Hola and Goodbye), Mohr (Damascus), and Nelson (I Take Back the Sponge Cake) for a rendezvous with fate.

2. The Blue Hour, Sacred Signs, A Heart in the Stillness, Weaver's Triangle

Delve into a night of dark folk and otherworldly avant-garde with The Blue Hour's first live performance in 15 years, in partnership with Sacred Signs, A Heart in the Stillness, and Weaver's Triangle.

3. Marc Bamuthi-Joseph and DBR: Blackbird Fly

Blackbird Fly is a dynamic work of movement, music, and Haitian folklore that explores the quests of two men to forge their own identities in contemporary American society. These men are violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain and the arts activist/spoken word artist Marc Bamuthi-Joseph, both children of Haitian immigrants.

4. Up Close: A Folk Rock Mini Festival

There's a festival for everything in Seattle, this time focusing on a day rife with folk traditions, and live performances from local musicians like Devin Sinha, Heather Thomas, Brenda Xu, Deep Talks, Arthur James, and Jordan Campbell.

5. A Vera Vito's Holiday Party!

It's easy to get into the giving spirit when alcohol is involved, as the Vera Project hosts their second annual holiday party fundraiser at Vito's with craft cocktails from the resident bartenders, and live music from Emily Pothast, Kathleen Parrish, Nikolas Stathakopoulos, Amy L. Piñon, and Liz McFarland. All proceeds from select drink purchases go straight to Vera.

WEDNESDAY

6. Am I Normal?

Revolver's monthly all-vinyl French music night, with DJ Emmanuelle of #frenchface and Hollow Earth Radio, will get you into that weird, wild, Francophiliac mood. This iteration will celebrate their one year of being alive and kicking, with sets from special guest DJs like Sharlese of KEXP's Audioasis and FiFi LaRoux of Décadanse Soirée and KUCI.

7. Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

If you’re craving a Judy Garland/Liza Minnelli-type mother/daughter dynamic—a duo with loads of talent but extremely distinct personalities, with a good measure of instability and suffering thrown in—check out this documentary starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds that explores the changing nature of show business, familial bonds, and the devastation of illness and physical decline.

8. CarolFest

Join with the Chamber Singers, University Chorale, University Singers, Women’s Choir, Gospel Choir, and UW Men’s Glee Club for a program of all holiday carols of every style, featuring seven conductors, five hundred singers, four graduate conductors, three choral faculty, and two hours of music.

9. Convention Center Addition: Public Benefits Open House

Want a say in where money for improving the I-5 goes? The Washington State Convention Center Addition Project is offering a public benefit package and will share its ideas at this open house. There are still decisions to be made: how to use any new land, how the freeway can serve us better, where the I-5 should be lidded, and so on. Join the community associations Freeway Park Association, First Hill Improvement Association, Capitol Hill Housing, and Melrose Promenade to help find livability solutions.

10. The Last Time I Saw Paris: The City of Lights Meets Russian Soul

Co-presented with The Seagull Project, this edition of The Great Soul of Russia series (a reading series that aims to show "how All Roads Lead to Chekhov") will explore views of Paris from a Russian perspective, curated by Hannah Victoria Franklin.

11. MAP Theatre: Buffy the Vampire Slayer Trivia Night

Test your knowledge of Buffy the Vampire Slayer at Map Theatre's trivia night at Central Cinema. 50 brand new questions about Buffy, Angel, Willow, and the gang. Lot of prizes available for winners and losers alike.

12. The Perfection of Style Fashion Show

To celebrate SAM's Yves Saint Laurent exhibit, local fashion designers will create original works inspired by the exhibition. See the results at this runway show.

13. Reimagine Belonging: NW Stories

This event will focus on young immigrant women's stories, presented through "screenings, live music, and spoken word," with participation from local activists. Participate in a "pop-up installation" by sharing your own immigrant history and posing in a photo booth. Snacks will be available.

14. Santa Photos

Bring the kids or the dog (or just yourself) to take photos with Santa as part of Chuck's annual tradition.

