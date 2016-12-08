The 19 Best Movies Playing in Seattle This Weekend: December 8-11, 2016 Our Film Critics' Picks, From The Muppet Christmas Carol to Office Christmas Party

The Muppet Christmas Carol (playing at Central Cinema) isn’t the single best Muppet movie or the best Christmas Carol film adaptation, but it’s in the top three of both categories. (playing at Central Cinema) isn’t the single best Muppet movie or the bestfilm adaptation, but it’s in the top three of both categories.

This weekend, go to the movies to get in the nostalgic Christmas spirit (The Muppet Christmas Carol and It's a Wonderful Life are both playing), watch new releases like the surprisingly fun Office Christmas Party or the apolitical (but entertaining) "political thriller" Miss Sloane, or take advantage of your last chance to see Hunt for the Wilderpeople—which has been playing since July—on the big screen. See all of our film critics' picks below, and, as always, check out our complete movie times calendar for more options, or our Things To Do calendar for all of the events happening this weekend, including holiday parties at Northwest Film Forum and Central Cinema.

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app—available now on the App Store and Google Play.

THURSDAY

1. The Handmaiden

Based on a novel set in the Victorian era by Welsh novelist Sarah Waters, the film's story happens during Japan's occupation of Korea (the 1930s) and concerns a young female thief who is placed in the middle of an elaborate plot to scam a Japanese countess. But the plan is further complicated by the unexpected sexual attraction that grips the young thief, Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri), and the countess, Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee), she works for as a handmaiden. CHARLES MUDEDE

Varsity Theatre

2. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Sure, Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s scope is small, but it gives you everything you could want from a movie: It’s smart, emotional, and even a bit action-packed once Ricky and Hec embark on an unplanned adventure in the forest. But most of all, it’s funny. So, so funny. Wilderpeople is a hugely loveable movie that’s suitable for date night or the whole family, and I know that sounds like a hacky movie poster blurb. But when a movie’s this good, it’s tough to avoid clichés, so I’ll leave you with another: Don’t miss it. NED LANNAMANN

Varsity Theatre

3. Old Stone

Until recently, the streets in China’s towns and cities were filled with pedestrians, bikes, and motorbikes. Now they are filled with pedestrians, bikes, motorbikes, cars, and trucks. In Old Stone, directed by Chinese Canadian Johnny Ma, an ordinary taxi driver, Lao Shi (Chen Gang), enters the present-day streets of a Chinese city to pay for Adam’s and Eve’s sin. Lao Shi picks up a drunk middle-class man at a fancy hotel, and while driving to the drunk’s destination, the drunk, who sits beside him, suddenly grabs and turns the steering wheel. The car swerves and hits a man on a motorbike. CHARLES MUDEDE

Grand Illusion

4. Rules Don't Apply

TV may get all the shine nowadays, but old-fashioned movie-star charisma goes a long way. Case in point: Warren Beatty, who’s returned to movies after a 15-year hiatus. He wrote, directed, and stars in Rules Don’t Apply, a wholly fictitious movie about billionaire Howard Hughes (Beatty) that foregrounds a forbidden romance between two of Hughes’s employees, starlet-in-the-making Marla Mabrey (Lily Collins) and her driver Frank Forbes (Alden Ehrenreich). Narratively, the movie’s a mess. But like a bowl of melted ice cream—in this case, Hughes’s preferred flavor, Baskin-Robbins’ Banana Nut—it’s still pretty delicious. That’s largely due to Beatty, who’s as fun to watch on-screen as he’s ever been. It’s really good to have him back. NED LANNAMANN

Pacific Place and Sundance Cinemas

5. Spirited Away: 15th Anniversary

Celebrate the 15th anniversary of Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award-winning Spirited Away, a visually enthralling anime about the destruction of innocence. It's basically two and a half hours of fantastical, vaguely terrifying uneasiness. "I'm sorry my sister turned your parents into pigs, but there's nothing I can do."