15. TBASA's Lo-Fi All Stars #84

A night of lo-fi musicians hand-picked by Tbasa of Substation, featuring Tobias The Owl, Wendy Bagnato, Chris Williams, John Miller, and Young-Chhaylee.

16. Tony Angell: House of Owls

Artist and writer Tony Angell—who is known for exploring wildlife (especially birds) through sculpture, illustrations, writing, and research—will read from his latest book, The House of Owls.

17. "Up Your Chimney" Film Nights

Warren Etheredge of The Warren Report has curated a carefully selected—by which we mean far-out and disconcerting—set of awful/unusual holiday films to close out this awful and unusual year. Tonight: Ira Finkelstein's Christmas (Switchmas), which is about... actually, it's pretty self-explanatory.

18. Vanity White

Sink into an evening of sultry burlesque and sophisticated cabaret with Vanity White, Seattle's guitar-playing drag chanteuse.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

19. Creative Justice: We Still Live Here

This exhibition, the product of "an arts-based alternative to incarceration for young people in King County," focuses on youth response to the prison crisis and looks toward a more equitable future and how to achieve it.

THURSDAY

20. Building Affordability Through Community Ownership

Seattle City Councilmember Mike O'Brien will converse with a panel about the affordability crisis and the potential benefit of community housing ownership. His fellow speakers will include representatives from New York's Urban Homesteading Assistance Board, our own Central District's Africatown, Trust South LA, and A Place To Live from Kent, WA.

21. The Central District Holiday Party

Central Cinema salutes the Central District with screenings and more. The whole family is welcome.

22. Christmas Traditions

For the eighth year, the Northwest University Concert and Chamber Choirs and Coro Amici, joined by the Kirkland Civic Orchestra, present Christmas Traditions, a concert that brings together holiday classics, carol arrangements, and sing-alongs for the whole family.

23. Forum: Can Rapid Rehousing Solve Seattle's Homelessness Crisis?

A panel of local community experts and leaders will discuss one potential strategy for alleviating homelessness: Rapid Rehousing, a quick (but temporary) program offering financial assistance for housing costs. Panelists include Tamara Bauman (Solid Ground), Rachel Fyall (Evans School of Public Policy and Governance, University of Washington), Catherine Lester (City of Seattle), Jalisa McGowan (Rapid Rehousing Consumer), and Pradeepta Upadhyay (InterIm Community Development Association).

24. Holiday in the Park

Family-friendly activities galore! Eat free cookies and hot cocoa amid luminarias and caroling. Also raising their voices: Total Experience Gospel Choir, The Beaconettes, Columbia City Community Chorus, and Sing Noel performing live.

25. Holiday Movie Night

Hide from the rain at Peddler's outdoor yet covered beer garden, where you can watch a festive holiday movie while enjoying the great outdoors. (You can even bring your dog.) Tonight, watch the 1990 classic Home Alone.

26. Ivar's Northwest Winter Beer Tasting

Sample tasty winter beers (from breweries including Georgetown, Hales, Maritime, Silver City, and Fremont) while nibbling on festive bites—like bacon wrapped fig, stout braised pork belly, and brandy caramel apple tartlet—from chef Chris Garr.

27. Kinky Cabaret

The Center for Sex-Positive Culture will put on a titillating show with burlesque, comedy, and Gay Uncle Jeffrey to celebrate (and fund) their move to a new building in Spring 2017. Karaoke will follow the performance.

28. Laurie Blauner

Laurie Blauner (Seattle author of three novels and seven books of poetry) will read from and discuss The Solace of Monsters, her novel about a grieving father who builds a new daughter out of bits of corpses—of course, like Frankenstein's monster, she escapes into the world.

29. Records 'n' Wares Sale 'n' Swap

Timbre Room will host a community market of vinyl sellers, with house and techno albums, and testing and listening booths for buyers, as well as tapes and other music gear for sale.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

30. The Slipknot

The Slipknot is a theatre performance/comic monologue about the hell in everyday work: "stocking shelves at a drug store, driving a truck, and answering phones at the post office." Written by TJ Dawe, performed by Andrew Litzky, and directed by K. Brian Neel.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

31. Buttcracker II...more crack!

This festive and raunchy holiday show promises professional dance and holiday satire set to a hair-metal soundtrack.

32. The Luminous Garden

This immersive art installation, brought to you by Recreational Light and Magic ("a Totally Legit LLC"), promises an "immersive, unpredictable, alien" experience, filled with excitingly strange plants and animals.

FRIDAY

33. Ambient Vigil Luminary Fundraiser for Ghost Ship Oakland Fire

Mokedo invites our intersectional communities to join together for a few hours to remember each other and raise funds for those affected by the fire in Oakland this past weekend. There will be a safe vigil space to gather and honor loved ones with ambient sounds, a silent art auction, and LED luminaries that will be brought to the Volunteer Park Conservatory on Saturday to continue the vigil. This event will be all ages and free, but donations that will go directly to the YouCaring fund for those affected are highly suggested.

34. Band It LIVE

Hale's will host the big Band It holiday show with a variety of genre and artist tribute performances. Four bands throughout the night will play selections originally by Talking Heads, Bon Jovi, and KISS, with several mini bands taking on yacht rock standards for a breezy '70s vibe.

35. Cafe Racer Benefit

Support Cafe Racer in these dark times with a benefit for their future, marked by a reunion show for Autolite Strike, with the Tom Price Desert Classic and local Thee Milkshakes tribute outfit, The Knights of Trash.

36. Chihuly through the Lens

Photographers of all levels are invited to this private photo session of Chihuly Garden and Glass. Take pictures of the artwork in a quiet setting with clear views, and get tips and tricks from Chihuly Garden and Glass staff photographers.

37. CityClub's Year in Review

Journalists, activists, and politicians gather every year to discuss what the hell just happened in the past year. Oooh boy, has 2016 ever cut out their work for them. Join activist Nikkita Oliver, Former Governor Dan Evans, Helen Howell of Building Changes, and VP of Boeing Airplanes Bill McSherry for a conversation on race, the economy, and international politics. Phyllis Fletcher of the Northwest News Network will moderate. Come for a full lunch ($65) or just coffee and dessert ($15) with your conversation.

38. Classic Radio: Christmas Carol

This live radio drama offers a chance to hear and experience Charles Dickens' lesson-filled holiday tale, A Christmas Carol. Starring KIRO radio's Dave Ross as Ebenezer Scrooge, and produced and directed by Feliks Banel.

39. Diamonds & Gold Tour: The Art Deco Skyscraper Northwest Style

Tour post-World War I Art Deco-embellished buildings (like the Exchange Building, the Seattle Tower, and Washington Athletic Club) and learn how "technology, archeology and French design influences some of Seattle’s most impressive buildings" with the Seattle Architecture Foundation. This is a two-hour walking tour; wear good shoes and warm clothes.

40. Eat The Apple with Boyfriend At The Time

KT Niehoff and Ivory Smith of Eat The Apple are longtime collaborators, and together developed A Glimmer of Hope or Skin or Light as a glam-rock dance cabaret and musical for ACT. They'll be premiering the soundtrack to the musical in a live performance, with dark crooner duo Mark Siano and Greg Miller as they debut their new band, Boyfriend at the Time.

41. Hail Santa 7: Macabre, Witchaven, Xoth, Inquinok, MRSA, Weaponlord

Christmas gets creepy with Highline's annual nightmareish holiday lineup of Hail Santa 7, with true crime math-rock metalheads Macabre headlining, joined by Witchaven, Xoth, Inquinok, MRSA, and Weaponlord.

42. Kraftmas with Krampus

This festive evening promises two great Seattle event perks: creepy DIY projects and dark beer. You can paint horrific ornaments and take a holiday photo with Krampus (the "creepy goatman opposite of Saint Nick").