Pacific Place

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

6. It's a Wonderful Life

Shortly after It's a Wonderful Life's 1946 release, James Agee, the most astute and eloquent American film critic of all time, noted the film's grueling aspect. "Often," he wrote, "in its pile-driving emotional exuberance, it outrages, insults, or at least accosts without introduction, the cooler and more responsible parts of the mind." These aesthetic cautions are followed, however, by a telling addendum: "It is nevertheless recommended," Agee allowed, "and will be reviewed at length as soon as the paralyzing joys of the season permit." Paralyzing joys are the very heart of George Bailey's dilemma; they are, to borrow words from George's father, "deep in the race." The sacrifices George makes for being "the richest man in town" resonate bitterly even as they lead to the finale's effusive payoff. Those sacrifices are what make It's a Wonderful Life, in all its "Capraesque" glory, endure. SEAN NELSON

Grand Illusion

7. The Muppet Christmas Carol

Muppet Christmas Carol isn’t the single best Muppet movie or the best Christmas Carol film adaptation, but it’s up there in the top three of both categories, with great performances from Michael Caine (as Scrooge) and Kermit the Frog (perfectly cast as Bob Cratchit). PAUL CONSTANT

Central Cinema

8. The Princess Bride Quote-Along

Everyone who can factually claim to be an American has seen The Princess Bride 150 times. So why go see it on the big screen? Here's why: It's delightful and hilarious, and the goopy framing device gets out of the way fast, and there's that amazing scene where our heroine stands atop a hill, exclaims, "Oh, my love!" and hurls herself into a full-body roll. Plus, you can shout, “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die!” in a theater.

SIFF Film Center

ALL WEEKEND

9. Arrival

Arrival is an ominous, thrumming, beautiful thing that starts out being about aliens who need a decoder ring. It ends up being about something quite different. Arrival is about Big Things—and the manner in which Villeneuve gets to them, as his camera slowly traces structures and landscapes both familiar and strange, can’t help but surprise and impress. Visually and aurally remarkable, Arrival sometimes unfolds like a clever puzzle and other times like a raw-nerve thriller; throughout, with heart and wit, Heisserer and Villeneuve never lose sight of the film’s characters—creatures in a situation that’s weird and mournful, exciting and threatening. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Various locations

10. Doctor Strange

The psychedelic visuals, the clever asides, the pure pleasure of having as good an actor as Cumberbatch at the center of a silly superhero epic—all of that cast a spell on me, and I came out of the theater utterly content. Doctor Strange might have a lot of baggage, but more than anything else, it’s fun. SUZETTE SMITH

Various locations

11. The Eagle Huntress

The Eagle Huntress looks amazing. The documentary’s images—featuring a grinning 13-year-old Aisholpan Nurgaiv as she holds a splendid eagle half her size—are the stuff of myths. I went in pumped up to see a girl-power/girl-falconer documentary with plenty of big, cool-looking birds, and I was not disappointed. First-time director Otto Bell accomplishes a level of visual beauty we associate with BBC nature specials or, IDK, Lord of the Rings? It’s breathtaking. SUZETTE SMITH

Seven Gables

12. The Edge of Seventeen

Nadine is a type of teenage girl you've never seen before. She's weird. She has dark eyes and sort of curly hair. All the kids at school hate her because she's very mature and kind of mean. She likes old movies and music. She is convinced that she has bigger and more serious problems than any of her peers. In a way, that's true. Her dad died suddenly when she was 13, and her family's sanity and strength took an understandable hit. Nadine is in many moments entirely predictable, and in others complex, burdened, and endearingly strange. The Edge of Seventeen, an R-rated coming-of-age movie full of sass and sweetness, excels at embracing stereotypes and tropes—then immediately destroying them with funny and surprising writing. JULIA RABAN