43. Live Wire! With Luke Burbank

This live taping of radio show Live Wire! is hosted by Luke Burbank and features Maria Semple (who Christopher Frizzelle called "the author of the funniest book ever written about Seattle") and Misha Collins (best known for his role as Castiel on Supernatural).

44. Northwest Film Forum Annual Holiday Party

Three Dollar Bill Cinema brings you Cineoke: like karaoke, only with your favorite movie musical scenes. Embrace your inner star (or inner Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer) and sing along while the film clip is projected behind you. Cineoke isn't the only attraction at this film nerds' holiday kick-off. There will also be a potluck, "back-alley dreidel," a photogenic Santa (go on, climb on his lap and selfie away), and a dance party.

45. Pet Appreciation Day

When I first heard about pot for pets, I was honestly a little skeptical. Like, yeah we all had that one dumb high school friend who would blow smoke in his cat's face and the cat would get all crazy but then come down after a couple hours and be okay, but that still seems cruel. However, I quickly came to realize that your modern CBD dog treat is a very different animal. CBD is non-psychoactive for all species, meaning no crazy cats, and it does the same wonderful, pain-and-anxiety-relieving things to Count Pencils that it does to you. To celebrate that, SoDo's Vela Cannabis Co. is hosting Pet Appreciation Day. They'll be offering info on pet-friendly products, rescue information from Emerald City Pet Rescue, 20% off Fairwinds' bacon-flavored CBD Pet Companion tincture, and a goddamn pet-friendly photo booth! TOBIAS COUGHLIN-BOGUE

46. PhinneyWood Phestivus

PhinneyWood's art walk/party/"monkey crawl" celebrates the neighborhood's spirit animal with light-up monkey decorations and Phestivus Pole (the old air-raid tower, garlanded and monkey-fied). Wear an ugly sweater and participate in a crawl through restaurants and pubs in between gallery viewings with live music.

47. Rainbow Bingo: Mistletoe Madness

Not your typical low-key bingo night, this event proudly stars "drag queens, jello shots, Georgetown beer on tap, Beecher's Mac and Cheese, bingo games with prizes" and other hedonistic fun. The price includes dinner and 12 bingo games. Gather ye rosebuds and raise money for seniors.

48. Razorcake Benefit Show

Join local bands at the super-secret Black Lodge and donate to Razorcake, "American's first non-profit DIY punk rock fanzine." The lineup includes Dead Bars, Sharkie, Burn Burn Burn, Listen Lady, Young Go Hards, Brave Hands, Ramona, and more.

49. Sandy Claws Ball 2016

The Nightmare Before Christmas has survived as a cultural landmark for Christmas and Halloween fans alike, and tonight will be a chance to join the two holidays in a cosplay-encouraged dance party with sets from DJs Major Tom and Mikey Shadow.

50. The Southern Sideshow Hootenanny Holiday Time Seattle Fundraiser

Raise money for the Southern Sideshow Hootenanny (a sideshow-centered professional development weekend/festival) at this performance event featuring sideshow, circus, and cabaret.

51. A Very Villains Holiday Jubilee

Seattle sketch group Villains pokes fun at holiday staples like visiting relatives and too much mulled wine.

52. Who's Got Game?

Celebrate the achievements of Asian Pacific Americans in sports from baseball to the X Games at this exhibit—opening today—featuring photographs, oral histories, memorabilia, and interactive components.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

53. Bacon Strip: Sylvia's Special Christmas Gifts

Sylvia O'Stayformore's holiday variety drag show will feature a different cast each night, comprised of both newcomers and regulars, including Abbey Roads, Mona Real, and Betty Wetter.

54. The Best Burlesque Pageant Ever

Kutie LaBootie and other members of Stripped Screw crash an innocent Christmas pageant and cause much shock, horror, and arousal.

55. Christmas Cookies with Happy Pink Girl

a Christmas Cookies promises an hour of festive comedic variety, including Christmas songs, improvised holiday stories, sing-alongs, original songs, and puppets—and of course, free cookies after the show, made by Happy Pink Girl.

56. Wintertide: A Concert Fantasy for the Holiday Season

Gather at Saint Mark’s for a multi-media blending of classical music and heavenly imagery of the winter season. Ola Gjeilo’s Sunrise Mass will be sung with orchestra accompaniment and visual media presented by Bus No. 8 video productions, and Seattle-based women’s choir Ancora will perform the world premiere of Wintertide by Seattle composer Donald Skirvin.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

57. Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker

Celebrate the 11th anniversary of The Burlesque Nutcracker with Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann. If you're looking for a sexy holiday show experience, this promises both familiar stories and exciting, clothes-dropping times.

58. Love & Gravity

As part of the 4HIGH Circus Series from Seattle circus company Acrobatic Conundrum, performers balanced 20 feet in the air will demonstrate juggling acts, aerial and partner acrobatics, and stories about the two laws of attraction of the show's title.

SATURDAY

59. Aebleskiver Cooking Workshop

Learn how to make Aebleskivers (small, spherical, Danish pancakes—sweet and round like doughnut holes, perfect for the holidays) at these workshops hosted by the Nordic Heritage Museum.

60. Aperitif

This new burlesque troupe recreates the golden age of the tease with Olatsa Assassin, Jovie DeVoe, and Karmen Sutra.

61. Art Under $100

This is about as affordable as art gets, and it's a showcase for the work of over 70 local artists. There's also stuff to eat and drink and there's a raffle, so you can really make a day of it.

62. Bootie Seattle: Holiday Party!

Seattle's only all-mashup dance party throws down for an all-out holiday battle by paying tribute to two pop princesses: Sia and Lady Gaga. Prep thyself for all the '00s club bangers and '10s Top40 hits you could possibly handle, with the first 100 people in Santa hats getting free Bootie CD compilations.

63. Brewing History Talk & Tasting

Hear from Washington Beer: A Heady History of Evergreen State Brewing author Mike Rizzo while drinking a flight of Urban Family Brewing beer.

64. Bushwick Book Club Seattle with Jack Straw Writers

The Bushwick Book Club series features local performers showcasing music they've written in response to selected literature in an effort to shed light on the importance of literacy and creative expression. Tonight's performers include writers from Jack Straw.

65. Depensahan: Protect Our People and Resist Repression

Mark International Human Rights Day with a vow to stand up for indigenous peoples and other minorities and "honor the disappeared, the unjustly imprisoned, the silenced." Gabriela Seattle, Anakbayan Seattle, Seattle Black Book Club, the Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites-CARW, and Rising Tide Seattle will convene and discuss a recent conference in the Philippines on international human rights, where representatives of these Seattle organizations learned about parallel issues in Southeast Asia and the USA.

66. Dickens Festival

Meet Ebenezer Scrooge, the Artful Dodger, Nicholas Nickleby, and other Dickensians in person as they perform in the Piccadilly Circus-themed festival grounds. You're invited to dress up Victorian-style and buy food and drink or trinkets from local vendors.

67. Gloria & The Nutcracker

The Bremerton Symphony Orchestra presents Gloria & The Nutcracker, a holiday production featuring conductors Alan Futterman and Gary Dahl, with the Bremerton Symphony Chorale and Peninsula Dance Theater performing selections by Poulenc, Tchaikovsky, and other seasonal favorites. Maestro Futterman will appear before the show for a free pre-concert chat about music and theater.

68. Kidz Bop Kids

The Kidz Bop Kids, tiny tyrants of tot-friendly pop, rock, and hiphop, are here to rev up your preteens. See them live before they get their own Disney Channel show.

69. Last Dance V2 Farewell Performance Party

We always knew V2 wouldn't be here forever: when Value Village left the building, it was designated as a "temporary arts space." Now, as the center prepares to make way, salute the local artists and performers who have enriched Capitol Hill during this interval, and (if you're feeling sentimental) toast the poignant brevity of art itself. Performers include Allison Burke and Sean O’Bryan, Alyssa Casey, Ale Madera, Anna Conner, and many more; 70+ visual artists are also contributing. There will be a cash bar and all ages are invited.