Meridian 16 & Sundance Cinemas

13. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

"I'm annoying," says Eddie Redmayne to Dan Fogler in the opening half-hour of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. He’s like Doctor Who with gout, and yet—just like the good Doctor in even his lamest incarnations, there’s just enough charm glimmering beneath the surface and shining through the contrivances that you can’t write him off entirely. Fantastic Beasts, featuring an original screenplay by J.K. Rowling, is annoying in the manner of Scamander: It is eager to please and amaze, but undersells its spectacle until that spectacle becomes perfunctory. It’s a goofy blast of kid-lit in love with Looney Tunes-inspired adventure—except when it’s a sour metaphor for child abuse and intolerance that owes one hell of a debt to Stephen King’s famous prom queen. But somehow, the two stories are sewed together just tightly enough that the TV pilot-esque clumsiness of Fantastic Beasts (there will be four more of these films, likely transforming ASAP into The Dumbledore Prequels) can be forgiven for the power in its climax. BOBBY ROBERTS

Various locations

14. Fire at Sea

Eritrean-Italian filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi shot his fifth documentary, Fire at Sea (Fuocoammare), with such care that it often feels more like a narrative feature than a nonfiction film (Rosi also served as cinematographer and sound man). Then again, there's something alien and strange about the rocky terrain of Lampedusa, an Italian island 70 kilometers from the African coast that has admitted more than 400,000 refugees. Like the Cuban exiles who have sunk beneath the waves while rafting toward the American dream, 15,000 refugees have perished over 20 years while attempting to cross the Strait of Sicily. KATHY FENNESSY

Northwest Film Forum

15. Manchester by the Sea

In Manchester, Lee Chandler (Affleck) seems content to shovel walkways and unclog toilets for a living in Boston, until word comes that his older brother Joe (Kyle Chandler, seen in flashbacks) has died of a heart attack. Joe’s will stipulates that he wants Lee to move back to his titular hometown and become Patrick’s guardian. Lee, however, is haunted by past events and resists, with a toddler’s tenacity, every effort by the people around him to help him come to terms. I feel for the guy, and you will too, but after two hours, I wanted to grab him by the collar and tell him to buck up. After all, he’s at least going to get an Oscar nomination out of it. MARC MOHAN

Various locations

16. Moana

Moana is the Disney princess movie everyone needs right now—or, at the very least, Moana is the princess I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl. Not every kindergartner can see herself in Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, or, even nowadays, Frozen. After years of witnessing people of color gunned down and beaten on-screen, having a whole movie dedicated to showcasing the knowledge and beauty of brown people felt restorative. Yes, Moana is an animated children's movie, but it is important for children of color to be able to see movie audiences sit in awe of their people's stories. Representation matters regardless of age. ANA SOFIA KNAUF

Various locations

17. Miss Sloane

John Madden's Miss Sloane is a political thriller about a lobbyist (Jessica Chastain) who abandons her spot at a prestigious right-wing firm (where they plant goofy protesters at the Occupy marches to undermine their cause) so she can help the Brady Campaign pass a groundbreaking gun control law. The bill would make sure that bad guys couldn't buy guns. How, you ask? Don't ask. Don't dwell on the politics in the movie at all; they don't matter. Lull yourself into complacency by staring at Chastain's bold red lipstick and listening to the assertive clacking of her high heels. JULIA RABAN

Majestic Bay & Meridian 16

18. Moonlight

Moonlight is a film that has all of the major film critics in the country singing the loudest praises, and is already breaking box-office records, and happens to be a coming-of-age tale of a black American male. But I want to make this clear: The director of Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, did not come out of nowhere. He also directed and wrote one of the best films of the previous decade, Medicine for Melancholy (2008). The wonder is that it took him so long to make his second feature, which will most likely make a big splash at the next Oscars. Expect Jenkins to be one of the few black Americans to win the award for best director. CHARLES MUDEDE

Various locations

19. Office Christmas Party

Office Christmas Party rolls out joke after joke like an ever-patient Santa with a bottomless bag of toys—plenty of ’em don’t work, but only a Grinch wouldn’t crack a smile as the party devolves into expected chaos. McKinnon, as the office’s repressed HR rep, is an expected standout, but I was surprised by Aniston, whose unbelievably mean boss might be even funnier. You probably won’t want to talk about it the morning after, but this Office Christmas Party is a surprisingly fun time while it lasts. NED LANNAMANN

Various locations