70. Magical Strings 38th Annual Seattle Celtic Yuletide Concert

The Bouldings, a big, musical Northwest family, make up a Celtic string ensemble. This season, they will inspire some holiday craic with the help of the Tara Academy of Irish Dance, Dublin-born guitarist Colm MacCárthaigh, and other collaborators.

71. Mirrors For Psychic Warfare

Dark folkers Mirrors For Psychic Warfare cast a spread of spacey drone and midnight noise on the Funhouse.

72. Porchlight Xmas Formal

Neighborhood haunt Porchlight Coffee celebrates "Xmas" once again with all of its customers, inviting everyone in town to a party full of cheap booze, free prizes, a raffle contest, and Polaroid portraits by Patrick Wright/Hello There You.

73. Santa's Landing Party

The old fella (and the missus) will touch down to greet children all day. Enjoy holiday music by the Boeing Concert Orchestra at 12:30 and the Boeing Band at 2.

74. Seattle Third Annual Secular Solstice

So many holiday stories and traditions focus on light: it's no wonder that Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Advent call for lighting dozens of candles in the most depressing time of year. For those without such a tradition, Seattle Secular Solstice invites you to gather on the darkest day of the calendar to sing, play games, and "celebrate humanity, warmth, knowledge and progress," symbolically "moving from light to dark to light again." Meet these friendly secular folks for your December dose of cheery humanism.

75. Standing Rock Benefit Art Show, Art Auction and Raffle

Krab Jab Studio, Yvette Endrijautzki, and the arts community have set up this auction to benefit the Indigenous Environmental Network, which will receive all proceeds. Bid on work by Mini Griffin, Angelina Tolentino, Jeremías Lentini, and others.

76. Street Scramble at The Market

The holiday edition of Street Scramble, an "urban adventure" scavenger hunt, will take place in the decked-out-for-the-holidays Pike Place Market. Proceeds from the two-hour race will go to The Market Foundation (which provides services to the elderly and low-income residents of the Market neighborhood), and some of the checkpoint locations on the race will "highlight Seattle’s indigenous people and our institutions of government" and "provide materials for you to contact public officials on a variety of topics important to upholding our democracy."

77. Tamale Making Class

Learn to make traditional, authentic red chile pork tamales at this class that will benefit El Centro de la Raza's Senior Nutrition & Wellness Program.

78. Very Open House

See the work of more than 125 artists and artisans in four buildings as mammoth Georgetown arts collective Equinox celebrates its tenth birthday. The studios also promise "guest artists, music, poetry, dance, demos, food trucks, and a whole lot more! "

79. VINES: Garden of Neon Delights

This event, presented by Shoopolish, promises music by Shoopolish, FCFarrar, Dadmom, Max Mauer, and Erik Prang, live painting by Ray Mack and Macki Stratton, food, drink, dance, and a charity raffle to benefit the admirable Mary's Place.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

80. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The Herdmans in Barbara Robinson's 1971 novel are very, very badly behaved—can you imagine children smoking and shoplifting in a lighthearted kids' book today? But when the children usurp a Christmas pageant and depict the nativity in their own way, the book becomes a tribute to childish sincerity, even from the worst little hellions. Emily Purington directs this classic.

81. GeekCraft Expo Seattle

Buy gifts to satisfy your geekiest friends and lovers at this free market hosting local artisans.

82. Holiday Pops

Broadway star Nicole Parker, acclaimed conductor Stuart Chafetz, and the University of Washington Chorale headline a program of holiday favorites.

SUNDAY

83. A Charlie Brown Christmas

The Strawberry Theatre Workshop hosts the Jose "Juicy" Gonzales Trio to bring you the entire A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack at this annual 1960s-themed Christmas party. The event also includes a silent auction and fancy chocolate.

84. Cucci's Night Night

Say farewell (and happy birthday) to Seattle's dearest and queerest queen of drag Cucci Binaca with this bon voyage into the unknown (or, Los Angeles). Join Pony-goers for a dance party soundtracked by DJs Help and Bad Kitty and photographs by Rio Flowers.

85. Eye on Artist: Annette Fourbears

Native artist Annette Fourbears, whose solo exhibition is at BIMA until February 5th, will speak about inspiration, process, and materials for her basketry and sculptures. Join for the talk and stay for the reception afterwards.

86. Jingle Bell Run

Participate in this annual fun run and raise money for arthritis research. Plus, enjoy the sound of thousands of twinkling little bells as you jog down the street.

87. The Little Match Girl Passion

ArtsWest presents The Little Match Girl Passion, a Pulitzer Prize-winning choral work by David Lang, featuring performances by John Coons, Lisa Mandelkorn, Randy Scholtz, and Jenny Shotwell. The music—inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's story "The Little Match Girl"—will be accompanied by hiphop dance choreographed by UJ Mangune.

88. Movement Material

Cinematographer Jeremy Moss and dancer Pamela Vail present this mash-up of film and live performance that will “highlight transfigurative gestures via the collision of camera and dance” while “engaging questions of space, movement, and the ways in which the frame and the cut create alternate walls and rhythms.”

89. Open Space Edition 12

A brief evening interlude of laying on the floor to contemplative music by candlelight, thanks to the dulcet tones of different local musicians each month. BYOCushionsPillows&Blankets, doors are at 8pm, and be sure to silence your phones, shut your mouths, and take off those loud shoes you're always wearing.

90. Patchwerks Holiday Meetup and Party

The next Patchwerks-sponsored Synth Meetup—in which synthesizer companies and inventors showcase their wares—will happen at Fred Wildlife Refuge in a flurry of bleep-blooping holiday spirit. The meet-up will also be a hybrid party, with live performances and prize giveaways.

91. Sephardic Delicacies: Cheesy Potato Fritters

Delicious as they are, latkes are small potatoes compared to Sephardic cheesy potato fritters—or so we gather from this event with Seattle's Rachel Almaleh, author of A Legacy of Sephardic, Mediterranean, and American Recipes. Almaleh's family emigrated from the Isle of Rhodes, and now she's here to share her expertise in starchy, fatty deliciousness.

92. The Naughty List/Santa Baby

Dapper Down Productions presents two naughty, femme-centric holiday shows on one night, starring Miss Petite Coquette, Spikey Van Dikey, and a roster of drag kings.

93. Santa Lunch Cruise

Let the kids enjoy holiday crafts and food with the guy who takes all the credit for their presents. You get a private table, goody bags, a Santa visit, and narration by the captain.

94. Short Stories Live Christmas Show: A Rogue's Christmas

This is the holiday edition of "Short Stories Live," a performance featuring short stories, poems, and music, curated by Jean Sherrard.

95. SHRIEK: Black Christmas + Happy Hour Holiday Party

SHRIEK is a film class focusing on the role of women in horror. This time, Evan J. Peterson and Heather Marie Bartells will screen and discuss Black Christmas (1974), "one of the earliest North American slasher films." Afterwards, they'll host a holiday party—wear your ugly sweater/antlers/Santa hat/dreidel costume/whatever festive garb you can find.

96. Sultry Sounds of the Season: A Benefit for Frankie's Friends

Celebrate the reason for the season with this fundraiser for animal care non-profit foundation Frankie's Friends, soundtracked by local "pheromone-jazz" vocalist Barbara Ireland, and Emmanuel del Casal and his Sophisticated Experience jazz ensemble.

97. Winter Wonderprov

This one-night-only holiday special promises two hours of improv comedy from Secret Bagel (a three-person team that will tell a "mini-epic" story), Seattle Experimental Theater’s Wedding Horror Stories, Plush Squad (involving a team of stuffed animals solving celebrity murders), Price/Nixon, and Phill and Ian’s 20-minute Radio Hour, presented by Professor Angstrom’s Laundry Powder. All proceeds will benefit community charities helping local children, families, and seniors.